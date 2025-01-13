Princess Kate will possibly make her triumphant return to work at the BAFTAs

With all of the press around the Princess of Wales’s 43rd birthday last week, we were told emphatically that no one should expect to see Kate in public very often this year. Basically, Kate can be expected to attend a handful of daytime events like Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon, but I believe they’ll be able to keep her away from “tiara events” for a while. It’s also clear that Kate has refused to do even a bare minimum of charitable visits for the time being. So only “big events” and nothing where she could wear a tiara. It would be extremely funny if, with these new rules around Kate’s public appearances and lack of work, her first outing of the year would be a trip to the BAFTAs. It would be a particular kind of admission about Kate’s priorities. Of course, it would also be sort of funny if she didn’t turn up and William once again went solo. His solo trip to the BAFTAs last year was widely criticized, for good reason. Well, there’s a rumor going around the Daily Mail that Kate will make a triumphant return to work this year at the BAFTAs.
The Princess of Wales is set to make her biggest comeback to royal working life with a show- stopping appearance at next month’s Bafta film awards. Insiders at the awards say they are ‘pulling out all the stops’ to ensure the ceremony marks Kate’s triumphant return to the red carpet after her cancer ordeal. Bafta film committee chairman Anna Higgs says she is ‘very hopeful’ Kate will accompany husband William, the academy’s president, at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 16.
An insider adds Bafta is ‘throwing everything at securing’ Kate’s presence, aware of the worldwide fanfare her arrival will herald.
Kate finished chemotherapy in September and said that she would focus on staying ‘cancer-free’. Since then she has met families of the girls killed in the Southport knife attack, marked Remembrance Sunday and led her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey. But she has yet to return to the glamour of the red carpet.
The well-placed insider said: ‘Bafta has close ties with William and Kate and is pulling out all the stops to try to secure Kate’s presence at this year’s awards. It sent her warmest wishes when she revealed her cancer diagnosis and hopes she will appear alongside William in what will be her big showbiz return since she’s been in recovery. Anything Bafta can do to work around Kate, it will do. William and Kate love to watch the nominated films beforehand and we know Kate enjoys meeting those working in the film industry. We have been told that she wouldn’t want to miss it, so she’s hoping to be there with William.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“William and Kate love to watch the nominated films beforehand.” He didn’t last year, which caused some issues as he suggested that a film about rape would have been “fun” to act in. It’s not that I or anyone else expect the BAFTA president to watch every single film, but it’s bizarre that he couldn’t read a summary of the nominated films, right? As for Kate’s possible attendance, I love that everyone’s like, yeah, we’ve got to bribe her to do this kind of stuff now. We have to beg and pull strings and promise all kinds of sh-t to get her to put on a dress. I actually wonder if William even wants her to come to the BAFTAs?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
MccLi0002556 EDDIE MULHOLLAND ROTA:Prince and Princess of Wales at BAFTA,Image: 752916844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph / Avalon
-
-
MccLi0002556 EDDIE MULHOLLAND ROTA:Prince and Princess of Wales at BAFTA,Image: 752918023, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757164889, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757165016, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757165097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757165111, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, president of Bafta, attends the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.,Image: 848011043, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce after the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.,Image: 848094471, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce after the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.,Image: 848094485, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt / Avalon
William did not see films ahead of time. I doubt he wants her there. She would want the audience to applaud her for showing up.
Yes that’s it exactly. Her “triumphant return “ to hang with celebrities. I don’t think Peg wants her in his spotlight.
Seriously! Are we going to hear about her triumphant return every time she might attend something???
I hope there won’t be a standing ovation again for just showing up in a dress…
i feel like this is one of the things that BAFTA is trying to confirm to “secure her presence” – that all attendees will give her a standing ovation when she enters.
Yeah Bafta members aren’t going to do that, and Bafta isn’t going to demand that actual celebrities especially American ones who are vastly more famous and important, applaud a consort. People might give her a sympathy clap because of the cancer thing. I’ve been to the Baftas a few times and the audience response to their presence has always been extremely muted. One year they were not present but showed some little film of William and they had to edit applause and laughter over the film for the TV broadcast because the response in the room was nothing.
Right – thats kind of my point. I think it was the year she was in the white dress that they entered and there was just silence, or some scattered applause, and it was very awkward bc they were clearly expecting more. Its silly bc no one in the US gives a standing ovation when the president of the Academy shows up at the Oscars (or if they do its never televised) and I can’t imagine it happens at other awards shows. But W&K clearly expect it.
And then remember – I think it was after someone (I can’t remember who) made the quip about how just like Prince Harry, I’m taking this to America – it was circulated that William wanted the attendees to sign an “honor agreement” or some nonsense that basically promised they wouldnt make fun of William or the royal family in his presence (something like that….you all remember that??)
I dont think THAT went anywhere for good reasons but I can absolutely see william and kate demanding some sort of positive reception in return for their attendance and thats why BAFTA is trying to “pull out all the stops” to “secure her presence.” I think she wants/expects a Wimbledon reception.
I doubt Willlam himself wants to be there. He has skipped several times in the past and usually skips all the events the day before that he’s supposed to host. I think it irks him that several of his schoolmates have actually been nominated for or even won BAFTAs while all he has accomplished was being born.
I wonder which one of Meghan’s outfit she’s going to copy 🤣🤣🤣
Awards show.
Work.
Tell me you have a warped perception of real life without telling me you have a warped perception of real life.
How utterly tonedeaf, and, at the same time, how interesting that FakeyKatie already knows she’ll be well enough to be there. Let’s hope for their sake there won’t be any gaffes like last year, when the prince of Ales liked a movie about rape, indicating he clearly hadn’t seen it.
The faces of those actresses above, while Willnot laughs uproariously is the ultimate display of his lack of preparation and empathy. The look of shock on the faces of the actresses was really telling. Wow! He’s such a dolt!
Or even WORSE…William DID see the movie about sexual assault AND STILL LIKED IT!😱😡
Going to an awards show is considered “work”? It’s demeaning and tacky that the British film industry is groveling to this nonentity to come to their fancy party. Clearly, the arts must take a back seat to royal egos.
This is their new way of filling pages at the royal section of their filthy websites, so that it’s not exclusively about H and M. Maybe Kate shows up to this, there’s a rumour she might return to work at this. And it is labelled a return every single time now, while they keep churning out articles about how this is the new norm, that she is completely retired from public life.
Lol – came here to say exactly that! What an insult to those who do actual “work” and are not a drain on the public purse.
William had to pull away from her the last time she went with him. She Leo trying to grab him. I doubt he wants her there.
Edit kept trying to grab him. Spell check bad today.
Yeah I feel like the last time she was at BAFTA with William was when he publicly swerved from holding her hand and so at some point she did her loving, ahem awkward af, butt tap.
I think the gloves “might” have worked if she had completely removed the shoulder detail. And gone for different earrings. But it ended up looking fussy and cheap.
ETA sorry this should be below with the comment about the dress and the gloves.
There were a few GOlden globe gown and glove situations that worked, like janelle James and Christine Milioti, so yeah I could see a situation where this could’ve worked? But 8 times out of 10, I hate these gloves unless it styled well and the person can carry it. But it’s clear I have a bias so my opinion should be taken with a grain of salt😂
Kate wears the opera gloves wrong. They are not supposed to be pulled up to the arm pits. They simply have to stop a bit above the elbow. I am having second hand embarrassment here. Clearly, neither Kate nor her stylist (probably Carole) know how to wear opera gloves.
These two are like a charisma black hole. I feel drained just looking at them all dressed up in their glittery best.
I doubt she will go as she’d pull focus from man-baby Will and we all know he can’t stand that. He’ll go solo and awkwardly try to flirt with people again.
yuck. I wish for the people who will be there that he wouldn’t smile at them. his smile is so sincere, warm and natural that it looks like a threat.
The way she cheapened that white dress was so unfortunate. And no, he doesn’t want her there.
The first time she wore it, it was lovely even if it was right after Meghan got slammed for wearing a one shoulder dress. But the second time? Idk I just didn’t like the gloves with it and I think it’s where my aversion to these types of gloves started😂
William doesn’t and has never put on the work beforehand and that’s by his own admission. He’s literally said before hand he doesn’t read his briefing notes, when he did an event with Bollywood artists he admitted he’d never seen a Bollywood film, you think he’d watch one before the engagement but now. Also I love how this is touted as “work”.
Wasn’t Kate supposed to be triumphantly show-stopping at Easter last year?
I thought it was Trooping. I guess anytime she shows up is a triumph.
Kate attending a film awards is regarded as a triumphant return to work. if the British media is not careful they will be the one leading the decline in people’s trust in the monarchy
How many comebacks does she have since June?
All of her appearances are triumphant comebacks now. I wonder how long this phase is going to last until her rare appearances are considered the norm.
Quite. This appears to be part of the strategy, make so few appearances with long enough gaps that each and every one is a ‘comeback’. Sigh.
I think its ma Middleton and kate using tabloids to say she is going. I still think she is bench .
Of course. Because THIS time is the real time she’s going to “make her triumphant return to works.” Not the Christmas pageant or the impromptu appearance meeting in Southport…empty handed of course.
Yes folks, THIS will be the time for Lazy Kate to come back to work.
It think this is the British press telling KP that they want Kate at the BAFTAs. Why is the BAFTAs pulling out all the stops for someone who is not the President? You would think they were doing everything they can to get William to be there not Kate. William went last year because Harry and Meghan went to Vancouver and apparently the BAFTAs is going to be on the same night as the Invictus closing ceremony so William is definitely going to be there. If Kate is still competing with Meghan she’ll probably go as well. I’ll be surprised if many of the US actors go this year.
The same night as the IG closing ceremony?? Then my guess is that neither of them is going to the BAFTAs. They cannot handle direct comparisons.
William and/or Kate did an engagement almost everyday Harry and Meghan were in Dusseldorf in 2023. It’s not about the comparison but to keep the British press’ attention on William and Kate. William’s decision to go to the BAFTAS was only made after Harry and Meghan spent most of the week in Vancouver.
Oooh I disagree. I think if its the same night as the closing ceremonies they will both be there in an attempt to take the spotlight away from H&M. What they don’t realize though is that H&M are “always” more interesting than them and even if the British press puts Kate in a pretty dress (or some sort of dress) on the front page, the real interest will always lie with Meghan.
They’ll claim the front pages as a win even though with time zones, the Invictus ceremonies won’t start until the next day (past newspaper printing) in the UK.
Agree, this is the Brit press begging, and projecting their begging onto BAFTA because they don’t have the guts to own it themselves. Didn’t Waity already have her triumphant return last summer at Trooping then at Wimbledon? After the hoped-for Easter return didn’t materialize (remember Wiglet Christ Superstar? AHAHAHAHAH)
Note to Peg – watch the damn movies this year. DUH!
Isn’t Katie upstaging the winners with putting focus on herself . I can just picture her preening
Going to an awards show instead of “work” is typical for her. Of course she won’t be called out on it. Kate constantly puts out that she doesn’t care about charities or helping people (especially with what she went through) She doesn’t know how well she will be for “work” but does for the awards shows, Wimbledon , and other big royal events. I hope the UK public can see how she is playing them.
We can…this was one of the main comments made in the article in the Daily Mail a few days ago. Believe me there wasn’t much sympathy for the woman>
I would love to know what the few Charities & Patronages that she’s supposedly involved with think of all this…
This doesn’t seem like a set thing yet but if I were giving advice to KP I’d say she should do some sort of charitable event before going to the BAFTAS. And maybe she will. Maybe she’s going to show up somewhere incognito in a blue hat somewhere.
Let’s see if she will do anything for World Cancer Day which is February 4.
Maybe an insta post?
this is so embarrassing for BAFTA. The awards are supposed to about the industry, the nominees and the winners, not Kate. this makes it sound like the BAFTA organizers are groveling to get Kate to appear.
And doesnt this weaken the whole “Kate is working based on doctors advice” or whatever that we’ve heard? It shouldn’t matter whether BAFTA pulls out all the stops or not. Supposedly Kate isn’t working due to health issues so that should be that, right? The glamour of the event shouldn’t matter.
Finally – how many “triumphant returns” is this woman going to have?!?! Trooping, Wimbledon, the Christmas concert?
It makes no sense, Kate has no association with the BAFTAs. If anything they would be doing everything they can to get William to be there not Kate. This is why I think is the press yanking KP’s chain. They want Kate to be there.
Her “Triumphant returns” are definitely getting old and stale at this point.. I personally just want to know what leverage she used to negotiate her new deal, because It sure seems like she sets the rules on everything except tiaras.
They are also going to pretend no one in that BAFTA audience ever experienced cancer themselves. That won’t play well.
It does come across as embarrassing groveling from BAFTA. So I could see the BM using BaFTA to lure Kate out. Or as some have suggested, the midds are putting it out there in hopes that Kate will go. But at the same time, didn’t the BAFTAS give William an award for one of his docs? Whoever is the head of BAFTA is likely quite cringey and groveling when it comes to the royals even if not everyone at bafta is. So it could be a little bit of all those things.
Kate doesn’t make appearances for charities. Cement in people’s minds that Kate will show up for glamor events.
Another triumphant return? Which involves getting her hair and makeup done, a new dress and posing for photos? Lordy.
How many triumphant returns is this weirdo going to have?
I’m looking at the films on BAFTA View right now (the members’ only streaming service that BAFTA jurors use to view the films) and it’s mainly very serious, arthouse-type films. There are two films about Palestine, one about women in Iran, etc. Not light hearted Hollywood blockbusters. I don’t believe for a second that Kate is going to watch any of them.
That “what in the hot mess hell” outfit still sears my retinas….I just can’t even with all of the mishmashed things thrown together from the black opera gloves to the ruffly Grecian gown to the bright spangly gold earrings, the terrible hairstyle, and IIRC terrible shoes as well. I said at the time it looks like she got dressed in the dark. A definite low for Kate
Yes, those earring were hideous, actually the whole look was hideous. Yuck!
A show stopping attention getter!! World wide fans!! We promise a standing ovation. Please show up and give us something to write about so we can compare our sweet Angel Catherine to that horrible other woman. PLEASE. Signed, your faithful employees at the DM.
It’s been months since she gloriously announced she was free from cancer. She has not done anything bad work . Briefly appeared at events she had to with the rest of the royals. What is the British taxpayer giving her money for. Their wages are over inflated for what they do. Charles even thinks he’s relevant to people in Uk.
This is basically the Rota ( and the BAFTAs) publicly begging Kate to throw them a bone. I get the sense that everyone is tired of Will’s “sexy single dad” era, leering at the young actresses, running his mouth about films he clearly had not seen, and just generally being a public embarrassment.
Kate isn’t much, but she’s the closest thing to glamour that the RF has to offer, now with the added bonus that she is returning from a health scare. It makes sense for the BAFTAS to want some of that shine, however dim it may be.
However, clearly, it’s neither the press nor Kate who calls the shots, and I think TOB is not ready for his “hunky”single dad era to end. So my prediction is another awkward solo outing for W, and more hilarity for all of us!
The BAFTAs have stars with real glamour attend so they don’t need kate. I think this is someone from the Middleton camp putting a feeler out there to see if people are clamouring for her attempts at glamour.
This is not work, nor is it triumphant. No way she’s showing up for this either with or without her erstwhile husband who won’t even arse himself to see the movies. Remember the shocked reaction last time when he made some trite comment about “that must have been fun!” talking about a traumatizing movie rape scene and the LOOKS on the actress’s faces. Kate coming in and swanning around like she’s doing something meaningful will go over like a lead fart.