Justine Bateman thinks Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘disaster tourists’

In some ways, the international hate campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has worked – Harry and Meghan can’t leave their house without every unhinged whackjob losing their sh-t. The Sussexes spent some time in Pasadena on Friday, volunteering alongside World Central Kitchen and speaking to evacuees. By all accounts on the ground, their efforts were appreciated and welcomed by all. But that hasn’t stopped the British media and certain Americans from wailing and screaming about how Harry and Meghan aren’t doing enough, or they’re only doing it for attention, or that they don’t even live in LA? These people are so soaked in their own bitterness and bile, they can’t even see straight. Behold, Justine Bateman’s thoughts:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed by Justine Bateman as ‘disaster tourists’ after they appeared volunteering during the LA wildfires. The Hollywood actress, 58, took to X/Twitter to blast the couple after they were spotted in footage dressed in plain clothes and speaking with victims and other helpers.
The former working royals were spotted in a clip out and about at an evacuation centre – just hours before it was confirmed the death toll of the blazes had climbed to 24.
Bateman wrote online: ‘Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive “photo op” they achieved. They are “touring the damage”? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.’
Video captured by Fox 11 Los Angeles showed Harry and Meghan in Pasadena on Friday, mingling with volunteers and the city’s mayor, Victor Gordo. But the couple were keen to provide any support they could, according to the mayor, saying they were ‘great people’ with ‘great personalities’. ‘They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders. We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them,’ Gordo added.
It’s true that Meghan and Harry don’t live in LA. I’m sure the Mail hated quoting someone who acknowledged that Montecito is not LA. But Meghan did grow up in LA, it’s her hometown, and she has many friends and associates there. Why is Justine Bateman gatekeeping “volunteering in a tragedy” again? Is there some rule that only Angelenos can help other Angelenos?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencaps from Sky News & local Fox affiliate.
, New York, NY – 20180423 Celebrities arrive at the Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar.
-PICTURED: Justine Bateman
-PHOTO by: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com
-042318_ChanelArtist_K122
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Justine Bateman
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 23 Apr 2018
Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com
, New York, NY – 20211027 Justine Bateman arrives at the Today Show to talk Violet.
-PICTURED: Justine Bateman
-PHOTO by: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Justine Bateman
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 27 Oct 2021
Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com
SAG-AFTRA WGA strike picket line at Netflix in Hollywood.
Featuring: Justine Bateman
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 14 Aug 2023
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
Whatever, MAGA Justine.
She makes appearance on Fox news. That explains it all folks.
Who is she?
Someone who was a teen actor, and not a good one either. I’m sure she’s cashed her paycheck for her criticism already. I’m sorry but unless you are on the ground helping, you need to shut up. JB opinion hasn’t been relevant ever especially when it comes to the Sussex’s.
I think she e played Michael J Fox’s sister in Family Ties in the 1980s. Jason Bateman is her brother.
Jason Bateman’s much less successful older sister whose acting career peaked in the late 1980s and crashed in the 1990s so she writes stuff now and makes nasty comments to get attention
Exactly. She’s not the more successful one from her family so she feels the need to be the louder one.
Justine:
Early life. Bateman was born in Rye, New York, and was four years old when his family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, and later to California. His mother, Victoria Elizabeth, was a flight attendant for Pan Am who was originally from Shrewsbury in the United Kingdom. Since her family is from the UK she came by her mean spirited saltiness through her genes. The question, is since she spent her life extracting from LA, what has and is SHE doing to assist LA.
A sad sack with a side of bitter. I feel like she’s settled into a life of luxury provided mostly by the husband and is desperate for some reason to be seen as a victim and crusader.
What is she (Justine Bateman) doing to help, exactly?
Exactly. Pretty rich that she sits and trolls on her keyboard while they’re out supporting the people of LA. She is truly a piece of work.
[Daily Mail HQ]
“Oh crap H&M are doing excellent things again and make the RF look bad — quick, who do we have on speed dial who we can quote saying something nasty about them?”
“How about Justine Bateman?”
“Who is that?”
“Some D-list person who hasn’t been relevant in years.”
“Can she say nasty things?”
“Oh yes.”
“Great, let’s get her.”
I guess Toxic Tom wasn’t available.
I’m sorry, but Justine who?
You can always count on bitter angry people, angry with how their own lives turned out jumping on the Sussexes hate train. Bless this miserable woman, I hope she is helping out instead of spewing hate and venom when everyone needs hope, help and love. Also, you can always count of that gutter rag the Mail finding the most disturbed angry folks spewing Sussex venom. Speaks to their audience of vile critics.
Ambulance chasers are looking to make a profit off of victims, H&M are NOT. This woman is to bitter and stupid to even know what she’s saying. I’m sure the actual victims of the fire appreciate any help they can get. Starting to think she wasn’t acting with the dumb character she played as a teen. Haven’t seen her in anything else so can’t compare.
Justine is so not relevant. Is she playing policewoman griping about harry and Meghan. Does she hope huevo will give her a knighthood . What a bitter person. She is probably still annoyed that Julia Roberts stole the picture Justine starred in. There are charity drives going on all over now. So because it’s harry and Meghan she wants to cater to derangers.
_Thank_ you!! I knew Bateman had done one shot at movie success, but couldn’t recall the particulars. All hail Satisfaction, which was also stolen by Liam Neeson…🤣 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satisfaction_(1988_film)
Justine Bateman working hard to try and make herself sound relevant by attacking Harry and Meghan. And was that without leaving her house?
Tell me Justine, what have YOU done to support the fire fighters or people who have lost their homes?
No one, not even the Fail would waste an article on JB so of course she criticized and degraded the Sussex’s actually working at a charity they helped fund for years now just to get in print. Ugly on the inside and outside..
“Yoo-hoo! Look at me over here! I can trash Harry and Meghan, too!! Look at meeeeee!!! Hello? Hello?”
I mean Meghan Kelley is probably calling her up to come on her show now. Throw in McCain too. What a bunch of bitter haters. It’s off-putting and repulsive.
Whatever. She can suck it. I’m so sick of people taking shots at HM.
MAGA Justine is trying any way she can to get her name back out there and she decided to jump on the I hate the Sussexes bandwagon to do just that. She is a d-list nobody.
Who??
Sit down hater.
Stay pressed.
She had her 15 minutes of fame on family ties then her career went nowhere. Michael j fox had a successful movie and tv show career. Justine never did.
Michael also just got a Presidential medal for contributing positively to society, while Justine just spews out hate.
Never heard of her, the DM is getting desperate. The trouble is their readers fall for this stuff hook line and sinker.
I guess since Jason is the talented, charming talented one she’s feeling left out. Now she like James Woods is on speed dial for maga news to give her hot takes.
Justine Bateman doesn’t look like an happy person living an healthy life. She the type Harry have compassion for.
If helping others automatically makes you a politician, then I guess firefighters and nurses are running secret campaigns too. Scandalous!
As much as I don’t think we should blast people for appearing to not be out there volunteering as we have no idea what they’re doing or going through (see Angelina), I have to admit my first impulse was “And WTF exactly have you been doing other than tweeting, lady?!”
Spewing negativity at others is never going to decrease whatever suffering or emptiness is happening within you. But maybe it will get her hero Trump’s attention, so mission accomplished.
What did she have to say about Govenor Newsom’s wife? Jennifer Garner? Sharon Stone? They were there, helping. Giving interviews. Do they even live there? Were they at least directly affected? Did they bring cameras?
I see Jennifer all over social media, praised as an angel on earth. While Meghan didn’t give interviews and people accuse her of stealing the spotlight for her own gain and bringing a camera crew (Netflix).
They don’t bring the money like hating Meghan does. She knows this will be picked up everywhere and that’s why she did it.
I’m quite sure if H&M weren’t helping out, we would be getting non-stop criticism of them for being AWOL during a major disaster in their state. As for Bateman, she’s part of the Venn diagram of MAGA and British monarchists who hate the Sussexes.
These Derangers and MAGAts, it must suck to be them — valiantly, loudly fighting and screaming for a tiny bit of relevance.
It’s not like Mayor Gordo said that H&M had volunteered before without anyone knowing or them being recognized. Not like the Faux Noise cameras filming Jennifer Siebel Newsom without realizing who the person distributing food next to her was.
Looks like Ms Bateman has too much free time on her hand. Too bad there’s nothing she could do to help out with, other than spewing hate on Apartheid Clyde’s Hellscape.
Justine Bateman hasn’t been a thing since Family Ties, a show from the 80s. I wouldn’t be surprised if these Hollywood types are jealous that Meghan is royalty by marriage and someone like Justine never would have had a shot.
Stef, Justine wrote a book about aging and accepting oneself and not using makeup. In theory, all fine and positive. But, it turns out she’s a big MAGA and has a bitter view of the world. Whereas Pam Anderson has eschewed makeup and embraced self-acceptance in a joyful and delightful way, Justine seems to be hateful towards the world.
What an ugly person.
She’s ugly on the inside and the outside. She has issues about how she has aged and is very bitter about it. But, as they say, you get the face you deserve.
PS. I know someone that went to HS with her who said she was an obnoxious snob then too…
People have watched her movies that were not from where she is from…so that would make her a cash chasing h@?
BTW, when there is a disaster, Justine Bateman, people from other areas, States, counties, countries (even) have shown up to help…! It seems that stupid people like Justine Bateman is been given free airtime and smart people have to be answering attention Chasers like her.
BTW, her writing about Harry and Meghan helping at a disaster makes her, Justine Bateman, the Disaster Tourist. It must burn Justine Bateman that she cannot control who she clearly wants to control.
Btw, again, Justine Bateman, I am sure that Harry and Meghan were taken around by other people and no matter how they asked nicely, if it was not important for them to look, they would not have been granted access. Go try it Justine Bateman, you might be given a tour, if you are not too chicken sh!t to show up.
I guess this is what you wanted your ‘freedom’ for, Justine Bateman…???
Don’t worry you would be fine, it’s not actually the make-up, about a year ago she started to appear from nowhere and rant about how better it is to appear natural on the face and nagged on about ageing and how pathetic it is for us to wear make-up
when I read what she was raving on about that’s what I took from it
now she commenting on this, what next, what would she say next that puppies are not cute
I remember that, but my takeaway was positive–she was defending her right to age. “I think I look rad!” She said. Quite frankly the makeup industry is in no danger of collapsing because she said it was a form of camouflage.
I guess her counter-mainstream voice was really just about herself–any implicit kindness was just projection on my part.
She’s a disappointment.
Meghan Markle was born and raised and lived as an adult in that area…with a PLETHORA of loved ones residing there…including her beloved grammar/high school…AND her Mama…
I have two words for Justine Bateman…because I am now following a kinder disposition on these internet streets (only politics is STILL triggering 🤬)…
And those 2 words are…
Julia….Roberts…😡
Another attention thirsty nobody using Harry and Meghan to get her name in print.
I have a feeling if Harry had showed up alone, Justine would have been just fine. I am really tired of WW gatekeeping Black women like we need their permission to do things like volunteer, have a cooking show, marry a prince, breathe air, cross our legs, wear fabulous clothes, or exist. I am so sick of it. The colonialist and racist undertones are appalling. She doesn’t have to do what YOU want her to do (which is disappear and be unseen). She can do what she wants Justine!!!
I know Jason really wishes his sister would STFU already. I know the Meghan hate is getting her attention but she just needs to go away. As far as I can see she has done not one thing to help the victims. And yes, she was quiet about every other (White) celebrity that helped. So sit the fuck down Justine. Go become a Fox analyst or whatever just SHUT your damn trap. Her take is unhelpful, unproductive, hateful, incorrect, and it reeks of racism. Also, she would have been the second one on her keyboard (the first being Bethenny whtatsherface) to ask “where the hell are Harry and Meghan and they didn’t even help the victims” if they hadn’t shown up.
Once again Justine since you are really really thick: SHUT UP
Justine, Meghan and Harry will probably never know what you wrote but your friends and family will, perhaps they’ll be surprised by your nastiness but perhaps they won’t. You might want to think about that.
I went to HS with Justine, it appears she is still insufferable. She can have a seat and be quiet.
Haha, love this! Insider info that she’s always been a jerk!
Oh, so she was insufferable then? Good to know.
I remember when she was on “Family Ties” in the 80s, I thought she was gorgeous. And she is lovely physically, just apparently not on the inside. I have a lot of time for her brother but definitely not for her.
They literally partner with Chef Andres during natural disasters and other terrible events worldwide. What a stupid freaking woman.
Ummm..they wore masks and even the mayor giving an interview said that both were trying to remain anonymous. He also said the first responders were thrilled to see them so….God, people are so whiny and insane nowadays. Imagine if, growing up, everything you did was commented on and everyone in your class at school framed everything you did in a negative light. You’d be driven absolutely mad.
This woman hasn’t been relevant since the 1980’s. Why would anyone care what she had to say??
behold the rise of MAGA, this time with even more billionaire and media owner backing and an active hatred of facts. Justine Bateman is married to a director at Deutsche Bank, which explains a lot.
Well the earth is a disaster and we all are all just visiting …so what’s the difference ?oh wait , she is helping and you are not .
So they’re criticised for visiting a place and showing empathy? What a toxic world it’s become. And it’s not due to Harry or Meghan.
All I can say is that she is one, bitter, dried up husk of a woman. Mr. Roberts said to look for the helpers and Justine thinks that means open season on anyone she doesn’t like.
Like all disasters, these L.A. fires have really brought out the best and the worst in people. Some people have donated money, those who could not afford to at this time, have volunteered in person, others have opened their homes, etc. On the other hand, there are people like Justine Bateman sitting back and judging the efforts of those helping, of all things. She sees nothing wrong with insurance companies like State Farm cancelling the policies of people whose homes were in the affected areas, or property owners raising the rates of their vacant units because they know more people suddenly need housing; no, Justine doesn’t raise awareness or complain about that, to her the ones worthy of complaint are two people who try to help others. Only, not everyone out there trying to help others, just two specific people. Incredible. Good job Justine.
What on earth has made her such an insufferable, hateful person? Jealousy that she’s totally irrelevant and can only find pleasure out of sh*tting all over people who are actually making a difference? Take all the seats you bitter old maga hag.
Justine: bless your heart
Justine has the face she has earned.
They already had a relationship with World Central Kitchen and Jose Andres and it didn’t surprise me that they were in Aladena with him. Just as being helpers helps people there, but also it publicizes this wonderful organization that relies on donations.
Alatadena is such a funky and wonderful neighborhood. It’s heartbreaking.
Justine Bateman made a movie called Violet in 2021 (her last) in which she cast Jason Dohring in a small role. Dohring is from an incredibly generous family to Scientology and Jason himself is an OTVIII Scientologist (as high as you can go). The Dohrings have donated tens of millions (if not hundreds of millions of dollars) to Scientology mainly through their ABC Mouse business.
Scientologists are notorious for having “Volunteer Ministers” at disasters and have been called out time and again for their faux assistance. So, if Justine wants to be taken seriously with her critiques of who is and is not being a true helper to people in need, maybe she needs to look at her last call list and start their with Dohring and his fellow Scientologists. But maybe it’s been so long since she’s seen a call sheet, she wouldn’t know how to read it now.
Here’s an article about Scientology and the fire by Tony Ortega.
https://tonyortega.substack.com/p/scientologys-volunteer-ministers
Justine needs to STFU. We need all of the help we can get, and I appreciate that Harry and Megan are giving their support instead of making up lies about how our infrastructure works.
The right wing misinformation and attacks are making a bad situation so much worse. I see my neighbors, and my city and all these communities step up in truly beautiful ways, but then I look on national news and I see people like JD Vance outright lying on the national news, using our natural disaster as a point in their quest to show that any left leaning state or city is a failure. They don’t care about what’s actually going on, they just want to exploit it for their own political gain. It is so dangerous and emotionally burdensome.
Please don’t ruin Family Ties for me, Justine.