Justine Bateman thinks Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘disaster tourists’

In some ways, the international hate campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has worked – Harry and Meghan can’t leave their house without every unhinged whackjob losing their sh-t. The Sussexes spent some time in Pasadena on Friday, volunteering alongside World Central Kitchen and speaking to evacuees. By all accounts on the ground, their efforts were appreciated and welcomed by all. But that hasn’t stopped the British media and certain Americans from wailing and screaming about how Harry and Meghan aren’t doing enough, or they’re only doing it for attention, or that they don’t even live in LA? These people are so soaked in their own bitterness and bile, they can’t even see straight. Behold, Justine Bateman’s thoughts:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed by Justine Bateman as ‘disaster tourists’ after they appeared volunteering during the LA wildfires. The Hollywood actress, 58, took to X/Twitter to blast the couple after they were spotted in footage dressed in plain clothes and speaking with victims and other helpers. The former working royals were spotted in a clip out and about at an evacuation centre – just hours before it was confirmed the death toll of the blazes had climbed to 24. Bateman wrote online: ‘Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive “photo op” they achieved. They are “touring the damage”? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.’ Video captured by Fox 11 Los Angeles showed Harry and Meghan in Pasadena on Friday, mingling with volunteers and the city’s mayor, Victor Gordo. But the couple were keen to provide any support they could, according to the mayor, saying they were ‘great people’ with ‘great personalities’. ‘They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders. We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them,’ Gordo added.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s true that Meghan and Harry don’t live in LA. I’m sure the Mail hated quoting someone who acknowledged that Montecito is not LA. But Meghan did grow up in LA, it’s her hometown, and she has many friends and associates there. Why is Justine Bateman gatekeeping “volunteering in a tragedy” again? Is there some rule that only Angelenos can help other Angelenos?