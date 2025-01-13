“Will the Grammys get delayed because of the LA fires?” links

Will the Grammys get delayed? They’re scheduled, right now, for February 2 in LA. If the Grammys move, I’ve gotta wonder if the Oscars might end up moving too (they’re scheduled for March 2). There’s no way they’ll delay the Super Bowl though. [Just Jared]
Meh, IMO awards shows are a HUGE waste of money. They should cancel the Grammy’s and Oscars this year and give all the money that would’ve been spent on them to charity for the fires. It’s a slap in the face to celebrate and show off your opulence right now.
The award shows make money through broadcasting, because they make advertising revenue. Also, a lot of people hear about some productions / artists with limited marketing budget through these award shows. It isn’t waste of money, otherwise they wouldn’t do it. Hollywood is in the business of making money, not just serving ego. Also, we can say, these kinds of events give people some entertainment to enjoy while they are down emotionally.
They’re not a waste of money for the production staff and those who work behind the scenes. That’s money in the pockets of all of those creatives, so while it may seem trivial — it is not.
Yeah, for a lot of people (hair / makeup people, seat fillers, catering, etc.) it is one of the biggest gig economy. If the shows don’t happen, these people don’t make money. People only focus on the biggest artists and ignore the huge revenue stream for a lot of people who survive on events like these.
A lot of regular people who aren’t by any means wealthy work those events. And many of them probably lost their homes. So no, the events shouldn’t be canceled. Fundraisers for the fire relief, yes. Canceled, no.
Nope, easy for you to say. Imagine ALL the jobs. It’s not just celebs.
The hubbub about Muir’s clothespins is ridiculous. He also shaved and combed his hair to look presentable on camera — should he not have done that either?
The facists are ticked that ABC actually told the truth about the actual crime numbers, which disproves what the cheetoh keeps telling everyone about crime rates. So now ABC will be a target.
And too bad the bubblehead did not bother finding out why weather reporters cinch their coats in storms. She is too lazy or too inept or she just doesn’t care about the truth. I venture to say all of the above.
It’s being reported that the Grammys is going ahead and they’re going to do a fundraiser for LA wildlife.
Yeah, I don’t see them postponing the Super Bowl given that it’s in New Orleans and not in LA. The two LA teams went ahead with their playoff games. The Rams home game was moved to Phoenix tonight.
I get keeping these productions going as a form of distraction. I live in a football town but didn’t get super into football until the year of Covid lockdown. It ended up being a source of joy for me during a dark and scary time.
I’m really looking forward to A Simple Favor 2. I loved the first film, so hopefully this one will live up to it.
I’ve seen a lot of people saying online that it is tasteless to have these events right now. The reality is that
A) The money for these events has already been spent so canceling it now is not a donation to a worthy cause; it is just money wasted.
B) There are businesses that need event season to get through the year. People outside of Los Angeles have no idea how everything is effected by the entertainment industry. As my town is just recovering from a strike, the last thing that is needed is for people that may have even more need to be out of work.
The Substance definitely is nowhere near my Top 10 films of the year either. I wanted to close my eyes and ears for the last 20 minutes of it and saw more than enough of Margaret Qualley’s ass throughout. I got the point of the film but didn’t enjoy the handling of it.
FLOW is my top film of the year. It’s astounding. The rest, in no particular order: Conclave, Thelma, Wild Robot, Wicked, Anora, The Room Next Door, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, The Brutalist (I didn’t enjoy it but it’s an artistic achievement). Yes, two animated films. That last spot swings according to my mood between A Real Pain, The Nickel Boys, Will and Harper, and September 5. All this is subject to change as I haven’t seen I’m Still Here, Queer, and Sing Sing yet.
Wonderful recap 👍 so want to see Flow where can we see it?
My G-D…that Neil Gaiman story 😱😢😡…if there IS…a Hell…
What story?
Recent headlines that Gaiman is accused of SA by 9 women. I’m blocked on the Pajiba link above, but there are other news outlets carrying the story
ETA: NewYorkMag | The Side of Neil Gaiman His Fans Never Saw
Yep, unreal.
I skipped over a lot of the details because I don’t need that in my head. It’s horrible.
I work across the street from the Superdome. Security measures will begin this week on Poydras as final preparations are made for the Super Bowl, but there’s no way it’ll be delayed.
Hospitality and tourism keep this dang city afloat, after all.
Because the fires in LA, all of those award shows need to be canceled. The Oscars Grammys sack all of it. Some people don’t even have a home anymore. That’s more important than an award show.
What is that fugly ish that Miley Cyrus is almost wearing?
I’m glad that there are sensible people on this site who truly understand the importance of awards shows beyond the televised glamor. There are literally thousands of people involved in getting these events together and for many their earnings carry them through the year. Imagine a florist who provides flowers for the Vanity Fair after party. If the Oscars cancel, the florist doesn’t get paid and all the flowers will go to waste. How will that benefit people who lost their homes?
Thank you!! My husband works behind the scenes. If the Grammys were canceled his employees would lose work too; the people he rents equipment from would lose money. Florists, caterers and restaurant owners and employees, glam squads, security, traffic control, all of these people and more would lose if awards shows were canceled. And not just the shows themselves but the many ancillary events that spring up around them that keep all of these people employed, too. Our local economy will be devastated enough as-is.
Many moons ago I was a cater waiter in a political town. The amount of events that sprang up every four years was unbelievable. Things that go unnoticed like tables, chairs, napkins, sound systems, all had to be rented and ordered. The cost spent on balloons alone was outrageous, and the one major event of the day spawned scores of related parties and gatherings. Drivers, bartenders, organizers, temp agencies all benefited from these events. While many may want to cancel the upcoming inauguration, the money from it supports businesses and employees well beyond a speech. Awards shows, as trivial as they may seem, do exactly the same thing.
Exactly it’s so many jobs