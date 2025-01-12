Prince Harry & Meghan volunteered at WCK’s relief center in Pasadena

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unexpectedly turned up in Pasadena, California on Friday, where they donated their time to volunteer at a relief center for victims of the horrific Southern California wildfires. The fires are being considered the most destructive in LA history, and it will take years for Californians to rebuild. Thousands of people have lost everything. Meghan and Harry already posted links to resources for the wildfires and they confirmed that they have opened their Montecito mansion to friends who evacuated the fires. The relief center was part of World Central Kitchen’s hub to support victims and get people hot meals. Harry and Meghan greeted Chef Jose Andres with hugs, and they also spent some time with Pasadena’s Mayor Victor Gordo, who sang their praises in interviews.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing their part to help those impacted by the deadly wildfires in Southern California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live about 90 miles north of the L.A. area, visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, Calif., to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10.
PEOPLE understands that they focused on discreetly supporting wildfire relief efforts, witnessing both harrowing stories and strong community spirit. They donated essential supplies, served meals with World Central Kitchen and connected with affected families and elderly individuals.
Alongside Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California’s First Partner, and Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, they thanked first responders, including L.A. County firefighters and police.
Later, they met with World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés at the food stations to praise relief teams. Through their Archewell Foundation, they’ve also contributed monetary donations and plan to continue supporting recovery and rebuilding efforts with future visits. In footage published by local news outlet FOX 11, the pair were joined by Andrés and were seen with conversing with Gordo and fellow volunteers.
“It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected,” Gordo told the news station. “It’s very important.”
He added that Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, “really buoyed the spirits of the first responders,” during their visit. Meghan, who was born in raised in L.A., and Harry’s time in Pasadena included a stop at the command post at the Rose Bowl, where “people were very happy to see them,” Gordo said.
“They want to be as helpful as they can be … we visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbors.”
He noted that Meghan and Harry, whose Archewell Foundation has longstanding ties with World Central Kitchen and Andrés, visited the center “anonymously” earlier Friday.
“No one knew they were serving food with masks,” said the mayor. Harry and Meghan’s appearance was not for “publicity,” Gordo said, adding that they wanted to “work.”
“We went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and view firsthand some of the impacted area and then they wanted to go visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts to help our families and their neighbors,” he added.
Not that this is important in the grand scheme of things, but last year, Jose Andres joined the board of Earthshot, and sources close to Prince William wouldn’t shut up about how William poached one of the Sussexes’ allies, and how Andres’ “defection” to William’s “side” was “humiliating” for the Sussexes. Andres went on to happily pose with Harry when they were both in New York for the Clinton Global Initiative, and the Sussexes are clearly still tight with Andres and WCK. Superficial note: I love Harry’s California bear hat, and I love that Meghan wore her LA cap. The LA Fox affiliate called Meghan “Princess Markle” – LMAO!!!!
Pasadena mayor Victor Gordo found Prince Harry sitting with an elderly evacuee at the Convention Center who requested a donut rather than the healthier snacks on hand. Harry raced off & 10 minutes later returned with a donut for him & the man never knew who he was. #ShowUpDoGood pic.twitter.com/ntZ18Hlwgj
Screencaps courtesy of Fox affiliate, Sky News.
I know America doesn’t do royalty but I’m so glad and proud we have our own princess. They consistently do the work and I just love them so much.
They are out there doing what they always do and that is to help others. They use their platform very well! Good King Harry and Meg!
I heard all the Derangers screaming “she’s not a princess” all the way to northern central Europe…
Instead of spewing their hate everywhere, including *especially* underneath posts of aid organisations, they could have been using that time to help out, or donate, or do anything positive.
“Harry and Meghan greeted Chef Jose Andres with hugs”
Harry with a headgrab to JA, indicating how close he and José Andrés are.
I actually loved how their names and titles changed at every turn. In this country, people just don’t know what to call her. With Harry, it’s a bit different because even though he doesn’t appear to have a first name, people know him best as Prince Harry, but since Megan’s marriage it’s hard to know what to call her except “Meghan” or “The Duchess of Sussex”, and the latter doesn’t seem appropriate there in that situation. But it’s funny and sweet watching people in the news just search around for an appropriate name.
And of course the Brit media is calling it a PR stunt (as they did the death of Meghan’s dog, Guy) failing to realize that, of course, Meghan would be emotionally involved/attached as she grew up in California. At this point, the worldview of Harry/Meghan is mostly good and is ever-increasing esp among the masses on Tik Tok, which has WAY more influence than the Daily Mail. Many Americans, contrary to British spin, are fawning over Harry/Meghan, calling them good ppl whose hearts are in the right place. Meanwhile, William sent his Uncle to Jimmy Carter’s funeral.
I don’t mean to sound superficial, but that’s a great photo of Harry in the Celebitchy dashboard article header.
Good for them!
These fires are the worst. I’m glad so many people are stepping up to give help to those in need.
The contrast is stunning:
Show up and work anonymously.
Give actual money to relief efforts.
Allow yourself to be seen a different day, but keep the focus on the first responders.
Don’t get petty, even if you’re in the right.
I wish they would just keep doing this kind of thing. Forget a lifestyle brand, etc. Be professional philanthropists, which is what they are best at. I’d donate to that!
And if they gave up their money-making jobs, what would they live on-donations? So that all the media could cry about them living that way?
Princess Markle is definitely a new one. I think it’s hilarious when American media doesn’t give a fuck about getting royal titles right, but you’d think despite the fact we have no aristocracy, royal title + first name would still have osmosed into the popular consciousness, but apparently not!
Like I remember that one journalist in New York who called her “Madam Duchess”, and that was hilariously charming and seems like a genuine mistake an American who doesn’t know or give a fuck about how to go about addressing aristocratic titles would make. Duchess is her official title, when addressing public figures with official titles in America, one prefaces a woman’s title with “Madam”, ergo “Madam Duchess”. But I guess this reporter was thinking more along the lines of “Tile + Last Name”, like we do when referring to rather than addressing our politicians.
As usual the BM is being bitchy and nasty. They have stated that Prince William is doing an important engagement this weak visiting his new appointment as colonel in chief to some new regiment and will look at sport and how it helps the military’s well being. I just love the way the BM think this is more important than the devastating events in California. The story about Harry finding a donut for a sick old man was very heart warming.
This is what they do. They know people are going to pick them apart no matter what but they always back up their beliefs in giving back.
I laughed too when they kept calling her “Princess” .what irritated me was they were actually considering interrupting their conversation with the mayor, they HAD to mention their “14 million dollar” home (why??), that they were surprised she wasn’t “glammed up” (how was she supposed to dress?) and they fact they actually thought Meghan would be “open” to speaking with them. girl no.
Apparently the media didn’t even know they were there until the mayor said so and Friday was their second visit to the relief centre. It’s good to see them helping out.