Prince Harry & Meghan volunteered at WCK’s relief center in Pasadena

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unexpectedly turned up in Pasadena, California on Friday, where they donated their time to volunteer at a relief center for victims of the horrific Southern California wildfires. The fires are being considered the most destructive in LA history, and it will take years for Californians to rebuild. Thousands of people have lost everything. Meghan and Harry already posted links to resources for the wildfires and they confirmed that they have opened their Montecito mansion to friends who evacuated the fires. The relief center was part of World Central Kitchen’s hub to support victims and get people hot meals. Harry and Meghan greeted Chef Jose Andres with hugs, and they also spent some time with Pasadena’s Mayor Victor Gordo, who sang their praises in interviews.

PEOPLE understands that they focused on discreetly supporting wildfire relief efforts, witnessing both harrowing stories and strong community spirit. They donated essential supplies, served meals with World Central Kitchen and connected with affected families and elderly individuals.

Alongside Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California’s First Partner, and Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, they thanked first responders, including L.A. County firefighters and police.

Later, they met with World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés at the food stations to praise relief teams. Through their Archewell Foundation, they’ve also contributed monetary donations and plan to continue supporting recovery and rebuilding efforts with future visits. In footage published by local news outlet FOX 11, the pair were joined by Andrés and were seen with conversing with Gordo and fellow volunteers.

“It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected,” Gordo told the news station. “It’s very important.”

He added that Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, “really buoyed the spirits of the first responders,” during their visit. Meghan, who was born in raised in L.A., and Harry’s time in Pasadena included a stop at the command post at the Rose Bowl, where “people were very happy to see them,” Gordo said.

“They want to be as helpful as they can be … we visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbors.”

He noted that Meghan and Harry, whose Archewell Foundation has longstanding ties with World Central Kitchen and Andrés, visited the center “anonymously” earlier Friday.

“No one knew they were serving food with masks,” said the mayor. Harry and Meghan’s appearance was not for “publicity,” Gordo said, adding that they wanted to “work.”

“We went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and view firsthand some of the impacted area and then they wanted to go visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts to help our families and their neighbors,” he added.