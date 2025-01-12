Robert Kennedy Jr. seriously wants to ban Pharma ads on television

Robert Kennedy Jr. has not been confirmed by the Senate as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Kennedy has been on the Hill in recent days ahead of a confirmation hearing which still hasn’t been scheduled – it’s normal for Cabinet-level nominees to make the rounds of senators’ offices for one-on-one meetings, and those meetings are going poorly from the sound of it. Kennedy is a complete lunatic and everyone knows that. Something else happened last week – more than 15,000 doctors signed a letter “urging senators to vote against confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr..” The doctors cited Kennedy’s lack of qualifications and they called him “actively dangerous.” Unfortunately, that’s a feature, not a bug for most Republicans. But this might actually change a few minds in MAGA-ville: apparently, Kennedy has been serious this whole time about banning Big Pharma from advertising on television. As in, no more Ozempic, Jardiance or Skyrizi ads littering up the airwaves. It’s not that I think this particular Kennedy plan is good or bad, I just think it’s interesting that this could be a larger issue which might deflate his nomination.
Just days before the 2024 presidential election, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took the stage in Glendale, Arizona, at an event hosted by conservative pundit Tucker Carlson. Kennedy had endorsed Donald Trump in his quest to return to the White House and was delivering a stump speech with a particular focus on health care issues.
“One of the things I’m going to advise Donald Trump to do in order to correct the chronic disease epidemic is to ban pharmaceutical advertising on TV,” Kennedy told the crowd, which responded with a standing ovation. “There’s only two countries in the world that allow pharmaceutical advertising on the airwaves. One of them is New Zealand, and the other is us, and we have the highest disease rate, and we buy more drugs, and they’re more expensive than anywhere in the world.”
Trump, of course, won the election, and he subsequently announced his intent to nominate Kennedy to lead Health and Human Services in the new administration, with pharma advertising seemingly top of mind. It is a development not lost on media executives. One top TV ad sales executive says that their company is following the developments closely and that their team has been casually gaming out ways to respond should any sort of ban or limit go into effect. Trump has made targeting the media a recurring theme in his campaign, filing lawsuits against ABC News and CBS News and with incoming FCC chairman Brendan Carr seemingly interested in holding broadcast owners to account.
To target pharmaceutical ads on TV would be a major financial escalation in that fight. And while lawsuits or FCC inquiries are targeted, a blanket ban on pharma ads would wound both friend and foe. Steve Tomsic, CFO of Fox Corp., which owns Fox News and the Fox broadcast network, was asked about the possibility of a ban Dec. 9 during a UBS conference. “Is it a concern? We shouldn’t be flippant about it,” Tomsic said, adding that pharma advertising represented low single digits of the company’s overall revenue and that Fox was “prepared to be proven otherwise, but it is going to be unlikely to be a blanket ban of all pharma.”
Still, a low-single-digit impact to Fox would amount to hundreds of millions of dollars a year. And the impact to the larger TV business would be considerable. Media measurement firm iSpot.tv says that the pharmaceutical industry will spend $5 billion-plus on national linear TV advertising this year. Billions more will be spent on digital and streaming ads.
In fact, the 10 biggest drugs alone count for more than $1 billion in annual spend, according to FiercePharma, with such brands as Ozempic and Jardiance spending north of $10 million a month on national TV ads alone and Skyrizi topping the charts with more than $30 million a month in TV ad spend.
Again, Trump and MAGAville are fine with Kennedy’s plans to reintroduce polio, measles and rubella to the American public. MAGAville loves all of the plans to kneecap vaccine schedules and promote the most bonkers conspiracies and pseudosciences. But would Trump actually sign off on anything which would hurt his best friend, the television? If Fox News executives call Trump and ask him to not take away their lucrative Pharma commercials, won’t he listen to them? Won’t all of the Republican senators listen to Pharma executives and TV executives? So the easiest solution is probably getting Kennedy to change his mind.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
This is a great idea but you also need a Pharmaceuticals Benefit Scheme. I think you have one for pension aged people. Other industrialised countries have them for everyone. E.g. in Italy, where healthcare is a human right & the health system is one of the best on the world, antibiotics cost €10 if you’re not in the health system e.g. here on holiday, €2 if you are & €0 if you choose a generic one. You need a script of course, but it’s free to see the GP. You need Medicare for all & a PBS scheme for all.
As much as I think RFK Jr is a danger to public health in America with his anti-vaxxer and pseudoscience nonsense, I do actually agree with him on this one. It’ll never happen and I still hate this idiot.
I’ll believe it when I see it (or, rather, when I don’t see the TV ads). They’re all SAYING a lot of things right now, but I’m confident that everything they end up actually DOING will ultimately be driven by money, greed, and cruelty. The highest bidder or the most attractive quid pro quo will win every time. And occasionally they’ll throw their base a bone based purely on cruelty to keep them sated and onside. Big pharma has deep pockets and their own hungry agenda, and I assume that they will retain their ability to advertise on TV at any cost.
Mangos plans to dismantle the affordable care act, ss, medicare and medicaid will destroy healthcare in this country and many of the monopolies that have their hands deeply in tangerines pockets also thought they owned him. Banning the ads would be a good thing in most instances. How essential are most of the advertised meds versus the cost increase from the ad campaigns? The for-profit aspect of modern medicine is making it more expensive than most people can afford to recieve basic care. Generic commonly prescibed meds are having constant shortages because the drug companies are so focused on lining their pockets. RFK, Jr will be a fucking disaster in all other aspects.
A fascinating read is Empire of Pain, about the Sackler family, Oxycontin and the development of pharmaceutical advertising.
Having a high incidence of chronic disease could indicate doing something right in that the people are living the disease and not buried somewhere. The US does have the highest incidence of heart disease, but I don’t see how not advertising drugs can help that. Maybe not advertising fast food and junk foods? Where would that end? And maybe do something about environmental pollutants if you want to get rid of chronic issues.
The ban of pharma ads is something that seriously needs to be done, especially for things that are prescription only.
We do allow some kinds of ads, OTC pain relief like (generic) Aspirin and similar meds, or for topical muscle relaxant creams, or other meds sold in drugstores.
(What enrages me more is seeing pharma ads in journals and papers for medical professionals, targeted at docs, like for antibiotics or the latest “designer” drugs — all the good, read more expensive, stuff trying to replace Ozempic etc, straining public health even more)