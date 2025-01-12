Kim Kardashian donated Skims clothing & necessities to wildfire victims

Last week, just hours after the Palisades fire began its rampage through thousands of acres of densely populated Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian’s Skims company ran a series of social media posts about the company’s winter sales. Given that Kim and most of her family live in LA County and given that Skims is mostly an LA-based company, you would think that the social media people would be more engaged in what’s going on in their area. So, mistakes were made and the company looked tone-deaf, as did Kim (even though she probably wasn’t sending out those sales alerts). To make up for it, Skims announced that they are donating clothing, underwear and necessities to victims of the wildfires.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS clothing brand is donating clothing and other necessities to families affected by the Los Angeles wildfires that have destroyed large portions of the area this week. “We have donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation providing critical resources to the heroic first responders protecting our city,” the reality star and businesswoman wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. “Additionally, we are making a sizable donation of underwear, clothing, and socks to Baby2Baby to help those displaced by the fires.” Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization that provides children in need with diapers, clothing and other basic necessities. “As our community faces the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, our hearts are with all those impacted, and we are committed to helping during this challenging time,” Kardashian, 44, penned on another Story slide. She urged fans to donate to the cause as well. “Together, we can bring hope and relief to those who need it most,” she noted. Her announcement comes after she was slammed for being “tone-deaf” while promoting her SKIMS winter sale this week. Kardashian and her family were not immediately in danger when the original Palisades Fire erupted on Tuesday, as they live in the Calabasas and Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, which is northwest of the Palisades.

At first, I honestly thought Kim was being slammed for donating underwear, but no, it was all about the sales alerts. People will think the worst of Kim and her family, but those Skims donations will help. People have lost everything, and having clean underwear and a fresh pair of sweatpants will make someone feel a little bit better, you know? Also: according to TMZ, most of the Kardashian clan had to evacuate from Hidden Hills, the gated community where many of them have homes.