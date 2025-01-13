In Touch: Prince William will be ‘the toughest ruler the family has ever seen’

In many ways, I honestly believe that Prince William is terrified of being king, terrified of having everything on his shoulders, terrified of having no more scapegoats left. In other ways, I think William probably wants power, he just doesn’t know what he’s going to do with it other than “try to make his brother jealous.” That seems to be William’s raison d’etre at this point: he wants money, power, fame and international statesmanship because A) he wants everything Harry has and B) William thinks Harry will be jealous if/when William becomes king. To hear In Touch Weekly describe it, William is grasping power from a weakened king and this is playing out like a Shakespearean drama. “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome father?”

Heir-apparent Prince William is flexing his royal muscle in a big way going into 2025 as he declares the Sussexes and Prince Andrew personae non gratae and lays down a host of other nonnegotiable rules in a bid to finally get rid the royal family of destructive dysfunction and lay the groundwork for when he’s finally king, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

As the golden-haired first born assumes more and more official responsibility, the royal insider says that the prince “has never been more influential” than he is now. With King Charles battling cancer and frankly getting up there in age, the monarch “is now bestowing more responsibility on [William] and by all accounts is acknowledging that his time to rule will be sooner, rather than later.”

Many have speculated that Charles, 76, who has been derided in the British press for his controversial love life and relationships for decades, would ultimately keep his rule short and possibly abdicate the crown to his more-beloved son, 42, and his wife, Princess Kate, the darling of the U.K. royal press.

In an arc ripped from a Shakespearean play, the prince “is seizing the opportunity” of his weakening father “to make decisions that he feels will benefit the Crown in the long run,” which isn’t necessarily a good thing for the rest of the royal family.

“It’s no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door,” the palace insider says. “He’s not willing to take any nonsense and the word is he’s already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen.”

More specifically, and importantly to William, improving their public image means financial austerity for the members of the family. They do not want to be seen as the effete Fauntleroys their naysayers often portray them as, especially as regular folks tighten their belts.

“He wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away,” the source says. “He doesn’t want there to be any sense that special perks are being handed out to the Royals. He’s all about the environment, so he’s pushing hard to be front and center in that respect and has put out this edict that the rest of the family needs to get on board with being as green as possible. Private flights and that sort of thing are being frowned on. The days of wasteful spending and overconsumption are ending now that William is at the helm.”

[From In Touch Weekly]

First of all, Charles is holding onto the throne with both hands. He’s going to duct tape the Imperial Crown to his head. Second of all, Charles is not handing off any responsibilities to William because William is incapable and unwilling. William refuses to do even the bare minimum as Prince of Wales, like representing the crown abroad at state events. Other than that, yeah, I believe that William storms around, barking orders and throwing tantrums. I believe he probably marches into meetings and fires people for disagreeing with him. I believe everyone walks on eggshells around him because of his violent temper. So… good luck with all of that.

92 Responses to “In Touch: Prince William will be ‘the toughest ruler the family has ever seen’”

  1. Eurydice says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:25 am

    Hmm, that should be “the once golden-haired first born…” And yeah, he’ll be a tough ruler over the family – who else can he rule over? Not the citizens of the UK and Commonwealth – they have governments for that.

    As for all the penny-pinching – is he starting with Kate?

    Reply
  2. Andy Dufresne says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:26 am

    “As the golden-haired first born assumes more and more official responsibility, the royal insider says that the prince “has never been more influential” than he is now.”

    Excuse me?! Golden hair?!? What golden hair? 😂

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:27 am

    In many ways Peg will be like trump. He is not very bright but loves that he THINKS he will have so much power. Peg is lazy and I think your right that the only thing he will do is to TRY to make Harry’s life miserable but that can’t work because Harry is living his own life far from the leftover.

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:31 am

    What about William’s helicopter, private flights and four homes even now? This article plumbs new depths of ridiculousness 🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
    • somebody says:
      January 13, 2025 at 10:38 am

      Really. Who is he restricting from flying privately? You don’t hear about Anne or Sophie and Ed doing so. Is he going to tell the current monarch that he can’t?

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      January 13, 2025 at 10:50 am

      @Beth: Not to mention exploiting the tenants of the Duchy of Cornwall.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 13, 2025 at 12:01 pm

      That’s all perfectly fine for William. It’s the rest of the family that has to pinch pennies, not him.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 13, 2025 at 2:11 pm

      Maybe he means for Kate? No more private planes for her (no idea if she jets off anywhere on her own, she seems to be so very incurious about the world. Beach for sunbathing, sure, mountains for skiing, sure, but anything else? Bet when they went to Jordan they made the quick side trip to Petra for the kids but spent most of their time in Aqaba scuba diving & sunbathing.

      Reply
  5. Beverley says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:32 am

    Harry jealous of Pegs? He wishes!!! Harry has the best of everything. A gorgeous wife who adores him, profitable projects, meaningful work, and adorable kids. Plus freedom to shine.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:32 am

    So many funny statements. Like this is some false propaganda omg.
    1. The golden-haired heir- well, not anymore he isn’t

    2. Financial austerity so they won’t be known as fauntleroys- WTH? bc point to me where William and his family will get less from their real estate duchy money and the SG, which is actually going up, he will soon be getting more from tax-payers not less so what is this finanacial austerity he speaks of??? Bullshit

    3. He wants to get rid of family destructiveness-he better take a look at himself and his own house first

    Lordy, give me strength

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      January 13, 2025 at 10:48 am

      The financial austerity thing puzzles me, too. Who is left in the family that he’ll bully about money? Ok, so maybe this is about cutting off Andrew once and for all. But then? Is he going to get rid of the remaining “working royals”? Maybe downsize the staff? That’s just peanuts, considering that he’ll own just about everything. Will he get up every morning to chastise himself in the mirror?

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        January 13, 2025 at 11:06 am

        Right? Who will be left aside from a few people at this point, Edward Sophie and Andrew? Will he look in the mirror and chastise himself is the exact right question bc he is not limiting how much money he gets. There is nothing austere about the amount of money William will get as king. Does austerity mean Kate gets less dresses? Does it mean he employs less people? Pays them less? All it means is that more money is coming back to himself.

      • First comment says:
        January 13, 2025 at 11:13 am

        I believe the comment about financial austerity refers to the rest of the family-old relatives of the Queen and Charles, working or not. He wants all the money for himself. He disregards completely all the rest of the royal family, see his absence from the Christmas lunch for the extensive family…

      • Eurydice says:
        January 13, 2025 at 11:21 am

        @First Comment – does Charles support all the old family members? I don’t really know.

      • Becks1 says:
        January 13, 2025 at 12:06 pm

        I would imagine Charles does still support the older family members – the Gloucesters and the Kents presumably receive money from either the sovereign grant or the Duchy of Lancaster (or both) as they are working royals.

        The funny thing about this is – what control does William think he has over the family? The control the late queen had was twofold – yes, financial (although she never seemed to use finances to punish family members), but also because for the most prominent working royals, she was their mother. She seemed to let the Dukes of Gloucester and Kent do their thing as they worked for the Crown, but she had control over Charles, Anne, Andrew, edward and their children because she wasn’t just the Queen, she was the matriarch of the family and their mother/grandmother.

        I can’t see August Brookbanks giving two figs if William has an opinion over who he is dating or what school he is going to.

        If William insists that someone show up at Sandringham or wherever and that person doesnt want to go – what is William going to? Cut off their funding? His generation and younger are not as dependent on the monarch for money. sure, there are some perks, but William isn’t letting his cousins live at KP for pennies like QEII did.

      • Eurydice says:
        January 13, 2025 at 1:10 pm

        @Becks1 – that’s a great point. And because Elizabeth became Queen so early in her life, she had decades to establish herself as the head of the family. Her children were brought up to see her that way. Charles has had only had a couple of years and he’d already kicked out one of his sons before that.

        It’s family connections and finance. If William’s family connections are diluted and he’ll no longer be a source of funds, then why should anybody pay attention to him?

    • BeanieBean says:
      January 13, 2025 at 2:13 pm

      Re #2: my thought was that by restricting the spending of other royals meant more money in his pocket.

      Reply
  7. Harla says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:33 am

    Is that the door closing on the BRF that I’m hearing?

    Reply
  8. aquarius64 says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:33 am

    This article is ridiculous. If William truly has any new responsibilities he would have been officially named Prince Regent.

    Reply
  9. 809Matriarch says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:34 am

    Toughest ruler: translation biggest a**hole.

    Reply
  10. Jaded says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:35 am

    Charles possibly abdicate the crown to his more-beloved son, 42, and his wife, Princess Kate, the darling of the U.K. royal press!?!?! Who wrote this load of bollocks?? They’ll have to pry his crown out of his cold, dead hands. Charles knows his “golden-haired boy” will be the end of the monarchy, along with his useless, vacuous wife. William is no more than a cardboard cutout with a venal temper and a distinct lack of work ethic. He’s a slumlord and doesn’t give two sh*ts about his citizens. He hasn’t the first inkling of how to be a public servant or global statesman, and his only raison d’être is to spew nonsense like this out of sheer jealousy and spite against his brother and sister-in-law. This article is really sinking to an all-time low.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      January 13, 2025 at 11:21 am

      Charles won’t abdicate just like the Queen. After all, if I remember correctly, the abdication would make them pay some sort of taxes(?) for the king’s vast fortune while they can avoid them in case of the king’s death. The article says that William is more beloved but having Charles as comparison, that doesn’t say much. Finally, yes, Kate is the darling of the U.K. royal press. The tabloids don’t have any other member of the royal family they can fawn over….notice, it says the darling of the press, not people’s.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        January 13, 2025 at 11:56 am

        Bingo. Darling of the press not the people. And only a darling of the press after Meghan entered the picture and a smear was set up to contrast the two duchesses. A smear that the darling of the press was an instrumental part of. No wonder she became a darling. Jealousy and insecurity had her playing into their hands.

    • Tessa says:
      January 13, 2025 at 12:57 pm

      He can’t hand anything to Kate who is not in line of succession.

      Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      January 13, 2025 at 3:06 pm

      Written by Jason Knauf.

      Reply
  11. Lala11_7 says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:35 am

    This is ALL…a sick farce at this point…

    So glad Harry fulfilled his AND his Mama’s desire of getting out of that freakshow…

    Reply
  12. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:37 am

    Well, Willy will certainly be the laziest king.

    Reply
  13. Meredith says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:38 am

    “Toughest” as in tough to deal with. “That they’ve ever seen”, as they’ve only seen 2 before him, will not be difficult to achieve.

    Reply
  14. Eating Popcorn says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:38 am

    ‘As he declares the Sussexes … personae non gratae,’ read I broke up with you, you didn’t break up with me. ‘It’s no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door,’ read he has no tolerance for a difference of opinion and lives in a vacuum of yes men. What a child.

    Reply
  15. somebody says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:41 am

    “He wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away,” So start now with the duchy he controls. Take a small salary and give back the rest to improve conditions for his renters and to charity. Or allow the people to own their own places better yet. This article is a “slap in the face” to Charles and to Liz. (And I thought slapping Liz was an awful sin when H&M are accused of it.)

    Reply
  16. wolfmamma says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:41 am

    It’s all kind of sad, really ..

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      January 13, 2025 at 11:02 am

      They aren’t a family they are a den of vipers.. imagine waiting for your parent to die so you can have his job, this is just gross especially since Chucky doesn’t look like he has much time left anyways.

      Reply
      • Kingston says:
        January 13, 2025 at 2:50 pm

        And this waiting-for-a-parent-to-die thing is not even unique to the windsors and definitely not a ghoulish thing in and of itself. Every rich family on earth faces this issue of waiting for the patriarch or matriarch to die for the rest of the family to inherit and a new head of family to assume the post.

        The diff with the windsors is, throughout their history, (except perhaps
        for Betty the 2nd) the heir-apparent is always presented as impatient and willing even to speed the process of sending off the monarch. In recent times we have the example of betty’s grandfather, King George V; chucky did it with betty (allegedly); and now bully is being presented to us as being willing to fell the weakened monarch.

        As it was with chucky (when some of us were saying, your time will also come when youre old/ill/weak and at the mercy of bully.) And so said so done.
        Now the same can be said to bully. As we say in my neck of the woods: today for me, tomorrow for you.

  17. SarahCS says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:46 am

    They spelled ‘laziest’ wrong.

    He absolutely wants the power, cash, trappings, etc. but is terrified of the concept of responsibility that comes with it – even if more and more people are seeing that the emperor has no clothes and apart from tweaking the odd law in their favour the royals play no actual role in the functioning of the country. Yes there are constitutional formalities that will take a lot of work to unpick but they have no actual responsibilities.

    Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    January 13, 2025 at 10:58 am

    None of this piece is believable.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      January 13, 2025 at 11:11 am

      It’s not. But it does have the air of absurd KP talking points. So did someone from In Touch reach out to KP and some staffer sent this propaganda. Or did they reach out to a royal reporter? Cuz no lie this sounds like the exact kind of bullshit that William wants to peddle just saying.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        January 13, 2025 at 12:11 pm

        I said below that I can see at least some of this coming from KP because of the idea that being a bully with a bad temper is a sign that one is a strong leader – something that KP has always pushed, because that’s all they have to work with.

  19. Jen says:
    January 13, 2025 at 11:10 am

    So environmental, yet won’t invest to upgrade the efficiency of his rental units, that slumlord.

    Reply
  20. lanne says:
    January 13, 2025 at 11:14 am

    The only thing I take from the story is the only meaningful thing he does is bully other people. The fact that he lost his favorite target has completely broken his brain, I think. Bullies get their importance from having people to look down upon. Now that he can’t control Harry (or Meghan), the biggest goal in his life has been tarnished. How is he taking his anger out on the people around him? He only has his feckless uncles to bully, as well as his wife and kids.

    The British royal family is increasingly looking like a place of utter misery. There’s no aspiration, no joy, only a bunch of mediocre fools with their equally petty and vicious minions. Add to that a passel of ratchets who think they are the arbiters of the family from the outside. Sucks to be them!

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      January 13, 2025 at 11:45 am

      RF have never been The Waltons but putting a bully in charge is really starting a dumpster fire. Yes he is lazy but he is a shouting, snarking, briefing, leaking, snubbing, robbing, shunning, sulking bullying. He skedaddles when work is mentioned but he will always find time to rant about Harry and Meg.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 13, 2025 at 12:08 pm

      That’s really been the consistent thing we’ve heard about William over the last 5-10 years – well two consistent things – he’s angry and he’s a bully. The reason I think at least some of these talking points came from KP is that KP always tries to portray those things as a positive – he has a temper but thats because he’s such a leader, haha, or he’s demanding things are done his way because he’s such a brilliant global statesman or whatever.

      The rest of us see those descriptions and see red flags going up all over the place.

      Reply
  21. Anna M says:
    January 13, 2025 at 11:19 am

    “Ruler”? Good luck with that!

    Reply
  22. bisynaptic says:
    January 13, 2025 at 11:27 am

    “…now that William is at the helm.”
    — William is not, in fact, now at the helm.

    Reply
  23. Nanea says:
    January 13, 2025 at 11:31 am

    The Toughest Ruler of All, huh?

    William *Billy the Basher* the Unwilling, of the House of Incandescent Rage.

    I just can’t.

    Harry’s brother Bulliam is the most unqualified, unintelligent, ungraciously unkind, unsympathetic despot to ever emerge from the House of Saxe Coburg Gotha Mountbatten Windsor Parker Bowles.

    He’s lazy, irascible, bad-tempered — and never showed any inclination to learn. Neither languages, nor (land-) management, nor diplomacy, nor anything else — and proud of his failings.

    He really seems to have inherited the worst traits of the generations before him — and, as he doesn’t seem to have anyone around who could teach him to become a better person, neither family nor gold-plated advisers, he seems proud of who he is.

    If only the BM would call him out, but they’re too busy making up stories about H&M&A&L and house and pets.

    Too bad for Brexitannia.

    Reply
  24. MY3CENTS says:
    January 13, 2025 at 11:56 am

    Wait wasn’t his new word of the month Empathy??

    Reply
  25. Teagirl says:
    January 13, 2025 at 11:57 am

    Silly me! I thought the meaning of tough in this kind of situation would mean making the hard decisions (the right way) and steering the family in the right direction. Instead it appears to mean be rude, unpleasant, paranoid and tyrannical.
    It was said that once Elizabeth died the wheels would come off in a few years. I never thought it would happen this quickly, not that I’m sad about it. I find a whole bunch of them positively loathsome.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      January 13, 2025 at 12:12 pm

      @Teagirl agreed Will has no effective leadership skills and no aptitude to upskill by enlarging his capacity through graduated responsibility and learning foreign languages and a critical evaluation of the British empire.
      I thought he would just be a lazy, empty suit but the malice towards his own brother is worrying. He is a weak reed so whenever he inherits his team will need to be VAST to explain and spin why it is so great when he is a disaster!!

      Reply
  26. RoyalBlue says:
    January 13, 2025 at 12:05 pm

    This type of drivel used to be the specialty of the Fail and its ilk. What a pity it’s spread to the US media.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 13, 2025 at 2:27 pm

      US Magazine is a gossip mag, not really representative of US media.

      Reply
      • RoyalBlue says:
        January 13, 2025 at 3:45 pm

        And that’s the danger. People not seeing that this IS representative of US media. All of these gossip media outlets are still arms of the media, whether popular or not, and are succeeding in getting their fairy tales out there – mind you, without a disclaimer that they are fairy tales. How can this parker bowles windsor fool lay down the law declaring someone persona non grata? He has zero power, and speaks with a forked tongue. Unkindness to others and loving support to earthsh*t. And in the process, getting more and more people to hate on innocent people publicly. We cannot brush this off lightly.

  27. Nerd says:
    January 13, 2025 at 12:13 pm

    The financial austerity sounds like he is wanting to avoid focus on how much they are spending to avoid any focus on the bigger issue of how much they actually receive. By limiting the costly spending there will be less attention on the unnecessary amount they receive for minimal work. There will be fewer senior royal workers when he is king but the money he receives will be a lot more. He has to justify the exorbitant amount of money they will receive by using this excuse about less spending by the royals. It’s the same thing they did with the excuse for why Charles wanted a slimmed down monarchy. Them having fewer workers wouldn’t benefit the public because the amount the royals receive would continue to increase regardless of how many royals were working.

    Reply
  28. Harla says:
    January 13, 2025 at 12:17 pm

    I rather hope that he tightens the purse strings and then those who depend upon that financing will whisper to the press/book publishers “guess what I know?”. I’ve noticed that many poor leaders/managers fail to remember that their “people” are perfectly positioned to bring them down. Eventually one reaps what they sow.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      January 13, 2025 at 12:35 pm

      @Harla this bozo was too selfish and lazy to thank his own extended family by attending the lunch before Christmas which QE2 always hosted for that purpose. Last year OAPs and frail and injured members of the family covered for him and his wife throughout 2024 and he doesn’t bother to thank them?? He isn’t doing the minimum to keep people on side. He is mean and doesn’t pay much so his serfs could earn a fortune telling the tabs exactly what he’s like. Can you imagine if someone had the complete story what happened to Kate last year?

      Reply
  29. kelleybelle says:
    January 13, 2025 at 12:26 pm

    He is gross, end of.

    Reply
  30. Lover says:
    January 13, 2025 at 12:30 pm

    In other words, when William becomes king, he will officially expel anyone who personally displeases him from any kind of royal privilege and funding. I expect this means upon his accession he will strip the Sussexes of all titles.

    Can the monarch legally refuse to fund any of his family? Could he evict all of his relatives from royal properties if he chose, or revoke their titles? Do they have any legal rights or recourse outside of him? Could they sue him?

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      January 13, 2025 at 12:46 pm

      He can’t take back the titles, he doesn’t have that power. He can stop funding any family member. Taking back the royal properties would depend on the contract these people signed, like how Charles can’t kick off Andrew because he has some hundred years lease. He can’t just kick them off the properties, I don’t think. I am sure they would sue, go to the media to sh*t talk Will. Who knows how many of them know the secrets of Wales’s marriage?

      Charles took back the home of one of the QE2’s aides, but he gave another property to her in exchange of shutting up and going away. Will can huff and puff, but these family members are doing or has done the job he and his wife refuse to do. If he declared war on them, they all will write books, gossip columns in order to survive.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        January 13, 2025 at 1:08 pm

        I’m pretty sure Anne owns her house (which is how she’s able to make money off it) and I think Edward has a lease similar to Andrew’s. The upkeep for Bagshot is a different story but that goes back to what someone said above – think of everything Edward knows about the family, and Sophie. I’ll give Sophie credit – she’s turned out to be a pretty shrewd member of the family (knowing who she needs to butter up, how to stay in good graces, etc) so I think she’ll be able to navigate William going forward.

      • sevenblue says:
        January 13, 2025 at 1:43 pm

        @Becks1, it shows that QE2 didn’t trust Charles to take care of his own siblings. She knew Charles was petty and unreliable, so made sure her own children had a safety net as people born into the highest status. QE2 bought Andrew property just like she did for Anne, but he and Sarah sold it off to some shady people. She still took care of him after that by leasing that huge place. Charles is a sh*tty parent through and through.

      • SURE says:
        January 13, 2025 at 9:22 pm

        @becks1 Sophie’s already navigating W e.g. escorting him to “Rhino Man” screening,

    • Lizzie says:
      January 13, 2025 at 12:56 pm

      Who will be left to expel beside Sophie and Edward? Unless he brings in someone not currently a working royal, like the York princesses. I’m sure QEII’s cousins will retire, they are really old and William won’t even go to a Christmas lunch with them. I think the monarch can revoke HRH title, but others (Sussex) would need to go through parliament.

      Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      January 13, 2025 at 1:16 pm

      @ Becks … I’m not sure that’s shrewdness but rather low cunning. She is not nice and not a good person.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        January 13, 2025 at 1:44 pm

        Being shrewd doesnt mean someone is a good person. I never said she was. But she has definitely learned how to navigate life in that family for herself.

    • BeanieBean says:
      January 13, 2025 at 2:25 pm

      He might want to do all sorts of things, but then the people who actually do all the bureaucratic work behind the scenes will let him know that, no, actually, you can’t do that because of x, y, z. I mean, c’mon, William is no financial genius. Where/when would he have learned? He’s never actually handled money (literally and figuratively) in his life.

      Reply
  31. Tessa says:
    January 13, 2025 at 12:54 pm

    Pegs is not about the environment what with all his copter flights

    Reply
  32. Deborah1 says:
    January 13, 2025 at 1:18 pm

    Bulliam should be mindful of what happened to the Nepalese royal family. Just saying ………

    Reply
  33. Oswin says:
    January 13, 2025 at 1:22 pm

    Can one be considered a “ruler” when they have no real power? A ruler of what? Pretending to plant trees? Cutting ribbons? Revealing plaques? What a powerful ruler!

    Reply
  34. Lady Digby says:
    January 13, 2025 at 1:35 pm

    Once the old guard have retired it will be just Ed and Sophie doing bread and butter events whilst Will plans his big ass Coronation. What incentive does anybody else within the extended family have to become a “working” royal with Will as King? Why would anyone put themselves at the mercy of William? He’s a bully who likes to horde the good things in life for himself. If you were to do a good job he’d get jealous and leak crap about you to the tabs or cut off funding or kick you out of your housing.

    Reply
  35. K8erade says:
    January 13, 2025 at 1:46 pm

    That type of attitude makes William sound like The Last King of England.

    Reply
  36. BeanieBean says:
    January 13, 2025 at 2:06 pm

    Please, they said this, ‘As the golden-haired first born assumes more and more official responsibility…’ Nothing but big fat lies.

    OK, I read the rest of it. What a crock of shite.

    Reply
  37. Lau says:
    January 13, 2025 at 2:43 pm

    It’s going to be really awkward when he won’t be able to contain his glee at his father’s funeral.

    Reply
  38. L4Frimaire says:
    January 13, 2025 at 3:50 pm

    This guy barely shows up to do anything at all. There is nothing remotely accurate in this except his hatred of the Sussexes. Belt-tightening? BFFR.

    Reply
  39. Pam says:
    January 13, 2025 at 4:21 pm

    Someone pulled that article right out their bum.

    Reply
  40. Cassie says:
    January 13, 2025 at 4:25 pm

    I heard a person say recently , god haven’t the Royal Family gone to shit since the Queen died .
    Very true and hopefully it gets a lot shittier .

    Reply
  41. eos says:
    January 13, 2025 at 5:37 pm

    “First of all, Charles is holding onto the throne with both hands. He’s going to duct tape the Imperial Crown to his head.” Hahahaha!! This is so good!

    So Willy wants to add ‘scrooge’ to his image. OK, but who’s gonna help him “rule” if he gets rid of the supporting cast? The current reality is you gotta pay to play. If he thinks photo Op will be enough for Sophie, Mike Tindall or the Middleton hangers on, he is in delusion. Whatever pittance Willy might hand out to these minor royal adjacent talentless players won’t be enough to pay their bills. They’ll need to be more than half out and earn real money. The York sisters are already half out. More will follow.
    What may remain will be Willy vs Kate and Camilla. I pity the fool!
    It’s amazing to see how fast the House of Windsor is crumbling from the inside.

    Reply
  42. Chrissie says:
    January 13, 2025 at 6:53 pm

    Technically speaking, once Wills is King, Archie would need his permission to marry. (Top 6 in LoS). Of course it’s a long way off yet, by the time Archie marries George may even have kids of his own who will bump Archie out of the top six.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      January 13, 2025 at 7:46 pm

      William has no say in his niece and nephew respective choices of spouses . I would worry about William disapproving of each of his children s choice of spouses. He seems to be a control freak.

      Reply
  43. Jes says:
    January 13, 2025 at 7:42 pm

    ok, american here. Re williams power on who archie can marry, i say “says who”. A uk royal telling an american who to marry- gtfo. This just will not fly here.

    Reply
    • Chrissie says:
      January 13, 2025 at 8:09 pm

      Oh for sure, it would just mean Archie would be booted from the LoS and his future children would be ineligible for the LoS if he were to marry without the permission of the King.

      Reply
  44. Chrissie says:
    January 13, 2025 at 8:58 pm

    Bedazzled :*) Archie himself may or may not care, it is certainly important to Harry though. He wrote about it in Spare. As then 6th in line he had to receive the Queen’s permission to marry.

    Reply

