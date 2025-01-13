In Touch: Prince William will be ‘the toughest ruler the family has ever seen’

In many ways, I honestly believe that Prince William is terrified of being king, terrified of having everything on his shoulders, terrified of having no more scapegoats left. In other ways, I think William probably wants power, he just doesn’t know what he’s going to do with it other than “try to make his brother jealous.” That seems to be William’s raison d’etre at this point: he wants money, power, fame and international statesmanship because A) he wants everything Harry has and B) William thinks Harry will be jealous if/when William becomes king. To hear In Touch Weekly describe it, William is grasping power from a weakened king and this is playing out like a Shakespearean drama. “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome father?”

Heir-apparent Prince William is flexing his royal muscle in a big way going into 2025 as he declares the Sussexes and Prince Andrew personae non gratae and lays down a host of other nonnegotiable rules in a bid to finally get rid the royal family of destructive dysfunction and lay the groundwork for when he’s finally king, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

As the golden-haired first born assumes more and more official responsibility, the royal insider says that the prince “has never been more influential” than he is now. With King Charles battling cancer and frankly getting up there in age, the monarch “is now bestowing more responsibility on [William] and by all accounts is acknowledging that his time to rule will be sooner, rather than later.”

Many have speculated that Charles, 76, who has been derided in the British press for his controversial love life and relationships for decades, would ultimately keep his rule short and possibly abdicate the crown to his more-beloved son, 42, and his wife, Princess Kate, the darling of the U.K. royal press.

In an arc ripped from a Shakespearean play, the prince “is seizing the opportunity” of his weakening father “to make decisions that he feels will benefit the Crown in the long run,” which isn’t necessarily a good thing for the rest of the royal family.

“It’s no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door,” the palace insider says. “He’s not willing to take any nonsense and the word is he’s already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen.”

More specifically, and importantly to William, improving their public image means financial austerity for the members of the family. They do not want to be seen as the effete Fauntleroys their naysayers often portray them as, especially as regular folks tighten their belts.

“He wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away,” the source says. “He doesn’t want there to be any sense that special perks are being handed out to the Royals. He’s all about the environment, so he’s pushing hard to be front and center in that respect and has put out this edict that the rest of the family needs to get on board with being as green as possible. Private flights and that sort of thing are being frowned on. The days of wasteful spending and overconsumption are ending now that William is at the helm.”