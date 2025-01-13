Robbie Williams’ $110 million bio-pic ‘Better Man’ bombed at the box office

Robbie Williams isn’t really a thing here in America. I’m sure he has some fans here, but there’s something about him which simply didn’t translate from the UK to America. He’s a HUGE pop star in the UK and throughout Europe, and I believe he’s big in Asia and Australia as well. I could see how some people would have believed that Robbie is big enough to do a general bio-pic, but I’m flabbergasted at the series of bad decisions which led people to convince themselves that Robbie needed a high-concept pseudo bio-pic in which he plays himself, except he’s a chimpanzee. Bonkers concept, and of course absolutely no one wanted to see it.
Another newcomer, Paramount’s musical biopic “Better Man,” in which a CGI monkey portrays the British singer Robbie Williams, hit all the wrong notes with a paltry $1 million from 1,291 venues, albeit a smaller screen count than the average nationwide release. The film, directed by “The Greatest Showman’s” Michael Gracey, captures the rise of the best-selling local artist through the lens of a chimp because, as Williams puts it, he always felt “less evolved than other people.” Even across the pond, where Williams is more well known than he is in the States, “Better Man” faltered with $1.9 million to start and $4.7 million to date. Those ticket sales aren’t a good sign for commercial prospects, although “Better Man” has been well reviewed.
“Better Man” was produced independently for roughly $110 million and acquired by Paramount for $25 million. Musical biopics have been on the upswing, with films about Amy Winehouse, Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston and Bob Dylan in theaters in just the past three years, but some (“Back to Black” was another misfire) are destined to sing off key at the box office.
“Robbie Williams played by a digitally animated chimpanzee [is] an outlandish choice. For anyone complaining that the industry plays it too safe, this is your movie,” says Gross. “The risk-taking is excellent, but $110 million is not realistic for the genre and for this musical artist. $25 to $30 million would have made more sense.”
“Better Man” opened in 14th place, way behind specialty releases that were playing in far fewer locations. A24’s “The Brutalist.”
They lost me at “produced independently for roughly $110 million.” These people are lunatics!! WTF?? I could actually understand (maybe) doing an animated film about a pop star who is beloved outside of America. I could also understand doing a straight bio-pic or maybe even just a documentary or docuseries – I would actually watch a docuseries about Robbie Williams’ life and career. But blowing through $110 million on a fruity bio-pic where “Robbie” is played by an animated monkey?? Come on. What the hell were these people thinking?
Photos courtesy of Better Man’s IG and Cover Images.
“I could also understand doing a straight bio-pic or maybe even just a documentary or docuseries – I would actually watch a docuseries about Robbie Williams’ life and career.”
There is, in fact, a 4-part Netflix Robbie Williams docuseries, from 2023. It was excellent.
I honestly missed it! I will look for it.
Long time lurker, first time poster – from the UK!
Honestly, not surprised by this. The only person on the planet who thinks this was a good financial investment would be Robbie Williams!
I don’t mind him – I think he’s deeply affected by his experience with fame but can’t see a way to *not* be famous.
But he enjoys success here in the UK, mainly as he was part of Take That, a group that were massive in the 90s. But other than 90s/2000s nostalgia, his recent music (ie last 10+ years) hasn’t done much here at all.
PS there is a Robbie doc on Netflix! He sits in bed as he looks back over his life/career. It’s bonkers but worth a watch!
I feel like is one of those celebrities that pays a lot to a PR company to keep him in the Press as he’s really not interesting and it feels like he’s always being pushed when nobody cares about his music anymore.
But he already did the netflix one, why do another?
What’s the point of this biopic? The Netflix series about him was not enough?
Huh. I’ve seen ads for this movie but just thought it was a quirky musical, nothing in the ads indicated that it was a Robbie Williams biopic (maybe the music but I wouldn’t have recognized that?) I couldn’t figure out the monkey thing so just tuned out the ads.
It’s a bold choice for 110 million.
There is a documentary about him on Netflix. I’ve only seen one clip where he was getting a police escort to the stadium. The scene puzzled me because according to the British press the police don’t give protection to celebrities. This biopic just shows how much of an egomaniac he is. It may have worked if it was just a TV movie.
Honestly, the press before Christmas made me feel like I was living in the Emperor’s New Clothes. I looked it up when my mother said she wanted to go and see it and everyone online seemed to think this was a wonderful idea and a brilliant film while I was sitting there going ‘a monkey. He’s played by a monkey. WTF?’
This film must have had a brilliant and well connected PR team is all I can say.
I watched his Netflix docu and was bored to years,I remember he was charming and cheeky during his hell raiser phase. He also.didnt speak much about his background and how he grew up.
There must be a middle ground between “playing it too safe” and flushing $135 million down the toilet. As for “less evolved than other people,” chimps are fully evolved, thank you very much.