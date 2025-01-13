NYT: Duchess Meghan’s domestic-goddess rebrand is actually smart

Since the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan trailer dropped, there has been a lot of rage and mockery from the usual suspects. I think even some of Meghan’s supporters feed on the drama of arguing with or about her most hateful critics, but I’ve always tried to balance “gossip/clapback” with not wanting to amplify the cruelest and stupidest narratives out there. Basically, people should be wary of the back-and-forth outrage machine. In many ways, Meghan has already overwhelmingly won – act like you support the victorious. What I find most interesting about the current outrage cycle is how bored her critics are with always forcing themselves to hate every single thing Meghan does and says. With Love, Meghan is just a show about cooking and entertaining, why all the drama? Which is sort of the point of this latest column in the New York Times: “Martha, Nigella, Meghan Markle?” It was written by Louis Staples, who is “based in London and writes often on the royal family, social media and pop culture.” Note: this was written and published before WLM’s release date was pushed back to March. Some highlights:
The WLM trailer: The nearly two-minute ad, set to the hopeful tones of “Do You Believe in Magic” by the Lovin’ Spoonful, which rolled out to much fanfare this month, casts Meghan as something of a domestic goddess. We see her wearing an apron and carrying artfully presented baskets of intimidatingly fresh-looking vegetables, creating colorful floral arrangements and even harvesting her own honey…Since it was announced, the existence of the show has been met with a noisy, and perhaps predictable, backlash. The criticism has been most intense in British legacy media, which is already panning Meghan’s turn as the millennial Martha Stewart of Montecito.
Setting a different narrative: Watching Meghan’s many critics rage-post about fairly standard elements — like the show reportedly being filmed in a rented property not far from the Sussexes’ actual home — it’s clear that most of them were always going to hate the show. But this rebrand as the duchess of domesticity is a very shrewd move for Meghan nonetheless. The show’s concept appears to combine the fantasy of Meghan as a princess in exile while reactivating parts of her pre-royal public persona, when she ran her own lifestyle website, The Tig. With so many eyes on Meghan, she might finally be allowed to change — and more crucially, sell a different narrative about herself. After years of Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, pleading for privacy while also seeking publicity, she will now participate in the attention economy in a more clear-cut, direct way.
The problem with the Sussexes’ royal tell-alls: Since their relationship began in 2016, the story of the Sussexes has been defined by feuds… With each new appearance, the duo have provided a steady drip of scandalous allegations. The problem the Sussexes have run into is that eventually, retelling your story starts to bore — and annoy — your audience. Even those who had sympathy for them and believed they had been badly mistreated began to tire of the couple monetizing their victimhood.
Meghan’s solo strength: The biggest strength of “With Love, Meghan” is that it appears to be something completely different. The series is produced by Archewell Productions, the couple’s production company, so what we’ll see is likely to be tightly controlled. But the show allows Meghan to break out of the cycle of re-litigating the royal feud on different mediums, which put the couple at risk of irrelevance. With frequent references to love, friendship and joy, the message of the show seems to be relentless positivity.
The British press’s beef: Since the Sussexes settled in California, the British press’s main beef has been that they gave up their royal status to become “celebrities,” a class of citizen considered uncouth by comparison. What’s often overlooked in the case of the British press versus Meghan is an underlying snobbery and distrust over the fact that she’s American. In recent years, Prince Harry has drawn parallels between the treatment of his wife and his mother, Princess Diana, whose tragic death was a result of being hounded by the tabloids. The British press, however, have more closely aligned Meghan with another woman who married into the family: Wallis Simpson, the American socialite who married Edward, the Duke of Windsor, after he abdicated the throne to be with her, causing a crisis that jeopardized the monarchy itself. Like Simpson, Meghan has been portrayed as a grifter who is both disrespectful to the royal institution and determined to profit from her association with it.
The runaway princess narrative: To understand the show’s chances for success, consider that Meghan has not one public persona but two. Yes, there’s the version of her that enrages her detractors, who have zero desire to be told how to elevate their lives by a duchess who frolics around a mansion with immaculately blow-dried hair and annoyingly perfect makeup. But in the eyes of her fans, she is an unfairly persecuted runaway princess who was swept into a storm. Her life was a fairy-tale turned into a nightmare — and now it’s back to a fantasy again. “With Love, Meghan” reintroduces her to those in the middle while still giving her true believers a chance to participate in that fantasy, in which their heroine is finally finding her feet on the other side of adversity, one edible flower at a time.
I excerpted this op-ed because A) it was in the NYT and that’s a big deal and B) because I thought Staples was relatively fair to Meghan. I expected much worse, especially from a London-based writer. That being said, Staples still pushes one particular agenda which we’ve heard for years now. That agenda? That Meghan and Harry shouldn’t continue to talk about what was done to them at the hands of the Windsors and the British press and that people will get bored or tired of their “royal tell-alls.” That’s a narrative which came straight from the Windsors and the British press, and as we’ve seen multiple times over the past five years, nothing could be further from the truth. Harry and Meghan’s most successful interviews, ventures and projects have been those centered on what happened to them and what is still happening to them. If Meghan wrote her memoir, it would be a huge success because people know that she still hasn’t talked about all of the sh-t those people did to her. Still, even if I think it would be fine if Harry and Meghan continued to tell their stories, I’m also glad that Meghan is projecting an air of “I moved on a while ago, this cooking/entertaining show is who I really am.”
Sorry, but I don’t think the article was relatively fair. I read it more as snark disguised as fairness. She made sure she brought out every negative talking point made by BM, including the stupidity about privacy.
Ah the privacy. Even though we’ve seen one or two pictures of their baby faces, I could not pick Archie and Lilly out of a lineup. The Wales kids on the other hand would be recognized globally, anywhere they went. They also have various narratives out there about their personalities which they will never be able to get rid of, see Harry for an earlier example.
Agree with you @somebody says. This iis the same narrative being pushed by the British gutter press. What amazes me is these folks choose to use the word “rebranding,”. When this is pretty much Meghan’s life before she married. She cooked, she entertained, she championed causes important to her, is a staunch feminist and has remained one. Nothing new here except reclaiming her life.
Exactly she is reclaiming her life before she met and married Harry. She is doing what she wants to do and is good at all while still helping others. The article did read to me as very snarky.
@Maxine, exactly! She’s reclaiming her life and showing who she truly is before the tabloids tried to rebrand her as an “attention seeking, gold digger”. This journalist is not any different, and is busy pushing the very same agenda about “seeking privacy”, pretending to praise her “rebranding”, when it’s the journalist Louis Staples, a tabloid writer, who’s rebranding in the NYT to eat off of Meghan and Harry, How ironic!
Yes, the part about them pleading for privacy made me roll my eyes bc that’s such a BM invention. It makes me question a writer when they repeat it bc ummm where’s the evidence for that that beyond the tabloids repeating that they ever said that. I’m talking about the time when they initially stepped back. Overall, it wasn’t the worst though, despite some silly and wrong takes. A lot better than that one woman’s clickbait article who I can’t even remember her name now so🤷♀️
Southpark also had them saying “We want privacy” over and over again, which people use as “proof” that they said it. I can’t believe there are people out there using “Southpark” as a source!
Yeah, I agree. For what it’s worth, the Sussexes never pleaded for privacy while seeking publicity. I think they pleaded to stop being attacked and maligned, and I think they’ve always aimed to deploy their public profile to elevate important social justice issues and people/organizations doing good. They’ve been a huge success.
The tone of this article was a take-you-down-a-peg piece, hinged not unhinged to make it sound like real analysis.
@ Nohope, I agree, what Harry and Meghan said was to leave the royal life to seek a more quiet and peaceful life for their family while still supporting their causes. The privacy narrative is a tabloid propaganda that was pushed to silence H and M, and banish them into oblivion. But, it failed to their collective frustration.
Exactly. I concur completely. This is RR in disguise. RR talking points. RR. perspective. I expect this mentality from anyone based in the UK, writing from the UK, or writing for the UK. I’m disappointed that American publications allow the UK mentality to permeate as much as it does. The “privacy” issue really irks me. And rebranding? Please. This has always been Meghan if you have paid attention to her and her actions without racism, prejudice, being a royalist. Thank goodness she had those 3 million Tig followers. A recent piece in Vogue takes down the troll talking points quite well.
@ Tansen, correct! This is a royal rota disguised or “rebranded” as an ally. Due to lack of work and charisma by the other Windsors, the rotas are starving down there and most of them pursued Meghan and Harry by writing and pushing their usual agenda in American mainstream media. If anyone is rebranding, it’s this RR, Louis Staples, and not Meghan.
Meghan has been the best two minutes in Royal History, with the recession in the UK all these reporters would have been laid off 😂
@Swaz, so true. The tabloids like the NYT writer, Louis Staples, are the ones busy scrambling and “rebranding” themselves as journalists and busy pursuing jobs in America to follow Harry and Meghan just to keep their jobs and feeding frenzy going in order to pay bills, the projection is off the charts. Why can’t they focus on the remaining royals?
Yeah, no. I got to…
“ After years of Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, pleading for privacy while also seeking publicity…”
…and had to tap out. That is the base lie that all the lies are built on and for this reporter to repeat it tells me they are propagandists just like so many “journalists” who report on HM.
@Bluenailsbetty, yup! It’s a rota in disguise pushing the same “privacy” narrative that was sold by the same rotas to discredit, dismiss and disparage the couple, while distracting the public from the real truth, of how badly they treated the couple.
@ Somebody, I agree 100%. It’s like a doctor giving a baby medicine with a spoonful of honey. The journalist, whom I believe is a British tabloid reporter who’s rebranding as a mainstream journalist, is probably doing the Windsor’s bidding, which is pushing an agenda about Meghan in American mainstream media, to muddy the waters about the lifestyle show before it airs. This Louis Staples is not an ally but a Meghan critic disguised as an ally.
While I agree that this author is certainly buying into some British press narratives (the privacy one being the biggest), I also think we need to be careful about assuming every reporter out there who may be British is “doing the Windsor’s bidding” (he’s actually not a tabloid reporter, hes freelance and he has a biweekly column in Harper’s Bazaar). And I think we also need to be careful about demanding that someone in the press is either an ally or a critic.
What the Sussexes want is that they are treated fairly, not that reporters are “allies” or sycophants. That’s what the royal family demands – sycophancy. So I think we can do better than that in terms of expectations.
So while I don’t think this article is completely fair for various reasons that others have brought up, I dont think its necessary to demand that someone writing about the Sussexes needs to be an ally or a critic.
I agree. The author still told l its, still smeared, still trying to get the same negative narrative going about the person that is Meghan. Neither Meghan nor Harry has spoken or used the left behind Windsor or used them to further anything – far from it. The Sussexes have not mentioned any of the left behind, the reason the tabloids were so pressed that there was no mention of them in POLO, not the Meghan’s Podcast – nowhere! IT was that family, their tabloids press and media arms that are keeping their names attached to The Sussexes for some relevancy, otherwise, there will be no column inches for them anywhere. The left behind and their sycophants such insecure, jealous bad losers.
I’m also glad about the I moved on attitude, but I’m also glad they shared their side of the story. And am I right that the brf never said that H and M lied? They are just mad that they told on the bullying. Actually, same with the British press. They rarely write that they maliciously lied about the precious brf, but that they told on them and made them look bad for what they actually did to H and M. It’s only the derangers and the old guard royalists who think those are lies.
How is it a rebrand when she was doing this before she even met Harry. The difference is she is now married with children. So not new to this, she’s true to this.
The NYT is no different than the NY Post at this point. They’ve been coasting on reputation and nostalgia. They’ve been a shit show for the past few years. They’re in the WaPo category for me.
@thatgirlthere, I believe that since Harry sued Murdoch group, he’s been allowing more lies to be spread about them even on the mainstream American media to intimidate them, or try to curtail their success and popularity, to punish them and bring them down a peg or two.
First of all — it is not a *rebrand*.
“Even those who had sympathy for them and believed they had been badly mistreated began to tire of the couple monetizing their victimhood.”
Right, they’re not allowed to tell their own story after everyone else has been profiting off of them for years with their lies, innuendo, and fanfics. And they all still continue to make huge profits.
And even if this NYT piece is not as bad as everything printed by the Fail, Scum, Torygraph, P6, and the other rags, it’s still a misogynistic article that omits that Harry’s wanted out for decades because of the way the Firm and the BM treated him.
This is why I don’t mind howeva H&M present themselves to the public…because no matter WHAT…the majority of global MSM is going to lie on EVERYTHING they do…I haven’t heard Meghan say ANYTHING about the Royal Horror show since their documentary series…and even on Harry’s “Spare” press tour…he was basically like…”read the book” and hasn’t talked about that 😱 since either.
Sigh 😕
That’s right! One interview with both of them and Harry’s book.
Everything else is about their philanthropic work.
I think that’s why I am so looking forward to Meghan’s show, because it will be a glimpse of their life.
At least the NYT is not pretending that Meghan didn’t have a lifestyle blog before she met Harry. But the NYT is still pushing the narrative that Meghan and Harry wanted privacy and that all they do is talk about the Royal Family. Meghan hasn’t spoken about the Royal Family since 2022 and Harry 2023. The British press is going to be outraged when no mention is made of the Royal Family or the UK in her show.
Exactly Amy Bee. Wasn’t the Rota Rat brigade whining that Harry didn’t mention Charles or William in the POLO doc? FGS who is riding who’s coattails again?
Yup, its been two years since we’ve heard anything about the royal family from them. Since then, we’ve had two docuseries from Archewell (HoI and Polo), we know they have signed other deals (Carley Fortune’s book) and we knew that Meghan was working on this cooking show last spring. Both are booked and busy without the royal family drama.
Meghan is so much more than the narrow box that so many, even her fans, try to put her into. I believe that she made this show because she enjoys cooking, entertaining and showing her love for her nearest and dearest. She’s also passionate about being of service to others and she loves fashion! Like all of us, Meghan has so many different facets of her personality and it’s sad that so many never want her to step out of whatever little box they’ve tried to fit her in to.
The nastiness just oozes out between the lines of this article.. British writers seem to excel at it whenever writing about Princess Meghan. I truly wish she hadn’t delayed her show for so long, I was really looking forward to it. (Are podcasts coming back?)
She signed a new deal for a podcast with Lemonada media. It’s not known when her podcast comes out.
I wonder how much these people get paid to write horrible articles about Meghan?
Between $100 – $200 and there’s a new clause more clicks get extras.
Haha, yes, Meghan is carrying “intimidatingly fresh-looking vegetables” and has perfect hair and makeup. And? Has Ms. Staples never seen anything on HGTV before? That’s the whole deal, my poor darling.
Okay, that’s funny. Why are fresh veggies intimidating?
I find it ironic and funny how people like Louis Staples call Meghan and Harry irrelevant but are eating off of their content. In the article, there’s an injection of praise to make the article palatable for Meghan supporters which sugar coats the usual tabloid agenda. Since Harry and Meghan’s move to the US, people who were busy writing in the UK, followed them and are busy pursuing gigs and a career in American editorials to push an agenda about Meghan, while pretending to praise her. They are double dipping and talking from both sides of the mouth, eating off her plate literally, pun intended, while criticizing her and pushing the tabloid and Windsor narrative and agenda about, particularly Meghan. We see you Louis, we see you!.
Simple answer for all of them: Don’t.watch.her.show. They hate her, don’t trust her, don’t want her advice, think she’s showing off etc? I challenge them all to not press play, don’t give it any attention. Ignore it. Yet we all know down to the last salty hater they will be massively obsessed with it and it’ll fuel an immensely huge wave of their outrage in the press and online. She’s not making the show for haters so they don’t have to watch it. They’ll never get insulted or feel offended if they simply don’t.press.play – so easy, right? But no. They actually live for Meghan. They all need help.
Not bad NYT. I will give you a C+ since it contains some bias statements about privacy and royal tell of. It is much better than the Guardian article which is a F for telling people not to watch the show
I’m not a big fan of the Louis article, I find it sneakily peppered with the usual negative narrative about particularly Meghan. The journalists and tabloids who once wrote about Garry and Meghan are pursuing the main stream American media to push the same lies and mistruths about them for clicks. The only thing is that there’s a pushback from most people with common sense forcing the tabloids to rebrand their narrative and lies about H & M. The irrelevance and negative things about H & M that they talk about at every turn was pushed by them and caused by the treatment of the couple forcing the couple to flee the UK and move to California. Hypocrites.
I’m surprised this dolt didn’t mention the Oprah interview which is going on 4 years old. They all seem stuck in the past, like the Sussexes left the UK just last week instead of 5 years ago. The press is the one that everyone is becoming bored with, they are the ones that keep telling the same toxic narrative. Move on already, please.
@MSIAM, one thing they got right is calling her a Domestic goddess, that’s a title I can agree with. Even her critics can’t deny her, beauty, talents and charisma. What a goddess she is.
The claim that H&M constantly drag the RF with a “steady drip” of allegations is delusional. Meghan did two things in 2022, an interview and a Netflix doc, followed by Harry’s memoir in January 2023. After that, they haven’t said a peep about the RF. The RF and courtiers by briefing the BM are the ones who’ve been publicly stewing and retelling the story for two years, not H&M. And to call M a grifter when she has always made her own way and H has broken off from RF funding, while the RF continues to hoover up public money in return for nothing, is a great example of every accusation being a confession.
This article is definitely biased (I’m not even sure its snarky, I just think theres a clear bias in it) but I also like that it points out how the British press hates her in part because she’s American, and how they try very hard to draw a comparison between her and Wallis Simpson, which of course always falls flat to me but the press still tries. And I like that he acknowledges she had a lifestyle blog before marrying Harry – i.e. this is a return to her roots.
I dont even mind the quip about her blow out and makeup and edible flowers, because that’s all part of the aesthetic here, right? I am not watching to see Meghan in a bathrobe trying to cajole her children to eat before the school run (omg, she’s stealing that from W&K!!!!). I’m watching to see her look put together and unfrazzled and happy and free and flitting about like a California fairy hostess.
So basically i think this author was sort of trying to be fair but not really and you can see how much the British press narratives have seeped into even a NYT piece. The privacy thing 🙄🙄 someone commented on this article on FB and linked to a CB article here about William being a slumlord LOL.
(also he’s a man. everyone keeps referring to him as “she” but Louis is a man’s name.)