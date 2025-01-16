Princess Kate had to be ‘smuggled in for chemotherapy treatment’ last year?

As I said yesterday, the clean-up on the Princess of Wales’s visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital began immediately, practically while she was still meeting with cancer patients and saying some truly bizarre things. In addition to her statements about “recognizing beeps” and craving sunlight, and she also said that she did not use a cold cap, which prevents hair loss for many cancer patients. Instead of devoting a lot of energy to Kate’s frankly weird statements, the British media went into overdrive to keensplain how Kate’s visit was a one-off (specifically timed to try to steal the Duchess of Sussex’s thunder), and that Kate would absolutely not be back to work in any meaningful way for a while. Becky English at the Mail got that exclusive, and so did Kate Mansey at the Times. Some highlights from the Times piece:
Kate was “smuggled in” to the hospital? When she walked under the ornate archway at the Royal Marsden, the Princess of Wales appeared to stop for a moment, glance up at the building and take stock. Kate, 43, was there to thank doctors, meet patients and, later, announce that she is now in remission from cancer. The specialist cancer centre in Chelsea is all too familiar to the princess because this was where she was smuggled in for chemotherapy treatment.
Kate’s new normal: Sources close to Kate point to two words in her statement on Tuesday that were doing some heavy lifting, that this was the: “new normal”. But what does that look like for a family that, for centuries, has been resolutely sticking to the old normal, for whom the old normal was their bread and butter, their very raison d’être? First of all, it means that her royal engagements post-treatment have been gradual and will continue as such. The granting of royal warrants, for example, from the Prince and Princess of Wales will only come when the couple is ready to do so.
Kate’s life will never be the same, and neither will her schedule: None of this should truly come as a surprise because Kate has told the public, repeatedly, that cancer has changed her life dramatically. Even though she is back on the road to health, her written statements read as if she is spelling it out to everyone very slowly and in words that we can all understand that, for her, life will never be the same again. Why would you go through the year she’s had just to run straight back to work, palming your three children off on round-the-clock nannies so that you can zip around the country on an old-fashioned royal ribbon-cutting parade? It’s not going to happen.
Kate is savoring her kids’ pre-prep school days: In two years George will be going up to secondary school, with Kate’s alma mater Marlborough College reportedly the leading choice for the Waleses. Why wouldn’t Kate want to savour every moment of her children in their prep school years? She has shown a new delight in the minutiae of her young family’s daily life, details of which she shares in letters to the King. She finds joy in family time, but also the day-to-day: the school drop-offs and the pick-ups, the homework dilemmas and the playground friendship dramas. No doubt she feels a renewed sense of gratitude that she can be there for them when they need her while they’re still young.
William is not using Kate’s illness as an excuse to be lazy! Palace sources will urge that Kate’s illness is not being used by William as an excuse to slack off or do less. After all, he knows the “big job” is just a heartbeat away. But they say that when he embraces a project, he does it wholeheartedly and in a way that is designed to have a lasting impact.
While I can’t pinpoint it, I’ve been getting a vibe this week that the British media is annoyed. They’re not ready to burn it all down, and clearly, they’re happy that Kate is petty and conceited enough to try to steal Meghan’s thunder (With Love, Meghan was originally supposed to be released on Wednesday). There’s a sense of… “you have to give us more than this.” They’re working their asses off trying to cover her ass. The part about “William isn’t slacking off” is hilarious too, because he clearly has been slacking off for the past year, and we’ve been told repeatedly that he has every right to! It just feels like the Waleses are on really shaky ground, like this is a house of cards that everyone is trying to keep standing.
Everything has been always gradual g or Kate in recent years. How is keen going to enjoy the years with the kids prep school years when they are in school. She does not go to school with them. But then there are those school runs . And why did she have that fake to market video with William when she was going in for treatments
William has needed no excuse to slack off he just does it as he’s been doing for years. He does keep citing those school runs
Now patient’s, their loved ones and specialists are all saying the same thing ie sunlight is bad for those going through chemo what on earth was Kate doing at Wimbledon in the summer sun for hours?
Since she didnt burn to a crisp may she not actualky have gone through it?
Also I dont believe gor a second that she was never spotted.
I still find it hard to believe that she would lie about something like cancer but all these differing narratives surrounding this are not helping.
They are definitely hiding something because how did no one spot her? And if not her, what about William? Reportedly he was visiting daily.
@chloe, I don’t find it hard to believe at all that Kate would lie about her having had cancer when she had just been outed as one of the racist royals.
And let’s not forget that photo they gave us purportedly showing William dropping off Kate at her appointment on his way to some engagement. Both were dressed up.
The sunlight comment was a massive mistake. Having helped numerous family members through treatments even I know that patients have to be very carful around the sun. They can’t let her out to talk to people if she doesn’t even know this. Yikes.
Perhaps her cancer treatment was long finished by July. She probably started it in Jan/feb.
It ending earlier would contradict the timeline they’ve scarcely given and would mean that her statements for her numerous returns were all lies. As I said further down in the comments, this statement also makes it clear that in her words they have been caring for her at Marsden for a year and not only since the summer when she claims she started chemo.
according to her she started chemo in March (right before or after the bench video) but regardless – my first thought was similar…..IF she did have regular chemo to kill any precancerous cells or whatever…..maybe she started it right after christmas and was actually done by Trooping. People pointed out that you can’t see any kind of port either at Trooping or Wimbledon so it would fit that she was completely done by then.
But why lie so much about the timelines then? It would have been easy enough in March to say “i’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for several months now” and actually would have been more believable than what they did say.
There is no way they would have taken weeks to do a test on something from the surgery in mid January. They could have known within hours if not a day or so. And from there if chemo was needed they would not have made her wait until March. She started this and ended it well before trooping and the video over the summer.
Frankly the more she says the more I think she might be lying about it all. It is all over the place.
So Kate has “cancer” and gets to take the rest of her life off. Got it.
What was she doing in the first place? Part-time at Party Pieces? The smoke and mirrors of Early Years? Laughable.
Things are not mathing with what is being put out there with her having treatment for cancer. Those who have gone through it can spot the lies being told. As for her not doing more work I think, and this is my opinion, negotiations are done and it’s a matter of time when Peg pulls the plug. I think she and mom put these stories out there to delay the inevitable by getting more sympathy.
It’s coming across like Kate/KP are trying to shame people into expecting her to work. Don’t you know she just had cancer? Don’t you know she wants to be with her kids before they go to boarding school??? Which sure, I get. But let’s be real, the Rota would be happy with just one day a week. One day away from her kids. And again it goes back to the fact that a lot of parents would love to spend more time with their kids if they could. At most she’s being asked to do something once a week or jeez even once every 2 weeks.
I really would like to know what Kate expected of royal life when she married in.
Because it sounds to me like she wants to be a stay at home mom, which would have been fine if she didn’t marry into one of the biggest welfare funded families
I suspect she never thought beyond the wedding.
And the children would be in school so she could leave the house and do some work. Plus she has tons of staff.
This. Even assuming it’s acceptable to be paid millions by the taxpayers of this country to do so little, she could be doing events five days a week during the time they’re at school. Even allowing for time to get herself visit/camera ready after they have been dropped off, there is absolutely time to ‘work’.
It’s nonsense and always has been.
Ok this one is so hard for me. 3 years ago I went thru chemo for breast cancer. I lost every hair on my head and other body parts and looked like hell. It was during covid so all I could do was sit outside in my yard (when I could) and then ended up with skin cancer on my lip! I could only leave my house to get chemo. I worked thru chemo and even worked on chemo days since I work from home. I would work, drive to the cancer center and do chemo and then come back home and work again. I had a double mastectomy and only took 1 week off work (which was really dumb). I have not had a reoccurrence but my doctor never said remission or cancer free to me. I’m not special or stronger than anyone else. I also don’t fixate on it and am honestly happy to never talk about treatment again since you just want to be normal after and not the “cancer kid”. So all this she is doing? I just don’t get it. You can have a port in either arm or chest. I have never met anyone who loves their port. Most folks just hate it. And if they told me someone needed me for a photo op during chemo? I would have flipped on them. I don’t wish cancer on anyone. My husband and I have both gone through chemo and the havoc it wreaked on our bodies are still with us today. The karma coming for anyone who uses cancer to avoid/hide/excuse anything is not something I would even dare to think about. Because believe me, it’s gonna come.
100% this is trying to shame people for expecting her OR william to work more.
And honestly, all that about cherishing the little moments and not leaving the kids with nannies etc would be more believable if Kate had worked even half as much as someone like Charles or Anne before being diagnosed.
Like, if Anne had said after her accident in July – you know what, i’m over 70, I’m tired, I would to spend time with my grandbabies, I’ll show up once in a while for the big events but I’m done with these 500 engagements a year – I think most people would have said “sure, that makes sense, she’s put in her time and the accident gave her a different perspective on life, enjoy retirement Anne.”
But Kate has NEVER worked even half as much as Anne – I think she’s cracked 200 engagements ONCE? Maybe? And thats with including phone calls and secret meetings and everything like that.
So saying she doesnt want to work because cancer has given her a new perspective on life just rings really really false.
She has never wanted to work. Full stop. Remember those articles that came out – maybe a few months after QEII died – about how Kate wasn’t going to work FT until the kids were adults? well the cancer makes that possible for her, right?
I like the ‘what do you expect her to do, foist her kids on round the clock nannies???’ Really, folks? REALLY? 🤦♀️🙄
“The granting of royal warrants, for example, from the Prince and Princess of Wales will only come when the couple is ready to do so.” So the ultimate WFH project, where their staff will do all the work and present them with options where all they have to do is point to a PowerPoint slide, is still JUST TOO MUCH for them? BOTH of them, one of whom did not have a health crisis, ahem?
OMG I can’t with these people…
I’m guessing that the grants will start as soon as Meghan’s products are out so they can be riding Meghan’s coattails 😃
Are they covering for FakeyKatie again?
As if no one wouldn’t notice a convoy, complete with RPOs, in the vicinity of Royal Marsden. As if she wouldn’t have (female) security officers with her even if she were smuggled in.
The story has taken so many twists and turns, with her being treated at the London Clinic, or being treated at home (Filipino nurses, said Willnot), oh no, at Royal Marsden, down to the preventative chemo, or her having a port, or her being cancer-free, oh wait, no, she’s in remission… after less than a year of ending her whatsoever initial treatment.
Someone soon will earn themselves a knight-/damehood for their fraudulent fairytale fanfiction.
This has all the hallmarks of making it up as they go along. It’s like asking a toddler, standing in front of a broken plate, how the plate got broken, and the toddler says “a kangaroo did it,” expecting that to be a plausible excuse. Are they going to say that Kate was wearing a fake glasses and mustache next?
Truly, competent people could have faked a cancer story a lot better than this. These headless chickens in a trenchcoat are so bad at their job that their lies might even get found out, even with a media determined to back them up. The British media have backed themselves into such a corner that, with the toddler example earlier, they would write a story about an escaped kangaroo managing to enter the house, bump into the table, and dislodge a plate rather than acknowledge the lie for what it is.
The British media are stuck now. It’s going to be fun watching them continue to rationalize the most ineffectual Prince and Princess of Wales in history and pretend they are actually doing something.
Between her beloved school runs to drop off and pick up, why can she not work?
Good Lord, she’s only been at the job 14 years or so. Stop rushing the poor sausage!
Technically I can believe that she has to glam up in the morning before an event and depending on the location she may not get back in time for the afternoon school run. So I can see missing the all important runs on an event day. But ain’t anyone asking her to do much more than one day a week at the absolute most. She’s also been known to do events near Windsor and she might be able to fit them in that way. We’ve made fun of her doing events only close to home before but now I think she could get away with doing that more.
Wouldn’t Will have missed the school run when he was drinking and watching sports in that pub?
Diana managed to do it. K has no excuse.
And Zoom/Teams etc. now exist. If she actually cared about engaging with people and her ‘work’ there’s so much she could do virtually alongside some in-person visits.
She doesn’t care.
There’s just a lack of self-awareness, introspection and no recognition of Kate’s privilege in this piece. The fact that the British press is willing to change the way they cover Kate but was unwilling to do the same for Meghan when she join the family is irritating.
The only reason for this is….racism.
I just finished my last round of chemo a few weeks ago and can say that there was no way I could sit in the sun for that long at Wimbledon. I sat outside for 15 minutes this fall on a mild day with sunscreen and developed a horrible red itchy rash from the sun. It was terrible. I learned my lesson and only ever sat in the shade after that.
I don’t know whether she had a cancer or not or received chemo but there are so many weird circumstances in the last year. If she didn’t want anyone to doubt her diagnosis she should have much more forthright and open.
Hope you’re feeling much better!
Thank you! I am getting there slowly but making progress every day.
@Elise: happy to hear you’re finished with your chemo!! I wish for you a cancer free outcome!
Congrats on finishing your chemo! I finish mine next week and start the long process back to feeling healthy again. Adding to the weird cancer stories like getting lots of sun (WRONG!!) there’s her comment about her port — she mentioned it’s in her arm but we have seen no evidence of that despite photographs of her in short sleeves (Wimbledon e.g.) I have one in my chest just below my collarbone and that thing sticks out, and it’s annoying as hell. I’ll have to keep it there permanently because unlike Kate, my cancer will never be in remission, just controlled. But now she has the lame excuse to not do anything beyond the bare minimum because “waahhh, cancer something something”. We see you Kate…
Ah, during her visit Kate “appeared to stop for a moment, glance up at the building and take stock”. What Becky means is that Keen froze for a photo, making sure to frame herself under the arch with her most wistful look.
I actually laughed out loud at that part. As if the photographer who had to be standing directly in front of her wasn’t staged there to frame that exact shot.
Exactly! That was so staged!
And she didn’t go under that arch when she was receiving treatment, instead she was “smuggled” through a side door. Or something. So fake, fake, fake.
Outrageous.
Her own words continue to be contradictory. She basically said that she was cancer free in September when she said that she “would do everything she could to remain cancer free” and she did a whole Summer’s Eve commercial as some type of weird over the top confirmation that she was cancer free and that her chemo was over. If someone has cancer the moment you would celebrate the most isn’t the end of chemotherapy but the confirmation that you are in remission. It would have made more sense and seemed more believable if she thanked the hospital and staff back in September when she says the chemo ended and then did that weird commercial to celebrate remission. It’s the weird commercial that makes it unbelievable along with her always being in public spaces without a mask with such a weak immune system. Then her promoting being in the sunlight at the beach, Trooping and Wimbledon during the time she was getting chemo, which is a no no and her story or timeline is even more unbelievable. Her words now even bring into question the whole William in the car outside the hospital a year ago, because at no point did we ever see him go in or out of the hospital that they claim he visited several times and never did we see Kate go in and out of it either. This statement suggests that she was at Marsden hospital the whole time with her referring to them caring for her for a year. I can understand not wanting to give all of the details about her health but this only confirms that they have definitely lied to the public this year, either partially or entirely. There are people all over the world who unfortunately experience cancer and they don’t have the privilege of being publicly funded and taking years off to enjoy sitting at home during their children’s school hours. The timing suggests that she hasn’t changed from being a mean girl because the time to thank the hospital and the staff shouldn’t have taken months and it definitely shouldn’t have taken the release date of Meghan’s new show.
Idk why but the detail about Kate writing letters to Charles about the kids stands out. We know Charles doesn’t care. But it could be Kate is writing letters to Charles…about something else…maybe she’s explaining why she doesn’t want to return to work…maybe she’s negotiating why she shouldn’t have to…
That was a weird addition to an already weird article because with them being so close why would she write him updates on how she or the kids are doing, like one would do in a journal, instead of the more immediate approach of regular phone calls?
Is she putting it in writing for future use? Or maybe Charles wrote to her just like he did to Meghan and she was answering him in the same way.
No. It’s something else that M has done that Kate feels she needs to co-opt: exchanging letters with Charles. There were those articles about Charles and Meghan writing to each other, so Kate felt left out. It’s almost as though she’s got a checklist of things M has done that she needs to get her media sychophants to write about and centre her in, so she/they can say “Kate has done this too!” and eventually the narrative will be that “she is the most special daughter-in-law ever because she cares enough to write to Charles…. unlike that other one”.
It’s just that she forgot to do it before now – in addition to the fact that she couldn’t do it immediately after the article mentioning the correspondence between Charles and M because Kate had just been outed as one of the royal racists who expressed concerns about A’s skin colour (Charles being the other). She didn’t want to remind the masses at the time, but possibly feels that enough time has elapsed so it’s safe for her to make her move.
One of the most shocking and under-reported revelations from Spare was the incident in which H phones KFC from active duty in Afghanistan only to be told, “He asked me to write rather than call. He loved my letters. He said he’d much prefer a letter.” What kind of parent would prefer a letter to a phone call from a child risking his life for queen and country in a war zone?
The type of parent who wants to use your letters to leak to the tabloids if something horrible were to happen to you while you were there. Leaked letters make it easier to make it seem as if you are a loving and caring parent, similar to the palaces leaking the contents of Charles and Meghan letters to make it seem as if he really cared about who was being racist towards Archie and Lilibet. It helps to hide the fact that he was one of those racist.
With Hate Kate.
Coming March 2.
Last June, she was rumored to have been spotted at MD Anderson, remember? KP eventually denied it. Because of all the odd messaging–here she doesn’t show up with the medical personnel who (supposedly) treated her–there’s definitely room for disbelief. It’s nice she’s finally focusing on other cancer patients. The bit with sunshine is odd. Her not losing hair depends on the cancer. I thought she had called herself cancer free? Remission is more normal. Sneaking her in: yes, of course. But if this happened, where is her medical team? Shouldn’t they get their time in the… sun?
Honestly, would Kate just sit and savor every moment with the kids so they would not be able to see their friends or play sports after school? This makes no sense. The kids as they get older have their own social lives. This “excuse” is really weak.
It’s giving me images of Mommie Dearest. The way they describe Kate just gives me the constant creeps.
I have no idea how things work in the UK, but she is a woman of great means.
Here in the US, my second job for a while was as a community infusion nurse. Some patients for some cancers would have a 24 hour infusion pump for chemotherapy (5-FU for example, was weekly for 24 hours so patients would do it at home, the nurses on my team and I would be on call for any issues, start the infusion and end the infusion). And these were people on regular insurance in the US. So there should have been no need to “smuggle” her and her security into a treatment center when the treatment can go to her.
And didn’t William say they had 2 very nice Filipino nurses around the clock? Hmmm.
Get your stories straight people.
The Filipino nurses were after the two week stay at hospital.
She made the choice to use her medical status as a shield and a sword. Cancer patients go through this and worse, but choose to handle it privately.
When she made preventative chemo her whole personality and calendar-filler, she created this situation.
Others have decided to handle their matter privately, not use it to garner sympathy, attract attention or detract from what is an uncomfortable reality.
“… she was smuggled in..” this was Kate’s choice. Kate could have been open and honest with her treatment and taken the front door.
Good for Kate that she has the privilege to focus on herself and the children and does not need to rush back to work. Any other parent in the same situation had to go back at work by now or would be on sick-leave benefit.
In regards with the BM being annoyed did sources not say that Kate would communicate more directly with the public via social media after the last statement which means sidelining the main stream British Media? I think this will have p….d o.. a few people. The rota will have to work hard for their exclusives or spin it in that way.
“Smuggled in” makes it sound like she was part of some MI5 black op, doesn’t it? I don’t know if this air of secrecy comes from Kate herself or from KP, but it’s like they think seeking treatment for cancer is somehow shameful? The press already protects Kate from candid/ unflattering photos and pap shots and she is always surrounded by RPOs…so why the need for “smuggling”?
I know Charles hasn’t been fully transparent, but he was very matter of fact about his treatment and the side effects, and people just let him get on with it. I’m just thinking about what it could have meant for some people going through the same illness as the princess to hear about or even see her going through chemo. But instead, it’s like she is afraid to be anything other than a grinning, life-sized American Girl Doll, and anything less than perfect (like getting treatment for illness) must be ruthlessly hidden away.
The “smuggling” her into a place that offers at home chemotherapy is bizarre, considering that she is all about being private about her health. They said that there was a security breach at the hospital they claimed she had the abdominal surgery at. There was video around the same time as that breach of a convoy that looked very much like a royal convoy going to a hospital, so with all of that, why would she risk being “smuggled” into a hospital with all of those potentially issues happening when she could have had the chemo done in the safety of one of her many homes?
The truth will come out eventually, just like the Queen with her “mobility issues”. Now it’s pretty much accepted that the Queen had bone cancer, even if BP won’t come right out and say it. So at some point, the beans will be spilled about what really happened with Kate. FlakeyKatie and Baldemort will only be able to juggle this mess for so long until a ball is dropped. Sorry for all of the cliches, lol.
For heaven’s sake, isn’t there an ethical obligation on the nurses and doctors to call out this 🐂 💩?
A 1 minute Google search of the Royal Marsden website shows that they offer an “at home” chemotherapy service to private patients and there’s no way Kate used the same NHS service that us plebs have to. It’s not a coincidence that she didn’t seem to meet with any of the medical professionals who treated her. This was purely a PR exercise to coincide with the release of “With Love, Meghan”.
Shameless ghouls.
“ Why would you go through the year she’s had just to run straight back to work, palming your three children off on round-the-clock nannies so that you can zip around the country on an old-fashioned royal ribbon-cutting parade?”. Well how about because that’s what the job is and you get paid a shed load of money to do it not to mention fancy houses, round the clock security, endless holidays, ugly but expensive clothes, jewellery and tiaras. It’s literally your job sweetie. And remember no part time working royals allowed. I’m enjoying watching this play out.
this is key, right?
KP’s messaging is that Kate’s cancer makes her laziness bullet-proof and no one can criticize her for not working. I think they are surprised that people are pushing back on that.
@ChrissyT
Perfect.
Hope your comment is picked up and repeated by some of the leading press.
Why are they describing her as if she is some sort of amazon parcel? Smuggling her in? Is this the depth KP’s PR will go? It just doesn’t sound relatable and makes her come across as the pompous snob she is. Maybe if Kate was open and honest about her cancer from the start, the clean-up job wouldn’t be the complete mess we’re seeing unfolding.
The narrative is already unravelling and they know it.
So, do the Royals not have the option for at-home chemo? I doubt Charles is going to the hospital for treatment weekly. And I’m willing to bet the Queen got chemotherapy at home. But they smuggled Kate into the hospital. Gotcha.
I fully expect that if Kate plans to live off the public purse, then he ass needs to do some work. Unless she is attending a full day of school with all 3 of her children in their classrooms, then this I need to be there how my kids when they are at school is not flying for me she can’t just show up for the fun and fancy events with the celebrities. This heifer needs to work period.
I also find it interesting that her husband who is supposedly so close to her and proud and supportive and loves her so much for not feel the need to join her to thank the hospital staff
I know there’s all these conspiracy theories about Kate’s cancer and treatment. My guess is her planned abdominal surgery, whatever it was, was already suspected to maybe be cancer and they also did a biopsy at the same time to see if it was cancerous or benign. Not all growths removed from a human body are cancerous. They did all the messaging of “it’s not cancer” at first because they didn’t know and they didn’t want people speculating. Biopsy results came back, showed it was cancer and Kate did “preventative chemo” to make sure whatever was removed did not spread. It was probably recommended by her medical team as they couldn’t guarantee it hadn’t spread or that they had taken it all out when they did the “abdominal surgery.” She definitely had cancer, had chemo, and now I guess considered to be in remission. KP’s confusing message around this was probably their obsession with privacy and I can understand Kate wanting to get through her treatments and recovery without media intrusion. But this whole “I’m putting my family first and don’t expect me to work regularly” comes from such a place of high privilege. The average person going through cancer treatments isn’t afforded that kind of privilege at all.
And while visiting cancer patients in the same hospital she was treated is good optics, it’s something she should have done months ago. And if we really thought she cared, she wouldn’t have timed it to be the day before the original launch date for Meghan’s cooking show on Netflix. Meghan dropped everything with Harry to go help survivors of the LA fires and told Netflix to push it back. Meanwhile Kate is using cancer patients hoping to upstage her. It’s soooo icky.
“Why would you go through the year she’s had just to run straight back to work, palming your three children off on round-the-clock nannies so that you can zip around the country on an old-fashioned royal ribbon-cutting parade? It’s not going to happen.” Elsewhere in the article, it is pointed out that ribbon-cutting is the family’s bread and butter and they have stubbornly stuck by it because it was their raison d’être. So, the writer is pointing out that the “job” and purpose of the royal family is only ribbon cutting and Kate is not going to even do that. To me it points out the insignificance of the the royal work and the laziness of William and Kate. I believe elsewhere in another article about William, it is pointed out that William organizes his events for the greatest impact, whatever that is. Bit shady, this whole article. A wholesale swipe at the royals. Of course she’d want to give up ribbon cutting, the royal bread and butter. Who wouldn’t, it’s really of no importance and only the royals trying to provide a reason for their existence.
Quite a few articles lately seem to be taking this passive-aggressive tone. Even the most sycophantic of sycophants are tired of sychophanting thin air.
That was probably the most disgusting part of that writing. As if everyone just takes off during and after cancer treatment. How do they not know how out of touch that sounds? I know plenty of cancer patients who would have liked that luxury. And that’s what it is in these days – a luxury. No one is asking her to launch a brand or run a charity. They’re asking her to cut ribbons and make charity visits. But that is too much for a delicate married-in princess. Give me a break!
@Tamsin
“William organizes his events for the greatest impact, whatever that is.” this means for the greatest impact in the press/media, and minimal work for him.
The original announcement following the “planned abdominal surgery” a year ago was that a “pre-cancerous” condition was discovered & she’d get “preventive chemotherapy.” This has evolved to she-had-cancer-got-chemo & is in remission. Something’s off here.
I’ve had breast cancer twice, decades apart + colon cancer. My daughter had breast cancer at 30 & thyroid cancer at 40. My sister had melanoma at 50. We all had lots of surgeries and chemo. I’ve had a few body parts removed + very heavy radiation.
Idk what Kate actually had. The abdominal surgery would likely have been on either reproductive or intestinal parts. I think Kate’s original procedure was a colonoscopy, with in-hospital prep for privacy from Willy & the kids, during which pre-cancerous polyps were found, probably along with diverticuli resulting from her rumored eating disorders. If so, she may have had a bowel resection. That would explain her extended recuperation & weight change. To Kate & Will, the pre-cancer exaggerated to “real” cancer with “preventive chemo” sounds better & gets more sympathy than “bowel resection” as the explanation for her extended recovery.
Nothing about her appearance or recent photos looks like she had much, if any, chemo. She said she did not use a cold cap but she still has her hair, eyebrows, fingernails & no trouble with sun exposure.
I have a theory…
I noticed in one of her recent photos, she was wearing that maroon dress when she was walking her hand was placed over her stomach, where i have noticed her placing it in the past. I think she has a colostomy bag and Prince superficial couldnt deal with his wifes poo ending up in a bag on her stomach. So their whole dynamic imploded. He may have not out and out dumped her, but I think she is just filling her role in the play that is their life. Shes the kids’ Mom but as far as anything else, out the window. I think during the time she was sequestered there was some type of summit on the new normal and some type of contract/arrangement was made. Que Mama Middleton showing up on the scene…I mean shes gotta make sure they dont get kicked entirely out of the fold..I think all the subterfuge has to do with vanity on her part, as young as she is how life changing would that be?? For both parties in the marriage..It explains a lot I think..thoughts?
EDIT The photo I am talking about is in Kaiser’s Jan 14th, post that is titled something about “everyone said keep a posititive mindset” post.
So a year ago when this all broke, a few people suggested colostomy bag (there are pictures of Kate prior to the alleged January surgery where she holds her hand in front of her stomach) – and I dont think its overall an off the wall idea. But she wore a fairly slim dress to Trooping with no signs of any bumps or anything that might be either a port or a colostomy bag. Because we obviously haven’t seen her too much in public its hard to tell and maybe she is hiding it, but I feel that would have been hard to do in the Trooping dress.
But I can certainly imagine William being disgusted by one.
I can see it possibly being the case.
If you google Buckingham Palace reception KM in pink sequin dress – she’s wearing a tiara with hair down I think and there’s a hint of a circular something on her stomach. I’ll try narrow the date down and post again
So I still believe she might have had a breakdown and was hospitalized for treatment.
Or, more likely, abdominal surgery was due to eating disorder. And she was away for treatment for that. The lack of public outings is because it triggers her ED.
For sure she was not treated at the Royal Marsden. Them being patrons is an exchange for the coverup. There’s just no way she wouldn’t have been noticed if she was there.
Either she never had cancer and the real issue is a breakdown or ED they are reluctant to admit, or she had/has cancer and was treated elsewhere. If she went to another country for treatment, for example (MD Anderson), they would not want to say.
That’s my two cents.
Kate: your new tradwife.
I know I say this a lot but I will die on this hill. Kate is 43 and looks close to 60. I’ve seen younger-looking seniors than Kate, honestly.
You look about 80 based on that picture. Bully is calling the pot kettle black.
Kate will be Queen. She is beloved by all.
The only salty tears are on this website. Better buckle up and get over yourself.
Why did she have to be smuggled in? She coulda gotten more empathy had she said early on that she was being treated for an illness and leave it at that. These people are pathetic to begin with but they’re getting piss ass poor advice from their sycophants making everything worse. I think her mental health is on shaky ground. A ver public breakdown is in the offing.