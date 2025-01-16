Michelle Obama is unwilling to ‘plaster on a pleasant face’ at Trump’s inauguration

Younger people don’t seem to realize that the past nine years of “Trumpism” has broken every political and cultural norm in American politics. All political conventional wisdom needs to be thrown out. There is no past or future, only our bitter, horrible present. People aren’t going to give a baseline respect to Donald Trump just because of the office of presidency. People aren’t going to show up just because it’s an inauguration. That’s how I feel about Michelle Obama skipping the inauguration or Kamala Harris refusing to invite the Vances to the Naval Observatory – it’s fine because everything was already broken by Donald Trump. Still, in Michelle’s case, her absence from both Jimmy Carter’s funeral and the upcoming inauguration has caused some other gossip to fester – rumors about the state of her marriage, health rumors and more. So a “source close to Michelle Obama” told People Magazine that, basically, MO is skipping these events simply because of Trump.
Shortly after Michelle Obama announced her plan to stay home during Donald Trump’s inauguration, a source familiar with her thinking tells PEOPLE that the former first lady would not want to fake a smile for someone whom she still considers a threat to American democracy.
“There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake,” the source says. “Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition.”
The source notes that Trump’s history of attacking the Obama family and making disparaging comments about people of color have also contributed to Michelle’s opinion of him, adding that she would be expected to swallow her feelings in the spotlight if she attended his second inauguration.
“She served in the public eye and did all the public good that she could for eight years as first lady,” the source says of her fulfilling her official responsibilities in 2017. “You’ll see her when she has a project or cause to promote but she doesn’t feel the need to be a public figure anymore.”
[From People]
To be fair, her absence could still indicate a rift between Michelle and her husband. There have been times where she showed up for events just because Barack had to attend, or he asked her to attend. She clearly doesn’t feel like doing anything for her husband’s sake. Of course, it’s also possible that Barack is totally fine with Michelle skipping, and he may have even encouraged her to do so to protect her peace. “There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake.” Yeah, I’m including the photos of the 2017 inauguration in this post – Michelle looked like she needed a stiff drink that whole day. Her husband has more of a pokerface.
Neither Trump nor Pence attended Biden/Harris inauguration or welcomed the incoming administration to the White House. Trump also incited a riot, stole secret documents, and spent the next 4 years inciting repercussions from hateful rhetoric while dodging the law. So for those criticizing Michelle Obama or Kamala Harris for being less than gracious to Trump/Vance, STFD and STFU.
The Pences did go to Biden’s inauguration.
Sorry about that! I stand corrected on Pence. Thanks!
She did her job admirably for eight years. She doesn’t own anyone anything.
I really appreciated Pence showing up, as it shows us and the world that a stable democracy means people on opposite sides join together and ensure a peaceful transfer of power.
Along those lines, I believe that MO, who is extremely aware of being a role model, thought very seriously about the implications of not participating in state occasions.
I believe she has recused itself not because she is or tired or angry: I believe that she is not participating because her presence shows endorsement for onboarding a dictator who will destabilize democracy. I believe she’s trying to signal that something dangerous is looking for legitimacy and she will not participate.
Love that there was no explanation. I applaud Black women not giving into this crap anymore. She owes nobody anything. The ancestors pair in full and BW still did there part . No need to sign up for more abuse. Peace forever
We live in a pretty screwed up world when it comes to media. Trump disrespects all norms and yet the story is about Michelle not attending. BS. I’ll also never forget how Trump disrespected them as they welcomed him to the WH.
This is how we are where we are – the right dominates the information environment so the utter hypocrisy doesn’t matter. They control the narrative and until we can somehow shake that up, we will always be dealing with this bullsh^t.
Pence went. And to say that “there is no past or future” is BS. There is a future that we need to fight for. If you aren’t at the table, you’re on the menu. That being said, a former First Lady has no official role to play in the peaceful transfer of power. She doesn’t have to go. Barack has to go.
Personally, I’d feel better if NONE of the former Presidents came. Bush, Clinton, Obama all should stay home or walk out.
“To be fair, her absence could still indicate a rift between Michelle and her husband. There have been times where she showed up for events just because Barack had to attend, or he asked her to attend.”
Sure. The same could be said about Harry and Meghan and not being tied at the hip for every event. Rumors. Rumors.
Black women including Mrs. Obama are tired. The 92 percent of us that showed up and showed out are taking a step back and protecting ourselves. I canvas, called and wrote postcards and millions couldn’t even be bothered to vote. Now here we are with a trash wanna be dictator, who has been given carte blanche to destroy this country.
Obama, Bush nor Clinton are attending the inaugural luncheon either by the way.
ThatGirlThere says Obama, Bush nor Clinton are attending the inaugural luncheon either by the way.
You meant not attending I take it.
@BarbMill…actually the NOR indicated NOT attending otherwise it would be a double negative
Doesn’t it need a “neither” to be correct and less confusing?
Love the Celebitchy grammar nerds! <3
I'm here for it!
Thank you for all you did. We see you, we saw you, we appreciate the heck out of you.
Exactly this ThatGirlThere! We are all collectively over it and have completely checked out. I’ve honestly never seen it like this. The documentary “A Day Without a Mexican” is a real eye opener. And we’re about to experience something similar from Black women as we scale back our sweat equity, our helpfulness, our tendency to go high when they go low, and so on. We’re folding up our capes and we’re officially done. We’re not even matching tones anymore. I matched tones when I still cared. Now it’s just blank fucking stares and look at this colonizer bullshit type of energy. I have a Rihanna GIF where she rolls her eyes at someone. It’s pretty much my go to text right now.
While this is of course bad for the country, I think this is good for Black women. We don’t exist to save White people and those longing to be White adjacent from themselves. They made this mess – they can fucking deal with it.
Maybe a nazi getting sworn in on MLK Day is just the final straw for our former FLOTUS. It really bothers MAGA that we aren’t broken and crying or publicly showing our anger. FOX is pissed that they can’t dissect Mrs. Obama’s every facial expression in their perpetual quest to take her down a peg. She is giving them not one damn thing. Mrs. Obama gave her all as First Lady. She served this country well.
MAGA best of luck with those egg prices.
💯💯💯
Everything you said + 100000, says this Black Woman.
I get it. I’m checked out too and I’m a white woman FFS. I don’t even watch the news unless I know there is some important story happening that has nothing to do with politics (or shouldn’t), like the fires. I won’t give my views to those enablers. Protect your peace.
Thank you Persephone. I mean why should we lift one damn finger for people who would literally set themselves on fire if they thought the fumes would damage the lungs of a nearby person of color.
I have a friend who works in a hospital and they have these meetings about whatever. She’s always participated, given input, been prepared. She has said not one word at a meeting since the election. She’s only giving polite smiles.
Some bigshot looked right at her and said “we all miss your input” and she just smiled and said “I think everyone’s done a great job of covering this topic. I have nothing to add.” It’s a perfect response cause no one can accuse you of not being a team player, not cooperating, being unfriendly, not doing your job. etc.
Yeah we are done doing all the heavy lifting around here for you to take all the credit, tell us how much you love us while simultaneously going into the voting booth to shit on us. Enjoy those omelets!
MaisieMom I have turned off the news as well. I can’t anymore. This is how I felt when my marriage ended. 100% done.
I totally agree: Black women have saved our asses over and over again, and we’ve failed them repeatedly. This is indeed our mess to clean up now.
I’m a WW checked out also. I completely disconnected the day after the election. Closed my twitter account and will not engage with anyone about politics or anything that is happening regarding the upcoming admin.
I see my fellow ww friends who quickly moved past the “disappointment” wondering why I’m still so distraught. I mean I had one friend go on a first date on Nov 6th with someone she joked “probably voted for him”. Yeah we are not the same.
Girl truth. I did what I could. I will continue to monitory the chaos, but don’t ask me to mobilize. I will be minding my own Black business. With ending opportunities to advance so mediocre White men can stay in power, you’re asking a lot of us. Also the transphobic shiz MO has had to deal with, by people insinuating she’s a man by calling her Mike, I would be okay if she burned the whole thing down. Good on her for taking care of her serenity and peace.
I read somewhere on SM that some ignorant inauguration attendees were saying she was a man within earshot. (Of course, I fully acknowledge this could be a lie.)
No one is going to that mess. Have at it press and other people who downplayed that monster for 4 years.
Occam’s Razor, people. This isn’t about their marriage, this is about her principles and agency.
You are correct. It’s not like Trump went to Biden’s so this controversy is a nothing burger.
Maybe she has a weak stomach. I hear Trump is not too fragrant to stand next to. The Queen thought he was the rudest man she’d ever met.
MAGA and right wing media were crashing out over Michelle’s not so regrets for the inauguration. They demand acquiescence to Trump, particularly from the opposing side, and they’re mad she won’t bend the knee. Good on former FLOTUS Michelle to send the message do not roll over for Trump.
It really is a great message and while I understand why President Obama is attending, I wholeheartedly disagree. But he’s been a class act who puts country first and will not disrespect his former position by not showing up.
The only silver lining about the upcoming inauguration is the predicted freezing temps and snow. And while personally I’m not looking forward to shoveling in below zero temps, I smile knowing that DJT will be whining and seething about the weather.
The weather and the flags at half staff, which wouldn’t give me much pleasure except that Trump has already complained about it — the optics bother him. Delish. Was this Carter’s last act as a former president?? 🙂
I’d be staying home too if I were Michelle. I’m also not good at hiding my disgust or being part of something that goes against every fiber of my being.
@AJ the flags won’t be at half-staff. Speaker Johnson ordered them raised for the inauguration before the customary 30 day mourning period is done. Just another way MAGA is disgusting.
AJ, I actually heard that the obsequious butt-kisser Mike Johnson will order to raise the flags on Inauguration Day (defying tradition/rules/respect) because the Orange baby can’t handle it. Grrr.
I had heard the same about the flags being raised which again shows how screwed up the media is. Let’s focus on Michelle but not on Trump spitting on our norms. We knew he would, he’s a malignant narcissist and his corrupt lackeys bend at the knee for the chance at power, more money and especially sticking it to all those they dislike (AKA – most Americans).
Agreed. More people need to show some spine and not participate in this farce.
When I heard this news I thought, “Good for her.” Can you imagine how she feels? Michelle is part of the 92% of Black women who showed up for America like always and got nothing in return. But imagine how particularly bitter it is for her after she told everyone who Trump was from that stage.
Now, imagine the man who America voted for(again!!) is the same one whose racist accusations against your husband when he was in office resulted in threat, strife, and more hate directed at your family, INCLUDING YOUR CHILDREN. We will never know the degree to which Trump’s campaign of hate against Barack resulted in threats and damage to her family though she has alluded to it and Obama’s former staffers like Alysaa Mastromonaco have also alluded to it.
Then that same awful man ran for president in part due to his racism? Now Trump has won again and is now going to be inaugurated on MLK day?
I wouldn’t go either!! I hope Michelle is protecting her peace.
💯💯💯
I don’t blame her one iota for not going and frankly I’m surprised so many are making this about their marriage. Look, I think if Barack Obama had said to her – hey, I need your support, can you be there for me to help me deal with him, she would go. But my guess is the conversation went more like this – “ugh, I should go, peaceful transition and norms and all that, why dont I book you a massage for that day.” Or she should just flat out said “not going.”
He was/is the politician, not her. FLOTUS doesnt get paid. That was a role she was slotted into because of his victory, but not one she chose.
She does not owe Trump or frankly the rest of us anything.
I mean I’m not even going to watch the damn thing on TV, why would I blame her for not wanting to be there in person?
Plus, its going to be bitterly cold, lol.
I don’t blame her; I would not put up with his smug grin or his diaper smell. And I agree with you that all paradigms have shifted because of Trump’s abhorrent behavior. I hope less than 100 people show up on Monday in the crowd, too.
I wish more that are not required to attend would skip it. Trump and Vance should be treated as social pariahs due to their despicable behaviors and name calling, not to mention Trump being convicted felon. Expecting everyone around to be diplomatic just normalizes disgusting behavior in politics.
But no one is “required”. Nothing will happen if Hillary or Bill don’t show up. And they shouldn’t. I’m so tired of Democrats always doing “the right thing”. It’s too late for that now and this country is in serious danger. They are kissing the ring and showing us that we are on our own and no one is going to fight for us.
“I’m so tired of Democrats always doing “the right thing””
This right here. They should have stopped going high long ago — and they *all*, former Dem Presidents and Vice-Presidents plus partners should seriously sit this one out.
All people not required to be there should stay home, or do something nice in public *and* bring cameras, like going to a museum or gallery outside of DC — as all places in the vicinity of the Mall are closed for security reasons.
Hard agree. I have been utterly appalled at how craven the democratic leadership has been. I kept waiting for a leader — any leader — to stand up in opposition to this travesty, and they’ve all rolled over. If the party isn’t fighting for us, who should I fight for them?
I wish MO peace.
“Nothing will happen if Hillary or Bill don’t show up.”
When Felon47 was 45, he had people investigating Hillary on nothing burger for his whole term. He IS VINDICTIVE. His MAGAs & Party are crazy, violent-proned. What they did to President Biden & his son Hunter in the past several years proved they can go very low & lawless. The Clintons & Bushes have kids & grandchildren to worry about.
Square2 I’m not sure the Clintons and Bushes aren’t going because they fear for their families safety. But let’s say you are correct. My god, the US as we know it is already completely over. And our so called leaders have just given up.
Also…if you are correct, and he wants to go after them, I don’t think them showing up and kissing the ring is going to stop him.
She gave her all to this country as First Lady, and owes no one. Her choice to do what she’s doing is enough of a statement and I can’t imagine her husband or anyone else failing to understand/respect/support (us/us/ her friends and family) that.
Exactly right! 💗
I watched a great movie on Netflix the other night called The Six Triple Eight that had me in tears — Tyler Perry’s story of the WWII’s only Women’s Army Corps unit of color. They had to sort through a 3-year backlog of mail (17 million pieces!) that hadn’t been delivered to American soldiers and were just rotting in a bunch of storage units. The discrimination and outright threats they faced were horrific, but they did it. At the end they showed a clip of Michelle making a heartfelt tribute to the last few survivors of the 6888 and I cried, it was so moving. So you do you Michelle, we love and respect you for your choice to thumb your nose (and hold it) to Trump and his MAGA despicables.
I’m sure people are calling her disrespectful and ungrateful. She’s well within her rights to choose not to participate in the political theatre anymore.
If Kate can do things that only bring her joy, MO should be given the same grace.
More power to her. One can’t imagine the level of threats that still exist towards the Obamas, threats fomented by Mango el al. I’d be done playing nice as well.
I think the other thing that we are forgetting is that MO is also still grieving her mom. When I lost my mom I was totally less inclined to put up with or entertain any kind of bs at work or in my personal life. I even ended up taking a sabbatical from work about 8 months after my mom died because everyone around me saw how over it I was. MO has always been open about her disdain for politics. Then you add the trump effect and I am all for her tapping out.
Thank you for High lighting this we tend to forget people in the public have feelings. I Totally get that my mum passed at the start of 2020 during the Covid confusion i spent the next 3 months runnung around trying to sort things out before the doors closed when the doors closed i was out and spent the next 8 months like you in bed only doing what was necessary, i didnt go back to work till the end of that year. why are RT wing media trying to turn Her in to a lighting Rod some one to be picked on let her have peace
We tried to tell you.
I find it really crass that the “media” is speculating about her marriage because she is not attending the malodorous orange felon’s coronation. Why should she? Melania is only attending provided she is sedated with enough clonazepam that she thinks she’s back in Slovakia!
Team Michelle (and Kamala) on not extending courtesy to Rump when non of the Maga showed her/them the same.
She is protecting her own mental health and well being. A wise choice imo.
If I was MO and passed on these two events for the reasons most of you are saying, I would not be very pleased to see my husband acting chummy with Dump the way he was at JC’s funeral.
I get that there are only a few people that understand the experience of being POTUS, so they may be drawn to one another, and that BO has social grace, but come on!
Yeah if that was my husband he’d still be in the spare room. I have a problem when my husband hangs out with friends who voted for cheeto face. I’m not playing.
We covered this ground yesterday. Former President Obama is now an elder statesman and respects this position just as he did when he was in the White House. He’s attending official events and upholding his official responsibilities. He’s not hanging out with TFG at the bowling alley. And until you understand the difference, none of what you’d do in your home has any bearing.
Obama is representing the office of the presidency which he held, not out of any misguided sense of “friendliness under fire”. I admire him for his diplomacy, tact, and for putting aside personal feelings of antipathy to show Americans and the world how it’s done with grace under pressure. That being said Michelle is under no obligation to attend as “wife of” the former president. She’s probably still traumatized from the last time Trump was in office and attacked her viciously and repeatedly.
Then Obama puts himself at the same level as Cheeto because that is what he does, stomps his feet and snubs folks who he doesn’t like. Obama is doing the bare minimum for Trump as a former president. As for Michelle, she has talked about struggling with depression while in the White House. It could be what is going on again this time. She put her heart and soul into campaigning for Kamala just like we all did. I know I was crushed and frankly depressed when she lost. I’m glad I don’t have to go to any inauguration ceremony and pretend like everything is normal. I guess Michelle doesn’t want too either.
Nah that was him taking one for the team. Even Bush the lesser thumped Obama because they all knew. I am cracking up though because at one of the Kennedy funerals, Clinton was trying to keep Pelosi away from Barack and Biden. Biden would have really told her about herself in public.
“…at one of the Kennedy funerals, Clinton was trying to keep Pelosi away from Barack and Biden.”
Politics is complicated. “Pure” person who doesn’t want to get dirty FROM the pigs should never be a politician.
From WP, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s exit interview:
_________
The first lady says she’s at peace with this ending. But.
“Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded.”
“I don’t know. I learned a lot about human nature.”
“I think that’s all I’m going to say.”
__________
Re Pelosi:
___________
“It’s been on my mind a lot lately, and — ”
Jill pauses.
“We were friends for 50 years.” She is using her teacher’s voice now. “It was disappointing.”
_____________
Obama doesn’t owe anyone shit at this stage. He’s smart to avoid giving the Right and MSM what they want. The GOP has been starving for rage-bait since they gained control of all three branches and the SC.
It’s truly crazy that she was under pressure to explain what should have been obvious to everyone. Is it that no one can actually believe that someone has the courage to snub Trump? Or that Kamala has the self respect to snub that pig in eyeliner who said so many awful things about her, Black migrants, and women without children? I get it. There has been so much bending of the knee to these monsters actual resistance is pretty shocking.
I also would not be there if I were her. Michelle put in an 8 year shift as First Lady and took all sorts of horrific abuse before, during and after it. You’d never see me at any of these political events ever again, except maybe Biden’s funeral if I were her. She only came back into the political sphere briefly to support Harris and now that the country has decided they want the felon, she’s completely over it. I hope she’s enjoying the most delicious mojito wherever she is. Barack is the one who wanted to be president, he can do all the events.
I am tired of MAGA people and journalists making a big deal of MO not going to his inauguration! They expect everyone else to have civility and contain some form of decorum, minus them and their leader! They can normalize him; we will not. All the names that MAGA and Trump have called her and their family, please; we are not participating or watching the inauguration or the women’s march on Saturday; we black women tried to tell you!
It’s incredible to see the number of people who didn’t know that Obamacare (labeled by Republicans to scare them) is the ACA, will lose healthcare, and parents with disabled children will lose benefits covered under the Department of Education and didn’t bother to find out. We are doomed.
Rest up; Monday is when hell starts!
Here’s the thing.
“Mrs Obama are you going to the inauguration?”
“No.”
“Why?”
“No is a complete sentence.”
That’s it. She owes us nothing, She gave for 8 years and this country paid her and her husband back by electing the mango felon not once but twice. She’s done and she’s earned the right to be done.
Again, no is a complete sentence.
The only way to deal with this BS is to ignore it. Don’t let them make this a story. Michelle doesn’t owe Trump (or us for that matter) jack shit and the absolute GALL of these people to insist that she does.
Good! She should protect her peace and honestly I don’t recall seeing this many articles, discussions, and think pieces when Trump skipped Biden’s inauguration. Why is a former first lady being held to a higher standard than the outgoing President was? *massive eyeroll*
I could not respect her more. She is a person of principle.
I’m 81 next month. A Democrat all my life. I applaud Michelle. The problem is that Democrats keep playing by the rules while Republicans have set all the rule books ablaze and refuse to obey them. If Democrats keep playing “nice guy” in opposition to “rabid pit bulls” we will continue to lose elections. Stand up and fight! Fight with courage, honor and truth like Jasmine Crockett and AOC. Polite doesn’t win any points when polite just looks more like “weak”.
I wish I could upvote this 10 000 times.
I applaud her for this. I wish more people would just not show up.
He deserves to be treated exactly how he treats others.
No one should feel obligated to extend him any courtesy at all. Not only has he been verbally abusive but he hasn’t hesitated to call for violence.
There is nothing normal about where we are now.
She is emulating the energy we feel across the board. Through the shutdown negotiations, etc, we saw an energy shift. Progressives are not going to keep trying to steady the ship – we held onto the wheel for too long and this is not our lesson to learn. Things will get worse before they get better, and I am sorry for that, but it’s what we all know deep down. We have power, we are just preserving our peace and energy for the inevitable recovery period after this administration trips over their shoelaces repeatedly for the next 4 years. It’s a stalwart sort of feeling – not devastation, not hopelessness, just a steely sort of calm. Personal politics aside, a celebrity “billionaire” has no business being selected to run a massive government over a legal expert with a long career rooted in public service. Rarely that gamble can work out, but only for truly exceptional leaders willing to learn and surround themselves with experts.
We will make it through to the other side, economy is overdue for a correction around year 3 of the next term. They will queue the dramatics on social media, but we will be none the wiser because we are no longer tuning in to unreliable media outlets on both sides.
All of the major news papers are reporting more on Michelle Obama instead of who is coming to the inauguration even the Maga networks are leading with Michelle Obama not coming. . I think it’s sweet revenge.
I think it’s refreshing that she’s not attending because of how she felt he endangered her family. I’m tired of the Democrats bending over for Trump.
People keep saying Dems attending are “normalizing” Trump as if them not showing up would make any material difference to our current situation. 8 in 10 white Americans voted for Trump while 4 in 10 white Americans voted for Kamala. WE normalized Trump when we handed him the popular vote.
She looked furious and emotional when the Trumps arrived to the White House when she and Barack had to leave. I don’t see why people think she’d ever want to be in the space breathing the same air as them. She made it perfectly clear in Becoming how she felt about Trump. She criticized him when she was stumping for Kamala Harris. She simply does not want to be near him. I don’t see why this is so hard for people to understand. If they were truly separated or getting divorced, they would have made an announcement before Jimmy Carter’s funeral. There’s just people out there who don’t want to accept that a black former First Lady, who was routinely verbally abused by an atrocious white president, doesn’t want anything to do with him. He made her feel psychologically unsafe — who would want to be around someone who made them feel that way? Absolutely no one.
I don’t get why people think there are problems in their marriage that would lead to divorce. There’s no real proof of that. She’s already discussed when they did have regular people problems that required marriage counselling and clearly they survived that and came out stronger.
I also don’t get why a former First Lady would be required to attend the inauguration. Is that a rule people made up? I get why it’s necessary for former presidents to attend but I think of First Ladies as private citizens once the term is done.
I was honored to have MO as FLOTUS. She served an unofficial job she wasn’t jumping at getting, and she did an excellent job. I’m not giving CFDT my attention, so I don’t see how she needs to either. It’s sad she had to put out a statement.
Please stop giving oxygen to the rumors that there’s a rift in the Obama marriage. It’s her birthday tomorrow (Jan. 17). She’s giving herself the gift of peace, and I’m guessing — though I don’t know, because none of us do — that Barack is supporting her in this.
Incidentally, this is what former President Obama wrote on Instagram for Michelle’s birthday last year: “Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can’t wait to see what this new decade brings you.”
Michelle is keeping it real. Impressive to see someone standing tall with character and integrity when so many are bending their knees. My respect for this woman of substance.
I’m disappointed in so called supporters who are using this moment to speculate or even comment on the state of the Obama’s marriage. Michelle has done her part for her husband and her country, and she is not obligated to sit next to that monster ever again. Barack is also just doing what HE feels he needs to do as a former POTUS. They clearly respect one and another as equal partners and they don’t deserve this….
She made her feelings known about that orange f**k at the DNC. I wouldn’t want to be around that s**t either.
I would be happy if ALL of the spouses of the politicians didn’t show up. They didn’t hold office and I don’t think ANY of them need to show up. I’m cheering for Michelle–character and integrity are too important to compromise.