“Sofia Vergara & Lewis Hamilton had lunch together in New York” links

Sofia Vergara & Lewis Hamilton? Are they happening? [LaineyGossip]

Last chance to stockpile abortion pills. [Jezebel]

Donald Trump is trying to beef with Seth Meyers. [Pajiba]

I enjoyed this list of crazy-tall celebrities. [Buzzfeed]

What’s going on with Justin Bieber’s social media moves? [JustJared]

Lazy Susan is such a great drag name, omg. [Socialite Life]

Was Beyonce going to announce a new tour? [Hollywood Life]

The Super Bowl is coming to Tubi? [Seriously OMG]

Love Felicity Jones but this dress is horrible. [RCFA]

Japan has a new TikTok trend and it’s gross. [OMG Blog]

Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton Flirt After Two-Hour Lunch Date in NYC | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/4MuSLyPz6r — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2025