"Sofia Vergara & Lewis Hamilton had lunch together in New York" links
  • January 16, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sofia Vergara & Lewis Hamilton? Are they happening? [LaineyGossip]
Last chance to stockpile abortion pills. [Jezebel]
Donald Trump is trying to beef with Seth Meyers. [Pajiba]
I enjoyed this list of crazy-tall celebrities. [Buzzfeed]
What’s going on with Justin Bieber’s social media moves? [JustJared]
Lazy Susan is such a great drag name, omg. [Socialite Life]
Was Beyonce going to announce a new tour? [Hollywood Life]
The Super Bowl is coming to Tubi? [Seriously OMG]
Love Felicity Jones but this dress is horrible. [RCFA]
Japan has a new TikTok trend and it’s gross. [OMG Blog]

Responses to ""Sofia Vergara & Lewis Hamilton had lunch together in New York" links"

  1. Kitten says:
    January 16, 2025 at 12:46 pm

    I think they’re just friends but the way they’re looking at each other in that photo has me wondering…
    They’re both sexy with great smiles and would look really good together so I’m manifesting.

  2. Jan says:
    January 16, 2025 at 1:01 pm

    I saw Lewis at Heathrow airport once, he was riding on a cart taking a selfie, he is tiny.
    Race car drivers and Jockeys are about the same size.

  3. Anonymous says:
    January 16, 2025 at 1:09 pm

    Why do people care about that Lewis Hamilton guy? He’s not that good looking and they always try to link him with different famous women🙄. Now that orange pustule is going after Seth🤬He basically told him the F off and get another TV.

