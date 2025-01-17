“Patrick Dempsey isn’t going to appear in the next ‘Scream’ movie” links

Patrick Dempsey won’t return to the Scream franchise, so they’re recasting “Sidney’s husband” with Joel McHale. I’m fine with that! [Just Jared]
A much better look for Felicity Jones. [RCFA]
Orville Peck is replacing Adam Lambert. [Socialite Life]
Everyone hopes Cameron Diaz is really back! [LaineyGossip]
“Cursed” 2010s commercials. [Pajiba]
Gwendoline Christie is always a delight. [Go Fug Yourself]
TikTok will officially go down on Sunday? [OMG Blog]
How many NCIS spinoffs are really needed though? [Seriously OMG]
Photos of celebrities volunteering for fire relief. [Hollywood Life]
A Before the 90 Days update. [Starcasm]
Worst casting decisions of all time? I agree with some of the picks on this list, but I think history will be kind to Keanu Reeves in Dracula. [Buzzfeed]
I have never ever been attracted to Dempsey but there’s just something about salt and pepper hair that does it for me like DAMN. Recently noticed some gray hairs in my husband’s beard and suddenly got excited for his Silver Fox Era lol.
There is definitely something about dempsey that I love. And the silver fox era on him looks stunning. Love to stare at him
Patrick Dempsey was one of my first crushes, I thought he was so cute in Can’t Buy Me Love.
He’s one of those men who looks better to me over time, and one of the only natural looking people left over a certain age in Hollywood.
I wish I didn’t know anything about his personal life so I could still crush on him but cheaters give me the ick.
Orville Peck looks almost naked now that his masks don’t have fringe on them.
I wish he would drop the mask. We all kinda know what he looks like. But he was cagey in interviews. He said he may or many not wear a mask as the Emcee.
Ugh, I dislike Joel McHale more than Jason Sudeikis. Won’t watch this until it’s free on a streaming platform.
I agree with you regarding both these guys but the thing is, I used to find them attractive. I still think Patrick Dempsey is smoldering hot.
I love love Keanu Reeves, but he is a goddamn awful actor outside of action movies. He had a few scenes at Much Ado About Nothing and one of the things I still remember from the movie how awful he was in it. Time won’t fix bad acting, sorry.
Keanu was just absolutely mis-cast for Dracula. I love him too, and he’s been great in plenty of films, but the role of Jonathan Harker was just not for him. I bet Coppola was pressured to hire him because he was a hot young actor at the time.
It’s official SCOTUS upheld the Tik Tok ban. It’s not clear if ByteDance will go dark on Sunday. But with the VP of China heading to Trump’s inauguration. Now indoors due to bad weather coming. Thank you, Mother Nature, 🙂 I can imagine what his #1 agenda item will be.
I read Shark Tank Kevin O’Reilly but in a bid for 23 billion. And Mr. Beast is trying to get some billionaires to put together a deal.
I think Tik Tok will be revivied in the US. For all it’s issues. It still gave a lot of small American business owners. A great way to create an e-commerce store. I have bought a few things and delivery was so quick and the quality was good. I had no issues with anything I have bought.
I also feel sad for the the influencers that spent years building up a following. And in one stroke of a pen, poof it’s gone.
I love Tik Tok while I can doom scroll for hours. It had adorable content too. With funny pet videos. So many pet videos.
RIP (maybe) Tik Tok
Tik Tok is also good for small non-profits and animal rescues. There are people who foster cats and dogs who do well on that platform. I’m very worried about the small business owners, content creators, and non-profits who will lose income. BookTok is a significant force, as well.
A fair amount of content creators started making Tik Toks because they lost their jobs, and turned it into a career.
Re: NCIS spinoffs
The one we absolutely do not need is Origins. I tried, several times and can’t get attached to any of the characters.
Honk HONK HONK for Gwendolyn Christy I love her and her commitment to HER styling, she’s the new Tilda for me!