Taylor Swift wore Area for dinner at Nobu, and head-to-toe Chanel at the Chiefs game

Taylor Swift was relatively quiet for several weeks in the new year. Then she got name-checked in Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit, and suddenly Taylor was out and about all over the place. Baldoni isn’t suing Taylor, but he claimed that Blake Lively used Taylor to pressure him into agreeing to Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ rewrites. He also included text messages where Blake referred to herself as Khaleesi, and Ryan and Taylor were her “dragons.” Blake and Taylor have been good friends for years, so I doubt their friendship has been rocked by any of this, but I doubt Taylor appreciates being name-checked in these lawsuits.
As soon as Baldoni sued Blake, Ryan and their publicist, Taylor quickly changed the subject and announced donations to ten charities and foundations dealing with the Southern California wildfires. She posted information about California Community Foundation Fund, Direct Relief, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and more. Good for her.
Then on Friday, Taylor stepped out in NYC with her parents, her brother and her friend/stylist Ashley Avignone. They went out to dinner at Nobu, and Taylor wore a great ensemble by AREA, with Chloe boots. Taylor has a pretty epic boot collection, and it’s one of the reasons why she loves colder weather too – she can bring out her boots! I actually really like this ensemble and her styling (minus the bangs).
After her New York outing, Taylor made it to Kansas City in time to watch the Playoff game between the Chiefs and the Houston Texans. The Chiefs won, 14-23. At the game, Taylor showed off her latest collected friend: none other than Caitlin Clark, who has challenged Taylor in the “most-talked about white woman” stakes in the past year. Caitlin is genuinely a Taylor Swift fan – she went to at least one Eras concert, and Clark also “liked” Taylor’s Instagram endorsement of Kamala Harris. Taylor’s ensemble at the Chiefs game was all Chanel, from the Resort 2025 collection. A $9600 tweed coat, “$4,650 wool jersey romper and $2,250 chain pearl belt. She also wore $1,150 oversize double C Chanel disc earrings and a $5,000 Chanel mini flap bag.”
Taylor looks very good, although I have to laugh at the head-to-toe Chanel. Once upon a time they used to call that look “Chanel victim” – especially, with the double C’s. But I suppose, if it’s Taylor…
BL and RR will gradually get faded out of Taylor’s orbit. It is just messy mess to namedrop their friendship to manipulate a work situation thst has no direct involvement from Taylor. It was just so crass and parasitic for Blake to use their friendship like that and no one directly involved is coming out of that mess with their reputations intact. Taylor looks lovely. It would be amazing to be supermodel tall with an unlimited budget. Good for her for donating to good causes and showing actual leadership in how to deal with a crisis while muskrat and mango promote division and hate.
Well said, TN Democrat.
I agree with you and I wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor faded them out of her orbit. There is one part that I don’t agree with: Blake name dropped their friendship to manipulate. In my understanding Taylor was there in person and participated willingly, unless she was blindsided. So the reason why she will drop them is not because they used her to intimidate, but because it backfired and reflected badly on Taylor, plus the cringey things that have and are yet to come out about Blake and Ryan.
I read she donated 10 million , which is amazing .
I’m not so sure of this- isn’t she godmother to one of their daughters and she supposedly wrote a song for one of the girls as well. I do think she probably will have to have a strong conversation with her friend about the line of what is ok. I’m sure they like to support and stand up for their friends, Taylor included but using Taylor’s name as a threat is crossing a line.
I thought she looked great at the Chiefs game and I get her giving us fashion as a pop star but I would want to be comfy at a game! And god, the officiating was really bad in favour of the Chief. They would have won anyway(probably) because Travis and Pat are great in the playoff and the Texans special teams had HUGE mistakes, but some of the major calls were just trash and if i was a Texan fan I would be so annoyed today.
We spend so much time pitting women against each other, it’s nice to see them supporting each other. I’m talking about when these famous ladies socialize with each other.
Holy cow that outfit is expensive. Over 20k of Chanel for a football game. I’m both judging and jealous. I wish I had a fraction of Tay Tay money to blow on fashion but at the same time I don’t think I could ever justify in my own brain spending so much money for one outing. I think she looked pretty good either way.
I wish I had a fraction of her money to “blow” on good causes.
And on a ‘cost per wear’ she will probably only wear once. BUT remember she has our bank balances but with however many zeros on, so if we took the same number of zeros off we come to what we might pay for an outfit.. does that make sense.
I suspect Chanel, Versace, Vivienne Westwood and others are lending outfits, same as they would for a red carpet. She gets more coverage turning up for a game than most A-listers at a major awards show, so why wouldn’t they…
I miss the period when Taylor dressed comfortably for football games. I love seeing her ensembles but cringe at how uncomfortable that must be hours into a game.
I agree. This outfit is pretty but she looks like an advertisement and like she has no personal style
Are those shorts? Otherwise, how is she sitting without that riding up all the way up? It’s cold. Some designer jeans with the chanel jacket would be cute.
I covet the red puffer jacket Caitlin Clark is wearing, I would choose comfort over heels and hose. Hosiery is too frigid in winter, only if I have to.
I love the Chanel coat but the belt is tragic. There’s a side by side of a Chanel look book shot which is the exact same items styled the exact same way, so I have to imagine she’s getting some big bucks from Chanel to model the look.
The hair is giving Kate levels of wiglet to me but she does look pretty.
I’m curious about the size of her clothes closet. Does one actually purchase these that are worn once and not seen again? Is that how it is when you have an unlimited budget?
Maybe not purchased but on loan and sent back?
I love Taylor’s style but as someone living in an ice cube in St. Louis…she must have been cold! KC and STL are freezing right now and all I can think of is how cold her long legs must be. But as Fernando (Billy Crystal) on SNL used to say, “It is better to look good than to feel good”!
Caitlin’s outfit seems far the better choice–puffer jacket over what I assume is a sweatshirt, maybe a T-shirt, presumably with jeans.
Eh, I doubt that Taylor is that upset about being name-checked in the lawsuit(s). She has been at this a long time and she could have just stayed undercover if she really wanted to be excluded from the narrative, y’know?
In fact, I think she kind of thrives on having an enemy to pit herself against – a man who is accused of harassing one of her best friends? That’s a crusade Taylor can get behind!
I think she really enjoyed being a sort of fairy godmother to Sophie Turner when she was getting smeared in the press.
The Sophie Turner case was also Taylor helping out a friend with her enormous influence, but there is a huge difference. Everone applauded her for it, because [insert name] Jonas was a colossal jerk to Sophie and we could easily read the situation for what it was. In the Blake and Ryan case she comes accross (for now) as a meddling bully who helped Blake and Ryan twist someone’s arm. This perception can change as the legal drama goes on, but for now it’s not a good look.
I like the outfit but I’m a little done at this point with the Chiefs game overexposure and the Kelce relationship. Also find it odd to wear an outfit that expensive and fashion-world-y at a freezing football game in the Midwest. And I think in this era of massive income inequality, her constant appearances start to come off as rich-person-bragging for her bizarre relationship with Kelce (which I’m still convinced is a PR ploy).
They’ve been together 18 months… and the relationship has pretty much converted whole demographics of people who were ambivalent towards her into loathing her presence, and resulted in some pretty awful things happening like images of her being gangbanged and sexually brutalised by whole NFL teams and their fans flooding the internet and jokes with the implied punchline of Kelce hacking her to death with a knife as the ‘next OJ’ being the height of hilarity at the Republican convention. I don’t think it’s entirely been a positive for her.
If it is all ‘just PR’ it’s a pretty elaborate hoax, involving regular empty private jet flights in and out of Kansas City and a number of holidays with the extended Kelce family, including small children.
It really is overkill for the game and it makes her look thirsty or insecure. None of which are justified. In her position, I’d go casual for games and super glam when they go out in NYC.
All that money, and she still doesn’t know how to dress. Her taste in fashion is just unfortunate. She’s tall with a great figure, and has so much potential.
That was my thought. Gadzooks, her style! What kind of style is it??
I liked the nyc outfit. The Chanel was okay too but I liked the other better. I did love the vintage sweatshirts but I’ve got no issue with her wearing head to toe Chanel at a FB game. At this point, I just don’t have any smoke for someone who publicly supported Harris.
Same. She looks great and should wear what she wants to the games. I did like it when she was wearing vintage Chiefs gear. In addition to being cute, it supported a local small business.
She is dressed like Erika Jayne.
Hard pass.
I have never been in a private suite in Arrowhead but I have been in other stadiums and all of them are heated and cooled. They aren’t toasty warm and crazy cool in the summer but they are pleasant. The weather wasn’t as big an issue for her. I don’t think this is a PR relationship. I think the relationship is real. It might not be one we want but not they exert far too much energy for it to be fake. For the first time she is with someone who is also at the top of his game and treats her with respect.
He doesn’t need her money or publicity in fact at times her fan club is a pain. Where it will end I have no idea.
I agree 100%. I am not a Swiftie but I have followed her career. Her outfits might not be my choice but sweet mercy – why the harsh commentary? The wardrobe of Travis Kelce is much more debatable.
I like the Chanel outfit so much– so sophisticated.