Taylor Swift wore Area for dinner at Nobu, and head-to-toe Chanel at the Chiefs game

Taylor Swift was relatively quiet for several weeks in the new year. Then she got name-checked in Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit, and suddenly Taylor was out and about all over the place. Baldoni isn’t suing Taylor, but he claimed that Blake Lively used Taylor to pressure him into agreeing to Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ rewrites. He also included text messages where Blake referred to herself as Khaleesi, and Ryan and Taylor were her “dragons.” Blake and Taylor have been good friends for years, so I doubt their friendship has been rocked by any of this, but I doubt Taylor appreciates being name-checked in these lawsuits.

As soon as Baldoni sued Blake, Ryan and their publicist, Taylor quickly changed the subject and announced donations to ten charities and foundations dealing with the Southern California wildfires. She posted information about California Community Foundation Fund, Direct Relief, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and more. Good for her.

Then on Friday, Taylor stepped out in NYC with her parents, her brother and her friend/stylist Ashley Avignone. They went out to dinner at Nobu, and Taylor wore a great ensemble by AREA, with Chloe boots. Taylor has a pretty epic boot collection, and it’s one of the reasons why she loves colder weather too – she can bring out her boots! I actually really like this ensemble and her styling (minus the bangs).

After her New York outing, Taylor made it to Kansas City in time to watch the Playoff game between the Chiefs and the Houston Texans. The Chiefs won, 14-23. At the game, Taylor showed off her latest collected friend: none other than Caitlin Clark, who has challenged Taylor in the “most-talked about white woman” stakes in the past year. Caitlin is genuinely a Taylor Swift fan – she went to at least one Eras concert, and Clark also “liked” Taylor’s Instagram endorsement of Kamala Harris. Taylor’s ensemble at the Chiefs game was all Chanel, from the Resort 2025 collection. A $9600 tweed coat, “$4,650 wool jersey romper and $2,250 chain pearl belt. She also wore $1,150 oversize double C Chanel disc earrings and a $5,000 Chanel mini flap bag.”

