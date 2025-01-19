Donald Trump moved his inauguration indoors because of weather & crowd size

The only “buzzy” cultural thing happening around Donald Trump’s inauguration is Michelle Obama letting everyone know that she’s not coming and she’s in her IDGAF Era. I’ve seen DC people talk about how the city has been completely dead in the lead-up to Monday’s inauguration, although I’ve also seen that the MAGA oligarch bros are doing a lot of inaugural balls on Monday night. But still, the energy is low, the buzz is nonexistent, and the vibe is nihilist. Trump was looking at a second inaugural which would have been more poorly attended than the first. So, funny story: bigly macho man Donald Trump is worried about his widdle bone spurs freezing off, so the inauguration is moving indoors. Dude is too stupid to wear layers and a coat, I guess.
President-elect Donald J. Trump said Friday that his inauguration would be moved inside the Capitol Rotunda because of a frigid weather forecast, the first time in 40 years that a presidential swearing-in will be held indoors.
The change for Monday’s inauguration means that far fewer people will be able to watch in person as Mr. Trump officially becomes the 47th president. It also avoids the potential for smaller crowds because of the weather. Mr. Trump was furious about reports that he had smaller crowds in 2017 than President Obama had at his 2009 inauguration.
“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Mr. Trump wrote on his social media website, Truth Social. “I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”
Trump officials had been discussing what to do about the weather well before Mr. Trump decided to have the inauguration moved indoors. Temperatures in Washington on Monday are projected to drop to a low of 11 degrees, with a high of 23 degrees. The last time a swearing-in moved indoors was in 1985 for President Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration, similarly because of cold weather.
Apparently, Trump now plans to have his supporters pile into the Capital One Arena to watch the now-indoor inauguration, and he promises to join them afterwards. Which is BS – after the swearing in, there’s a lunch, and then an hours-long parade, and then the inaugural balls. He can’t just peel off and spend a couple of hours with his fascist fans. Apparently, MAGA donors are pissed off, because there are only 600 available seats in the Capitol Rotunda. Anyway, these are the people who want to invade and colonize Canada and Greenland – they’re too scared of a little cold weather! Nah, really they’re scared that they’re going to look like giant losers.
Well this time all the political provincial leaders of Canada are going- can’t say I have ever heard tell of our provincial premieres going to any inauguration…He’s got the governments attention here.
The only premier I’ve seen on the guest list is Danielle “MTG of the north” Smith.
And she can stay down there.
Let’s make sure we enforce the safety standards that are so important to Premier Smith and the Take Back Alberta movement. Her birth name is Marlaina. And her chosen name is Danielle. Safety first everyone!
The premiers are not going with the exception of the fool Danielle Smith of Alberta. The rest of the premiers have no interest in Trump and are united against him.
I really hope that Smith’s Trump ass-kissing shenanigans cause problems for the conservatives over the coming months.
For everyone that will be affected by the polar vortex in the coming week, sending all my wishes for you, your family, and loved one to keep safe and warm. For Trump and everyone that surrounds him and supports him during his inauguration, go to hell.
Sorry, this was a misstep. I forgot to add to all of Trump’s crazed MAGA fanbase — go to hell.
Queen.
Suddenly the man who during the campaign left his supporters to freeze in parking lots and fry in the hot sun doesn’t want any of them hurt. The gaslighting continues! Of course, it’s because he found out hotels in DC have lots of vacancies just days before the event. I assure you in the alternate universe in which MVP is being sworn in there is not a room available anywhere in the District, northern Virginia, or nearby Maryland. And everyone would be encouraged to dress warmly and wear gloves and hats. Because as the new VP from Minnesota knows, there is no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.
All this, plus the protest rally in DC this weekend was probably more sizeable than his inauguration crowd.
Why haven’t the protestors booked any hotel rooms?
Because many of us live here. Ever been to DC?
He also DGAF about people’s health and well-being when he incited the insurrection. He didn’t care about those he sent out, also those police officers and security guards protecting the Capitol and all those trapped within.
I immediately thought of 1-6-21 as well, + that first BLM protest in which he wanted the National Guard to shoot at the protestors–‘can’t you just shoot ’em in the legs?’ he asked? Bullish*t he doesn’t want anyone hurt.
I went to the Obama inauguration in 2009. We got there at 5 in the morning and the temp was 17 degrees. By noon at the official swearing in it was 28 degrees. We dressed with layers, brought a blanket and a big thermos of coffee. Sure it was cold, but we were surrounded by so many like minded people and the crowd was huge, so the cold did not seem too bad. It was worth being out in the cold to see history. I was planning on going this year if Kamala had won.
If people can’t take the temps that are being forecast, then how do they plan to live in Canada or Greenland? This is all about crowd size. I bet you will not see a big turn out along the parade route.
PS. Remember to dress all in black on Monday and email the white house with a protest comment.
Bingo! It’s not about the cold. He doesn’t care. He knows that his base has pilled off now that they are about to enter into the find out stage. It’s amazing that their alpha male is a crying man-baby that the world will have to deal with for the next 4 years. I wish there was a fast forward and mute button that we could use.
I lived in Alexandria, VA for a few years (I’m European) and would dearly have loved to go to Hillary’s inauguration in 2017, just a short metro ride away. Sadly, it was not to be, so I went out for coffee with a beighbour for the orange one, much better choice. DC and the Metro area does not like him (I don’t like any aspect of the man and will not use a capital letter for his name, which I rarely use).
@daisy you can call him fat fu&k! That’s what us NYers call him.
felon47 works well.
I also like FOTUS
Felon 47 – my favorite name! Thanks to whoever came up with it.
My boss invited all employees into the conference room to watch the Obama inauguration – she wanted all of us to witness history, good history, being made.
Safe to say that she will NOT be doing that tomorrow.
Of course she wont.
Because tomorrow is MLK day, and nobody will be at work anyway.
@Maria: They’re not planning on actually living in Canada or Greenland. They would just extract the mineral wealth. It’s a colonialist project. They could enslave the residents or import cheap labor.
Ah yes, enslave the residents. Who have more education and skills than Americans. I can totally see this, actually. Very Felon47.
I went to the 2009 inauguration, too. I still remember joking with my friends that it wasn’t a “fashion day” because we were all wearing the warmest clothes we had, regardless of how mismatched we were.
Thanks for the reminder to wear all black. I’m glad these dwindling maga morons are out thousands of dollars just to get ignored while 🎃🤡 parties with billionaires. They had better get used to being left out in the cold.
Let them file into the arena to spread covid, norovirus, and the flu amongst each other.
The flags are at half-mast for 30 days because of the death of President Carter. Since this person being sworn in is addicted to appearances, he probably can’t stand it and doesn’t want anyone to see it. I am so afraid of the years to come.
The flags on Capitol Hill will be flown full staff, per an order from Speaker Mike Johnson. Also, I hate all of these people.
Trump complained so the flags will fly at full staff on Monday and be lowered again on Tuesday.
He is such a loser.
I actually love this for him. He just set a precedent that we do not need to lower the flags to half-staff for a full 30 days after the death of a president. I hope we remember that and act accordingly when he passes away himself – in fact, perhaps in his honor, for setting this new precedent, we can just go ahead and fully do away with lowering flags in the days after his death.
I think this is the masculine energy that Midlife Crisis Zuck was talking about. You know, the energy that drains the minute they have a minor illness or don’t get what they want.
He’s apparently issued an order to say the flags are to be flown at full staff for his inauguration, and returned to half after,
I heard many red state governors are doing the same. These so-called alphas are so weak and submissive.
I was MAGA Mike Johnson who ordered the flags to be raised to their full height on Inauguration Day. It’s criminal.
I think he moved it because of small crowd size, but I’ve heard the theory that he was afraid of another attempt on his life. Whatever his reason, the cold gave him an excuse.
Like that can’t happen inside. You know, like in schools. Oh, right, MAGAs don’t give two sh*ts about that.
Canadian checks the Celsius conversion on the supposedly dangerously low temperature….laughs hysterically at this weak ass little bitch.
This Canadian had to do the conversion to Celsius. -5C is the high.
-5. Degrees. Celsius.
Dangerously cold?! I cannot stop laughing
Yes, dangerously cold if you’re afraid that the wind might blow your hair piece off, and cause the latches on your Depends to fail. I was hoping that he’d catch pneumonia!
It’s supposed to be 19 degrees in the Atlanta GA area tonight. Indeed Hell and half of GA has frozen over! lol 🙂
Someone is afraid the cold weather might create a William Henry Harrison situation. Tippecanoe and Trump too?
Cosign plus vanity. He can’t bear a small crowd size and he can’t have wind moving his hair around showing how bad he looks without hair. Remember how he refused to go out to a German cemetary in the rain?
If he rips one will it be louder in the Capitol because of accoustics?
This is ridiculous. The only time DC shut down the 10 years I lived there was Snow-magedon. AKA a blizzard. It gets cold in Northern Virginia/Maryland in the winter. Trump kind of lived there for 4 years, he know should that. What a baby.
NYC is much colder than DC. He’s just not used to it because he has been hiding out in Florida for four years because no one wants his sorry ass in NYC.
prob a security issue. I cant see these being outdoors in the future.
It is most definitely not a security issue. The city is already on lockdown.
One reason for the move; crowd size. The protesters would outnumber his supporters.
Yeah, Reagan was in full senility then, just like Trump. Plenty to keep away from public view.
Probably going to wheel him in a la Hannibal Lecter-style out of view of his adoring MAGAts.
They can all GFYthemeselves
I will be wearing black and watching my favorite classic movies. I’ll be spending the day with Basil Rathbone’s Sherlock Holmes, Laura, Gaslight, and the Thin Man movies. We might drink every time they have cocktails in the Thin Man, a sure recipe for the oblivion I want on that day of dread.
I love the Thin Man movies! Back in the day I had all six on VHS. 😉. Be careful, though, in that first one Nora joins Nick at the bar & orders six cocktails–‘line ’em up!’– so she can catch up to him!
Canadian here but just as sick with apprehension as so many Americans are. Think I’ll dig out Rebecca, The Third Man and The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (Rex Harrison & Gene Tierney) to avoid everything inaugural. BTW, Melanoma looks AWFUL in the photo above. Her hair is a mess, that outfit looks like something from Forever 65 and her makeup is pasted on with a trowel. How to you say “I’m so bored with this shit” without saying “I’m so bored with this shit”.
I recommend adding any one of these films: Seance On A Wet Afternoon, Village Of The Damned, The Miracle Worker, Come Back Little Sheba, The Nanny (Bette Davis).
“But still, the energy is low, the buzz is nonexistent, and the vibe is nihilist.”
Well said – perfectly captures my inner feelings this time around.
Saw someone on social media say that this inauguration is a Klan rally, very succinct.
This is the guy who didn’t go to a WW2 military cemetery in case he got his ‘hair’ wet. So no surprise. Wonder if his cultists will be able to stop themselves smearing their *excr*ement this time?
Is he really expecting hundreds of thousands of supporters?? Has any inauguration ever had attendance in the hundreds of thousands??
We’ll never know what the crowd size might have been or if this is really why the spectacle was moved indoors. What we do know is that HWSNBN is confirming his pact in the exact same spot that only a week ago honored Jimmy Carter.
I would imagine all the Botox, fillers and whatnot might not be able to handle frigid temps. It’s also going to be windy so that wouldn’t be good for his cotton candy hair. It would probably blow away or disintegrate. All of that and crowd size too.
I wish all of my fellow celebitchies love and light tomorrow. I really felt something was going to stop this by now.
At this point, it would have to be aliens, and I would be happy to see them.
Interesting that the two inaugurations moved indoors due to cold weather, are both the second terms of the two worst Republican presidents we’ve ever had. Like mother nature reminding us that hell has frozen over.
Kaiser, the photo of drumpf extremely orange with a twisted open mouth is the one you should use for the next four years for all your stories on him. It captures his soul–idiocy, insanity and not a drop of sense in that orange head. It is so perfect. Brava!
What a fat little snowflake.