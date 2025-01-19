Donald Trump moved his inauguration indoors because of weather & crowd size

The only “buzzy” cultural thing happening around Donald Trump’s inauguration is Michelle Obama letting everyone know that she’s not coming and she’s in her IDGAF Era. I’ve seen DC people talk about how the city has been completely dead in the lead-up to Monday’s inauguration, although I’ve also seen that the MAGA oligarch bros are doing a lot of inaugural balls on Monday night. But still, the energy is low, the buzz is nonexistent, and the vibe is nihilist. Trump was looking at a second inaugural which would have been more poorly attended than the first. So, funny story: bigly macho man Donald Trump is worried about his widdle bone spurs freezing off, so the inauguration is moving indoors. Dude is too stupid to wear layers and a coat, I guess.

President-elect Donald J. Trump said Friday that his inauguration would be moved inside the Capitol Rotunda because of a frigid weather forecast, the first time in 40 years that a presidential swearing-in will be held indoors.

The change for Monday’s inauguration means that far fewer people will be able to watch in person as Mr. Trump officially becomes the 47th president. It also avoids the potential for smaller crowds because of the weather. Mr. Trump was furious about reports that he had smaller crowds in 2017 than President Obama had at his 2009 inauguration.

“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Mr. Trump wrote on his social media website, Truth Social. “I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

Trump officials had been discussing what to do about the weather well before Mr. Trump decided to have the inauguration moved indoors. Temperatures in Washington on Monday are projected to drop to a low of 11 degrees, with a high of 23 degrees. The last time a swearing-in moved indoors was in 1985 for President Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration, similarly because of cold weather.

Apparently, Trump now plans to have his supporters pile into the Capital One Arena to watch the now-indoor inauguration, and he promises to join them afterwards. Which is BS – after the swearing in, there’s a lunch, and then an hours-long parade, and then the inaugural balls. He can’t just peel off and spend a couple of hours with his fascist fans. Apparently, MAGA donors are pissed off, because there are only 600 available seats in the Capitol Rotunda. Anyway, these are the people who want to invade and colonize Canada and Greenland – they’re too scared of a little cold weather! Nah, really they’re scared that they’re going to look like giant losers.

  1. Jillybean says:
    January 19, 2025 at 8:11 am

    Well this time all the political provincial leaders of Canada are going- can’t say I have ever heard tell of our provincial premieres going to any inauguration…He’s got the governments attention here.

    Reply
    • Nina says:
      January 19, 2025 at 8:41 am

      The only premier I’ve seen on the guest list is Danielle “MTG of the north” Smith.

      Reply
      • Northerngirl says:
        January 19, 2025 at 9:02 am

        And she can stay down there.

      • Noo says:
        January 19, 2025 at 7:51 pm

        Let’s make sure we enforce the safety standards that are so important to Premier Smith and the Take Back Alberta movement. Her birth name is Marlaina. And her chosen name is Danielle. Safety first everyone!

    • Joanne says:
      January 19, 2025 at 9:32 am

      The premiers are not going with the exception of the fool Danielle Smith of Alberta. The rest of the premiers have no interest in Trump and are united against him.

      Reply
      • Nina says:
        January 19, 2025 at 11:47 am

        I really hope that Smith’s Trump ass-kissing shenanigans cause problems for the conservatives over the coming months.

  2. Mireille says:
    January 19, 2025 at 8:12 am

    For everyone that will be affected by the polar vortex in the coming week, sending all my wishes for you, your family, and loved one to keep safe and warm. For Trump and everyone that surrounds him and supports him during his inauguration, go to hell.

    Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 19, 2025 at 8:16 am

    Suddenly the man who during the campaign left his supporters to freeze in parking lots and fry in the hot sun doesn’t want any of them hurt. The gaslighting continues! Of course, it’s because he found out hotels in DC have lots of vacancies just days before the event. I assure you in the alternate universe in which MVP is being sworn in there is not a room available anywhere in the District, northern Virginia, or nearby Maryland. And everyone would be encouraged to dress warmly and wear gloves and hats. Because as the new VP from Minnesota knows, there is no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      January 19, 2025 at 8:35 am

      All this, plus the protest rally in DC this weekend was probably more sizeable than his inauguration crowd.

      Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      January 19, 2025 at 10:06 am

      He also DGAF about people’s health and well-being when he incited the insurrection. He didn’t care about those he sent out, also those police officers and security guards protecting the Capitol and all those trapped within.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        January 19, 2025 at 1:34 pm

        I immediately thought of 1-6-21 as well, + that first BLM protest in which he wanted the National Guard to shoot at the protestors–‘can’t you just shoot ’em in the legs?’ he asked? Bullish*t he doesn’t want anyone hurt.

  4. Maria says:
    January 19, 2025 at 8:28 am

    I went to the Obama inauguration in 2009. We got there at 5 in the morning and the temp was 17 degrees. By noon at the official swearing in it was 28 degrees. We dressed with layers, brought a blanket and a big thermos of coffee. Sure it was cold, but we were surrounded by so many like minded people and the crowd was huge, so the cold did not seem too bad. It was worth being out in the cold to see history. I was planning on going this year if Kamala had won.
    If people can’t take the temps that are being forecast, then how do they plan to live in Canada or Greenland? This is all about crowd size. I bet you will not see a big turn out along the parade route.

    PS. Remember to dress all in black on Monday and email the white house with a protest comment.

    Reply
    • T says:
      January 19, 2025 at 9:00 am

      Bingo! It’s not about the cold. He doesn’t care. He knows that his base has pilled off now that they are about to enter into the find out stage. It’s amazing that their alpha male is a crying man-baby that the world will have to deal with for the next 4 years. I wish there was a fast forward and mute button that we could use.

      Reply
    • Daisy says:
      January 19, 2025 at 9:08 am

      I lived in Alexandria, VA for a few years (I’m European) and would dearly have loved to go to Hillary’s inauguration in 2017, just a short metro ride away. Sadly, it was not to be, so I went out for coffee with a beighbour for the orange one, much better choice. DC and the Metro area does not like him (I don’t like any aspect of the man and will not use a capital letter for his name, which I rarely use).

      Reply
    • Lissen says:
      January 19, 2025 at 9:11 am

      My boss invited all employees into the conference room to watch the Obama inauguration – she wanted all of us to witness history, good history, being made.

      Safe to say that she will NOT be doing that tomorrow.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      January 19, 2025 at 10:14 am

      @Maria: They’re not planning on actually living in Canada or Greenland. They would just extract the mineral wealth. It’s a colonialist project. They could enslave the residents or import cheap labor.

      Reply
      • GrnieWnie says:
        January 19, 2025 at 6:20 pm

        Ah yes, enslave the residents. Who have more education and skills than Americans. I can totally see this, actually. Very Felon47.

    • Megan says:
      January 19, 2025 at 10:57 am

      I went to the 2009 inauguration, too. I still remember joking with my friends that it wasn’t a “fashion day” because we were all wearing the warmest clothes we had, regardless of how mismatched we were.

      Reply
    • Ponchorella says:
      January 19, 2025 at 11:31 am

      Thanks for the reminder to wear all black. I’m glad these dwindling maga morons are out thousands of dollars just to get ignored while 🎃🤡 parties with billionaires. They had better get used to being left out in the cold.

      Let them file into the arena to spread covid, norovirus, and the flu amongst each other.

      Reply
  5. Maja says:
    January 19, 2025 at 8:42 am

    The flags are at half-mast for 30 days because of the death of President Carter. Since this person being sworn in is addicted to appearances, he probably can’t stand it and doesn’t want anyone to see it. I am so afraid of the years to come.

    Reply
    • Tuesday says:
      January 19, 2025 at 8:51 am

      The flags on Capitol Hill will be flown full staff, per an order from Speaker Mike Johnson. Also, I hate all of these people.

      Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      January 19, 2025 at 8:53 am

      Trump complained so the flags will fly at full staff on Monday and be lowered again on Tuesday.

      He is such a loser.

      Reply
      • DK says:
        January 19, 2025 at 11:59 am

        I actually love this for him. He just set a precedent that we do not need to lower the flags to half-staff for a full 30 days after the death of a president. I hope we remember that and act accordingly when he passes away himself – in fact, perhaps in his honor, for setting this new precedent, we can just go ahead and fully do away with lowering flags in the days after his death.

      • HuffnPuff says:
        January 19, 2025 at 1:21 pm

        I think this is the masculine energy that Midlife Crisis Zuck was talking about. You know, the energy that drains the minute they have a minor illness or don’t get what they want.

    • seaflower says:
      January 19, 2025 at 8:54 am

      He’s apparently issued an order to say the flags are to be flown at full staff for his inauguration, and returned to half after,

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        January 19, 2025 at 10:17 am

        I heard many red state governors are doing the same. These so-called alphas are so weak and submissive.

      • Jaded says:
        January 19, 2025 at 4:10 pm

        I was MAGA Mike Johnson who ordered the flags to be raised to their full height on Inauguration Day. It’s criminal.

  6. fwiw says:
    January 19, 2025 at 9:06 am

    I think he moved it because of small crowd size, but I’ve heard the theory that he was afraid of another attempt on his life. Whatever his reason, the cold gave him an excuse.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 19, 2025 at 1:41 pm

      Like that can’t happen inside. You know, like in schools. Oh, right, MAGAs don’t give two sh*ts about that.

      Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    January 19, 2025 at 9:10 am

    Canadian checks the Celsius conversion on the supposedly dangerously low temperature….laughs hysterically at this weak ass little bitch.

    Reply
    • Jordana says:
      January 19, 2025 at 10:27 am

      This Canadian had to do the conversion to Celsius. -5C is the high.
      -5. Degrees. Celsius.
      Dangerously cold?! I cannot stop laughing

      Reply
      • Giddy says:
        January 19, 2025 at 11:00 am

        Yes, dangerously cold if you’re afraid that the wind might blow your hair piece off, and cause the latches on your Depends to fail. I was hoping that he’d catch pneumonia!

      • MelodyM says:
        January 19, 2025 at 6:53 pm

        It’s supposed to be 19 degrees in the Atlanta GA area tonight. Indeed Hell and half of GA has frozen over! lol 🙂

  8. Rapunzel says:
    January 19, 2025 at 9:19 am

    Someone is afraid the cold weather might create a William Henry Harrison situation. Tippecanoe and Trump too?

    Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      January 19, 2025 at 10:41 am

      Cosign plus vanity. He can’t bear a small crowd size and he can’t have wind moving his hair around showing how bad he looks without hair. Remember how he refused to go out to a German cemetary in the rain?

      If he rips one will it be louder in the Capitol because of accoustics?

      Reply
  9. Bumblebee says:
    January 19, 2025 at 9:22 am

    This is ridiculous. The only time DC shut down the 10 years I lived there was Snow-magedon. AKA a blizzard. It gets cold in Northern Virginia/Maryland in the winter. Trump kind of lived there for 4 years, he know should that. What a baby.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      January 19, 2025 at 11:00 am

      NYC is much colder than DC. He’s just not used to it because he has been hiding out in Florida for four years because no one wants his sorry ass in NYC.

      Reply
  10. julie jules says:
    January 19, 2025 at 9:49 am

    prob a security issue. I cant see these being outdoors in the future.

    Reply
  11. Libra says:
    January 19, 2025 at 9:51 am

    One reason for the move; crowd size. The protesters would outnumber his supporters.

    Reply
  12. GrammyPants says:
    January 19, 2025 at 10:43 am

    Yeah, Reagan was in full senility then, just like Trump. Plenty to keep away from public view.

    Reply
    • LarkspurLM says:
      January 19, 2025 at 11:21 am

      Probably going to wheel him in a la Hannibal Lecter-style out of view of his adoring MAGAts.

      They can all GFYthemeselves

      Reply
  13. Giddy says:
    January 19, 2025 at 11:07 am

    I will be wearing black and watching my favorite classic movies. I’ll be spending the day with Basil Rathbone’s Sherlock Holmes, Laura, Gaslight, and the Thin Man movies. We might drink every time they have cocktails in the Thin Man, a sure recipe for the oblivion I want on that day of dread.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 19, 2025 at 1:44 pm

      I love the Thin Man movies! Back in the day I had all six on VHS. 😉. Be careful, though, in that first one Nora joins Nick at the bar & orders six cocktails–‘line ’em up!’– so she can catch up to him!

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      January 19, 2025 at 4:06 pm

      Canadian here but just as sick with apprehension as so many Americans are. Think I’ll dig out Rebecca, The Third Man and The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (Rex Harrison & Gene Tierney) to avoid everything inaugural. BTW, Melanoma looks AWFUL in the photo above. Her hair is a mess, that outfit looks like something from Forever 65 and her makeup is pasted on with a trowel. How to you say “I’m so bored with this shit” without saying “I’m so bored with this shit”.

      Reply
      • Pret says:
        January 19, 2025 at 7:08 pm

        I recommend adding any one of these films: Seance On A Wet Afternoon, Village Of The Damned, The Miracle Worker, Come Back Little Sheba, The Nanny (Bette Davis).

  14. Zengirl says:
    January 19, 2025 at 11:11 am

    “But still, the energy is low, the buzz is nonexistent, and the vibe is nihilist.”

    Well said – perfectly captures my inner feelings this time around.

    Reply
  15. Eowyn says:
    January 19, 2025 at 11:34 am

    Saw someone on social media say that this inauguration is a Klan rally, very succinct.

    Reply
  16. Anne Maria says:
    January 19, 2025 at 12:24 pm

    This is the guy who didn’t go to a WW2 military cemetery in case he got his ‘hair’ wet. So no surprise. Wonder if his cultists will be able to stop themselves smearing their *excr*ement this time?

    Reply
  17. one of the marys says:
    January 19, 2025 at 12:28 pm

    Is he really expecting hundreds of thousands of supporters?? Has any inauguration ever had attendance in the hundreds of thousands??

    Reply
  18. Pret says:
    January 19, 2025 at 12:47 pm

    We’ll never know what the crowd size might have been or if this is really why the spectacle was moved indoors. What we do know is that HWSNBN is confirming his pact in the exact same spot that only a week ago honored Jimmy Carter.

    Reply
  19. HuffnPuff says:
    January 19, 2025 at 1:10 pm

    I would imagine all the Botox, fillers and whatnot might not be able to handle frigid temps. It’s also going to be windy so that wouldn’t be good for his cotton candy hair. It would probably blow away or disintegrate. All of that and crowd size too.

    Reply
  20. JanetDR says:
    January 19, 2025 at 1:20 pm

    I wish all of my fellow celebitchies love and light tomorrow. I really felt something was going to stop this by now.
    At this point, it would have to be aliens, and I would be happy to see them.

    Reply
  21. Lucky Charm says:
    January 19, 2025 at 4:45 pm

    Interesting that the two inaugurations moved indoors due to cold weather, are both the second terms of the two worst Republican presidents we’ve ever had. Like mother nature reminding us that hell has frozen over.

    Reply
  22. JFerber says:
    January 19, 2025 at 6:48 pm

    Kaiser, the photo of drumpf extremely orange with a twisted open mouth is the one you should use for the next four years for all your stories on him. It captures his soul–idiocy, insanity and not a drop of sense in that orange head. It is so perfect. Brava!

    Reply
  23. Pork Belly says:
    January 19, 2025 at 7:05 pm

    What a fat little snowflake.

    Reply

