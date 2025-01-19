Donald Trump moved his inauguration indoors because of weather & crowd size

The only “buzzy” cultural thing happening around Donald Trump’s inauguration is Michelle Obama letting everyone know that she’s not coming and she’s in her IDGAF Era. I’ve seen DC people talk about how the city has been completely dead in the lead-up to Monday’s inauguration, although I’ve also seen that the MAGA oligarch bros are doing a lot of inaugural balls on Monday night. But still, the energy is low, the buzz is nonexistent, and the vibe is nihilist. Trump was looking at a second inaugural which would have been more poorly attended than the first. So, funny story: bigly macho man Donald Trump is worried about his widdle bone spurs freezing off, so the inauguration is moving indoors. Dude is too stupid to wear layers and a coat, I guess.

President-elect Donald J. Trump said Friday that his inauguration would be moved inside the Capitol Rotunda because of a frigid weather forecast, the first time in 40 years that a presidential swearing-in will be held indoors. The change for Monday’s inauguration means that far fewer people will be able to watch in person as Mr. Trump officially becomes the 47th president. It also avoids the potential for smaller crowds because of the weather. Mr. Trump was furious about reports that he had smaller crowds in 2017 than President Obama had at his 2009 inauguration. “The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Mr. Trump wrote on his social media website, Truth Social. “I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).” Trump officials had been discussing what to do about the weather well before Mr. Trump decided to have the inauguration moved indoors. Temperatures in Washington on Monday are projected to drop to a low of 11 degrees, with a high of 23 degrees. The last time a swearing-in moved indoors was in 1985 for President Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration, similarly because of cold weather.

[From The NY Times]

Apparently, Trump now plans to have his supporters pile into the Capital One Arena to watch the now-indoor inauguration, and he promises to join them afterwards. Which is BS – after the swearing in, there’s a lunch, and then an hours-long parade, and then the inaugural balls. He can’t just peel off and spend a couple of hours with his fascist fans. Apparently, MAGA donors are pissed off, because there are only 600 available seats in the Capitol Rotunda. Anyway, these are the people who want to invade and colonize Canada and Greenland – they’re too scared of a little cold weather! Nah, really they’re scared that they’re going to look like giant losers.