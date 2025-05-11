Mike White is scouting ‘The White Lotus’ locations in the South of France?

Soon after The White Lotus’s Season 3 ended, TWL’s creator Mike White spoke to journalists about where the fourth season could take place. White obviously hasn’t written anything yet, and he and his team are still scouting locations. White said: “For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular.” The first season was set in Hawaii, the second in Sicily, and the third in Thailand, all of them very beachy and sunny. Some suggested that White could go for a “safari” resort, perhaps basing the drama in a Four Seasons hotel in Kenya or Tanzania. Someone suggested an Egyptian adventure too, perhaps something set amid the pyramids. Some suggested a ski holiday, which I could also see being a rich background for TWL’s shenanigans. All of these are good ideas, but according to NewsNation’s gossip person, White’s team has been scouting… the Cote d’Azur??

Fans of “The White Lotus” were devastated at the end of the hit HBO show’s third season, wondering when the next season will hit — and where it will be. Speculation online arose that instead of being at a seaside resort as the last three seasons have been, the upcoming season would be mountainous (Season one was filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii; season two was in Sicily and season three was in Koh Sami, Thailand). But the rumors are untrue. I can now reveal the latest season is likely to be filmed in the south of France, at the Four Season-owned Hotel du Cap-Ferrat. My insider says creator Mike White and his crew are in the South of France right now scouting all locations and the Hotel du Cap, described once by producer Robert Evans as “impossibly glamorous,” is perfect for the scandalous, murder ridden show. A favorite during Cannes, the hotel is always full of royalty, celebrities — and scandal. According to the Rake, “Pablo Picasso and Gary Cooper apparently once set up a shooting gallery in the gardens, and more recent incidents have included American industrialist Marvin Davis being robbed of $10 million in cash and jewels at gunpoint in his limo in 1993; Kate Moss being banned for trashing her room after being told she couldn’t wear a bikini in the hotel’s hallways in 1998; and Sharon Stone demonstrating her ability to flash the readies in more ways the one by simultaneously ordering a harpist in traditional Irish dress and a Nebuchadnezzar of Champagne.”

[From NewsNation]

Honestly, it’s been years since the South of France has had a big, scandalous story. Scandals used to pop up all the time in and around the Cannes Film Festival especially, but it’s been years since we’ve heard anything about random jet-set cokeheads yacht-hopping amid the glitterati. I could honestly see TWL coming in and trying to build on that faded luster and bygone scandal… but I still wish they would choose a place which has less pop-culture history, you know? “Oh, they’re filming in the hotel where Lindsay Lohan used to do blow and steal jewelry!” And??