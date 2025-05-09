“The trailer for Ethan Coen’s ‘Honey Don’t’ has an interesting tone” links
  • May 09, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The trailer for Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t, starring Margaret Qualley & Chris Evans. Is it just me or is the tone really weird? Not like Coen Brothers-weird (which I enjoy), but just… like they can’t figure out if it’s a dark comedy or not. [OMG Blog]
Tom Cruise is out here quoting Billie Jean King. [Just Jared]
Lord, take Patricia Arquette’s terrible bangs trauma and give it to someone who deserves it, like my nemesis Laura Dern. [Go Fug Yourself]
Michael Pitt was arrested & I hope he goes to jail for a long time. [Socialite Life]
Anna Wintour & ASAP Rocky really enjoy each other. [LaineyGossip]
What happened to that new Pharrell Williams movie? [Pajiba]
It feels like Charlize Theron hasn’t been outside in a while? [RCFA]
Jennifer Love Hewitt dyed her hair red. [Seriously OMG]
90 Day: Hunt for Love star is still married. [Starcasm]
What will Lester Holt do next? [Hollywood Life]
Romeo & Cruz Beckham mocked Nicola Peltz? [Buzzfeed]

  1. Tis True Tis True says:
    May 9, 2025 at 1:42 pm

    I think the issue is that while Margaret Qualley can be good, she just doesn’t have enough mileage on her to actually come across as a private eye who’s seen it all. She still comes across as the ingenue, which isn’t the role she’s been cast in here.

  2. Zantasia says:
    May 9, 2025 at 2:19 pm

    Nicole Beharie would have nailed the tone from the trailer. Or really anyone over 40. But it may be great.

  3. Rob says:
    May 9, 2025 at 3:01 pm

    I don’t think Margaret Qualleyi can carry a movie as a lead actress, seems like missed cast

  4. Deering24 says:
    May 9, 2025 at 6:00 pm

    Any movie that smacks up uber-religious toxic masculine creeps is fine with me—high heels or not. And it features an ace cover of a fav song….I’m there. 😉😉🤣🤣🤣😎😎

  5. E11b11 says:
    May 9, 2025 at 7:03 pm

    I blame Ethan Coen’s wife for the uneven tone. Drive Away Dolls was very similar. The look was there, the actors, the Coen bros directing style, but it was a clunker. I wish he’d go back to partnering with his brother on films.

