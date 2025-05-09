“The trailer for Ethan Coen’s ‘Honey Don’t’ has an interesting tone” links

The trailer for Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t, starring Margaret Qualley & Chris Evans. Is it just me or is the tone really weird? Not like Coen Brothers-weird (which I enjoy), but just… like they can’t figure out if it’s a dark comedy or not. [OMG Blog]
I think the issue is that while Margaret Qualley can be good, she just doesn’t have enough mileage on her to actually come across as a private eye who’s seen it all. She still comes across as the ingenue, which isn’t the role she’s been cast in here.
Nicole Beharie would have nailed the tone from the trailer. Or really anyone over 40. But it may be great.
I don’t think Margaret Qualleyi can carry a movie as a lead actress, seems like missed cast
Any movie that smacks up uber-religious toxic masculine creeps is fine with me—high heels or not. And it features an ace cover of a fav song….I’m there. 😉😉🤣🤣🤣😎😎
I blame Ethan Coen’s wife for the uneven tone. Drive Away Dolls was very similar. The look was there, the actors, the Coen bros directing style, but it was a clunker. I wish he’d go back to partnering with his brother on films.