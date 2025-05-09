Princess Kate wore Self Portrait to the VE Day 80 concert in London

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced their full slate of VE Day/week commemoration events and they announced who would attend which event. The palace always planned on bringing out Prince William and Kate for Monday’s military procession AND the balcony wave. William and Kate were always scheduled to appear at Westminster Abbey at the Thursday service for VE Day. What was a last minute change was Will & Kate’s appearance at Thursday night’s VE Day Concert celebration. Originally, it was just supposed to be King Charles and Camilla. The Waleses’ appearance was only announced hours beforehand. I don’t know what happened behind the scenes, your guess is as good as mine. I do think it’s interesting that the Waleses were seated right beside Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Fashion notes: Kate kept it going with the poor accessorizing at the concert. She wore a white Self Portrait look – a jacket which looks like a cheap Chanel knockoff, plus a very tragic pleated skirt with a white lace overlay. She accessorized with a giant black hair bow, Orelia fake-pearl earrings and that Susan Caplan five-strand pearl necklace which she wore on Holocaust Memorial Day this year. Look who suddenly found a black purse! This was the purse she should have carried earlier in the day with her Alessandra Rich dress. Brown shoes and a brown bag would have been fine with this Self Portrait look, just so long as she ditched the little-girl hair bow. Why doesn’t she get this, after all of these years? Her makeup at the concert was dramatically different too – for the life of me, I’ve never understood why she does such heavy eye makeup for day events (like she did at the Westminster Abbey service).
Are 80s fashions back? This is 100% right out of the 80s. You could plop her into an 80s Sears catalogue and she would fit.
Perfect take!!!
The hairdo sort of reminded me of Lynda Carter in the 70-80s when she had her hair pulled back, instead of the glossy WonderWoman blowout. The ribbon makes it a bit juvenile?
Right!! I am having some major flashbacks to eighth grade graduation with that bow!
I went to a southern school for college and she’d fit right in with the sorority girls. We called them ‘bowheads’ (which may give away which school I went to… and perhaps my age.)
@Indica the college I went to also had sorority girls we called bowheads and it was in the south! Now I’m wondering if it was a regional thing or if we are alums of the same uni.
Well @TigerMcQueen given by your user name… we probably went to the same uni. Assuming ‘War Eagle’ means something to you 🙂
Bowheads is a southern term. My teacher called girls in high school now heads, too!
I know someone who won a statewide beauty pageant in the 1980s here in the south. She still dresses like this, the big hair and big hair bow, the big gaudy earrings, the overdone eye makeup, the lace, the pleats, the cheap fabric trying to masquerade as luxe…. This is not the retro I want to see a much younger woman like Kate emulate.
Kate has always dressed like a 1980s secretary! And not the secretary to the CEO, either. Just a member of the secretarial pool, loaned out to any middle management nobody who needs to dictate a letter.
Oh c’mon, y’all know she theme dresses. It’s the 80th anniversary of VE Day, right? So she’s dressed like it’s the 80s, cause that’s the theme, right?
It is tragic that a forty year old woman wears a huge black bow to hold back her hair. Reminds me of Laura Ingles on Little house on the Prairie lol. Apparently, after the exposure of the Windsor clan with Harry’s security issues, it’s all hands on deck! We must be seen to quell any bad publicity.
She imitated Charlotte’s hairstyle that she did for Christmas.
Well she has to copy someone after all that’s her claim to fame lol.
Those bows keep reminding me of Pamela Smart’s trial here in New Hampshire decades ago. The trial was televised every day since it was sensationalized by the media. She wore the same style bow every day during her murder trial.
The bow is a “touching nod” to Princess Charlotte. Kate is really going for the waif look (minus the drugs perhaps).
Oh she’s doing full waif if she has to sit next to William for a few hours.
I feel like I saw that black bow on IG last year, or the year before, as the new hair accessory for young women. I only ever saw it on younger women, teens to mid 20’s. It’s not for me but it’s not bothering me either.
I’m sure we saw it at Christmas, pinned to the front of her dress.
I don’t know who picks out kitty clothes or dresses her but I assume that person, if it isn’t her doing it herself, must truly hate her. That skirt is tragic and doesn’t go with the top. The bow is ridiculous. She is too old to be looking like curly sue.. and are those brown shoes and a black purse? I wish she would pick a lane .might I also add that all these events have her and wank looking exhausted. These two haven’t work this much all year . Never mind though. In about two weeks or less , their children have school vacation again . So the poor souls will be able to rest
She looks very gaunt and a little too old to be wearing bows in her hair, That being said I admire her in some ways, I have always said the power to end this union lies in William’s hands because she is in it for the long haul, she’s always ready to play dutiful wife at least in public, she’s always reaching out to him, carefully arranging loved up photographs and even if he cheats or damages her health in anyway she’s in it for the long haul and I think that’s where the anger and hatred for Meghan and Harry by both parties, Meghan has a man ready to slay “dragons” for her and Kate gets a toothy grin from William on a Good day, Harry has a homemaker, intelligent wife while William has a doll that has essentially been stripped of personality.
Remember in spare when William was ill and Meghan went to get a home made remedy for him and Kate said he didn’t take such things? That kind of thing is what men want, even if they won’t use the remedies the action of making such for them shows you’re thinking of them and actually care, that is something I suspect William saw Meghan do for Harry and craved.
You admire her for desperately holding on instead of having the self-esteem to walk away?
That part! And not even taking an interest in becoming…like her MIL did…becoming the “Queen of ❣️” Catherine LITERALLY is the human embodiment of “Nothing is everything”!😟
I don’t admire her. Playing doormat to cling to a marriage is not admirable. And this is a mean girl who made Meghan s life miserable and even lunged at Meghan in front of cameras
Not a good example for the children either.
Kate has tolerated poor treatment to cling to a title and money and takes out her anger on people like her sister in law. She is also exposing her kids to a very toxic situation by not leaving. She is the last person to be admired. She is Melania Trump so do you admire her too?
ITA, that skirt IS tragic! The hair bow is also bad, but the awful petti-skirt manages to steal its focus. The rest is in K’s fashion wheelhouse. Is this outfit new??
I feel like I have seen the jacket before but just with a white pleated skirt, not with that overlay. Was that an addition??
And overall it is a tragic look. the hairbow, the jacket and skirt, she even somehow manages to make pearls look dated.
She needs a new stylist, stat, or any stylist. QEII had a dresser, I’m sure Camilla does – Kate needs one desperately. We can say what we want about Camilla’s style and her dresses, but generally speaking her outfits aren’t tragic in this way. Like the pieces seem to fit together relatively well for a woman in her 70s. But Kate’s looks are just bad and there is “always” something that’s just “off.”
it is a dress. I feel like we have seen it before because it is just a tragic combination, but it came from a ‘designer’ looking that mismatched.
The addition of the bow and black/brown accessories is all on her though.
I haven’t said much about her clothing choices, but this outfit … it’s like 5 to 7 people were tasked with bringing her an item and they had limited communication with each other. Perhaps earrings, necklace, jacket, skirt and shoes were told “light,” and bow and clutch came later and agreed on “black.”
I don’t know if she has the ability to access a stylist. This outfit seems to indicated she does not.
I checked on WKW. you all aren’t going to believe this, but she wore it to another concert at the palace in 2022. this must be her concert look. she also wore it to an event at BP for Hold still (bc that was about photography and the designer is self-portrait…..get it….)
Anyway in a lot of those pics you can’t see the full skirt so I think that’s what threw me off here.
For some reason though knowing its a dress makes it that much worse.
@ML that’s what makes this look so “off” IMO. it looks like multiple people were involved and not in a good way.
She also made sure to bring a Chanel bag to this event. It is insane that she keeps saving this Chanel bag for WWII events. Is she just that dumb? Chanel was a Nazi spy. Maybe pick a less problematic designer for a WWII victory event.
It is a repeat, she has worn it twice before. She also has two other similar white Self-Portrait suits, and another in black with the lace skirt.
This contradictory look is hard to pull off. The structured, heavy, polyester coat is at odds with the flowing, light, chiffon skirt. I realise it’s a dress now. But it looks too fussy and the white makes it stand out for all the wrong reasons.
Her hair is too long and limp. I’m not one to think she ought to cut her hair because of her age. I’ve mostly always had longer hair. But there does come a time when you have to take a few inches off or it drags. Jerry Hall springs to mind. She’s kept her long hair into older age, but it’s shorter than in her youth.
But I really don’t care what Kate wears. It’s her self-involved personality and laziness that I have a problem with.
Thanks all for reporting it’s a repeat and where to find the original. The first time is indeed less odd due to the pix, and it’s clear she’s not wearing anything new at all. This look should have been retired though.
What has gone wrong with her, what a mess, did she dress with her eyes shut? It looks like a rebellion. some kind of f… you to the journalists who always talk about what she is wearing.
I was scrolling down the page on her outfit thinking, “it’s not bad actually” until I got to the lace bottom and was like “oh….” Very Madonna circa 1983
I still wonder if she thinks she won while meghan lost? (as if meghan had lost anything)
Yawn 🥱- these people are so boring
Fashion has never been her thing. She has poor taste when it comes to choosing pieces — it’s always both overly matronly and overly juvenile at the same time. She doesn’t have a modern eye, and she’s incapable of accessorizing an outfit properly. Her makeup has always been atrocious. And she doesn’t know the difference between daytime and nighttime jewelry. She really needs a professional to help her.
That skirt doesn’t go with her jacket, and she’s way over-accessorized: between the belt, the five-strand pearl necklace, the oversized earrings, and the hair bow, she should’ve made a choice. The pumps should have been white or black. It looks like a failed attempt at copying Béatrice’s Borromeo style.
Her fashion sense wasn’t overly matronly when she was trying to hook W.
Back then, her style was better, but it was during the phase when she needed to convince William that she was young and sexy. So her choices weren’t too matronly — they leaned more towards street style.
I think the problem is that she’s not a very sophisticated person. She doesn’t belong to the aristocratic circle, so her outfits feel more like a costume, based on what she thinks women from that circle wear.
i don’t even mind if her style is overly matronly. If it were, and that were just her style, then fine. but its that this is bad and that she can’t figure out what her style is. After 14 years in the Firm, she should know by now.
it was 20 years ago…
She just doesn’t have an eye for fashion – she could pay someone that DOES, but then what would we talk about?
I’ve a feeling Carole’s her fashion advisor. Dressing her like her vision of an aristo circa 1970
Carole has been guiding her for a long time, but the problem is that Carole is just as clueless as she is.And they’re both too arrogant to acknowledge their limitations and seek help from professionals.That’s why we end up hearing nonsense like Meghan supposedly wanting to copy her style or reach out to her fashion advisors.
Every now and then isn’t it said that Chris Jackson’s wife is her stylist?
I don’t know, Carole’s style is “mutton dressed up as lamb”, Euro-trash, fillers, botox, heavy eyeliner, deep tan and all.
Béatrice Borromeo would like to be excluded from this narrative
Missed the Beatrice part?
Kate’s main fashion problem is carriage. If she had that, she can wear matronly, childish outfits, horrendous jewellery and makeup and still look commanding. Meghan has that carriage and style, even her steps. At Kate’s age it maybe too late.
She’s giving Fergie (as in Duchess of York) from the 1980’s.
You know the old adage about taking 1 thing off before you leave the house, this is giving take 3 or more off – the bow, the earrings, the necklace, the skirt….
Exactly. Fergie wore this outfit in the 1980s, even with the bow, but her outfits usually had more colour and Fergie was in her 20s wearing this.
Beatrice has this dress in either white or black, and on her, it actually works since she carries herself like the aristocrat that she is. It looks more edgy and British.
She’s the queen of fashion no-nos
She is walking in front of William where’s the media outrage
Kate’s outfit is actually a dress. She has it in black too. I’ve always said that she has no fashion sense
Why do they look so tired all the time? This is a couple who have spent the majority of this year on holiday, and yet they still look no better for it.
I feel like the elevator doesn’t go to the top floor for Egg & Waity. That family had destroyed itself from the inside. Thank God that Harry got out.
Also they were totally forced to attend this at the last minute, right?
That was my question! The last minute attendance. Were they forced to show up by Charles or did they decide show up at the last minute to mess with Camilla and Charles?
I think the last minute explains the hair. She didn’t have time for a stylist to work with the extensions so she slapped on a bow.
it is my humble opinion the black bow is being repurposed…the last time we saw it was attached to the front of her red dress for Christmas (the concert, maybe?). That’s all I’ve got….
That bow needs to be repurposed to lining a recycling bin. But I do think you are correct.
I visited my 80 year old aunt yesterday. She had on a cute blouse, jean jacket and jeans nicely accessorized with jewellery. She’s never looked frumpy a day in her long life while these royal women, with all the resources in the world at their disposal, excel at frump and it’s mind boggling.
I am a defender of the adult hairbow, but this is NOT how you do it. You can’t pair a hairbow with sausage curls without looking like 2nd grade picture day. And if you’re going to do black and white, you need more black touches than just the bow and the bag. Even doing the belt on the blazer in black would’ve helped. But then it looks like she ruined the black and white scheme anyway with nude pumps?
I actually like Self Portrait and own a few pieces myself, but it requires a certain taste level to do the brand justice, because a lot of their pieces can look very matronly if you don’t get it right. I’ve never seen any of the royal ladies wear it without veering towards mother-of-the-bride with the styling.
It’s the bow with the very long sausage curls as you say. Doll ringlets right down her back. In Scotland, the hair was looser and felt more modern. But this is back to the ringlets. Idk, maybe long curls around older veterans and their families is fine. Retro nostalgia. Lol, idk?
So it looks like the Home Office will ignore Harry’s request to look at the RAVEC decision. Willy’s there to strong arm the PM to ignore his brother’s pleas for security.
There’s the establishment stitch up in plain sight again.
SIR Keir Starmer, the tool maker’s son, is never going to defy the Windsors.
I feel that this is a clear message to Harry. Forget about the Home Office. This Prime Minister is in the royals pocket. Him sitting by William and Kate is a clear message. You will not get any help from this guy. Every time I see him with the royals he is sucking up to them. he is no Gordon Brown or Corbin. Forget about getting any help with your security issues. Figure out something else. Meghan and your kids will never be able to come back to the U.K. No triumphant return for you. This is why IG should have never been in Birmingham. Meghan and your kids will accentually be banned from attending without security. A big error your part. Sometimes you have to take the wins as well as the losses.
The purse is Chanel. She is STILL wearing Chanel to WWII remembrance events. At this point it isn’t a mistake – it’s a choice.
Exactly. She has got to be one of the most ignorant people in that family and that is a high bar. Regardless of who currently owns Chanel, she was a Nazi spy during WWII and wanted to steal the company from the Jewish investors with help from the Nazi and Vichy government But of course kate thinks a Chanel purse is what you wear for a WWII victory event.
There is no defence here. She has plenty of black purses without a Nazi spy as creator of the label.
Yup, I’m a Lazy Nazi in neon.
Yikes. She was never a fashion girl, but this is tragic even by her standards. She needs either a new stylist or a stylist because this isn’t working. And hire an actual makeup artist as well.
You know my problem with Kate? To paraphrase what Kennedy said about Nixon, “she has to decide who she is when she gets dressed every day and puts her clothes on.” She’s never just Kate. She never lives in her own skin with any conviction. She’s always cosplaying someone else. Whether it’s Meghan — whom she single white femaled in truly psycho fashion, no pun intended — or Jecca Craig, in wide-brimmed hat she wore for her Vogue cover, or her own mother, or a ‘70s Cosmo cover girl, or Princess Diana from her early ‘80s years, I mean… she’s run the gamut of other people’s styles. Camilla is always reliably Camilla. The Queen was always the Queen. Anne is redoubtably Anne. Pippa, her sister, has a much more consistent vibe — sporty, chic, but not at all fussy. Low maintenance, but put together. Kate would do better to copy her own sister .
This look would have been great on Charlotte. Sadly Kate just looks like she is cosplaying her daughter and trying to hold onto her youth.
Her hair is way too long, too brassy for her skin, and you can see her weave in the top of her hair.
I’m not sure who told her this is a good look, but it misses the mark.
She looks like Marta or Gretl von Trapp in that outfit.
My first thought was “At least she’s smiling…”
I feel like I’m nostalgic for the Princess Kate I used to think she was, about 12-15 years ago. Young, hopeful, apparently happy with her husband, repping for Britain. Even if she got things wrong, she was trying and seemed enthusiastic about her role. I reflexively feel sorry for that woman and wish her well.
Then I remember everything she has done — and has failed to do — over the years since, that utterly tarnishes and spoils her own image and the public’s understanding of who she really is.
Sigh.
The bow is bad enough and I lived through the 80s fashion the first time, but it’s the heels with a boho skirt that kill me. Boots, even her old espadrilles but not stilettos. Ye gods.
I feel like setting her up with a Pinterest account.
Kate and W are both very tan. It pops against that white outfit. I haven’t seen articles addressing it. No one wants to confront them over their many expensive foreign vacations.
Oh yes, they have very recent beach glow to them.