Princess Kate wore Self Portrait to the VE Day 80 concert in London

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced their full slate of VE Day/week commemoration events and they announced who would attend which event. The palace always planned on bringing out Prince William and Kate for Monday’s military procession AND the balcony wave. William and Kate were always scheduled to appear at Westminster Abbey at the Thursday service for VE Day. What was a last minute change was Will & Kate’s appearance at Thursday night’s VE Day Concert celebration. Originally, it was just supposed to be King Charles and Camilla. The Waleses’ appearance was only announced hours beforehand. I don’t know what happened behind the scenes, your guess is as good as mine. I do think it’s interesting that the Waleses were seated right beside Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Fashion notes: Kate kept it going with the poor accessorizing at the concert. She wore a white Self Portrait look – a jacket which looks like a cheap Chanel knockoff, plus a very tragic pleated skirt with a white lace overlay. She accessorized with a giant black hair bow, Orelia fake-pearl earrings and that Susan Caplan five-strand pearl necklace which she wore on Holocaust Memorial Day this year. Look who suddenly found a black purse! This was the purse she should have carried earlier in the day with her Alessandra Rich dress. Brown shoes and a brown bag would have been fine with this Self Portrait look, just so long as she ditched the little-girl hair bow. Why doesn’t she get this, after all of these years? Her makeup at the concert was dramatically different too – for the life of me, I’ve never understood why she does such heavy eye makeup for day events (like she did at the Westminster Abbey service).

