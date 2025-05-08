Princess Kate repeated an Alessandra Rich dress for the VE Day service at the Abbey

The Windsors gathered at Westminster Abbey earlier today for the service in commemoration of VE Day. The whole (left-behind) family came out: King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Edinburghs (Edward and Sophie), Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Gloucesters and Kents. The Gloucesters are probably going to have a higher event count than William and Kate this year – Charles keeps inviting them to events and they keep standing in for other, more senior royals.
Fashion notes: Kate decided to repeat a somewhat infamous look from her closet. Several years back, Kate went through a big Alessandra Rich phase, buying several looks from Rich’s collection (without Rich’s knowledge). Kate wore this polka-dotted look to Ascot in 2022 in an attempt to copykeen/homage an old Princess Diana look. I actually thought Kate looked nice in this dress at Ascot, but I’m surprised to see it recycled for VE Day and a service at the Abbey. I also think she didn’t accessorize correctly? Brown shoes and a brown bag? It’s so jarring, but she’s always been a terrible accessorizer. The shoes and purse should have been black, it would have been a much more polished look. As always, it’s interesting that Kate has barely worn any new clothes in the past year. Update: I was wrong, this Alessandra Rich is a repeat from 2023 – she wore this on Garter Day that year.
Do you think Camilla and Kate coordinated on purpose? We’ve heard before that Camilla tries to block Kate from wearing certain colors at certain events. It feels like too much of a coincidence that Kate and Camilla both wore white with black accents. Camilla did allow Kate to wear some Royal Collection jewels though – those earrings.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attends a VE Day 80th Anniversary Service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Thursday 8 May, 2025.,Image: 996578042, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996578922, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996579170, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996579188, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996579216, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996579342, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996579441, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
Kate looks annoyed. That hat does not go with that dress, Camilla’s hat and outfit match better. Huevo and his many medals. He looks ridiculous. Charles should have not slapped on so many medals and left some home.
This is probably a ridiculous theory but I feel like since the cancer diagnosis and nature twirling video/new x-tra tree hugging persona she’s like screw the interest in my clothes … I’m phoning it in and the world can just take it….
Don’t be fool, she cares. She wants new fancy clothes (and new blings). I think she did this “recycling” of old clothes, wishing it would cause outrages from her “fans”, fashion bloggers & RR online to force her husband to increase her clothing allowance. Alas, it was not working, so far.
The Rottweiler – kaftan look
Willy’s medals – cosplay Harry.
Lazy – who did she spot across the aisle that she’s giving dirty looks to?
William is giving dirty looks, too. Very weird.
Meghan was not there so it must be a new one she is jealous of
Maybe Rose H. was there…
Agree about the hat. It belomgs to a heavier black coat. The shoes and purse belomg to a light summer outfit.
That must be her “I’m somber for the occasion so I’m not gurning today” look. That’s how her resting face looks, with the addition of a lot of makeup. Where are the children, they can’t sit through a church service?
The dress is kinda nice, but the brown bag and shoes? Totally wrong.
Shoes and bag in nude would have been better.
Almost anything other than what she wore would have been good. I’ve never been fond of the matching shoe/handbag thing, though. And my goodness, those heels are high! Why such a high heel? Walking around on those old stone floors, why?
I actually like this dress a lot for this event because it kind of has a callback retro feel to WWII and post-WWII style. I could easily see this kind of dress and hat at the V Day celebrations in Times Square and across Europe. You probably can find it in pictures!
I don’t really think that thought played into Kate’s dress/hat selection, but I wish it had been done more intentionally because a 1940s style shoe and purse would have been super cool imo for this event! Alas, we’re left with an unmatching, modern shoe and clutch….booo
Ohhh a black satin heel with a pearl buckle on it would have been SO lovely. Sadly Kate’s accessories game has always been… meh
@Miss Scarlett yes!!! Oh my gosh, that would have been so cool!
She could have had her hair done in a victory roll, but she’s not cool enough to go retro.
I hate her shoes.
@Kaaaaaz OH MY GOD a victory roll hairstyle would have been amazing!! And frustratingly Kate could wear that style, unlike some women who really can’t pull it off (like me). Man, such an opportunity and just a big nothingburger!
Just when I feel bad for how miserable she seems I just remember what a nasty witch she was to Meghan at that walk about.
Yep. Never forget.
The Abbey returns to bland. Out went the glamour with the Sussexes, in returns the trapped people in the zoo.
Anything inside that church reminds me of that infamous Commonwealth Day. Never forget, indeed.
She has not forgotten either.She looks she gives people in church are disgraceful.
Such deep dark circles under Can’ts eyes. Why so glum Can’t? Greedy Peg seems to have cut off his beloved wife’s wardrobe budget.
Not to be nitpicky, but those are William’s earrings that he “gave” to Kate. They were Diana’s personal jewelry so part of William’s and Harry’s trust.
I like this color scheme for this event. White is a mourning color but not “high mourning” where all black is required. So, the white with black accents is respectful for today. Agree that black accessories would have looked sharper and more polished than the tan.
I am very surprised that Kate and Camilla coordinated. It makes them look unified, especially since Sophie was in such a spring-y blue, and then Anne wore grey (also soft mourning), and Duchess of Gloucester wore a cream colour (soft mourning). It felt like Camilla decided what she and Kate would wear colour-wise and then everyone else had to wear something different.
Absolutely, those are the Collingwood pearl drops from Diana. Similar but different from the Bahrain pearl drops (which I actually prefer) that were given to QEII. The Bahrain pearl earrings were loaned to Kate by the former Queen and I think she has worn them since her death, signifying they haven’t been reclaimed by current QCC.
I think she mismatched her own outfit on purpose to piss off Camilla. Camilla told her they needed to match and Kate had to throw in a wrench with the brown accessories.
This is her old style. She accessorised with brown shoes and purse for 2022 ascot. Seems like budget cut off includes salary to her stylist. She is not only repeating the dress, but also the entire looks from her past.
How ridiculous that without budget She can’t copy others, so she is copying herself. Living as copykeen forever.
Its not the same dress though. the Ascot dress had dark brown polka dots that were much bigger and a different bodice. I can’t tell if these polka dots are black or dark brown but her hat here is definitely black. Black shoes would have looked much more polished.
But it doesn’t seem like “black polka dots, black hat, so I’ll wear black shoes/purse” should require professional intervention, does it?
@sue hahahahaha I love this theory
That’s funny, because my head canon is that Camilla allowed her to dress in the same colors but was the one who said “but you have to wear ugly brown accessories that don’t match.” Because Camilla is evil that way.
The thought of Camilla as a step mother-in-law has me appreciating my own MiL so much rn. God that must suck.
Yes @TigerMcQueen! Suddenly, I am thinking that Camilla holds the keys to Kate’s wardrobe and must throws her random things from time to time. I was thinking it was Will who had cut access, but this makes more sense.
Kate’s makeup is so heavy, and that highlighter is odd. She isn’t bad looking (cruel, but pretty) and yet she applies contour worse than I do.
That’s what I thought. Unfortunately heavy makeup won’t hide bags or dark circles it only accentuates them. I don’t understand why she doesn’t have a professional do her makeup. To much makeup for the daytime. Her makeup is so 1980’s.
Carole. She is dressed by her mother. So every time she wears an 80s look, it’s her mother.
Remember her makeup for her wedding?
There was a fair amount of discussion about it at the time: BoneIdle insisted on doing her own, especially making a point of sticking to her harsh black eyeliner.
She said something along the lines of “I want to look like myself — I want William to recognize me when I get to the altar!”
I knew then that if someone couldn’t talk her down, she was going to be making the same mistake for years.
Heavy black eyeliner looks ok from a distance but terrible up closer, especially in photos, and it’s addictive. When you wear it every day, you look wrong to yourself in the mirror without it, and it takes literally weaning yourself off it to learn to see that you actually look better without it. (Ask me how I know, lol!)
The same is true for heavy foundation & contouring, especially if your cleansing products are too harsh and make your skin blotchy when you cleanse, & if you then put on makeup you think you have to cover the blotches.
She is stuck in the makeup routine she established in college and it’s REALLY not doing her any favors. Poor sausage. 🥺🙄
She’s always done those unflattering stripes on her cheeks. I get that you would want a heavier hand with the makeup when you are being photographed so much, but lots of celebrities have the same issue without resorting to the clown makeup.
It’s not like she doesn’t have the resources to have someone adviser her on a better makeup look. Wearing the same look for 20 years without some sort of adjustment just doesn’t work.
Jane, my theory regarding her makeup is that she has bad skin due to her poor diet and lack of exfoliating and moisturizing. The endless tanning in Mustique is also not helping. If she ate a more balanced diet and took better care of her skin, she could go lighter on the foundation, blusher etc and look less like she’s wearing a mask. Right now she’s aging herself and the poor posture doesn’t help either IMO.
She applies her makeup like someone Carole’s age would which is why it looks off.
You can always tell when a professional does her makeup because it looks better.
I’m certainly in the minority, but I like the way Kate looks here, and I even like the accessories. I didn’t like the bag at first, neither the color nor the model, but after clicking on the photo/link/thumbnail and seeing the bag and shoes, I really liked it with the shoes. It softens all the points of the dress a little.
However, she is very, very thin. Last year I did not believe she was ill, this year I can easily believe it.
I agree..it was extremely obvious in certain photos on Monday and even more today on photos that aren’t photoshopped… something is definitely wrong…
Whatever is wrong it hasn’t prevented skiing or sunbathing or hiking. So I’m guessing she’s well enough at least in that regard.
Seriously. Those skiing photos knocked all the lies right out of the park. A beach vacation–once you get there, and travel can be tiring–could be viewed as relaxing by just sitting in the shade, enjoying the breezes, very good for the mind & body. But skiing? That’s some serious effort involved. Ditto walking around those hills wherever they were, likely for hours on end. Whatever was/is wrong, can’t be that serious.
I actually like Kate’s dress, hat, and makeup here — the wealthy villainess look suits her. Agreed that the shoes and purse do not go well at all. Black stilettos and a large thin angular patent-leather bag would have completed the Cruella look. I don’t like that she’s copying Camilla’s tits-on-the-floor chest silhouette. However, I actually like Camilla’s dress and hat here. The hat is interesting and matches her ’80s hair swoops, and the horizontal marks on her dress are also interesting and remind me of Sally’s stitches in The Nightmare Before Christmas. I’m not sure that’s what she was intending, but it’s fun to look at.
Lazy should get a Dalmatian to complete the look.
Yep. wealthy villainess. As usual, I like it bc it makes me think of a murder mystery character from Murder She Wrote. Costumey.
I was thinking Camilla’s coat looked like it would make a nice cozy robe for those chilly spring mornings. Maybe with matching slippers. Or, no! Red slippers!
It wasn’t the dress from 2022 ascot. The black dots are small compared to that dress. And this is more like a pencil dress. But ascot dress is A line.
2022 dress is more better than this one. The accessory colour is exact copy of her ascot look.
Wow – You are right! It’s almost the same dress, but not. Why?!!!! https://ca.style.yahoo.com/kate-middleton-white-polka-dot-dress-dupes-163924469.html
I was just going the say the same thing. Today’s dress, Kate wore to Garter Day the year before she wore the Ascot dress. The one she wore to Ascot had brown polka dots instead of black.
Exactly, Amy Bee@! The one to Ascot had brown polka dots and bigger…and I think this is the dress she wore when Letitia was in London for Garter Day, unless it’s a complete new one, similar to the previous two mentioned…I wouldn’t put it past her to buy multiple similar dresses…but can we please stop saying about her budget being cut? I don’t believe it…remember, there’s a big game played behind the scenes and we only have the glimpses they want us to see…for some reason, they want (or Kate wants) to show her as frugal…I remember when Meghan came on the scene and everyone criticised her for wearing new and expensive clothes and Kate decided to wear repeats to make the contrast in the money spent on clothes between the two more evident …yeah, I can’t believe that they wouldn’t let Kate buy and wear new clothes when they make everything they can to keep the pretence of a couple in love and of a perfect family…no matter what, for public events at least, she would be allowed to wear new clothes…after all, she’s the only one left with a small amount of glamour at least …
Perhaps she is colour blind, can’t tell the difference between brown and black.
So does that mean this is a new dress? But looks similar to an old one?
its not new , but its not from that ascot appearance. its just another case of kate having two almost identical dresses.
i do like this one better though.
Ack sorry! Reading Comprehension, lol! Just saw in Amybee’s comment that this was the one she wore for Garter day in 2023. Like I said, murdery mystery guest/villain is my favorite vibe. And I prefer her to copy-keen Diana than Meghan.
Who are Peg and Can’t giving the evil eye too in the last two pictures? If looks could kill lol.
Yup 😏 who offended them this time?
Ever noticed the amount of times this cow has a stank look on her face in church? There are countless pictures of her dirty looks towards others in holy places.
She really has a problem with attending church. How is she expected to go to church as Queen? My guess is she won’t even bother to turn up! Lazy lazy lazy, and that goes for the pair of them.
Perhaps, like William she doesn’t do god and is bored by all the times she has to turn up.
She is ignorant that’s why.Church does not mean anything to her except to parade around in expensive clothes.She treat her children’s baptisms like a fashion show, it was all about her.Same at Philip and Betty’s funerals.
Same with Willy.If he is future head of the Church of England I am glad I am not a member of it.
I commented up thread that she has someone else to be jealous of and has just spotted her.
She needs to thank Meghan for introducing her to Demellier bags.
If she had any sense, she would have asked Meghan for her fashion contacts.
Her brown accessories are so strange here.
This is the life she desperately pursued for a decade, but she looks so haggard, way too thin and completely joyless. Be careful what you wish for and any man that treats you as a mattress pre-wedding isn’t going to become a knight on shining armor after the wedding. The Wails look absolutely miserable together. So badly mismatching the purse/shoes to the outfit is a crime against my eyes and fashion in general. Odd to wear this outfit given the history to such a serious event. It is almost like she isn’t picking out her clothes anymore and is wearing outfits randomly grabbed from her closet at a another resident by a man with little clue. What the absolute @#$% is going on with the Wails marriage?
I always like it when she wears something besides a wall of solid colors. Polkadots will do. I also don’t mind the dress. But surprisingly, Camilla did the white-with-black-accents theme better. I am curious why she hasn’t worn anything new this year. Has her budget been cut off? Is she trying to project that she’s not a clothes horse, really, really you guys? Is wearing on repeat (hate how the BM says “recycling”) supposed to show she’s eco-conscious? But those two ski trips, Mustique, the hiking trip to Cumbria, and using helicopters like taxis don’t say either “eco-conscious” or “frugal.”
This is the life she desperately pursued for a decade, but she looks so haggard, way too thin and completely joyless. Be careful what you wish for and any man that treats you as a mattress pre-wedding isn’t going to become a knight on shining armor after the wedding. The Wails look absolutely miserable together. So badly mismatching the purse/shoes to the outfit is a crime against my eyes and fashion in general. Odd to wear this outfit given the history to such a serious event. It is almost like she isn’t picking out her clothes anymore and is wearing outfits randomly grabbed from her closet. What the absolute @#$% is going on with the Wails marriage?
Out of curiosity, because K is being praised as a recycler of previously-worn dresses, WHY don’t the media emphasize the opposite with the other royals? Profligate Sophie seen wasting money on another dress/ Camilla swathed herself in a housedress of a different kind wasting taxpayers’ resources, etc..?
Funny how she spent large when it was Charles’ money, but now that it’s Will’s money she seems to be on a budget. And this was the Charles who “couldn’t afford” to finance Meghan.
At one point, I did wonder whether Kate’s extravagant spending was the reason why Charles had said that he could not afford M. He thought that being an actress, she would spend way more than Kate, without knowing anything about M. But in addition to that, we realised pretty quickly that he never wanted her in the family in the first place.
I mean the whole “cant afford her” was always BS but I do think its clear that funding the heir was one thing, funding Harry was a different thing. So I’m not sure not being able to afford M was entirely racist, although that was part of it – the black duchess can work for her living while Kate can work one day a month.
but I do wonder if Charles was afraid of another DIL who spent like Kate did. We are assuming (like I did above) that charles chose to fund the heir over Harry.
but one thing thats clear is that Charles is scared of William and that no one in that family will tell him no. can you imagine his rage if Charles had refused to pay for some of Kate’s clothes, or put her on a budget, or told the then cambridges “no” for their interior decorating or redoing a kitchen or repainting a wall etc.
thats what makes me so convinced that Adelaide is for Kate – if William had wanted a different house out there, it would have happened.
If not racist still cheapskate and greed showing through considering his income from the duchy and the fact that he could afford all kinds of things for Cam and family.
If Charles had been a good father he would have treated his children the same, it’s what parents are supposed to do.
Kate really owns her Cartoon Villain Era.
The accessorising for this outfit is terrible. If she didn’t want to wear black accessories she could have worn a grey bag and shoes. Her clothes budget has definitely been cut. The previous Prince of Wales didn’t pay for Meghan’s clothes and it looks like William is doing the same thing to Kate.
There we go, grey would have been good.
This is the second time this year she has colour matched badly, the other time it was also black and brown, I wonder if she is doing it deliberately as some form of rebellion. That looks a very thin dress for a cold day.
The dress is very Diana coded but it looks good on her. The accessories are not good. Why everything she wears is on repeat these days is maybe trying to make some sort of spending statement but whatever.
I’m Italian, of course this doesn’t mean I have to assign myself a license of “Magister elegantiarum” however a certain habit of beauty and good taste is certified by many famous stylists in the world. Therefore let me say that dress is terrible, those microscopic polka dots make it suitable for an elegant nightgown for grandma when she goes to the hospital (lol). The hat is for a funeral, then I ask myself, do they think they are elegant just because they wear ridiculous and expensive hats? Handbag and shoes…let’s not talk about it. Her way of dressing is in my opinion terrible, often “old” with those elaborate chignons (wigs?) that seem to have been designed by a hairdresser on acid. Among the most unspeakable looks is the one for a Bafta, all gold with a cape, not even a circus presenter would have dared so much, all with a pair of earrings like a rococo chandelier.
Except for the Italian coats (Max Mara etc) worn in the past and little else.
‘Except for the Italian coats’. 🤭
I apologize for the sin of national pride, but I repeat that too often she has ugly clothes: the dress worn at Wimbledon 2024, the senile dress at her sister’s wedding, the practically white dress at Harry’s wedding (Freudian slip or just spite?), again a cape dress this time red, with a hat, shoes and red bag, losing the comparison with the very elegant Korean first lady. If we then talk about hats OMG…big, bowed, feathered, with gigantic flowers etc. I could go on forever.
But in the end what really matters is the content and that’s what I like the least.
😂 has she ever worn Versace or Gucci? Yeah, she doesn’t really do Italian fashion much. Though had she attended the Vatican funeral, she’d have whipped out something inappropriate to make her stand out. Maybe the pink from the Twin Towers memorial visit.
And yes, Willy chose a superficial, empty vessel. And she reflects on him.
She’s meant to champion British fashion /designers. I don’t recall much Italian fashion.
I tell you who DOES have a lot of Italian designers is Ford fiesta!
Yeah, 🥚 has slashed her clothing allowance. Prior to becoming PoW, I suspect she was receiving a dedicated budget from Chuck; now William’s in charge that’s all changed.
Definitely unofficial separation.
Very Cruella de Mon
I’m glad not to see that straggly hair all over her shoulders and back and looking like a 12-year-old at the big people’s table. This hairstyle is very suitable for the day. Like others, I don’t like the accessories, they don’t go. The hat I’m in two minds about.
Good lord the make-up….what must it look like in person? Not only troweled on with an extremely heavy hand but no blending of blush or eye makeup whatsoever. Did she put it on in the car on the way over?
Agree.
Looks like she’s covering up a heavy drinking session or a heavy crying session, or both. Ghastly.
I don’t like anything about this outfit. I know it’s a classic Kate outfit but I absolutely hate the tailoring of this dress. She tries to do vintage silhouettes and rarely do they look good on her. And none of the accessories go with the outfit, nothing about it looks cohesive. I actually think Camilla looks better here and she’s wearing the silhouette that she always wears. A slightly tilted wide brim hat and a long full length sleeve and coat.
Why is she still doing her own make up. She can afford a professional FFS.
A few thoughts:
1.) Kate clearly does not have access to her old jewelry collection anymore. Nor, indeed, her voluminous wardrobe. Whether she’s sold it all off in a years-long effort to create liquid asset flow is unknown. But very likely. She only has the Royal Collection and a handful of dresses/coats that do not appear to be bespoke.
2.) Burgundy shoes and handbag would have been a remarkable improvement on a rather unremarkable dress. It’s the sort of dress that *requires* stylish accessories, designers do this on purpose. Once again proving that Kate has never had style or taste on her own. But her dowdy appearances of late only underscore that she is no longer being dressed by professionals, which ties into Point 1 above.
Conclusion: despite her husband coming into unspeakable wealth as he inherited the POW role, her style and her wigs have gotten unspeakably worse. It’s clear that the unlimited funds she enjoyed as a newly wed have run dry; hair dressers, clothing stylists, makeup artists… long gone. It’s DIY from here on out, and each passing engagement only reinforces that notion.
Diana used to wear dotted outfits on occasion , but she wasn’t afraid to go for a more playful look when doing so.
Plus she never looked cruel.
The mismatched accessories plus the color coordination with Camilla make me wonder if BP called that morning and TOLD her to wear a black and white ensemble, she obliged and added the black hat but to stick it to them she kept the tan accessories she was going to carry…probably with a bright red dress or something equally attention grabbing.
The earlier announcement that KP wasn’t going to provide the name of Kate’s clothing was an attempt to distract from the fact that Kate seems to have had her wardrobe budget cut. She hasn’t worn this many repeats to major events in years if ever.
Ooh, there’s our Kate, fashion rebel, wearing brown with black! 🙄. Still cracks me up that she was ever given the fake job of accessories buyer considering her complete & utter lack of knowledge about how to accessorize an outfit.
I mean, with an history of arts degree, you’d think she’d at least try a gallery like Beatrice’s job. But the accessories buyer gig was literally forced upon her and maybe she soon left because she couldn’t…accessorise. Imagine the pull had she been successful – accessories chosen by her! Would have sold out then.
Her ignorance of Faberge eggs comment told us all we needed to know about her ‘degree’
Why are her eyelids so puffy? It makes me a little nervous for her… it’s an odd space to have fluid retention.
Alcohol ?
I say this as a tall, thin person, but Kate looks absolutely horrible. A walking skeleton with the dress bagging in the chest. And if you consider the camera adds five pounds. Awful.
She has the face she really deserves now.