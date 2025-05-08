Prince William ‘doesn’t talk about Harry anymore,’ he is ‘done with Harry’

Prince Harry’s BBC interview last Friday was entirely about his security, his father and the royal institution’s machinations against the Sussexes. Harry didn’t mention his brother by name, although he did allude to the fact that many in the Windsor clan will never forgive him for speaking out and telling his story. As I said previously, Prince William was actually in a difficult place, because the only thing he and Harry seemingly agree on is that King Charles is lying about his health and that William will be king soon enough. Which is why all of the briefings coming out of Kensington Palace have been about “William is going to do this and that when he’s king” – and those briefings predate Harry’s BBC interview. Basically, William’s not actually mad about any particular thing Harry said in the interview, it’s just that William is permanently incandescent with rage about all things Harry. Speaking of:
Prince William’s lack of response to brother Prince Harry’s recent comments is an intentional move, according to an insider.
“William doesn’t talk about Harry anymore,” a royal source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Everyone knows it’s a subject that they shouldn’t bring up, so he hasn’t brought up the interview and won’t.”
The insider was referring to Harry’s bombshell BBC News interview on Friday, May 2, in which he claimed father King Charles III “won’t speak with me” and blamed the royal family for the recent loss in his ongoing battle to reinstate government-funded security for himself and wife Meghan Markle in the U.K.
“William is done with Harry,” the same source told Us. “When he becomes King, everybody thinks the divide will become even wider.”
Us Weekly has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.
“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” Harry stated [in the BBC interview]. “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”
[From Us Weekly]
I’m not trying to be macabre, but I really do wonder what William will do in the days after his father passes. There’s so much coordination about which family members go where and there’s significant protocol to how the family reacts publicly. Is William just going to say: leave Harry out of it, he’s not allowed at our father’s funeral, I’m completely done with him? I looked it up… they let the Duke of Windsor come back for King George VI’s funeral, but Edward didn’t attend his niece’s coronation. I think they’d probably use that as a model – Harry will be allowed at Charles’s funeral, but he won’t be invited to his brother’s coronation (not that Harry would want to attend, but I’m just saying – he won’t be invited). William briefed that to the Daily Beast back in 2023 too – that the next time and last time he sees Harry will be at their father’s funeral.
Prince William’s Top 10 Angriest Moments
Prince William is often described as “incandescent with rage,” “livid” and “angry.” Subscribe to our mailing list and get Prince William’s top 10 angriest moments! It was hard to pick just 10. – Katie at Celebitchy
Thank you!
You have successfully joined our subscriber list.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The body of Queen Elizabeth II is carried to the Palace of Westminster, London followed by His Majesty King Charles III his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, September 14 2022. Thousands have turned out to watch the spectacleafter which the former monarch will Lie in State in Westminster Hall. There will be a short service upon the Coffin’s arrival at Westminster Hall, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.,Image: 722721858, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales (right) and the Duke of Sussex before holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 724023537, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie, Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 724023557, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022,Image: 724183784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724210501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, Lord Linley, Prince Harry and Princess Anne await the arrival of the coffin containing HM The Queen.,Image: 724267926, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: King Charless III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex follow Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin on foot as it is transported during a procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during Queen’s state funeral in the Centre of London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
William is not talking about Harry, he briefed to the press. See how he’s not talking about Harry?
Yeah, and he doesn’t talk about him to let people know he will take his HRH when he is king.
Really, nobody has to bring up the subject because he’s always raging about it.
Honestly, ALL. HE. DOES. is bitch about Harry! Literally! The audacity of him to claim this (it’s also so transparent; we’ve all heard him raging about Harry for years on end now).
God, William is just *the worst*
I call bullshit!! Harry is in Pegs head 24/7!! He wants Harry’s titles stripped. He wants Africa for himself. He copies what Harry does. He lives for making trouble for Harry!!!
I just hope that no sad event happens in 2027 when Harry is attending IG and is trapped here for the full 2 weeks being pilloried in the press and punished by TOB. Although I am NOT even sure TOB will invite Harry to the funeral at all if he feels he can get away with anything once he is king.
What’s TOB mean?
The other brother.
The Other Brother
The Other Brother
It’s based off an old Times article that Roya Nikkah wrote years ago titled The Other Brother with a cover of William in his military uniform.
Thanks.
Seems obvious now but all I could come up with was “the old baldy”
I never thought of Willy in that demeaning moniker so I suspect the rats came up with that. What a humiliating name though – that he’s nothing without his brother, that any reference in his life will always involve Harry. He’s heir, he won, but he can’t get over his brother. Willy is soooo lost without Harry.
@Just Me, lmfao. That works, too!
Right.
But rapist Andrew will be front & centre, along with Fergie who literally sold access to the RF, & all the rest of them who are horrible but sure, punish Harry for not playing his role, right?
The role he was assigned at birth, just like Charlotte. The support system, the asset. The spare.
Imagine growing up knowing you are the “spare”. What a loathesome culture & family.
We all know this is a lie. Every other day Tom Sykes tells William’s thoughts about Harry.
William is obsessed with Harry. Only stupid people would believe that William doesn’t think about Harry.
William is done with Harry —this a “story” twice a month no?
It feels more like twice a week
It will be how much he hates Meghan next.
Cain spent the last five years sending his henchmen after Harry.
His latest deal was going after Sentebale, but now it is broken and laying off staff, he left Conduacka holding the bag.
So, since Charles doesn’t speak TO Harry and Will doesn’t speak ABOUT Harry we no longer will be hearing stories wear Charles is a kind man longing to see his grand children? Nor stories of Willy stating what he will do to Harry when he is king? Did ALL of the news groups sign off on this?
I think Camilla will have a say in it as well. She will be briefing the Daily Fail how she wants it to pan out. They will need to invite him if just from a PR and optics point of view.
The Rottweiler will have a microphone on her, recording every moment of any interaction with Harry. She’s so much like Thomas Markle in that way, except more devious.
Iirc, there’s also a procession and other ceremonial moments that happen during the funeral. Will Harry even be included in those with William in charge or just invited to certain parts? If we thought they were petty during the queen’s funeral, I can’t imagine this one.
I’d skip the funeral at this stage. But Harry is a man of duty so I wonder what type of petty humiliation they’ll
put him through. I hope his own risk assessment will justify his non-attendance. Some deranged person whipped up by the rats will take a shot at him and I’d rather not see that as another “where were you when this happened” moment.
As Willy briefs the rats for the millionth time.
Willy shouldn’t really count his chicks before they hatch. It’s calling out for karma.
What a miserable, jealous person Willy is. I’d pity him except he’s almost psychopathic in his approach so if he was any other person fixated on one person’s, there’d be red flags all over him.
I can imagine any mistake he makes as king will be blamed on Harry. 🙄
Of course, it couldn’t possibly be William’s mistakes.
Nope, most definitely not. Everyone else’s fault but Willy’s. Like blaming Lazy for that photo 😂
Charles is a deplorable father and William is a deplorable brother. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
William approving cover stories about his children is not showing he is a good father to say the least.
If H&W stand vigil at KFC’s coffin it will be the image that defines the tragedy of their relationships.
Honestly I think these stories just come out for two reasons. 1. William is being successfully blanked by Harry and that infuriates him. He wants his attention and for him to make impetuous horrible decisions around getting a message to William. 2. He wants the story out there that it’s him that doesn’t want to see Harry or thinks about or talks about Harry, so when Harry says thanks but no thanks to all things BRF when he is King people can think it’s because William put HIS foot down not that Harry couldn’t care less.
Totally agree with you. The level of grey-rocking Harry is doing to William and TOB’s constant attempts to be relevant and/or a thorn in Harry’s side to no avail should be written up in the DSM as how to handle NPD.
I also think that if William is briefing about Harry the media won’t talk about him and whatever it is he does.
The only things that seem to interest William are Aston villa and ranting about his brother. I suspect his entire reign will center around Harry. All of the various ways he is punishing him and his family as well as years of all the snubs. Then he and his wife will copy the Sussexes any way they can. What a horrible family.
But *talking about Harry* is Harry’s brother’s sole purpose in life, unless he can post in Villa fan forums.
Or bring peace to the Middle East, solve the homelessness crisis, or actively fight back against the climate catastrophe.
Oh wait.
I’ll believe it once we no longer get those rage briefings a *palace source* or *someone close to the Slumlord Willionaire* always shares with The Beast’s Tom Sykes.
He may not talk about Harry but he follows everything he and Meghan do.
It really annoys me when they talk about Harry and tax payer security without mentioning that he offered to pay. It is so misleading. Deliberately misleading.
I think Harry might come back for his father’s funeral but my real concern (and I’m not concern trolling) is for Meghan and possibly the children — if indeed the children even come
I shudder to think how W&K will treat Meg IF she were to support her husband at his father’s funeral
Harry will not stand for Meg being relegated to the *cheap seats* and will want to keep Meg close by (which is obviously front and centre because he is Charles’ son) but will the …. cough, cough …. new king and queen behave like I’m expecting?
I almost wish Harry just attends the funeral alone
Could be wrong but I doubt Meghan will go with him or that he would even want her to be around any of those people, especially considering the security concerns.
Meghan, of course will be criticised if she doesn’t come, and criticised if she does.
There’ll be another front page of Meghan with Charles on her wedding day.
My bet is Meghan with the kids at home. But she’ll post something on Insta that will make their heads explode – how dare she posts when the King is dead?! 😂
I am hoping Harry does not go. His brother is really off the wall and might keep him from going back.
See, a couple of days ago, I expressed the same concern, that Harry might be prevented from returning home and several people assured me that Britain “isn’t a police state” and they wouldn’t keep Harry hostage.
But I remember what happened to H&M at QE2’s funeral. I agree, Peg might somehow block Harry from leaving.
@Beverley when it comes to Harry all bets are off. The reaction over Harry’s security is really painting its institutions in a bad light. The Establishment is behaving like Putin intent on pursuing Navalny/Harry.
I think the real ugliness is now rearing its head and Harry’s continued success is pissing them off because it’s allowing him to take them on through the legal system which is supposed to be a beacon of liberal progress and thought in case law. So when you have the judiciary bought, the Home Office yielding to the Palace’s whims, I’m sure Harry is treading carefully but he’s putting his life at risk every time he sets foot in England.
The threats so far have come from lone wolves white supremacist but when this RAVEC case revealed they were pressuring other countries not to provide him security – that’s a whole other level of state-backed vilification and terrorism against Harry.
So far people have treated the Palace as a joke, no longer I should think. They’ll take out another family member – this time of their blood, not a married in.
Apart from he really can’t, why would he? Why would he want Harry in the UK?
Hannah I agree. Hopefully Meghan won’t go. Charles did say she wasn’t family. Also who wants to be near the Wicked Witches of Windsor
“Really, that wasn’t me behind all those articles from ‘insiders’ about taking away their HRH, blacklisting them, and how Harry’s BBC interview was outrageous. Pinky promise.” Source: another “insider.”
This is nothing new. Baldy told Harry to pretend they didn’t know each other at school, for goodness sake. He would have found some other reason to diss him.
It doesn’t say much for William’s intelligence, everyone there would know they were brothers.
Charles and William are punk @$$es because they will not go on the record and speak on the Royal rift themselves. They have to have palace and press minions to trash the Sussexes. Their wives are cowards too. Say what you may about Harry, but he will call out wrongs with his whole chest and he will stand ten toes down for his wife and children. Meghan got the prince; Kate ended up with the frog.
Lazy was no better. Frog attracts frog – and that’s insulting to frogs.
Too funny👏:
“Meghan had the prince; Kate had the 🐸”
The RF and the RM put these two in an impossible position by lying about their relationship all of those years. They pretended they were close and when they were boys and young men we always saw them together, and the two of them were good enough actors in front of the cameras that it seemed true enough. But in reality I think they hate each other. Not all siblings are close, and I have a feeling that s-p-a-c-e was the order of the day long before Meghan and Kate entered the picture. And now, the two of them are locked together for all time, with the press and the public forever wondering about their relationship and tut-tutting about how they let their women come between them and blah blah blah. Harry will always be the shadow hanging over William’s reign, the missing man, and I’m sure that makes William furious. But William and his staffers should understand that putting all of this out there is only fueling the stories. But then again, if he doesn’t brief against Harry, then what in the world would he brief about? Kate’s Cancer? And so….here we are.
Doubt Harry hated his brother growing up. He looked up to him only to be rejected.
But after Willy’s treatment to his family, I think it’s not hate but indifference – which is worse for Willy “You will not ignore me!”
Like Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction, “I’m not going to be Ignored.”
Yup 😏 look at me Harry! Look at me! See how much I hate you Harry! PLEASE COME BACK!!!!! 😂
Can anyone remind me of the security detail H&M when the Queen died? I’m wondering if H will receive any type of security if Charles dies and especially if he has to give 30-days notice.
With all the vitriol from dear old dad, maybe Harry won’t go. It might be time to move on.
That’s the 1000th time Huevo stated this. Nothing new here.
Should just keep a tally . XYZ from DF, DB, etc wrote about :
1. I’ll take the HRH away.
2. I’ll never talk to him.
3. I hate his wife.
4. The Queen would have hated Harry because of…
5. Who’s the global statesman now Harry?
Oh gee, I guess Peg cannily read the room and realized his obsession with Harry was a bad look. But he just couldn’t resist getting the last word in. What a sad and petty man.
Dee exactly. I have said this. Baldy knows harry is done with him. He wants to claim that he don’t do harry. Harry told Oprah the relationship is space. Gayle king as Oprah what harry meant. Oprah said the brothers don’t have a relationship just like meg & Thomas markle
For heaven’s sake! How many times a week will Willy Incandescent huff and puff and declare how much he hates Harry?
We know, Peg. We hear you. But sure, brief on hating Harry again tomorrow.
William, you keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.