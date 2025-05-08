Prince William ‘doesn’t talk about Harry anymore,’ he is ‘done with Harry’

Prince Harry’s BBC interview last Friday was entirely about his security, his father and the royal institution’s machinations against the Sussexes. Harry didn’t mention his brother by name, although he did allude to the fact that many in the Windsor clan will never forgive him for speaking out and telling his story. As I said previously, Prince William was actually in a difficult place, because the only thing he and Harry seemingly agree on is that King Charles is lying about his health and that William will be king soon enough. Which is why all of the briefings coming out of Kensington Palace have been about “William is going to do this and that when he’s king” – and those briefings predate Harry’s BBC interview. Basically, William’s not actually mad about any particular thing Harry said in the interview, it’s just that William is permanently incandescent with rage about all things Harry. Speaking of:

Prince William’s lack of response to brother Prince Harry’s recent comments is an intentional move, according to an insider. “William doesn’t talk about Harry anymore,” a royal source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Everyone knows it’s a subject that they shouldn’t bring up, so he hasn’t brought up the interview and won’t.” The insider was referring to Harry’s bombshell BBC News interview on Friday, May 2, in which he claimed father King Charles III “won’t speak with me” and blamed the royal family for the recent loss in his ongoing battle to reinstate government-funded security for himself and wife Meghan Markle in the U.K. “William is done with Harry,” the same source told Us. “When he becomes King, everybody thinks the divide will become even wider.” Us Weekly has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” Harry stated [in the BBC interview]. “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

I’m not trying to be macabre, but I really do wonder what William will do in the days after his father passes. There’s so much coordination about which family members go where and there’s significant protocol to how the family reacts publicly. Is William just going to say: leave Harry out of it, he’s not allowed at our father’s funeral, I’m completely done with him? I looked it up… they let the Duke of Windsor come back for King George VI’s funeral, but Edward didn’t attend his niece’s coronation. I think they’d probably use that as a model – Harry will be allowed at Charles’s funeral, but he won’t be invited to his brother’s coronation (not that Harry would want to attend, but I’m just saying – he won’t be invited). William briefed that to the Daily Beast back in 2023 too – that the next time and last time he sees Harry will be at their father’s funeral.





