Prince William’s first act as king will be removing the Sussexes’ HRH styles

Somewhat hilariously, Prince William’s Kensington Palace office was almost entirely silent following Prince Harry’s scathing BBC News interview. If you look hard enough, I’m sure you can find some quotes from “royal sources” which are probably from William’s camp, but this weekend was almost entirely about Buckingham Palace’s briefings to the entirety of the British press. BP’s briefings were all geared towards trying to convince the public that King Charles is somehow the aggrieved party, that he is not responsible for yanking the Sussexes’ security and begging other governments to leave the Sussexes without protection. Charles is especially pissed that Harry indicated that Charles is lying about his health and possibly does not have much time left. William didn’t have anything to say about that, because William’s actions speak louder than words – it’s clear that William also believes that he will be king soon enough. For months, William has been rage-briefing everyone about what he’ll do as king: f-ck all in general, but he has big plans to punish Harry and Meghan. Well, of course Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast got an exclusive this weekend about “what William will do as king.” (Again, it seems like the only thing the brothers agree on is that Charles is lying about his health.)
Prince William will act immediately to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their “His/Her Royal Highness” (HRH) titles once he becomes king, according to sources close to the Prince of Wales, who spoke to The Daily Beast.
One friend said Harry and Meghan’s behavior has been “absolutely vile.” They added that Harry’s unhinged BBC interview made it clear “he has no interest in reconciling.”
“If he did, a period of silence would have been the right thing to do. The HRHs will go,” the friend said.
Although such a dramatic move by William has reportedly been under consideration for some time, a former courtier said it has “gained renewed urgency” following Harry’s Friday interview, which left the royal family stunned and frustrated. In the chat, Harry expressed doubts over King Charles’ health, saying he didn’t know “how long” his father had left to live. Sources close to the king have been widely quoted in British media saying that Harry’s comment was in “very poor taste,” especially considering the optimistic note the monarch has sought to strike amidst Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment.
Despite the offense to His Majesty, insiders believe Charles is unlikely to take any further action against his younger son and daughter-in-law, preferring to avoid deepening the family rift. Prince William, however, has a different view. The former courtier told The Daily Beast that William now believes Harry and Meghan must be “completely cut off” from the Royal institution. They described the couple as “loose ends” that William is determined to “tidy up by snipping off” once he ascends the throne.
The former courtier added: “He has no direct contact with Harry anymore, so it will be a clean break. And the chaos of a royal succession is always a good moment to make decisive changes. It will be among the first things he will do.”
The courtier made it clear that Harry and Meghan are likely to lose their HRH styles, which is simply a matter of royal decree. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles would remain intact, not least because the mechanism for stripping them of those titles would require Parliamentary action, a politically fraught prospect.
Yeah, I have no doubt that “stripping the HRHs” will be one of William’s first acts as king, if not the very first. Don’t expect a significant mourning period for Charles, and don’t expect Camilla to linger on any of the royal properties either. Mad King Willy is making plans for vengeance, retribution and pain! That’s all he cares about too – making wild declarations about how much he hates his brother and he’s cutting off his brother and he thinks his brother is this or that. Harry hasn’t said William’s name in years, right? Harry didn’t even mention William directly in the BBC interview.
I am just reminded of Diana’s comment – I will be the Queen of Hearts – Harry is William’s Diana – he will always be in Harry’s shadow.
And Charles Spencer said Diana did not need a title to work her magic.
Harry is Diana’s son they didn’t stand a chance, but OMG, THIS SOUNDS LIKE A FAMILY FROM HELL 😳😳😳
I can think of at least one ‘loose end’ of Peg’s that needs to be snipped off…. 😉
Hahaha @MelodyM. That’s probably why William’s hands are always clenched over that particular area.
I can’t wait for William to try and remove their titles, hopefully a book drop from Harry and Meghan will follow. What vile and nasty men William and Charles are, a king and his heir, evil to the core. The most important thing that has come out of Harry’s security court case was finally having access to all documents regarding the decisions to deny him and his family security. He now has all the names of who was involved and when, along with a full accounting of the process and how it was changed and applied to him and his family. He now has the proof and it is on the record so should he ever write another book or when ever he speaks on this topic, it is backed up by the courts evidence. That is worth all the money he spent and more. I do hope that one day in the not so distant future Meghan and Harry write a book about all of this and the evil and vile workings of that ugly family and institution. Their children have the right to the whole truth about how their father fought for their safety and how their nasty grandfather denied it to them.
This whole thing is so unhinged, I resent how unhinged it makes ME get.
GET A GRIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIPPPP!!! You bald freak.
As Harry said, he’s TRAPPED! (Maybe that should be Willy’s biography)
I can imagine the reaction in Montecito:
M: Your brother said to remove our HRHs again.
H: Must be a record this week.
And they go back to their garden.
No wonder he and DT admired one another. They are just alike. Instead of thinking of what kind of good they can do for people once they are in power, they both just want to punish anyone they think ever slighted them. And “One friend said…”? Friend of whom? The writer?
My reaction to reading this was ‘kind of like signing a bunch of executive orders then’. They have a lot in common.
William is unhinged. I hope he has a long wait.
Nah. Let it happen soon, and let the system slap one obligation after another onto William’s shoulders without any break. Fill his diary to the brim with work and public events that bore and annoy him.
Yes Meg and Harry have been absolutely vile in telling the truth! Being in love! Living a happy life! Doing their work and just breathing!! Let the rageaholic continue with his little tantrums. Peg needs serious therapy because he was stunted at the age of 14 and has never grown up past that age. He doesn’t see what a complete ass he makes of himself when he comes out with this shit.
“ “If he did, a period of silence would have been the right thing to do. The HRHs will go,” the friend said.”
Ok unnamed friend.
But what caught my eye was “a period of silence” bit.
Please keep on speaking out H, keep posting M! It’s pissing off Willy to no end! 😂
Let this violent, overgrown baby vent and cry.
It’s hard to believe a brother could hate his sibling so much as to do this. To remove his protection and risk his death.
What on earth happened to William in his life , that he would allow this?
It is beyond sad.
William is just insane
First act from lazy one. Have you ended homeless crisis pegs.
No peace in the Middle East either…
Like the mad roman emperors
Looking through history brothers have plotted to murder the other – the heir or king- and weren’t stripped of their title. It looks so petty and ridiculous.
The whole drama feels Shakespearean — the ill and aging king, the nasty and selfish heir, the exiled dutiful son — but the “plotted to murder” bit also makes me think of the drama around Charles II; his illegitimate son, James, the Duke of Monmouth; Charles’ heir, his brother James II; and James II’s son-in-law, William of Orange (later William III). (I’ve been reading Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Micah Clarke, which deals with some of this.)
Monmouth was popular with the people, one of the best soldiers in Europe, and Protestant. James had him exiled because Monmouth was potentially a threat, and William wanted him dead because Monmouth was a potential rival in case James’ reign failed due to his Catholicism or his authoritarianism. Monmouth had no good options if he wanted to keep his head, and he chose the worst — a rebellion to topple his uncle — and it did not go well for him.
He lost his head anyway. Maybe he should have set sail for Old California.
James daughter mary and her husband ousted james and he was exiled. There were claims that Monmouth parents were legally married.
See also Louis XIV and his brother. Along the line, Louis-Philippe – a descendant of the brother – became King of France. But by that stage the French were sick of them.
As I’ve said before in other posts, its in the RF’s
DNA. They come from a long line of murderous Kings, all the way back to the Tudors. Imprisoning, beheading, exiling… the works. Charlie & Willie are just carrying on the tradition, in a slightly more subtle way.
And yet a pedophile rapist is still an HRH and a Duke and driven around by Bulliam to Church.
William has shown to the most crazy pants member of the family in decades.
What a bloody loser. Omg. One of the many reasons that William should never be King.
WIllie might be the last king, given his propensity to cock up everything he touches. George should be grateful to dodge that bullet!
We’ll hear this same exclusive again and again until every tabloid has had a go. If it happens, H&M will be prepared to handle it.
For all that could – needs to be – done to help the people of “his” country, raging on his brother is his top priority. Sounds about right.
Setting my egg timer to see how long before the last remaining “royalists” bail on the family.
The problem that the rage machine faces is he can only remove his brother’s titles once to win some brownie points. After that, nothing really can deflect from the Work Shy King. Unless he throws his children through the wolves – like he did with
Charlotte over the Lionesses.
He skipped charlottes birthday last year and her first Easter and Leaves her home and takes George
Do royalists think that without the HRHs (which they don’t use) Harry and Meghan will just disappear? I just don’t get it. This is going to give William a moment of satisfaction (while making him look super petty) and then what?
Right? Odds are that the vast majority of the public will still be referring to Harry as a Royal Highness regardless, at least in the USA where we don’t have a good grasp on all the intricacies of royal titles and protocol so we just say whatever. William will forever remain unhinged and seething that these are not medieval times when he could send henchmen to arrest Harry and have him beheaded for some imagined treason like Edward IV did to his brother.
Seeing as how this requires an act of Parliment, the process would draw more attention to H&M which will enrage Huevo even more.
Taking away the HRH does not require parliament. That’s for the ducal titles.
Once William is King he can remove the HRH title whenever he wants. If the Removal of Titles bill passes into law then William can move to strip Harry’s and Meghan’s Duke and Duchess titles but it will take an act of Parliament and approval from the House of Lords.
Lucky for William he was born into his job. Imagine if he had to campaign for election – “My first act will be to strip H&M of their HRH, then I’ll check out the football schedule. What’s that you say – homelessness? Oh, I’m very much against that…”
RIGHt??
For all the talk about “when William is king” it seems to be focused on two things – punishing Harry, and doing less work. That’s it. Those are the big goals for his time as king.
This has been at least three different posts where William is threatening to remove the HRH. Assuming this isn’t the same article over and over again, it is really bizarre that this keeps getting discussed.
William needs to be focusing on something else. He’s not going to win points doing this to his brother while providing cover for Andrew.
It’s just funny bc clearly we’ve been forewarned over and over again so when he actually does it, it’s just gonna be like okay and? You said you were going to? And you continue to be an insecure petty king. And then what’s William going to? What’s he going to have left to threaten? I imagine that in reality it will be quite deflating for him.
I think it’s different people all repeating the same thing. There’s not much left of the Harry vs the RF saga and this is all they have to talk about.
And I don’t think William will care about “points” once he’s king. Whether they like him or not, the public will be stuck with him – unless he goes bonkers one day and runs naked through the streets squawking like a chicken…
Oh, just do it. I doubt they care.
Yup. All bluster no follow.
And doing so will make exactly what difference to the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Prince and Princess Harry (christened as Henry but known as Harry)
Is huevo going to remove uncle Andrews h r h. I doubt it
Andrew will sue him.
This must be the third or fourth time that Sykes has written this same “exclusive” about the removal of HRHs. Why the need to repeat this over and over?This is a message/threat to Harry yes but lately I feel that William and his friend Jason is announcing their intentions to other powers that be. And they are being ignored hence the repetition.
Also they are outright saying that the reason for the removal of titles is hate. This is medieval. They aren’t even trying to come up with a pretend reason or some euphemism for it.
Par for the course as with RAVEC. That’s how they get things done to cover up for their principals 🥱
I hope if he tried to restore Diana h r h the spencers say no. I hope the spencers ice him out
What a disgrace
On one hand, I don’t understand why Meghan WANTS to use HRH in any capacity. She worked as a royal for all of two years, and while they were willing to do half in/out, that was not available to them, so why bother? It’s a little cringe-y in a “Dr.” Jill Biden way (and I like the Bidens), largely because she’s American and they live in America and are raising their kids as Americans. We rejected the monarchy.
On the other hand, Harry is born into this. That goes, too, for the prince/princess titles for his kids. How can William cancel a style that is a birthright above and beyond his future power? William will inherit the titles of head of the CofE and Defender of the Faith (a holdover from defending Roman Catholicism), regardless of whether he is or is not a believer. He seems to be tepid at best. He certainly doesn’t believe in turning the other cheek.
I agree with it being cringe-y, but we are certainly in the minority here lol
that said, I don’t like the idea that she is less deserving just because she wasn’t born into it. She is Harry’s wife and Lily and Archie’s mom. She’s entitled to use whatever title she can and wants to use.
Who says Meghan wants to use HRH? If this is about the recent hoopla, A year ago she sent a friend a basket with a compliment slip with HRH on it. She didnt use her handwriting to sign HRH Meghan etc.
the compliments slip was probably old stationary from her time as a publicly funded royal. I doubt she thought much of it. I’ve used old work compliments slips myself for personal use like a branded post it note which has my old work address to write a note for a flatmate. It’s such a non story especially as the compliment slip was sent to a friend & the restriction on HRH use allegedly due to concern about use in commercial activities. Incidentally it was reported in 2022 that the Queen gave Andrew permission to use his HRH in personal capacity so again non story.
Meghan’s title & HRH styling come from marriage to Harry. I hear what people are saying about distancing herself from the BRF by not using Sussex title for example. But given that the press etc always tie her to her in laws (eg claiming she’s overshadowing a royal event in uk by posting on IG hours later) anyway why should she?
Meghan as his wife is entitled to the HRH as are their children. THe royals are racists.
Why is Jill Biden using her earned title of Dr cringy? She earned a doctoral post graduate degree (Doctor of Education (Ed.D)) having already completed a Bachelors and two Masters degrees. Using the title Dr is accepted world wide for any one who has successfully completed a doctoral degree. A post doctoral degree is actually a higher degree and study level than someone who has a basic medical degree.
Speaking for myself, I always find it weird when people use their professional or educational titles outside of arenas where it’s relevant. For example, if I’m at a house party and someone introduced themselves to me as “Dr John Smith” I would have to struggle to not roll my eyes. But if I were at a medical industry conference and someone introduced themselves as a MD, it would be relevant to the situation.
Yep, she earned it and of course should use it.
Exactly. An MD or DVM is considered a professional degree. A Phd is a DOCTORATE.
In the USA, a medical degree is a doctoral degree. Nothing “basic”, about it.
I’m also in the minority who finds it cringe, I think because this is the United States of America and we don’t have royalty here. It reminds me of those people who still style themselves a grand duchess of Russia or a prince of Greece or some other place that doesn’t even have a monarchy anymore. That being said, I am sure she is following Harry’s lead, in that he clings fiercely to his title as his birthright, and would want his wife to use the same, just as many other British royals’ married-in spouses do.
Very much this. It’s just out of place in the US in my opinion
so while I can see what you all are saying, I love that she may still be using it SOLELY because it seems to be driving William insane. I think Meghan is a better person than me in many many ways but I love seeing her pettiness come out in little moments like this. There’s no way Jamie Kern Lima (I hope I got that name right lol) posted that picture of the gift basket and note from HRH The Duchess of Sussex as part of the podcast without Meghan’s full permission. Meghan knew how it would set off bombs in the UK press and the royal family and i LOVE that about her.
I think she’s moved on from the royal family and her time as a royal, but I still think she probably gets some laughs out of poking the bear once in a while. to me this current debate over HRH feels very “i dont need to use HRH to be successful, but I know that it bothers you so WATCH ME.”
She has never used it in any public setting so I don’t know what is cringey. She sent jam to a friend and used stationery with her name on it. Since they are friends they probably had a laugh with the full title in the card.
I completely agree with you @Kathleen. I like Meghan but don’t understand the need to use the titles. I get it, she’s completely entitled to use them. But with the rift between the Sussexs and the BRF, why deign to use their antiquated titles any way? I wouldn’t want to be associated with salt island royalty with all the horrible things they’ve done. Just go by Megan Sussex. Unless I’m missing something?
The Sussex surname is derived from the Duchess of Sussex title so calling herself Meghan Sussex is keeping that association. And Meghan mainly just goes by Meghan – see her podcast.
As a Brit I think the monarchy/aristocracy & our press is at the heart of so many issues in the country but I don’t see why Meghan should voluntarily other herself when the palace & its supporters have done a lot to other her & would love nothing more than for her to lose/drop titles she has because of being married to Harry just because of racism. Dropping it also wouldn’t stop her being associated with the royal family. Most press address her as Meghan Markle & many of them call her a former or ex royal but then still complain about her overshadowing a royal event or breaking royal protocol. So not using title isn’t gonna make a difference
Even if they don’t use the titles, the campaign against them won’t stop. They would want to take money and property from them or try to.
The title was a gift from his beloved granny. Why should he give it up because you don’t like him using it?
From Meghan’s comments, I think they’ve legally changed their surname to sussex.
Sorry, I edited myself and left out that Meghan, as Harry’s wife, is OF COURSE entitled to the HRH. Jill Biden earned her Dr. I actually don’t mind her using it; I was more cringed out over other people making an issue of her insistence. Why make yourself a target for ridicule? But then why give in to the haters? Vicious cycle.
Maybe Meghan used old stationery, and maybe it’s only someone addressing her that way. Maybe it was careless to show something to her addressed that way, or maybe she was tweaking the Royal Rota, but it gave the Household something to vent over. And it’s a weird hair to split but I’m doing it: She’s a Duchess. Use it. But if you were asked to desist from using HRH, commercially or otherwise, then don’t, especially since you and Harry aren’t serving as royalty. It stinks. I wish they were. The Windsors blew it. I’m team H&M; but I want them to not inadvertently or otherwise give “them” any provocation to a) refuse reconciliation and b) revoke their styles. Yet they can bend over backward and still be shunned. I’ve said before, William is basically Trump without the combover. Keeps score, wreaks vengeance, becomes incandescent at anyone who doesn’t toe his line. The only credit I will give W&K is that they seem to be working really hard to ensure their younger children feel valued for their own sakes, for their mental health and so that they’ll stay on board and not eventually exile themselves. Who knows how that will play out.
Nope sorry I don’t buy that the HRH compliment card is such a big deal because they aren’t doing duties & giving the palace fodder. Not when a) as far as we are aware this was a one off & HRH slip was sent with a package to a friend b) there are non working royals who actually use their HRH on their commercial projects- see Princess Michael of Kent & her books which nobody has a problem with c) royals like Charles exist who has been caught doing cash for honours or Andrew with his Epstein connections & own sexual assault claims d) everything Meghan does sends the palace into a meltdown & this is no different
Sorry, but when have we ever seen Willnot spending any time with Louis, one-on-one? Cannot, yes but, unless I’m mistaken, name one instance when Willnot has spend public time alone with either Charlotte or Louis without George as well. In that family, the heir is everything. The only person who was seen alone with a non-heir in public (that I recall) was Diana with Harry as a little tyke. She was carrying him around in a protective mamma-bear in one particular instance, shielding him from screaming photogs. Who knows where Willnot was…probably have a tantrum off- camera.
I just don’t see Meghan sending a friend a note with HRH on it as something to get worked up about. Period. There’s so much to get worked up about in regards to the monarchy, and in the way they are purposely harming children, that focusing on this seems silly. And I can’t really give credit to W and K for how it seems like they’re parenting their kids bc it’s all propaganda. The BM tells us that they’re wonderful parent but there’s no way we really know one way or another. I hope they are for the kids. But we don’t really know . However, we do know that the kids are used as a form of propaganda and distraction by the parents. W and K have done that. That’s basically the whole point of the monarchy. Birthing kids and continuing the line and getting the public invested in them so the system can continue. It’s pretty shitty actually.
@chrissy, technically, William sat next to Louis today?
As ever 😼 William proves himself to be a petty, vengeful, jealous loser.
William thinks he’s doing something with this. Considering that Harry and Meghan barely use it this is the least of their concerns.
Personally, I don’t think anyone but the heir should get the HRH and public funding, in any monarchy. Everyone else can just be themselves, go to college and get a job. Then all show up together for the big family events.
I’ll say it again William will NEVER be king. He’s lazy, useless as “F” and incompetent. His wife is no better. The British press is eating up Harry’s loss. When the dust settles those moron will once again realize they’re stuck with the Dolittles. They’ll be begging for that useless family to make up with Harry. It’s clear like the nose on my face who the cancer is. Charles is an ass to put Camilla 1st and his sons last. I hope Charles gets a taste of his own medicine when he tours Canada. In Italy they chanted “Diana!” 😂😂😂😂
Oh I hope the Canadians chant “Harry, Harry!” when he appears. Would be the chef’s kiss.
🇨🇦 Canada please do this!
Or Meghan, Meghan, after all she lived there for a while.
He will be king the moment Charlie dies, with one billion in untaxed assets.
The uk needs to end the monarchy now while Charlie is still alive. Never allow this psychotic rage monster bill anywhere near the throne.
Yeah all the “William will never be king” doesn’t fly if the monarchy exists when Charles passes. It’s automatic. Maybe you boot him before his crowned (doubtful given the process it would take) but not from becoming king. And he’s not getting removed from the succession or abdicating his place either. And given how long it would take to gear up a removal of the monarchy it’s not happening in Charles’s lifetime. People here may want it and the Republic movement may be growing but the gears of these things grind sloooooowly if they grind at all. There’s not going to be a French or Russian style revolution to goose it along.
William is being stupid as usual. He’s Trump with a title. Go ahead and have Parliament pull the titles with any due process. Beefing with the family doesn’t count; it’s not a crime.
William removing the HRH titles is petty and honestly such a loser move. It just shows how deeply insecure and threatened he feels by his brother. And that’s what it will look like. An uncharismatic king so jealous of his brother that he has to strip him of his titles. That’s what he’ll be remembered for. He thinks it makes him look strong and decisive but that’s pretty short-sighted. It makes him look insecure and weak, just like his father. But oh well, I’d imagine the Sussexes are prepared for it. They already offered to give up their titles once.
Without his title, Willy is nothing. What is left to Willy but a shell of a man? An instrument to be used by the grey men?
He’s done his duty – produced descendants – what else can he do? At yes, football games.
As Harry said of Camilla, maybe Willy wouldn’t be this awful if he was happier.
Peggy needs a 72 hour hold psychiatric evaluation stat.. I imagine his blood pressure is sky high also with all his rage, wouldn’t shock me to hear he had a stroke someday soon.
Yeah. Big Willy is gonna stroke out and has clear anger management issues.
I found this line particularly disturbing:
“ They described the couple as “loose ends” that William is determined to “tidy up by snipping off” once he ascends the throne.”
That sounds like a hit job to me as if the end goal is the Sussex family’s demise.
He thinks all his problems will be solved if they disappear.
The problem is him though.
That line was frankly chilling. Because removing the HRH will not tie up loose ends.
William will end the Monarchy. By his comments and behavior patterns.
Saying things like that makes him the perfect #1 suspect if either of the Sussexes are unalived (don’t even want to think about it) 🙁
William’s decision “gained new urgency” because Harry stated that he knows the names of all the people who were involved in the decision to put him and his wife and children in harm’s way – to the point of telling foreign governments NOT to protect them – and one of those names IS William. THAT’s why William has been going ballistic all week about his hatred of H+M.
And Charles and his team are pissed that he alone is getting the blame for endangering Harry (and originally deciding NOT to protect Meghan) when it was a combined effort between him and little Willy. Just wait – it’s only a matter of time before someone at BP explicitly or implicitly implicates Kensington Palace and William.
I agree completely. William is big mad over this interview because Harry said on TV that he can name names and clearly William is among them.
I agree. i think it was both Charles and William and right now Charles is getting all the blame for it. He’s not happy about that and I think we may get a slip similar to Endgame with the royal racists.
Hmmm interesting. That it’s going to be BP briefing about William’s involvement with RAVEC to make him seem worse than Charles. I’m here for that. Let them battle it out in the press.
It was both Charlie and bill. Both have reps on raven, both worked to deny security for Sussex family.
It was bills staff and buddy danw who outed their location in Canada. His henchman Jason the knife who committed perjury by altering emails and starting the whole bullying lies. William is not innocent here.
Why doesn’t Charles complain about william talking about being King?
I think in some ways Charles is afraid of William’s potential for vicious retaliation. Don’t forget that family has a TON of dirt on each other and it would likely turn into total mud-slinging that would disgrace the family to the point where the whole house of cards could tumble down.
Completely putting Harry and Meghan aside, just as a matter of process, I do find it interesting that it takes and act of Parliament to remove a title. I would think that would be in the monarch’s control, since they have the power to give the titles in the first place. I wonder why that is? Anyone have any insight?
You have all these aristocrats with centuries old titles with a few unbroken lines since the Conqueror. Can’t have the monarch taking them away on a whim. Harry’s ducal title will be inherited by Archie so Willy can’t unilaterally dispossess Archie’s birthright.
Yes and no. Charles dragged his feet over letting edward be Duke of Edinburgh. Yes that was different because Charles inherited the title sort of, from Philip. But he’s denying it to James who will not inherit it.
Basically it evolved through custom and as time went on and the nobility and parliament gained power the consolidated their hereditary privilege. Under Cromwell it was decided his position was strengthened by a counterbalance to the House of Commons and he created more peers. Charles II did as well when restored. Further changes occurred in 1707 when England and Scotland unified and under the reign of Queen Anne. The number of peerages increased and individual parliamentary power was watered down but at the same time increasing numbers gave them increasing power in terms of influence. The whole “power of numbers” thing. The 1701 Act of Settlement which bypassed the next fifty members in the succession to find the first Protestant eligible for the Crown also began a process of shifting power further towards parliament. Peerages began to be created at the behest of ministers not the monarch. We still see this and other honours today. They’re done in the name of the monarch but not chosen by them.
I think William is mentally ill.
Takes after his father. At least Chuck had a sense of duty but the jealousy runs through too thickly in both monarch and heir.
I wish Harry and Meghan would have it hand delivered to the petty fool at his big hat party in front of the entire world with a notecard saying happy hat day you absolute wanker. Peace out
I have no doubt. He’s as petty as Trump.
The monarchy will last for 10 seconds after William takes over. He is Mad King George reincarnated and this time it will be Britain declaring their financial independence because he is crazy and it won’t be hidden anymore.
Too late by then. Hell inherit the private billion and buy tory support to keep the monarchy in place.
Thinking about it, I am more inclined to think he resembles Kaiser Wilhelm I more than George III. George III in lucid moments was an intelligent man of modest character.
Wilhelm I on the other hand was an ungovernable narcissist like his distant namesake cousin. The aftermath of Wilhelm II’s traumatic birth left him with more than physical injury to his arm; he is said to have shown “hyperactive and erratic behaviour, limited attention span and impaired social abilities” as a result of the hypoxia suffered during birth.
Not sure why my phone autocorrected Wilhelm 2 to Wilhelm 1. Stupid phone.
After he does that, will his second official act be to make all Aston Villa matches a Bank Holiday? If the team loses will they get sent to the Tower? What a freaking loser.
Okay, play this out. You take away their HRH titles. Does the British monarchy then have ANYTHING else they could hang over Harry’s head to keep him quiet about their secrets? No? They maybe that’s not such a ragingly amazing idea.
Charles dies. They plan William’s coronation. What do you think will be the main storyline? Will Harry be invited to the ceremony or not. And if not, the entire thing will be around how Harry wasn’t invited. If he is invited, it will be about the crap seats he gets behind Princess Anne’s big hat. Then William takes away the HRH titles. This prompts another massive round of press. About Harry. And on and on.
At some point, does William and his genius advisors learn that they’ll never be able to escape from Harry drama because THEY won’t let it go? William isn’t exactly setting the world on fire as Prince of Wales and as king, it’s not likely to go any differently. At some point, don’t the British taxpayers get tired of funding all this?
The symbiotic relationship between the press and monarch is such that the audience no longer is the public but the editors who think they are the courtiers. The other nexus is the editors keep the politicians to heel so that needs to break before real debate over defunding the monarchy can begin.
William definitely has mental health problems. He did stop developing at the point his mom died. With such a severe anger problem no one was able to stand up to him from this point on. He’s so similar to the orange tyrant so it isn’t surprising William lives Trump. It’s truly disturbing when an adult has an enemies list. This man child is not fit to be king.
@Amy I had a chuckle at that. “Why do they keep talking about Harry with everything I do. This is *my* magic hat day,” fumes William. *Because you keep briefing to the press that you hate him and that he’s the worst every 5 minutes.* They literally saw this play out with Charles and Harry and they want to do it again? They really are the dumbest idiots. But anger does not make people wise, etc., etc.
And I don’t think the press is going to hate a new Charles v Diana dynamic so they’re not going to be eager to tell W he looks like a fucking lunatic. Of course, it’ll be entirely one-sided so one would think people would get tired of this.
He will absolutely do this and Harry has known this for quite awhile which is why he and Meghan decided to use Sussex as their surname.
My theory of why they refused to give security to Meghan and Archie initially and now all of the Sussex fam is because Charles is a believer in astrology which does not bode well for William in any way. And points to Harry becoming King. They do not want “admixture” to ascend the throne.
William has three children who are in line ahead of Harry. In order for Harry to be king, Williams whole family would have to be wiped out, and the children would be innocent victims.
George, Charlotte and Louis are 2nd, 3rd and 4th in line for the throne. Harry is 5th. If William were to be somehow taken out of the line of succession Harry would be regent until George turns 18.
Mad King Willy.
Peggington, First of His Name will finally put those mixed-race royals in their place.
Why doesn’t Willy just have “We are very much a racist family” tattooed on his forehead?
Way to broadcast your racism, William: being so obsessed with stripping away the Sussexes’ HRH titles.
It will only cement Harry as the true inheritor of Diana’s legacy.
It seems that neither Willy nor the rota rats comprehend how awful and bigoted this looks. Are race relations so horrible/normalized neither the British media nor the palace see that the rampant display of racism (especially when used for revenge) is never a positive look?
Petty bitch move for a petty bitch king.
Serious question – why should they retain their titles or have paid security if they decided to leave the royal family? I’m not a fan of any of these people but I really do not understand this at all. It seems like every single person in this situation is acting rather petty. I get that many people feel that the royal family and the public attacked MM but why then do they not want to just move on?
They can’t. The media slams them each day and William wants titles. Plus security taken
Titles aren’t tied to public duties. There are many titled royals who don’t do public duties at all.
Sure Harry could stop going by the Duke of Sussex but that won’t change who he is & his status as a member of the royal family. Many people have fallout with their families but still use names connected with eg their fathers. I
I don’t agree with having a monarchy but whilst the uk has one there are certain implications. Harry is the child of the uk head of state & by virtue of that alone is subject to heightened interest & heightened risks like kidnapping etc. Same way that the uk prime minster’s children or us president children will face heightened risk whilst their parents are in office & therefore have security. Being the kid of the head of state doesn’t change if you have a family rift.
in addition Harry’s attracted further risk because of his military service & because of marrying a mixed race woman. There are a few people in uk jails because of threats to Harry & his family’s life. That hasn’t changed because he stopped doing public duties & he said the threats have even increased. Therefore he needs effective protection to stay safe & to ensure those in his vicinity stay safe. It’s no different to former prime ministers having security after leaving public office because who they are means some people might want to harm them after they’ve left office. In addition private citizens can also require heightened security. See author Salman Rushdie
In the uk only the met police can have armed guards & have access to the intelligence that Harry would need to stay safe. His private security guards cannot provide that protection in the uk. Therefore Harry went to court with an offer to pay for police protection. The courts said that wasn’t allowed so only tax payer funded police protection can provide Harry with the security he need to stay as safe as possible whilst in the Uk.
@SB
Because Harry is born a Prince and the son of the King he has a certain amount of security risk. Add to that his military service increases the risk. Imo the greater risk comes from the so called keyboard warriors who have been encouraged by the likes of DM and the other British tabloids to spout hatred towards Harry and Meghan too. Read some of the comments and you’ll see it would be easy for some of those to step away from the keyboard and to actually carry a threat out? I was horrified to read suggestions that someone should plunge a knife into Meghan’s belly when she was pregnant! It could have been easily managed if someone (looking at you Charles) had said stop? Harry had yo write the book, do the TV programme, etc to pay for the security needed to keep his family safe. It’s different in the UK as his personal security would not be allowed to carry guns like they do in the USA. Also without any police protection they don’t have any intelligence so would not know if a threat was near. And for those who said when they were in New York… why not stop and let the paps take photos? Firstly, why should a pap have the right to take a photo without asking permission to do so. Secondly, close enough to take a photo is also close enough to shot a gun. Harry was born into this and I doubt removing the titles will change anything or stop the negative press or the security risks. He may as well keep the title and the HRH because even if William takes it away people will still call him Prince Harry.
I hope that answers your question?
Thanks, this is all useful information, and I appreciate everyone filling me in. I had not thought about it in this way.
The Rf and the BM DID attack MM. That’s pretty well-documented at this point. I don’t even think it’s about moving on. Harry talks about how he wrote a letter/email years ago offering to give up their titles. I’m sure he would trade the titles for security in a minute if he could. But I wouldn’t trust any of those people to uphold their bargain. And really the whole point of a monarchy is that its about blood, as in you inherit the titles at birth and are special bc of it. This whole idea that it has to do with public duty is just propaganda to make the RF seem benevolent. So if a monarchy exists, then people inherit titles. That is their whole thing. It’s absurd to me but if Harry and Meghan’s titles can be stripped well then it’s proving the the whole thing is a joke, birth doesn’t matter, and if we’re going by that, then why should William be king of anything? Bc of his birth? He sure doesn’t work enough for the RF to deserve all the houses , the SG money or the Duchy money by merit. As far as security, all of the commenters have discussed at length why Harry and his family should have security in the uk. BC THEY ARE AT RISK. It’s as simple as that.
Why should their former employer decide how they earn a living? That’s what’s happening now. Their former employers trying to control their lives.
Harrys being treated as an exception to the home offices own rules around high risk uk citizens. Harry’s asking that he and his family be treated as high profile UK citizens with a high risk assessment. If Charles and Bill were not allowed a say in the matter? Sussex family would absolutely get security in the Uk.
I wonder if Willie’s declaration has something to do with how much he was involved in Harry’s security being stripped and Willie’s incessant need to make Harry look bad. King or not, I think William may be relying on something he just may not have, and that is the support of the British people. By the time his father dies, he is two steps removed from the shine of Queen Elizabeth II. I think Charles is riding on some of his mother’s shine, and yet he is still heckled. But just wait, William may not be prepared for what he is going to get. And I hope it is strong. Also, I don’t know why they think Harry is going to shut up. I also think if anything happens to Harry, the second book is coming out. Harry is just truthful, and they can’t control that, and that enrages them. Because they are guilty. I think Charles may be very ill, and he is doing everything he can to control his image before he dies.
He isn’t making a good job of it. A man who doesn’t mind his son being unlived, just for telling the truth and protecting his wife and children from racism.
“former courtier” who speaks to the tabloids–this is really giving Jason Knauf, the #1 courtier who’s thrilled to do William’s vile bidding in everything FK wants
William continues to show just how much he is like his father lol. Petty, vindictive, and just plain incompetent. If the Sussexes get their HRH “officially stripped” so does Andrew. You know, the guy who hung out with female minors and was BFF with Jeffrey Epstein.
Blah, blah, blah, this story tired,
I keep thinking of that tweet from an editor(I think?) of one of the uk papers that said something like I can’t wait until we can talk about william. As time goes on I don’t think we will ever know what he meant. He’ll be cheered for this. Then what? If he some how gets the duke and duchess removed, again then what? It won’t do anything to their lives, yeah maybe harry will be bummed the one thing left from his granny is gone, but you think he’ll lose sleep over it? Then you have the accused rapist and pal of sex traffickers with his titles and his royal house and his security, his ex wife and daughters, explain that. Of course the press will ignore that. The goal post will always be moved. I saw some people saying he took her wedding band back or that he should if he hasn’t. If charles dies before invictus, I could see that getting seriously messed with, if it’s not already in the works. I don’t think he’ll ever be happy. I do hope he does it.
He really is coming across as such a deranged, dangerous nightmare. He’s obsessed and vindictive and completely batshit. God forbid he think about how he wants to help people; of course not. It’s all about how he can hurt Harry. And I’m sure others are encouraging him in this so that his other kids know the hell that will rain down if they even think about trying to leave. It’s really fucked up.
Should have seen it coming with the “Harold” nickname. It’s from William the conquerer vs Harold, right? Rubbing it in that William will win, and be King, and ideally stab H in the eye (apocryphal but I’m sure W fantasizes about it). Absolutely batshit insane. This guy needed therapy, not indulgence.
Wee Willy Peggington. Smh
Have you not heard of Haman? Don’t be in such a hurry to scheme against your brother for an unjust reason. Saul did that against David he ended up falling on his own sword and his heir…
As the future head of the COE, you should be aware of basic biblical records. You don’t deserve any of the titles.
It’s presumptuous and foolish to brag about what you’ll do when on the throne. The best way to elicit a belly laugh from the King of Kings is to make evil plans.
William is just proving to the world that he is a spoilt brat.
I’m curious what would actually happen if/when William does make this move. Let’s say he takes away the HRH. Harry remains a Prince by virtue of his birth, Meghan remains Princess through marriage, and also, carries the royal title bestowed upon her while she was in Nigeria. So when they are introduced at an event, it could still be as “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” or “Prince and Princess Harry of Sussex” or perhaps for Meghan something like “Her Royal Highness Princess Meghan of Arochukwu Ancient Kingdom (Nigeria)” (not exactly sure how that would be styled).
It would be fun to see H&M make appearances with all of these titles after the removal of the silly HRH. I’m imagining their faces on a TV screen with a rolling stock-ticker underneath that has their various titles AND all of their many accomplishments scrolling underneath in a never-ending ticker-feed (“Harry, Duke of Sussex”…”founder of Sentebale”…”decorated war veteran”…”founder of Invictus”…”Princess Meghan of Nigeria”… “award-winning podcast host”…”successful entrepreneur”… etc.). And then I imagine a split-screen with the left-behinds royals and their sad blank-eyed faces with their sad empty titles. What a contrast.
Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, this man is a dangerous lunatic. He actually thinks that publicly vowing to take away Harry’s HRH would prove he’s a leader and/or that it would help him win over the British public? Or Billy’s doing it out of personal rage and jealousy. Admittedly, some apparently large share of the British public are either outright racists or easily fooled by the tabloids. But still. Comparisons to Trump aren’t inappropriate. It’s like Trump trying to annex Greenland or reposting pictures of himself as pope–the vast majority of thinking people are going to conclude William is a petty, vindictive jerk.
Who cares about HRH? did not effect Princess Diana as no one really knows what it means except the sycophantic Royal clan.
They have already removed the HRH from the exhibit or Meghan’s wedding dress and nobody cared or noticed except the Daily Mail readers who licked their lips with hatred.
Not sure about Charles dying soon…………………ummmmm. May be wrong but Carole Malone said he did not have cancer so what is it he is sick with I wonder and how long does he have as Harry clearly posed the question everyone wants to know.