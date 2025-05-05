Prince William’s first act as king will be removing the Sussexes’ HRH styles

Somewhat hilariously, Prince William’s Kensington Palace office was almost entirely silent following Prince Harry’s scathing BBC News interview. If you look hard enough, I’m sure you can find some quotes from “royal sources” which are probably from William’s camp, but this weekend was almost entirely about Buckingham Palace’s briefings to the entirety of the British press. BP’s briefings were all geared towards trying to convince the public that King Charles is somehow the aggrieved party, that he is not responsible for yanking the Sussexes’ security and begging other governments to leave the Sussexes without protection. Charles is especially pissed that Harry indicated that Charles is lying about his health and possibly does not have much time left. William didn’t have anything to say about that, because William’s actions speak louder than words – it’s clear that William also believes that he will be king soon enough. For months, William has been rage-briefing everyone about what he’ll do as king: f-ck all in general, but he has big plans to punish Harry and Meghan. Well, of course Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast got an exclusive this weekend about “what William will do as king.” (Again, it seems like the only thing the brothers agree on is that Charles is lying about his health.)

Prince William will act immediately to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their “His/Her Royal Highness” (HRH) titles once he becomes king, according to sources close to the Prince of Wales, who spoke to The Daily Beast. One friend said Harry and Meghan’s behavior has been “absolutely vile.” They added that Harry’s unhinged BBC interview made it clear “he has no interest in reconciling.” “If he did, a period of silence would have been the right thing to do. The HRHs will go,” the friend said. Although such a dramatic move by William has reportedly been under consideration for some time, a former courtier said it has “gained renewed urgency” following Harry’s Friday interview, which left the royal family stunned and frustrated. In the chat, Harry expressed doubts over King Charles’ health, saying he didn’t know “how long” his father had left to live. Sources close to the king have been widely quoted in British media saying that Harry’s comment was in “very poor taste,” especially considering the optimistic note the monarch has sought to strike amidst Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment. Despite the offense to His Majesty, insiders believe Charles is unlikely to take any further action against his younger son and daughter-in-law, preferring to avoid deepening the family rift. Prince William, however, has a different view. The former courtier told The Daily Beast that William now believes Harry and Meghan must be “completely cut off” from the Royal institution. They described the couple as “loose ends” that William is determined to “tidy up by snipping off” once he ascends the throne. The former courtier added: “He has no direct contact with Harry anymore, so it will be a clean break. And the chaos of a royal succession is always a good moment to make decisive changes. It will be among the first things he will do.” The courtier made it clear that Harry and Meghan are likely to lose their HRH styles, which is simply a matter of royal decree. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles would remain intact, not least because the mechanism for stripping them of those titles would require Parliamentary action, a politically fraught prospect.

Yeah, I have no doubt that “stripping the HRHs” will be one of William’s first acts as king, if not the very first. Don’t expect a significant mourning period for Charles, and don’t expect Camilla to linger on any of the royal properties either. Mad King Willy is making plans for vengeance, retribution and pain! That’s all he cares about too – making wild declarations about how much he hates his brother and he’s cutting off his brother and he thinks his brother is this or that. Harry hasn’t said William’s name in years, right? Harry didn’t even mention William directly in the BBC interview.