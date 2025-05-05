Forbes: It’s time for Prince Harry to ‘move on from the Royal Family he loves’

Throughout the past five years, I’ve gradually come to understand that King Charles is a deeply ugly man who got the heir he deserves. Prince William and Charles found commonality in one profound way: their joint hatred of Prince Harry, Harry’s wife and Harry’s children, and their desire to destroy Harry and everything he loves. William and Charles have shown Harry time and time again of their hatred for him. Harry still refuses to see the worst in them. He still believes that there can be some kind of reconciliation. Even more than that, he wants to reconcile with his violent, hateful brother and the father who left the Sussexes in mortal danger. While I applaud Harry for getting his story out there and refusing to go down quietly, I simply don’t understand how he can continue with this kind of masochism, to keep putting himself out there, to continue to seek to rebuild the bridges which should have been burned down years ago. Forbes published a column by author Sophia A. Nelson called “Dear Harry: Time To Let Go Of The Family That Keeps Letting You Down.” I agree with all of this:
I feel for Prince Harry with the loss of his legal appeal on his security protection case in the UK. But now that he has fought the good fight, done his best to protect his wife and children and himself, in my humble opinion, he needs to let it go. It is time to move on from the Royal Family he loves. Sometimes our family can be our worst enemies. And it is not until we accept that we are safer away from them than with them that life can move forward. Trust me, I know what I speak.
I have written about my generation’s deep, dysfunctional family journey in three of my four books and in countless columns over the decades. My healing journey has only driven us further apart. Not closer together as I had once hoped. Candidly, some people like things the way they have always been. They like secrets. They like avoiding and denying. They lack accountability for the pain they have caused, and they expect those of us who suffered that pain to remain silent. It is what they know. It is how they have always lived. It is the same for the Royal family, which dates back over one thousand years.
It is not an easy thing to accept that our family has ejected us. Or, candidly, doesn’t like us. But once you understand generational dynamics or (spiritually speaking, generational curses), we can accept it and move on, wiser. Nowhere has family dysfunction and trauma been on display more brazenly than in Britain’s “Royal Family.” It has been happening since King Henry VIII cut off the head of Anne Boleyn because she could not give him a male heir. And it went downhill from there.
For those of us old enough to remember Charles and Diana’s wedding in the summer of 1981 and her tragic death in the summer of 1997, we have watched this saga play out with great worry for both William and Harry. And yet, nothing prepared us for what Harry and Meghan revealed in their Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan.” Or in his global best-selling memoir, “Spare.”
Prince Harry isn’t just a royal rebel as the Royal Family has framed him his entire life; he’s the family scapegoat—a role many of us in toxic, dysfunctional families know too well. In toxic families, scapegoats carry blame they didn’t earn. But true freedom comes when we can step out of the cycle and reclaim our peace.
Harry has to accept the facts as he now knows them to be true after this most recent court ruling. The “Discovery” in the case was very revealing and for Harry, likely heartbreaking. In a recent interview with the BBC, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, made clear that he wants to be reunited with his family, among other things. But it appears they do not want the same. King Charles and Prince William have made clear through their actions and their royal leakers that they have no desire to reconcile with Harry. They, including Queen Consort Camilla, have even mocked and laughed at Harry for suggesting the parties meet with a professional mediator or family therapist.
For the rest of us to watch a very public, world-famous family repeatedly pick on one of their own, especially when that person has done everything to seek love, healing, and reconciliation, is deeply disappointing. Prince Harry has borne the brunt of a toxic dynamic, and like so many scapegoats, he’s been left out in the cold not because of his failings, but because of the family’s. It sounds just like what they did to his “mummy,” Princess Diana. How sad that instead of learning from the past, the royals seemed hell bent on repeating it.
…What Prince Harry must do is focus on his and Meghan’s own family. Their two beautiful babies. The Invictus Games. Meghan’s Netflix “With Love Meghan” series and her “As Ever” brand. They need to keep thriving and building their powerful global brand and do so unapologetically.
Wanting reconciliation with those we love is natural. But it takes two. Both parties have to want it, or it will never work. It is time for Harry to accept the truth: he has grown, and he has broken free of a ruthless royal hierarchy system that the rest of his UK immediate and extended family can never and will likely never break free of.
When I watched Harry’s BBC interview, I was really struck by his earnest manner when he spoke about reconciliation, and the poignant sadness of “There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.” It’s made me think back to the first sections of his memoir, where he described the neglect of his adolescence and teen years following his mother’s death. The neglected child, now a 40-year-old man, yearning for a connection with his only living parent, only that living parent wants to sadistically punish him for leaving, for speaking his truth, for reminding the world of Harry’s mother. Yeah… Harry needs to move on and move forward. Completely cut his ties as much as possible with everyone in the UK. Easier said than done, sure. I hope that the loss of this appeal was the final nail in the “reconciliation” coffin though.
Somewhat amazed Forbes published this article. It is filled with truths that the toxic masculinity that controls most other media are silencing.
I believe Harry is working through this in therapy and will move on only after he has exhausted every possibility for reconciliation. This action will put on record and give historical context and a rebuttal from him to current and future narratives regarding the telling of this part if his life. I also believe Harry is doing what his mother did, only more pointedly, pointing a finger at who is responsible if anything happens to his family; in a hopes to prevent what he believes they are capable of. SPARE taught us Harry doesn’t believe the lie about how his mother died.
One of the gratifying things I heard and read about the Australian elections (yay Australia!) 🇦🇺 was how Murdoch’’s usual media tactics didn’t work and also embracing the orange one’s tactics. I have hope people are becoming more savvy that way. If his inception place can do it maybe the rest of us can de-Murdoch. So, yay Forbes too.
Wow! the truth at last.
It was good to see someone speak the truth. Finally. I have followed his journey since he was introduced to the world.
As the second-born male, Harry was extra, a spare, unnecessary, redundant, and unwanted.
When Diana died, he lost the one person who loved him.
My heart weeps for Harry.
Diana wasnt the only person who loved him. Qeii loved him. Lady Sarah and eugenie love him. The Spencers love him.
I loved this article. This woman pulled no punches she let it rip and she has experience with family issues herself ( not on Harry’s level of issues but she understands). I think Harry has come to terms that his family will never be a family. He will process this and he will move forward but he will still have the scars for a lifetime. How very traumatic and tragic that his family cares not one bit about Harry or his safety. They are the facilitators if anything bad should happen to Harry and his wife and children.
Personally I think that picture that Meghan put on her Instagram shows that the family is moving on. None of them are looking back as they are walking. They are looking forward. Great picture from her. They said what they said. Their prescious family Harry. Meghan and their kids are moving on. Charles the crypt keeper has been exposed.
Good point about the picture!! You’re right the are moving forward and not looking back in that picture!
I watched the entire interview…the fact that he did it immediately after the Court’s decision regarding a case where I’m sure the info he found out is decimating…yet ONCE AGAIN he was thoughtful…humane…resolute…emotional and intelligent …that was a 💔 & breathtaking scene…
And I agree with what Forbes wrote….
“yet ONCE AGAIN he was thoughtful…humane…resolute…emotional and intelligent”
🙏🏽 Thank you for this. My exact thoughts. Harry is the sensitive and thoughtful one.
He’s intelligent and has become a great speaker.
And while the whole Derangerdom has rage-watched this interview the minute it dropped, they still somehow insist Harry is the dumb one — which is anything but based on facts.
Harry is so thoughtful and deliberate in what he says. People keep saying he’s “angry” and “raging” and I’m sure he is very angry on some levels. But I also think its clear that he is very hurt and he is trying to work through all those levels with the help of therapy and friends and his true family.
I’m honestly not sure how much Charles is to blame for the rift and hurt here – I mean he is absolutely to blame, but Charles appears to be a very damaged person who doesn’t know what love actually is and doesn’t know what it means to love someone else, because that requires giving of yourself and I don’t think he can do that. Would he always have been this way, did his upbringing stunt him, did always being treated as “The Heir” stunt him, did Gordonstoun damage him, did not living up to his parents’ expectations damage him – or is this just his nature? Maybe some combination of all?
And we see those issues with Charles – the damage, the inability to really love, the stunted upbringing – playing out again with William. Is this just how the Firm damages the heir?
I don’t think anyone in that family is full emotionally available and emotionally mature. But even the freaking sex offender of a prince, Andrew, seems to love his daughters and his little family unit. Sophie and Edward seem to have a loving family unit with their kids. Anne appears close to both of hers. Sure there may be something transactional involved in all those relationship, and Andrew certainly has a whole host of other issues, but the cold out of touch neglectful father award goes to Charles in that family. Maybe it is just how he is and he would always have been this way, even if he was just Charlie Mountbatten from down the street, it just wouldn’t have played out on a global stage.
I think you’re describing the development of a narcissist. in this case, the grandeur is not a delusion, but all the rest sounds textbook.
I think monarchy as an institution encourages and nurtures narcissism because it requires it. But narcissism is terrible for family relationships. Ergo, monarchy is incompatible with healthy families. If you find a healthy family that is royal, it’s because the individuals in it worked hard to form healthy relationships *in spite of* what the institution requires.
Harry had to do the interview now, as everyone who has been watching his story was tuning in RIGHT THEN. So in put his mark on history and put out his he truly feels and thinks about the decision before false narratives could be put out.
I agree with this. I would like to see Harry follow Meghan in just never speaking or referring to those people at all. Leave them behind and don’t spare any precious time on them. Concentrate on thriving, the children, your wife.
But it’s so much easier said than done. I wish him luck and peace.
Harry definitely needs to close this chapter of his life once and for all. Let the press keep the notion of will they/won’t they reconciliation alive, but he should refuse any further public commentary regarding the Windsors.
Given Harry’s experiences – Diana’s death, war duties, Invictus Games – he’s right. Life is precious. Those experiences have shaped him and I can imagine – as he said “I can forgive them but not over security” – placed into context, he’s a man with a depth of character that the monarch and his heir will never have. I can understand his perspective on why he does not completely cut off and leaves a door open for them. It takes great strength and great character that he can channel the visceral anger anyone would rightly feel over what happened into sad understanding.
And so many were right to point out – his mannerisms, his way of speaking, the little reminders of Diana. I’m glad to see so much of her spirit in him. It feels like 1995 again.
I think Harry has already put that relationship to bed, but he needs to show publicly that he tried. When Charles dies, he will be attacked again for not making amends with his father. Now, the world knows it wasn’t him; it was his father this entire time.
That’s exactly how I see it. Harry’s life work is mental health so that will always be his approach.
I fully agree. Chuckles has the throne for now; Peg will have it eventually, but Harry has *emotional intelligence and insight,* and the peace that comes with it. Neither his brother nor father will ever, ever experience the inner peace & fullness of life that emotional intelligence brings.
I think so too. He is letting it go on record that he was willing. It cannot be used against him later. Does he still have hope? Maybe. I’d like to think once Charles is gone that will be the end. I cannot believe he has any hope left for his brother.
That was my thought as well. It’s sincere but also strategic. It puts the ball back into their court.
Harry needs to steer clear of William. He may not let Harry leave the country to go back to his wife and children. This will all implode on William in the long run, someone with so much hate is not a healthy person, physically and mentally
Absolutely agree. He’s putting everything on the record and hopefully making a final attempt to get in touch with his father. I don’t think he cares about William. It was noticeable he did not mention his brother or answer the interviewer’s specific question about William.
The right wing press will rely on their readers memories being very short and condemn him anyway.
I agree. Now we know that Charles does not want anything to do with any of the Sussexes. Harry should not even bother with his funeral. But he does want a relationship with his country though. He is effectively exiled as are his kids.
ANd his wife as well. They are not “exiled” they all moved on. It’s better not to be in that country, where a vengeful brother is waiting to strike.
In terms of Charles’ inevitable death and funeral, he probably won’t even be invited to said funeral. Cause RR love going on how much William hates Harry, Harry will have to grieve privately when that day comes. And I think the grieving will be for the father he wished he had, not for the one he actually got.
Harry should go for closure. But I don’t think he’ll be welcome – but he hasn’t been welcome for the past two funerals, and he survived.
But for all of William’s threats, it’s just Sophie, Kate and him once the King dies. There’s no one else. Anne and Edward are on their last legs.
Trotting out the kids before they are 18 will cause so much harm to their development. He truly has no one. While he thinks he would like to do it differently, there will be no one to hide behind when he’s King. If his advisors had sense, they would tell him to make peace before the king dies.
Unfortunately, I think the press are banking on the next generation. They are biding their time until they can further exploit Charlotte and Louis. And so is the RF really. It’s a mixed-bag discussing the kids bc to an extent they do have to get used to a public life even if it’s kind of horrifying to watch. But it’s hard bc we watched Harry as an adorable young child being trotted out. And now we see how his family is deliberately harming him after having used him for years as a cute thing for the public to fawn over. So how can one not worry about any kids they see in this uk monarchy? Bc William will ultimately hide behind his kids. Just like his dad did. There’s a real discomfort in watching an adult Harry talk about his family cheering over their “win” in court and his lack of security when we have been watching him be used since he was a kid. And then a few days later, we watch all three of the Wales kids be trotted out for public consumption.
Exactly this. Sometimes Harry has to be strategic in how he discusses family dynamic and especially when the press try to trigger violent people by claiming Harry & meghan are a threat to the monarchy. Harder to do when Harry says he would love to reconcile because life is fragile.
I remember fans being upset that Harry & Meghan went to the jubilee but I cannot imagine how much worse it would have been if the Queen had died & they hadn’t seen her& introduced her to Lili before she passed. The press already try to link the Oprah interview to 99 year old Philip’s death. They would have claimed Elizabeth died from a broken heart having not seen her great grandkids.
The press will still do it but the sad grandpa stories are even less realistic than they were before & now if Charles passes before seeing his grandkids again it’s harder to blame Harry for keeping them away when he said he’s happy to make peace & he can only safely visit the uk if invited by his father.
In terms of moving on I mentioned in another post that the palace has restricted effective security in the uk & are trying to do the same with other countries. The palace via Ravec also seem to be stopping Harry from getting an updated risk assessment. I have no idea if this has implications for obtaining insight on threats abroad. If it does that possibly compromises his safety & safety of those around him outside of the uk. Their security team told people mag that some Archewell employees were afraid of travelling with them. So practically there are wider implications in this ongoing family rift for Harry than simply moving on from toxic relatives like Meghan has.
Knowing that Charles has this overreaching control & power when it comes to his safety I’m not surprised if Harry would prefer just to be at peace with his father especially when the press makes it clear that Andrew is more protected by the palace than Harry because he’s on good terms with Charles & has been ‘loyal’.
I agree with this. When it’s all said and done, no one can accuse him of closing the door on a relationship with his father. He has nothing to lose by saying he wants a reconciliation.
Great article. Harry, those worthless cr@pbags are not worth another second of your time.
Because Harry is who he is, however, he will probably never truly give up on “pa.” I think he doesn’t really care about WanK and co tho.
This is so accurate but it has to be difficult to think that your father would rather you dead than alive 😡 This is a very hard pill to swallow 😡
And your brother. Don’t forget william has a goon on ravec too. William wants all of Sussex family dead.
He grew up as the Spare so he was reminded of his utility – the organ donor comment especially. Willy loses a kidney? Take the one from the Spare!
So this dismissive attitude towards him, he already knew and felt growing up from the small bedroom in Balmoral then to Nott Cott and Frogmore. He couldn’t be angry about it but yes, the wishing you deleted because you wouldn’t heel is another level of Windsor depravity.
I think that will all kind of view Harry’s approach differently, depending on our own familial relationships too it’s impossible not to. That being said I feel like Harry wants to reconcile on a macro but not micro level if that makes sense? Like he would love to be able to just put this behind them and move on because they are family and time is precious and at the end of the day this is really something ridiculous to never speak to your sibling or child about again.
On a micro level though I do feel like Harry has moved on. I think that he’s aware enough to realize that while he was in midst of a security battle, one that his father does despite what he says have ultimate control over, appearing to be like screw that guy wasn’t going to be to his benefit from a PR or influence capacity. He hasn’t mentioned William in years. He hasn’t even mentioned William’s kids in years. He hasn’t mentioned Kate in years, so I don’t understand him saying generalities about reconciling with his family as him really pining after it. I think he realizes that his brother is trash, some of his more appointed comments in that BBC interview clearly implicated William. However, as somebody who’s probably gone through a lot of therapy he’s also realized walking through life being resentful, and holding grudges regardless of how justified you are in it doesn’t do you good either.
I guess we’ll have to wait and see though. If he still making entreaties this time next year then yeah Harry you need to move on, but I feel like he was just being strategic as he was going through this trial process and being careful of what he could and could not say, and what he should and should not say from a PR capacity.
Harry spoke thoughtfully and strategically. Agree with the commenters who have said that Harry wasn’t going to go out there and say f-ck my dad. I’m not sure how much hope Harry has for reconciling with his dad but I doubt it’s much. I’m not sure he as any hope or desire when it comes down to his brother. I think he does struggle with the unfair fact that he’s essentially been banished from even visiting the uk as have his children. His mom is buried there and he has friends and family there. That’s the part that I think he is struggling to accept and fight against.
Agree with comments above that Meghan’s picture symbolizes the family is turning its back on the past and walking into their future. But, with everything Harry’s revealed about the secret RAVEC process, and a legal verdict agreeing they’re within their rights to ignore – just for Harry – any typical, reasonable, and responsible threat assessment process – Britain looks colossally stupid on the world stage to any competent security professionals. That’ll become even more obvious as Harry (and Meghan) visit other countries that have no problem demonstrating how seriously they take their safety. That’s why I think there’s reason to hope things will eventually change for them in Britain, though it won’t be until Charles is dead.
Charles’ death though is something I picture Harry currently grappling with, now that the court case is out of the way. He may understand there’s no hope of any meaningful reconciliation. But the only parent he’s had for three decades is most likely dying soon, which would take processing under any circumstances. And in this case, he has no idea what’s really going on or when it’s likely to happen. Of course the palace/courtiers/William are withholding any information, and will be sure to be as cruel as possible when they ultimately notify Harry of Charles passing.
If William is next in line, I don’t know that I can see it getting better in terms of uk security. At best, the govt. might one day grow a pair? But yeah, ate at the end of the day, he spoke the truth. He has no idea how long his father has left bc his father doesn’t talk to him.
I agree with the article. But it’s still his family. He still sees the good in them all. He is who he is the son of a King. He can’t change his bloodline.
There will always be some level of threat for him and his family as targets.
He wrote in his book he took out 25 Taliban. He owned what he did in service to his country. Which of course is going to rile up Which of course is going to rile out Al Qaeda and every terrorist organization.
There is a reason he has Obama level security in California.
How the British Government are treating him like a tourist is unacceptable. He should not need to submit a travel request and be approved on a case by case basis. With the possibility of it being turned down? That’s ludicrous to me.
As Harry told Will Reeve, his wife and children are his family. William needs to get help, He would be dangerous to Harry
William needs a psychiatric intervention. He’s unhinged.
I think Harry wants reconciliation to protect his family. If he can make peace with his terrible father and brother, maybe they’ll lay off and reinstate his security.
No just no. Harry knows how to separate the security issue from family relationships.
William is out to hurt him. And Charles is a bad father. Sometimes, it’s time to move on. Harry tried. No way will they stop going after him, they want him to leave his wife and children and go back alone.
It’s like grief and unrequited love that Harry has for his family, isn’t it? For anyone going through that with parents or partners or siblings, people who should be closest to you and have your best interests at heart, that has to be so incredibly damaging! Harry grew up in that situation–wishing him and anyone else who has to deal with anything similar lots of strength and wisdom, love and self care.
Harry’s family are his wife and children. And he has the Spencers, his mother’s family to back him up.
Whom he cannot visit without the windsor knowing now, or all their lives are at stake.
The Spencers can visit them. His aunts flew over to see them.
With this decision, effectively harry cannot visit his mother’s grave without Windsor permission. Yes that does matter greatly to him.
“It is time to move on from the Royal Family he loves. Sometimes our family can be our worst enemies. And it is not until we accept that we are safer away from them than with them that life can move forward. Trust me, I know what I speak.”
THIS ^^^ Cutting out toxic family is utterly painful, but sometimes it is the only path forward in healing. I can relate to this from personal experience as well. We are naturally inclined to love our parents and family, but unfortunately, for some, they can turn out to be our worst enemies.
At this point, the only reason he has to return to GB is to see his mother’s family, the Spencers. It’s clear they love him very much just as he is. I hope he can continue to connect with them, either here or in the UK. He is Diana’s son and carries her legacy more than his brother ever did. Hopefully, he will continue to lean into that and forget those Windsor clowns. And maybe eventually he will even see that monarchy isn’t everything it’s cracked up to be.
He has to return for invictus or allow the Windsors to destroy it or coopt it.
Windsor fingerprints are all over the sentebale shit show. They’ll use this security decision to come for invictus too. They want to destroy Harry’s legacy projects.
If he is to come for Invictus he needs an invitation from the RF. They wanted him to get no security from Germany, so why would they allow it for Birmingham. They will then use his non appearance to say he should hand it over to someone else.
@Sunnyside IG was never a Royal charity save it was founded by Haz, and the BRF have zero control over it.
They may want to demand this or that, but ultimately they’ll have to pound sand and cry more. Ditto Sentebale.
Harry is in talks with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper about reviewing Ravec’s decision, and has requested that Keir Starmer or the interior minister should step in to review his security arrangements as well. Losing the case won’t stop him from continuing to fight for his right to proper security protection. He’s got more than 2 years to go before the Birmingham games, a lot can be sorted out (or revealed) before then. Messing around with Sentebale is one thing but the Invictus Games is HUGE and if William starts messing around with it there will be huge consequences.
That part of that interview made me so sad. Indeed, easier said that done, for us on the outside looking in, to say you need to give up on your family and stop hoping you can at least get basic communication with your only living parent. That said, he probably knew that the comment on reconciliants would be the main thing the media would focus on instead of the highly problematic revelations from the discovery. I guess now it’s out there that his father is the one who refuses to reconcile, but the British press (and sadly most people who don’t follow these episodes as close as us) will keep regurgitaging the palace excuses that his family is greyrocking him because of the book, so what’s the point, really?
His “royal” relations are absolute trash. I pray he can move on past them as best he can and keep embracing the new family he’s created.
BRF left behind in UK are proving by their behaviour that royalty doesn’t automatically mean quality anymore.
It’s going to take time, remember he only left because he found something he loved more, so its going to take years to process, know this family, when they don’t see or hear about Harry and his family they will gas light him make a false approach which they hope he will eagerly accept then the cycle will start over again its only been a couple of years. Remember when the rota hadn’t seen Meghan for 104daysthen there were all these where is Meghan articles. Live your life Harry and completely ignore that family. I only worry what is going to happen with invictus & Sentebele.
Harry has said that he and Meghan are moving forward. A reconciliation would make things safer for him and his family. I think he knows that will never happen, but it’s on the record that despite his father through RAVEC chooses not to protect him and make him a target, it’s on the record, and that Harry always sought reconciliation. He did not say a bad word against his family. And did someone not mention that Charles has said that the British public would not be overly upset if something happened to Harry? How can you ever forgive that coming from a parent?
William imo is out to destroy them. Best to stay far away.
This article is so well done and honest. It’s so sad for Harry to know that his own father and brother want him and his family dead. If anything happens to any one of them I hope it brings down the monarchy. I already am deeply disturbed and sickened by the current royal family. I was always a fan and very fond of the queen (the real queen not the concubine) but now find myself trying to wipe them from my mind. I fully support Harry and Meghan and wish them much happiness and safety.
After that family paid millions to protect Andrew, I would have washed my hands of the lot.
This feels like the end of the saga. Charles’ real hold over Harry wasn’t the security, it was his love. And now that it’s painfully obvious that the love was false, that it didn’t really exist, there’s nothing left for either side to hold on to. The haters can keep bashing Meghan, but the end goal of bringing Harry back isn’t there anymore.
The end goal remains destroying Sussex family and their legacy. See how the Windsors destroyed sentebale. See how they’ll come for invictus when the founder isn’t safe to attend the 2027 UK games. See their bots out against all.of Meghan’s projects.
Charles – and more William- are not going to stop their attacks.
Maybe William, because he has personal jealousy of Harry, but I think Charles has turned the page. He has energy enough to work for his last few years and he’s already set danger in motion with this security thing. If Harry is killed, that’s ok – and if he’s not, that’s ok, too. Charles isn’t going to stress about it anymore.
But William isn’t passive-aggressive like Charles, he’s just plain aggressive. Plus, he’s nuts. The saving grace is that he’s also lazy. So, who knows.
William isn’t lazy when it comes to trying to destroy Harry. As Kate’s laziness disappears when it comes to attacking Meghan.
William didn’t accidentally show up at a veterans sports day around the time of invictus last year. He showed up with intention to co opt the idea of sports and wounded veterans for himself.
Invictus games and endeavour fund were deliberately still on the kp website a year after harry and meghan left. After a massive site redesign, he was trying to claim Harry’s work as his own.
Bill will not allow invictus 2027 to go unattacked. His laziness disappears in the face of his fury to destroy Harry and all he has built.
I’m laughing at @eurydice’s comment that William is nuts but the saving grace is that he’s lazy. But yeah I tend to agree with @alteya in that unfortunately William’s hate on for Harry is one that that seems to motivate him. Maybe he’ll one day get bored with that but any time he sees Harry looking hot and suave with ginger hair, albeit somewhat diminished, he’s going to get mad again. Ideally, fingers crossed, the laziness and beer and football will overcome the anger over time.
I think Harry knew he was burning the last bridge when he told the BBC that some in the royal household want history to repeat itself.
He was basically saying that Diana died because she was unprotected and they want the same to happen to him, Meghan and their children.
I think he knows that there’s no reconciling now, and fortunately, he has the mental health resources to make peace with that reality. But for public consumption, it was the prudent thing to say that of course he’d like to reconcile.
It really was a master class in closure, wasn’t it? Just freaking brilliant. Bravo to Harry, and keep living your best life.
It really was, the Windsors never saw that BBC interview coming 🤩. TEAM SUSSEX ALL THE WAY❤️
Agree 100% with your comment @QuiteContrary. The reconciliation part was something he felt he must say to put the owners back on Charles.
“I think he knows that there’s no reconciling now, and fortunately, he has the mental health resources to make peace with that reality. But for public consumption, it was the prudent thing to say that of course he’d like to reconcile.”
Yes, this.
It’s easier for us, not famous people, to cut off toxic family or friends. Mostly the worst they could do is bad mouth you to your other family members, friends & colleagues, and the possibility of people wanting to harm you physically is low.
The Sussex are in different situations. They already get a lot of hates & threats, and this BBC interview was making the haters more unhinged. Besides, the BRF has control of all BM, British Government, the Judicial System, and, it seems, influences in other countries. (BBC posted an “apology” for Harry’s interview and Richard A’s BBC Radio opinion piece, just shown how influential the BRF can be.) Harry can not afford to publicly denounce his ties to KC3 for the sake of the safety of Meghan & his children. (I don’t think he wants anything to do with WanK family.)
Harry was a soldier. He served his country (honorably) and he loves his country. I can’t fault him for wanting his children to know their other half heritage, even though I don’t like his country much.
@QuiteContrary: You’re so right.
I really don’t understand why people say things along the lines of “poor blind Harry needs to move on from his family and stop seeking reconciliation.” Um, isn’t it entirely clear from his words and actions that he has moved on from his “royal” family? If he wanted blind reconciliation he’d be in England accepting their abuse and punishments right now. He’s not, and he’s never spoken of reconciliation without also saying “accountability” or more recently “truth.” He always says there cannot by reconciliation without those. Why? Because he had to get past their gaslighting and find out for himself the true extent of their involvement in the abuse towards him. He basically said that in the opening of Spare. That has been what he has sought to do over the past 5 years because he’s said clearly there would be no reconciliation until he had that. Why? So he can set appropriate boundaries to protect himself and his wife and children moving forward. The truth will determine the extent of the reconciliation. He now has that. He sees all their evil. He has said the extent of their evil confirmed his worst fears. So he gets it! He still loves them in the way that only the most emotionally intelligent, compassionate people can. He loves them despite their imperfections but will keep very healthy boundaries in his relationship with them moving forward. Hence the fact that he lives a continent and an ocean away and foresees no circumstances under which that would change (because he knows his family will not change!) If he didn’t set those boundaries, it’s pretty clear his “royal” side of the family would love to accept him back “in the fold” if he were willing to once again submit to their control and mistreatment. But that is not what his version of reconciliation looks like so it hasn’t happened and probably never will.
“He still loves them in the way that only the most emotionally intelligent, compassionate people can. He loves them despite their imperfections but will keep very healthy boundaries in his relationship with them moving forward.”
Beautifully stated. Letting go of hate is a gift to yourself that allows you to move on by cutting the ties binding you to a painful past. Harry’s been preparing himself for this outcome for months. His father is most likely approaching the end of his life in the next couple of years. If Charles reached out with a true gesture towards reconciliation I’m sure Harry would have the grace to respond, because that’s who he is. But his turned back in that picture says there’s things he values more, and he’s not spending more time waiting for something unlikely to happen.
The bitter irony is that Harry is likely the only person who has ever truly loved Charles.
I’m hoping this is it, and whatever he meant by reconciliation was as people say here and not a genuine belief that his father will ever love him. It’s out there that you tired now move on. The whole “It’s his family” really goes out the window when we all know they wish her harm . I think that is also where he loses public support, your dad is bad but you want to come back to the uk and you still use your titles, that is how this looks. He was never a good father so this hanging on to it is hard to understand. He will never get more security in the uk than he currently has, I think that’s very clear, and if it was at all possible, as soon as Charles is dead it will not even be a number.
Kate, I believe that Harry has closed the chapter on his birth family. He knows that they don’t have a problem if he and his wife and children die. I don’t know what public support he has lost … it seems to me that the Sussexes have gained more and more public support over the years. I don’t see that stopping.
People keep bringing up the titles. First Harry offered to give up his titles, but the Queen put a kibosh on that. As far as being a Prince … perhaps you know something I don’t, but he is a Prince and always will be. That can’t be taken from him, nor can he give it up. I think he keeps the Ducal title because the Queen gave it to him, and he loved his granny. It’s just something for the derangers and bm to hit him over the head with. It’s become rather tiresome at this point.
I wish there were up buttons or something. There are so many good points made here today.
I dont know if this has been mentioned but Harry’s been threatened by Al -Qaeda.
His concerns are real.
Harry stated that there was no reconciliation without truth. But there is no reconciliation without love. Love is the missing piece in this family. 😞
I’m Harry’s age. I spent the first 30 years of my life making excuses for my dogshit father. I was the only one of his children who remained in contact with him because I loved him and I also felt sad and horrified at the idea of cutting him off.
Then I took a little break from him to write my first book because I couldn’t handle the chaos. It was supposed to be a short break. Here we are 10 years later and I only see him at funerals, and he mostly avoids me because he is a coward.
My life is better with him not in it. I have accepted he will never be the protective father I needed. That he always put his mistress above me from age 8 on. That he gaslit me most my life.
He has three kids and four grandkids and none of us speak to him. I imagine that Harry was right that it William could get the hell out of that institution and away from his father that he would. I also believe that William’s hatred for Harry is entirely based in the fact that Harry was able to leave while William cannot. And because William has not had therapy (despite that “Heads Together” BS) he doesn’t see that his stepmother triangulated those boys against each other for her own advantage. Harry could be his biggest support but he’s too stubborn and filled with rage to see it.
Harry just needs to move on. His wife had to move on from her toxic father she loves so she knows how painful it is. Kudos to her for letting him go at his own pace on this (she’s clearly also had therapy).
Harry needs to build his own family. Aunts, uncles, mentors, his cousin Eugenie, maybe some Spencer aunties. Charles is a horrible father and Harry does need to move on for his own mental health and his children.
Was in in the Oprah interview where Harry said he felt sorry for his dad and brother because they were trapped? Whenever it was, that comment reaaaaally triggered them, especially W. It’s very much true, W is trapped and he absolutely hates it. I think that’s one reason why W is so lazy. He doesn’t want to the job (though he enjoys the trappings), so he’s just decided that he doesn’t actually have to do the job just because he’s PoW and just because he’ll be king.
yep. It triggered them so much that just a few weeks ago a “friend” of William’s briefed how ironic it was that now Harry’s the one trapped. Not sure if it was an allusion to Harry’s security. Either way, it’s clear that calling them trapped has been weighing on William’s mind for years.
William has hated Harry from the moment Diana told him he was getting a sibling.
Yup. My older late sister was just like William — hated me from the moment I took my first breath and made it her life’s mission to hurt me, humiliate me, and destroy my self-esteem. It took a 2 year estrangement before she came around and stopped the constant barrage of insults and hatred, but she died shortly thereafter. Her demons took over.
You know, what’s fascinating about this story is the allegorical dimension it exhibits — as a narrative of the Special Relationship, or what passes for it, especially if you’re an American living in the UK. There’s an article by Katie Glass n the Times right now, which is on the banner headline scroll in the Apple News app, so it comes right up if you tap “news”, and having just read it… wow. I mean. Wow. It fairly drips with a kind of malicious sarcasm, contempt, sneering, snarking, dismissive, heinous bullying tone that I really had to just shake my head at, before moving on. It’s…. A lot. I mean. Trump kind of indulges in this brand of sneering dismissive malicious snark and bullying, but even Trump doesn’t come *close* to the default setting of the British press. And this is the Times. I mean. It’s the gold standards for actual non-tabloid journalism. But this reads like a demented tabloid screed. It’s just acid, pure poison. And I have to say, no matter how polarised and violent America appears to be, if you watch Fox News, hit pieces like this one seem to make Fox News appear moderate by comparison. And they are a dime a dozen. Have been for years. And the thing that gets me, really, is that almost all of them are written by women. For women. This country has *issues.* Not even Trump channels bile this vicious. I’m not kidding. They are *lunatics.* and a lot of the sneer has to do with a brazen disdain for American culture and lifestyle, or what they’ve convinced themselves are American culture and lifestyle. It comes across as xenophobic, provincial, and screeching insecurity overcompensating in the most loony-bin style. I would feel sorry for them, but…. I can’t. I just kind of shake my head. But — fwiw — these people are *not* our friends, much less our cousins. Stephen Colbert acknowledged this when Harry went on his show, and he referred not just to the tabloids, but, “the people who read them.” That is the real raw nerve. If William makes his mission — as King — this one-sided rivalry with his brother, I can only imagine a lot of Americans will behold the state of the UK, shrug, and ramp up the pace of our withdrawal from Europe, on all fronts, and with good reason. I mean. Why pretend we’re compatible? Forbes offered great advice for all of us, not just Harry. Peace. And peace out. Best of luck with the Russians. I mean… Best of luck with Farage, and the EU, and all the rest of it. Brexit was just the first phase of an epic tantrum. Scotland is steaming toward the exit, Ireland is looking at unification in a way that’s not farfetched, there’s not much to be King of anyway. But good luck….
ParkRunMum – thank you for your perspective. As a Meghan fan (USA) from pre-royal days, my fairly limited exposure to BritMedia has expanded enough to know one thing with certainty — when it comes to Meghan, they all lose their minds. I’ve read FinTimes as a non-subscriber for years, the usually dry, sober tone gives way to ScreamingBanshee with FangsOut when they talk Meghan. The Guardian with nominally republican slant, has done really good work on monarchy finances and privilege, but with the Meghan-hatred screaming from that horrid Martina Hude [sp?] and others, they’ve ensured they will never see one thin dime donated by me. Tabloids were a derivative waste of time even before they started bashing H-M. The Times, with supposedly high journalistic standards, is reliably anti-Sussex. The Telegraph, with somewhat uneven quality on all stories, is usually anti-Sussex, except for a few articles recently about Sentebale. BBC tends to have decent reporting, with fewer instinctively visceral H-M stories, but I don’t subscribe to BritBox; ditto ITV. The “real raw nerve” as you call it, is what give some of us pause when we consider travel to UK.
“ScreamingBanshee with FangsOut”
😂
Yup, not soberly reporting from the FT and Guardian anymore. As mentioned previously, I wrote to the Guardian complaining about Marina Hyde because they would attract more PAYING subscribers if they let her go. She’s incompatible with their Republican brand. But there you go.
The problem is all these tabloid editors are in charge of influential outlets and the more people turn off from their screed the better it would be. The Rottweiler’s main henchman according to Harry’s Spare, is Geordie Greig who was once described as the most powerful editor in the land when he was editor of the Daily Fail. He’s now moved to the Independent with explains their slant. The unraveling case over the WP editor Will shows their tentacles.
Greig is a very well connected man – like most of these editors. They’ll destroy you through the press if they don’t like you or you snubbed them. Their playground pettiness plays out in the press daily.
I completely agree with you @Parkrunmom. I have been to the Uk multiple times in the early 2000s when Bush was POTUS and a few times after when Obama was president. It doesn’t matter who the POTUS, as yes they have a very big disdain for Americans. It could be due to being envious, bitter, or just hate of the U.S. culture and lifestyle. I haven’t gone back to the UK since Obama was president. We were living in Europe temporarily last year for my husband’s assignment, and I just had no desire to visit the UK either even though it was 2 hours way by plane. Some Americans I know also have noticed the anti-American sentiment there even before Trump. They’re getting caught up. There’s times the U.S. isn’t even on the news and they still dislike the US. So yeah, sometimes just for peace cut them out.
Just wanted to add to my comment, thank you for suggesting to read her article in the Times. I googled to read it(even though I hardly read from that outlet these days). It also proved my points when visiting the UK. Also what was mentioned above that they’re really “not” our friends(period). I would not be surprised if they want to see the US downfall(as much as they want to see HM’s downfall in CA). Our true/sincere friends imo have been Canada, Mexico etc(before we happened to psst them off) more than others.
Ugh. Glass was the one who visited Montecito and dissed it as a fake beige “neighborhood.” Back for another vicious round, is she? Given her personal history, she’s as messed-up as seemingly all the BM.
All these rats need therapy. They have waning influence as more people now turn to social media for direct source of news e.g. Meghan’s Insta.
Let them wail, let them cry. At the end of the day, it’s their opinion and when you unravel their credentials, background and agenda, theirs are so poorly researched and compromised it reflects poorly on the publication that decided to publish them.
Thank you, ParkRunMom, for putting this out there. It’s entirely consistent with my own experience with my British relatives. The aging aunt who told us that “25% of Americans are lovely and the other 75% are execrable, but you’re in the 25%.” Gee, thanks for that totally sincere compliment. Surprisingly, my British relatives who appreciate the USA the most, the ones who engineer to get sabbaticals and assignments over here or who want us to help them get into ivy league grad schools (sorry, we don’t have that personal pull), are the ones who are the best educated, with the highest social standing (including one in the lower nobility who engineered a year-long posting here with their family, and they might have stayed except for the college costs for their kids). Which says to me that it’s insecurity speaking when the tabloid writers hate on the USA. Although yes, with the orange fascist in office there’s a lot to hate on at the moment, and I find myself cringing that so many voted for him. Anyway, there was a terrific essay by a well-known British leftist writer and essayist who described the reflexive British hate and pushed back on it by pointing to our rich cultural history, including jazz and great artists and writers, and if I can remember the author’s name I’ll come back and post it.
This article meant a lot to me. I understand Harry not moving completely on. I don’t know if he can while his dad is alive. It was a year or two after my mother passed that I realized one day that my shoulders had very gradually come down from around my ears, and I realized that I had come to some peace, and I found it an interesting study that I wasn’t able to have peace until most of my family passed. My dad, mom and sister. I could not stop longing for my mother’s love. I understand that he wants to do absolutely everything he, Harry, can do while his father is alive, so when he is gone, he will have nothing to beat himself up with. I feel for him. That Forbes story was well worth reading. The third picture says a lot.
Thank goodness – finally a truthful, blunt article about the family abuse of Harry and Meghan.
I wonder how long it will take before Forbes has to print a “Clarification and Correction” paragraph. This is the first article I’ve read that has been honest about why this has happened so much so I actually gave them the “click.”
As others have said once Harry saw what was in those court documents he knew there was no going back. He’s moved on and I think it’s about time the BRF did the same.
I don’t think Forbes will have any ‘clarifications or corrections’ on what is clearly an op-ed from a contributing author. The Forbes bio for Sophia A Nelson says she “writes about women’s leadership transformation, self-care and wellness, emotional intelligence, and how to strengthen diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.” Her prior Forbes articles bear out the DEI, EQ, women focus. Forbes used to have contributing author, (under Guy Martin byline iirc?) – previously pro-RF and anti-Sussex in his H-M articles, he did a 180 after Oprah interview 😅
More articles like these are needed from America. Given what RAVEC revealed – they influence other governments to not provide security to the Sussexes – I sense that the Palaces feel overwhelmed they CANNOT make the same deal with the press that they did with the UK media. No invisible contract for them in the USA given its population and diversity. Well maybe the Washington Post, but even the WSJ and NYT and other papers of record have not been as quick to drink uncritically the Palaces’ brand of kool-aid. America is proving to be the Sussexes saving grace, and I’m sure Diana would have approved 😉
I think Harry will get there eventually.
He’s already there. He knows there won’t be any reconciliation. Saying out loud why matters. He’s always said no reconciliation without an apology or accountability. He knows its not coming. He simply wants to be able to take his family to the UK safely – like he can go to most other countries. Knowing your father probably wants you and your family ded and banned from a country, or countries, is not something anyone else bar very few in the world, can ever understand. He said all that. They’re screaming because he’s right.
I read this article too and completely agree. I saw it in one of posts on here (this past weekend 😊).
If it has become way more than just toxic, esp if the intention is to harm, who wants to repair a relationship with these people (or even country). I don’t think it can ever be salvaged.
Harry’s the better man.
Even as a toddler, the little redhead oozed chrisma and we know from his mother that he was the better child.
Friday’s BBC interview allowed all to judge him and many of the usual suspects have.
Throughout the interview, Harry only grew in my esteem.
I hope he along with Archie are well on their way to American citizenship (the renouncing of foreign potentates bit should spur a wave of pearl clutching) but if not, no matter.
I’d like to see them associated with another big charitable event with wider US press coverage.
Harry’s fine. And no matter what nastiness oozes from daddy’s lair, he’s happy far, far away…
The UK is a dictatorship ruled by a small group of aristocrats, rich landowners and links with dubious other powerful interests groups…….the USA is only different in that it has an ‘elected’ president and guns.
Prince Harry wanted out of the Royal game since young and would not go to Saudi Arabia as his father wanted to get money for ‘his charities’ as his advisors told him it was a bribe and trap. Charlie got that money and the Press got him.
Hope Meghan and Harry and their family stays safe from all the threats they face.