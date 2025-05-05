Prince William, Kate & their kids came out for the VE Day military procession

Here are photos of the military procession for 80th anniversary of VE Day in London today. VE Day is on May 8th, but I assume they decided to schedule this parade/procession on Cinco de Mayo because it was already a “bank holiday” in the UK. There will also be events on Thursday, the actual anniversary of VE Day, and King Charles and Camilla have planned other appearances today and throughout the week. Appearances which should not be overshadowed by Prince Harry, if only Buckingham Palace could stop throwing tantrums about Harry.

Prince William and Kate came out for the procession, and they brought their kids too. The three kids have not been out and about together since Christmas Day, although Prince George has been seen at some football matches with his dad. Louis and Charlotte just celebrated their birthdays and we got new photos of them too. George’s birthday is in July! We’ll also see the kids next month for Trooping the Colour, I guarantee. I also think the placement of the Wales fam is interesting – the kids seated in between their parents, but not in line-of-succession order.

The Princess of Wales wore (rewore) an Emilia Wickstead coatdress. Hello Mag pointed out that this is the exact same outfit and Sean Barrett hat which she wore in 2022 for the greeting of South Africa’s President Ramaphosa. I double-checked… it is indeed the same outfit. She really doesn’t have much of a clothing budget these days.