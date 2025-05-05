King Charles hopes ‘deluded’ Prince Harry doesn’t distract from VE Day

Midday Friday, the BBC aired their full 30-minute interview with Prince Harry following the loss of his British security appeal. In the months and years to come, the interview will be referenced alongside the Oprah interview and Spare as one of the smartest things Harry has done to get his story and his side out there. You can tell that Harry’s words struck a nerve because Buckingham Palace has been in furious damage-control mode ever since. Throughout the weekend, you could see in real time as BP’s spin team tried out various talking points through the royal rota WhatsApp. One talking point issued on Sunday was an old one: positioning Harry as “deluded,” crazy and paranoid. Meanwhile, we’re not supposed to notice the gaping silence on many of the issues raised by Harry, namely that Clarence House and Buckingham Palace ordered the withdrawal of the Sussexes’ security in 2020, and that they signaled to other governments to leave the Sussexes unprotected.
The Duke of Sussex has “simply lost touch with reality” by giving a “scorched earth” interview to the BBC, it has been claimed. A palace insider has alleged that the King’s aides view the Duke’s interview on Friday as proof that he “doesn’t get the message”.
The insider said: “Harry has simply lost touch with reality. The man doesn’t get the message.
“His father has avoided all his efforts for the last few years to speak on the phone or try to get messages to him through various circles. This TV moment shows his desperation and refusal to accept any responsibility for attacks on the Royals, attempts to undermine the institution and vicious claims about racism and bullying. One of Charles’ team labelled him ‘deluded’ for thinking a media interview, quite clearly poking at his father and brother, could force any talks.”
They added: “If Harry reckoned going ‘scorched earth’ was a clever move, he was foolish.”
The insider also said the “irony” of the Duke using the media to seemingly criticise the Royal Family was not lost on the palace. “The very arena of the media, which he has bemoaned for years, is the same platform he utilises to seemingly hurt his father, by saying things like ‘Charles may not be long for this world’ as well as other disrespectful accusations. The irony is not wasted on anyone within courtier circles and senior Royals,” the source added.
This is telling: Harry “doesn’t get the message.” So the palace admits that this whole security debacle has been about sending a message to Harry, and that they have been in control of his security situation the entire time? Yeah, Harry got the message. The message being: we don’t care if you’re harmed or put in mortal danger, in fact, we want you to be harmed and put in danger. The message being: stop trying to see your father, he does not care about you or your children. The message was received loud and clear, which is why Harry jumped on camera so quickly. They’re also trying to paint Harry as crazy and paranoid, which is exactly the same play they ran against his mother.
Meanwhile, it’s going to be a busy day in London with all of the VE-Day 80th anniversary events happening. After Buckingham Palace’s rota WhatsApp went apesh-t all weekend, they ended the briefing spree on Sunday with a different message:
The royal family are hoping for no more distractions as they put on a united front to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day this week, after the Duke of Sussex told the BBC that his father would not speak to him. It is understood that Buckingham Palace officials hope that “nothing will detract or distract from celebrating with full cheer and proud hearts that precious victory and those brave souls, on this most special and poignant of anniversaries”.
Hoping to put the comments from his younger son behind him, the King will be joined by the Queen and other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Monday to watch a flypast to commemorate the end of the Second World War.
Notable absences on the palace balcony, of course, will be Harry, who left his royal role five years ago, and the Duke of York, who was forced to step down in 2019 over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The King is now said to be determined not to allow the monarchy to be overshadowed by Harry and Andrew, who have been dubbed the “Dukes of Hazzard” by courtiers.
A Palace aide said: “The King, Queen and other members of the royal family are much looking forward to all the week’s VE Day events, when they will unite with the rest of the nation — and those across the Commonwealth and wider world — in celebrating, commemorating and giving thanks to the wartime generation whose selfless devotion, duty and service should stand as an enduring example to us all.”
Another version of “how dare Harry steal the thunder of the Greatest Generation.” Harry wasn’t the one who spent 60-plus hours screaming, crying and throwing up to the royal rota, trying to “spin” Charles’s terrible behavior.
Comparing Andrew to harry is sick. Charles is an old deluded fool. Go get your medals Charles and stop whining
Yeah, this really infuriates me.
There is a place in hell waiting for charles and he is heading there soon. Walk away Harry. Let karma take care of the left behinds.
I’m sure Lucifer has a special pit all prepared for his arrival…🔥👺🔥
What a creepy evil man. The most important thing that has come out of Harry’s security court case was finally having access to all documents regarding the decisions to deny him and his family security. He now has all the names of who was involved and when, along with a full accounting of the process and how it was changed and applied to him and his family. He now has the proof and it is on the record so should he ever write another book or when ever he speaks on this topic, it is backed up by the courts evidence. That is worth all the money he spent and more. I do hope that one day in the not so distant future Meghan and Harry write a book about all of this and the evil and vile workings of that ugly family and institution. Their children have the right to the whole truth about how their father fought for their safety and how their nasty grandfather denied it to them.
Harry is fine it’s the rest of the leftovers that are completely ape shit bananas. The only ones who will ruin VE Day are Chuckles and Horsilla and Peg with their asinine leaks to their bedmates at the gutter press. They will continue to demand stupid articles be written about Harry and Meg. If the would just shut up but they can’t because they are so hell bent on trying to ruin Harry but they are failing. Jealousy is a very addictive drug for them.
Harry doesn’t write the articles for the rats. So why can’t the Palace tell the rats to stop writing about them? Problem solved.
As is, this is the exact playbook they ancted against Diana. She must be insane! She’s deluded!
Chuck, this is all projection, you tyrant.
Like the alien in Buckaroo Banzai :
“Laugh while you can, monkey boy.”
Enjoy your robe and crown and the parade marching under your balcony. Most likely, it will be your last.
Seems funny to me a recently served combat veteran Prince Harry is excluded and deluded while the others wear medals they awarded themselves on VE Day, this smacks of deluded for me.
Yes, thank you! I was going to say the exact same thing. Willy and Pa with their chocolate coin medals are the delusional fools here.
The how dare Harry speak to the media he hates them all spin after every interview is so bizarre to me. They exist in extremes on everything. Either you’re perfectly okay with us shoving a camera under your skirt, or you can share no pictures at all of your family. You can work for the family doing service, or you have to stay holed up like Howard Hughes. Either you’re okay with us lying about you in newspapers and creating dangerous narratives, or you can’t speak to any media entities ever. It’s like nuance just doesn’t exist.
And the only way Harry will ” overshadow” ( gigantic eye roll) is if they spend the entire day talking about how ” sad” it is that Harry isn’t there with his family like they don’t know he has to be invited and hasn’t been in years.
Harry ain’t suing the BBC. He’s suing the tabloids who are your friends Chuck.
Harry has said multiple times how important a free and fair press is. They know this. They’re just ignoring that fact for their narrative. He’s opposed to a press that uses illegal means to get stories and invade privacy.
Well said! This is the message that needs to be trumpeted from the rooftops.
Funny thing about this group of left behind royals: they most likely would have faded away had Charles married someone other than Diana. She gave the BRF a boost in popularity, and all they could do was undermine her.
It’s the same thing with Harry and Meghan, and all these jealous idiots can do is put more nails in the coffin of an outdated institution.
Look at Chuck being a petty vindictive and jealous even facing the grim reaper he remains the same evil man.
So no more constitutional crisis, then? I guess that messaging ran afoul of BP lawyers….
We’re back to the tried and true : QEII would be horrified, Harry is crazy and the BRF will simply ignore him (while desperately and anonymously briefing to the press against him and Meghan).
the old royal and media playbook of dismissing critics as deluded, paranoid is very much in play but will it work in 2025.
Someone ought to do a 1995 v 2025 Palace playbook. The medium may have changed but their bot army can’t silence the majority.
it’s interesting that there’s “no recollections may vary” or straight denial of any of Harry’s points. Not even a brief through “sources” that of course it’s not true that anyone wishes Harry/ his family harm.
Also the irony of saying that Harry can’t be trusted cos of talking to the bbc…whilst palace insiders discuss with a uk broadsheet.
Anyway Diana was dismissed as paranoid about Charles & Camilla before tampon gate tape emerged & over her claims in the panorama interview but she was absolutely correct. I see they are trying more of the same with Harry by calling him deluded etc. I can imagine it’s been a tough week as he said the security case was the one that mattered the most. But I hope if there’s any footage from the Diana award event he does tomorrow I hope he’s his usual eloquent self
I forgot about the Diana Award! Aw, looking forward to it. The thing about them doing this whole delusional playbook again is that we’ve seen it before. So it becomes even more obvious and unbelievable the second time.
I’m sure Willy can use the same press release he wrote over the Bashir interview but replacing his mother’s name with his brother’s.
What a mess that person is.
Honestly, I think that was the whole point. In discrediting his mom, he knew he could then discredit his brother in the future. So his insecure jealousy for Harry is greater than his love for his mom, which is really sad.
Chucky is a narcissistic POS. He can put out a statement, but never spoke up when newborns Archie and Lili were bullied. I can’t wait for karma to hit him, along with his ugly horse, and his dimwitted heir.
Just what I had thought, and if he had condemned the racist bullying of Meghan and Archie at the time, probably none of this would be happening now. If Meghan had really been welcomed by the RF Harry and Meghan might still be working for them today.
If Charles didn’t want Harry to talk to the BBC, he should have just talked to his son.
I just checked out AP coverage. Lawd have mercy what a crowd. It’s obvious the British citizens ain’t feeling that family. I didn’t see any protest(respect to the veterans). The RF is drowning in the Chaos the created! Charles is a fool. Gently hated Diana! Camilla over your sons. Dumb move!
““He clearly feels aggrieved at the outcome of this legal action, but there is a great deal to be gained by maintaining a dignified silence,” Little said. “Sadly, as we know from past events, this isn’t Harry’s way of doing things.”
I thought this comment at the end of their article was interesting, I’m glad he talked otherwise we wouldn’t know just how bad our head of state really is. Telling other governments not to provide security for Harry is evil, I’m glad they ignored the King.
The message Harry is not getting is that he is supposed to live in exile quietly, in dignified silence. Instead he carried out lawsuits and speaks publicly about what the royal family is doing to him. True aristocrats know what it is to be banished by their sovereign and they abide by it. Poor deluded Harry just keeps beating his head against the wall
Bash me more your highness! Please sir, my sovereign lord, I want some more 😂
Yup, how effective did that silence work for anyone? Stiff upper lip days are over. Anyway, I find it refreshing when the likes of Lady Glenconner publicly discusses how her honeymoon was spent at a Parisian brothel in talk shows. How refreshing and it’s great therapy for her.
Chuck lost his shine after mistreating his first wife expecting her to put up and shut up about it.
Those Henry VIII days are over but Chuck sure is deluded to think that the whole world would support such endeavours against his own son.
I mean, H&M would like to live quietly, but they didn’t stop punishing them. When they didn’t say anything for 1 year after leaving, there were multiple stories in the tabloids leaked by the palace every day. They never stopped abusing them. That is why Harry pursued the legal cases until the end. He even asked in the Oprah interview to call off the dogs. It is the stupidity of BRF never listening to him.
The Palaces sure can dish it out but when asked for accountability, they scurry away like cockroaches. Just like the rats.
I had to 😂 at the comment Harry made that when he asked the name of the person who refused to give Meghan security at RAVEC, she quickly got security. Such cowardice from a BS committee.
@Blogger, that is also what I am seeing. When Taylor’s mother called their bluff, they reversed their decision again. It is a bullsh*t committee for men with huge egos. They don’t have any understanding of how their actions make UK look like a Banana Republic.
The palace comments just confirm the wisdom of Harry speaking out via the BBC … He calmly and wisely laid out the truth, and the palace — once again — hates him for it.
All this shows is contrary to what the press used to say after Kate joined the family, the Royal Family learnt nothing from what happened with Diana. The Palace is using the same playbook by resorting to calling Harry crazy, paranoid and deluded. I hope Harry is seeing and recognising this.
Wow Charles’s makeup/foundation line is very apparent in the header picture. Wonder if his face is still beet red without makeup.
I’d also think they could get him some makeup that is closer to his real skin, unless he’s just so red or yellow that they can’t?
Goodness gracious… what sort of father is this man