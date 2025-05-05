Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on movies ‘produced’ outside the US

Big news for the domestic and international film industry: Donald Trump is about to destroy everyone’s jobs in entertainment too. Trump has just announced that he plans to impose a 100% tariff on movies produced outside of the US. The majority of Hollywood productions are actually filmed outside the US, because it’s “cheaper” to film internationally, where there are more tax incentives in other countries and lax union regulations.
President Trump said he would impose a 100 percent tariff on movies “produced” outside the United States, proclaiming in a social media post on Sunday that the issue posed a national security threat.
Mr. Trump said he had authorized Jamieson Greer, the United States Trade Representative, to begin the process of taxing “any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.” Mr. Trump added, “This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.”
The Motion Picture Association, which represents the biggest Hollywood studios in Washington, declined to comment. The association’s latest economic impact report, based primarily on government data and released in 2023, showed that the film industry generated a positive U.S. balance of trade for every major market in the world.
As is often the case with Mr. Trump’s declarations on social media, it was not entirely clear what he was talking about. Did he mean any movie, including independent foreign-language films destined for art house cinemas and movies that play exclusively on streaming services? Would such a tariff apply only to movies receiving tax incentives from foreign countries — or to any movie with scenes shot overseas? What about postproduction visual effects work? A single superhero movie can often involve a half-dozen or more specialized firms scattered around the world.
Technically speaking, the vast majority of movies shown in American cinemas are produced in the United States — scripts written, preproduction planning handled, principal actors cast, footage edited and sound added. But Hollywood has increasingly turned to foreign locales for the cameras-rolling part of the moviemaking process because, as with so much traditional manufacturing, it is much cheaper.
Britain, Hungary, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and other countries offer tax incentives that Disney, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures and other major movie companies, including Netflix and Amazon, have used. International locales also often come with lower labor costs.
Yeah, this was just an announcement and it’s not like he’s actually made some kind of executive order. I’m not saying this is an idle threat – he’s going to pursue something around this issue, and he expects Hollywood executives to come to him and beg him to “make a deal.” If anything like this goes through, Hollywood is going to lose billions of dollars. If we get into a tit-for-tat tariff issue on film productions… well, that’s one way to get an independent film movement going again. It sometimes feels like Trump wants to go back to the 1970s – high inflation, a terrible economy, a gritty, crime-ridden New York, and a thriving independent film industry.
Hey, do you think George Clooney, who has produced many films overseas, is going to write a NYT op-ed about any of this or nah? I wonder if Trump’s biggest supporter Jeff Bezos – whose Amazon Prime has tons of overseas productions – will say anything.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
It’s only been 3 months…I can’t even.
Are you sure? Because it sure seems like three decades.
Who is going to keep track of what is done where to impose this tariff? He will have to define “produced” also. If it is a US company “producing” from a US address, but just filming in another country will that have a tariff? Sounds complicated and stupid and like somebody going even loonier than he already was.
Yes, and what exactly is the tariff on? The roll of film? The laptop with the digital final cut on it? Box office revenue? This is nonsense.
He’s not wrong that the film business in the US is dying but he’s the one that’s gonna put the final nail in the coffin. After living in LA for 23 years working on movies, we gave our notice and have to leave because there’s not enough work to be able to our pay rent. Only 9 months of work out of the last 28 months.
Not enough people are talking about how the media fields – from film to video games – are shrinking since the overproduction during the pandemic. it’s very scary in the creative fields now
Nor are we talking about how much streaming services have decimated box office, and now AI is in full effect in advertising. It is a grave time for folks, especially if you are in these fields, older and with a lot to lose
I know nothing about movie production, so can you enlighten me a little? Is this tariff thing going to help people who work in the industry? Also, why is independent filmmaking expected to thrive? I’m genuinly curious.
The US film industry is like every industry, it’s become multinational and it’s cheaper to build or in this case produce films and shows outside the U.S. But it’s not a dying industry as the leadership decisions are still made here(all the HQs are still in LA). Just like everything else it has to adapt to changing times.
Jeff Bezos is not a Trump supporter… he is a businessman who doesn’t want to lose any potential lucrative government contracts by going against the mafia organization, called the current US government, that Trump runs.
I know that means he has to appear close to the government but Trump is a reflection of our country and we have to accept it to better deal with it!
I know a bunch of folks pissed off at Bezos… he could have done a Bill Gates move and stayed quiet though but what’s better ? Someone not hostile for his business or someone quiet but still making backend deals ?
For YEARS we’ve seen the 😱 decisions Jeff Bezos makes regarding his employees & vendors…He is a TRUE Trump Supporter/Republican 🤬
His whole ethos seems to be profit at any cost
add in his pick me, blow up wife with her tits out and brains off to complete the MAGA profile.
@vs to put it at its most simplistic, there are generally two kinds of Trump supporters,. One type is the true believers, the real brainwashed cult members;they’re also the ones who will end up getting hurt for the most part by his policies. They’re the ones who vote against their own best interest because of racism, sexism homophobia, and their own mediocrity. The other is the opportunists who cosy up to the regime for their business interest and contracts to become more wealthy. This would be the industrialists in Germany in the late 1930scozying up to Hitler.
Bezos is the latter. In some ways it’s almost worse because it just shows that your values and your principles and other people’s fundamental human rights are for sale to the highest bidder.
Anyone who appeases dumpster fire to line their own pockets is a supporter. Bezos is one of the bros complete with blowup doll bought and paid for girlfriend.
He’ll end up getting an exemption in exchange for giving dumpy a personal percentage of Amazon.
If you support democracy, dump Amazon, their streaming, kindle, any amz shopping, dump abebooks now owned by Amazon, boycott whole paycheck for groceries.
Dump all of it and defund these bastards. Just like people are destroying tesla.
VS, Please see what happened at Bezos’ Washington Post last fall, when he blocked endorsing Harris for President. Please spot where he sat when Trump was inaugurated. Jeff Bezos is 100% a Trump endorser.
Vs, you’re obsfucating harm by offering distinctions without meaning. And throwing in some whataboutism with Gates.
Fuck Bezos, fuck Gates, fuck Trump, and fuck people who simp for billionaires.
What he wants more than anything is attention. I know his activity must be reported, but I wish people would not use his name or pic.
On Pajiba, they use Lee Pace’s photo for every post about Elon. I propose something similar for this site—let’s skip the Trump photo and go with someone sexy and likeable.
MFS, That’s a funny idea on tje one hand, but deeply concerning on the other. Trump is constantly twitting pictures of himself looking like a superhero, he probably loved being played by Sebastian Stan, and he’s totally the type to revel in getting a digital makeover (ie, sexy dude in his place). I think it’s better to see him in the original packaging, since it gives us a more authentic, more visceral reaction.
Let’s go with a peach. 🍑
Good grief. Services, which include the arts, have always been a positive flow in the balance of trade that has offset trade deficits on traditional goods. Now he wants to trash that too.
Donald Trump wants to go back to a time before The New Deal.
That’s what EVERY Republican POTUS…since Nixon has been SUCCESSFULLY doing…to the DETRIMENT of our society & country🤬
THAT’s it. I heard on some podcast that Republicans have been p*ssed off since FDRs New Deal & have been working to undo all of it ever since.
This! And let me tell you folks, the US before the New Deal was not great — we had massive economic recessions every decade or so, poverty was pervasive and what social safety net there was (often local charities or maybe some state efforts) couldn’t actually address the problems, segregation was rampant, birth control was outlawed (as was talking about birth control), etc., etc. The changes implemented during the New Deal were the start of a lot of good regulation and progressive federal programs. World War II left the US economy unscathed and we gained a lot of economic power and moral authority helping to rebuild all of the economies that had been destroyed in that war not to mention the changes brought on by decolonization. The Cold War helped solidify a lot of that and strengthened our economy (for better or worse the military industrial complex meant we invested in our public universities, for example), but damn if we aren’t just destroying all of that good will and economic networks as fast as we can right now. That could be good for other countries (like Kaiser mentioned, maybe their film industries will benefit), but it is a massive disaster for us. Like, I doubt I’ll see the recovery in my lifetime kind of disaster and that is terrifying!
“…it was not entirely clear what he was talking about.” This is your daily reminder that Republicans, and only Republicans, can stop this insanity at any time.
The continued appeasement of madman Donnie Two Dolls is unconscionable.
I saw a comment on social media: Once it was “a chicken in every pot”. Now it’s two dolls and measles.
👏👏👏👏👏
That’s a good one. (Sad though)
While not 100% of the added cost, one reason labor costs more in the US is the cost of Healthcare. By linking access to (not even affordable) Health insurance to the workplace, we keep ensuring labor costs are higher than every other country that provides decent government-run Healthcare.
Additional costs are also found in the insurance/liability sectors, but much of that is also tied to the cost of Healthcare.
I hadn’t made that connection, but you are absolutely correct — I am taking a leave of absence at the end of June and Cobra insurance for myself (no spouse, no dependents) will be $1200/month — because I use Skyrizi, I have already reached my out of pocket max for the year and it will be CHEAPER for me to pay that $1200 than start over with a cheaper policy and have a new deductible.
This is exactly it. It is cheaper to have a factory in Canada even though the workers are paid good wages and not having to pay for healthcare insurance for basic medical coverage is a huge factor. There is extended health care insurance provided, but those are add ons.
Trump is addicting to fighting. It’s like he has names in a hat and when he gets bored, he pulls out a name and picks a fight with the name on the slip. Hollywood, you’re up!
Is this the path to America only producing propaganda films about dear leader and about how white people never did anything wrong ever?
Yes. This is how he wants to destroy ‘lib hollyweird’ for daring to uphold artistic freedom. Anyone who isn’t white straight and male is to be punished.
He’s doing for attention and he wants the studio heads to go and kiss his ass. Hollywood is considered American because the ones producing the films are American.
What will likely happen is that China will tariff big studio films or threaten to and that will kill the international sales.
I’ve wondered for years how the upper class wives in the Handmaid’s Tale spend their days. There’s no media and they’re not allowed to read. Bossing around the servants can’t occupy every minute of the day? Anyway, I feel like we’re gonna find out soon enough what it’s like to live in a vacuum of no entertainment.
They knit for their future babies, garden and take walks.
Actually, gardening and taking walks all day sounds heavenly. Maybe that’s why I adore Jane Austen, but I’d kill myself if I couldn’t read. No, I’d take down the men who banned me from reading. With a fury they never imagined.
Ironically, The Handmaid’s Tale TV series is filmed in…Canada
This is directly an attack on Canada, specifically Vancouver, where many films are shot. Say goodbye to your Hallmark Christmas movies (in addition to your kids’ 30 dolls).
It is also a political attack against the mostly Democrat filled industry of Hollywood.
If Hollywood comes begging, this is going to turn into a battle over DEI. His minions want Hollywood to be a return to John Wayne (shh! Don’t mention all the Jewish creatives behind the scenes).
And a return to misogyny. When “men were men” on film and women and people of color were there only to support the white male star.
This moron is determined to destroy every industry until all of the elites bow the knee. Where are the billionaires who prevented him from owning an NFL team on his pathological to-do-list?
Part of his larger than life celebrity status was created by his small cameos and/or his buildings’ cameos or simply by mentioning his name in numerous Hwood movies and songs and The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice solidified that status and likely paved the way for his “presidencies” so his attack on them is surprising. But they helped create this monster so eff them.
I’m angry at everyone who passively and actively facilitated the return of this nitwit to the presidency! I got a little enjoyment at seeing how these billionaires bent the knee and his policies are causing them and their businesses to lose lots of money. But the Trumpcessiion is looming so even that joy is short-lived. RESIST!
I’m so angry. It can be overwhelming. We told them and told them and told them, but voting for a woman of color was just beyond their mental capacity. I just don’t think our society can be saved, redeemed. I will fight for human rights forever. I will never again believe in the promise of “America.”
Is this to help out the “christian” film studios? No one wants to see a film about angels starring Kirk Cameron anyway.
I’m predicting he’ll cave as he’s done repeatedly. Once the tariffs hits
on imported goods all hell over here breaks lose. Same with movies/film industry. My prediction – AI going to be his and Magas downfall. How it debunks their lies and how more advanced it gets every month.
there is one problem …. Netflix has committed to spend some money abroad. Like in Canada, Netflix has sign an agreement to spend x amount of money to keep business in Canada and not following the CRTC regulations. at first it was a couple of millions of dollars they need to spend in the film industry for any type of production. A lot of groups from divers union (ACTRA, SARTEC, UDA, WGC, AQTIS) made pressure on the government to not only increase the investment of Netflix in our country but also to actually produced Canadian content so example the Recruit was film in Montreal but the film is set in DC and Europe (but its actually Montreal). So I know France has a similar agreements with Netflix (it’s probably even better). Amazon Prime also etc …. but it will hurt the Canadian industry… mostly Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.
I live in NZ and was horrified to see this latest tariff this morning.
We have a thriving movie industry here and my daughter has worked solidly in the industry after graduating – I hope to god this stupid idea doesn’t go anywhere as it’s going to have a huge impact here and in Australia and others.
Yes, please! Although we shouldn’t have any positive associations. May I suggest a smashed cantaloupe?