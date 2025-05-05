King Charles will head to Canada this month, his first trip to Canada as king

On the same day that Prince Harry lost his security-case appeal, Buckingham Palace made a big announcement: King Charles and Queen Camilla will be heading to Canada this month. The timing of this announcement was possibly partially to do with Sussex drama, but the visit itself is more about politics and the strained alliances between the Confederacy of Trumplandia versus the UK, Europe and Canada. Donald Trump is still warmongering and threatening to invade Canada, and Canada’s Conservatives just got destroyed in their general election. So the new prime minister, Mark Carney, invited Charles to attend the opening of Canada’s Parliament.
The King and Queen will visit Canada later this month when Charles will travel to Ottawa to open the country’s parliament, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. It will be the King’s twentieth visit to the Commonwealth realm, but his first since ascending the throne.
The royal visit comes at a critical time for Canada and its relationship with the US, after Mark Carney’s Liberal Party won the election. Pierre Poilievre, Carney’s rival and the populist Conservative leader, had initially been leading in the opinion polls until President Trump took aim at Canada by launching a trade war and issuing threats to annex the country as the 51st state.
In his victory speech, Carney, the former Bank of England governor, told Canadian voters that Trump wanted to “break us so that America can own us”. He added: “That will never happen.”
The timing of the King and Queen’s visit to Canada is significant, as it comes before the UK hosts an inward state visit for President Trump. He has been offered a second state visit, unprecedented for a US president. It is now scheduled for September and the president has described it as a “fest”.
Meanwhile, Charles’s relationship with Carney goes back to the latter’s time with the Bank of England. The King, who serves as the head of state for Canada, held an audience with Carney in March.
The King and Queen last visited in May 2022 when they made a three-day visit to St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ottawa, Yellowknife and Dettah, and Northwest Territories.
Again, it’s remarkable that Charles never went on a world tour after his accession to the throne. I will keep pointing that out because the British outlets refuse to point out how weird that is. A world tour was always the plan, Charles was supposed to consolidate the commonwealth power or, at the very least, visit all of the realms of which he is still head of state. The fact that he’s been king since September 2022 and this will be his first time (as king) on Canadian soil is bonkers and not the way it was supposed to be. Also remarkable: Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has not stepped foot on Canadian soil since 2016.
Anyway, there’s some chatter about “why is Charles available to fly to Canada last minute but he can’t fly to California to see his grandchildren.” Sure, he could do that. But he doesn’t want to. Because he does not give a sh-t about seeing or spending time with his grandkids.
I get why he was invited to do this but ugh…I kinda prefer when we don’t have to host the Royals and play this game of happy colonial family. But since I loathe Trump slightly more than I loathe Charles I guess it’s a good idea.
You know, having the power to hurt people & using that power is a terrible thing.
But having power to help people and NOT using that power is worse. Way worse.
Charles has centuries of human rights abuses behind him & he upholds those institutions to this day.
No one should be ok with any of this, either man, in 2025.
I agree with you completely. I’m just saying this was a political decision and I get what the government is trying to do even if I really don’t like it. To remind trump that Canada has historical relationships and maybe other countries will care if we are invaded. We don’t have a tonne of cards as trump likes to remind us.
I hate both of them, Trump and Charles/Camilla equally. I hate that the first thing Carney does after we voted him to power is invite that ugly man a d his horsey face side chick to come to Canada and spend our hard earned money. Why dies the tax payer have to foot this humongous security bill for their miserable arses?? Uuugggrh, I hate those people. I hope they don’t make it.
Maybe Charles called to congratulate him and he politely said “come see us” and didn’t expect to be taken up on it?
Listen, I don’t love this as a progressive Canadian but as someone who has many friends who are in the diplomatic sphere, I totally get it. Trump really likes the royals, and fancies himself as a king. Being recognized by these type of people is something he craves. That’s why the king and the British government thought they were really sending Trump a signal when Donny wore his Canadian medals after Trump continued to make noises about annexing us. It was a subtle signal to back off.
The first attempt to warn him didn’t work for the Cheeto King, so by inviting Charles to open parliament, it is a loud signal that Canada belongs to someone else. Gross, I know but I get it. It is the “I already have a boyfriend,” defence. And sadly, the only thing that gets a man to back off is by saying you belong to another man. Not sure that works for Donny “Grab em by the P#$$%”. But anything is worth a shot.
I’m not wild about the expense but I get the purpose.
@Sunny I agree. Both of them are scum but Trump poses an existential threat to Canada and its people deserve to be protected by all means possible.
@sunny you’re totally correct. This is the reason why Carney is welcoming him at this time.
It’s a highly symbolic FU to Trump within Trump’s own vein of narcissism. Real kings trump Trump’s delulu grandiosity, and Canada has one.
I think that inviting the King was a sensible move, as much as I now despise him.
It’s also bad optics when you think that the liberal votes in Quebec is the reason why Carney won the election. I understand why it was done, but eurgh!
Listen, I despise Trump, absolutely. And I think the notion of a royal family is ludicrous and offensive. But, I think Charles opening parliament is a good move. Similar to the French submarine chilling off the coast of Halifax, as well as the effusive camaraderie from Scholz, I think it’s like proofing your house against would-be burglars, showing them you are not an easy target. It’s us Canadians saying that we are not without allies, and acquiring us will not be without widespread resistance within and beyond our borders.
This is about Charles being asked to do his job and demonstrating to orange blob and world that canada is under him as head of state, that we are part of the commonwealth, as he threats the sovereignty of Canada.
I wouldn’t read anything significant into the timing of the announcement relating to the Sussexes. Mr Carney announced the visit first on Friday during his first press conference after his election.
I agree. This alleged back and forth battle for the headlines has grown tiresome.
It’s being alleged that BP was supposed to make this announcement the day before the court ruling but it didn’t. I think the timing of Charles’ visit was an attempt to bring the focus back to him but the Palace didn’t know that Harry was going to do the BBC interview.
He probably wouldn’t have done the interview if the King had told RAVAC that he wanted Harry to have his security back. Harry certainly would not have talked the way he did. Behaviour breeds behaviour and Harry and Meghan were treated very badly by the racists in the RF and the press.
King Cuck and his Rottweiler wife on a colonial tour again. What a tedious exercise for all. Hope they don’t cost the Canadian taxpayer much with their visit.
Billy and Lazy Katie should be doing this tour, the King is ill.
Please, peggie-willie and lazy kate cant do sht, they represent nothing but entitlement and are nothing symbolic of strength, power, negotiation and are purely irrelevant when it comes to politics, in a time if extreme uncertainty for Canada and the world. I dont see how they could ever help: William is a bum and kate’s only opinion is repeatedly how her kids are so passionate about whatever her visit is about that day.
It works out to about $2 per Canadian. I can afford a $2 Buck Chuck visit if it means poking Trump in the eye by showing solidarity with the Canadian people. This is what it’s all about, not some “Oh dahling let’s go grace the colonials with our magnificence” trip. Charles knows Carney quite well from his Bank of England days, and knows what Canada is up against with the meth lab next door to us. I imagine he will fire some well-placed barbs in Trump’s direction about the “let’s annex Canada!” bullshit. This will be the one and only time I approve of a royal visit since I saw the Queen in Toronto when I was 6 years old (am now 72).
Amen Jaded.
This is the first time in 50 years that a reigning monarch as been asked to read the Throne speech at the opening of parliament. I get why Carney did it. When you look across the water the U.K P.M Starmer has been playing games and not trying to offend Trump. Carney is saying if U S tries to invade Canada you cross the pond better remember your obligations to us as a Commonwealth country and also the country that came to your defense first before the U.S during WW2. Also I hope Quebec Republicans fill the gallery during the Kings speech and give him the what for.
May his trip to Canada be filled with nothing but trouble.
May his trip to Canada be full of pens without ink.
Charles is a pen without ink….
I hope he gets protests everywhere he goes. That man and his Rottweiler side chick horse face wife are hideous 🤢🤮🤮
May the empty pens be replaced by flower sprinkles
May his trip to Canada be filled with chants of love for Princess Diana and Prince Harry.
😍😍😍
And the Not My King yellow placards 😂
Wonder if Republic is planning to go there too.
Well said all of you…👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Yeah. I’m so disgusted by Charles.
I have little (no) love for Charles, and would love to see the monarchy in Canada abolished. However, on this occasion, it’s not about Charles, it’s a demonstration about Canada and our allies. So on this occasion, I would really they make a positive and dignified impression, and not one that suggests we’re weak and not worth respecting.
May his visit to Canada send the right kind of message to Canadian allies and anyone with an interest in global stability. The king’s a figurehead used for ceremonial purposes in this context. Parliament otherwise opens with a “speech from the throne” by his governor general in Canada ( who is herself Indigenous). It’s all too quaint. I don’t like that Canada has to pay for their security when he won’t ensure security for his son, but it’s a rotten unfair world.
I have nothing good to say about this man .
My heart is aching for Harry , the cruelty that has been inflicted by his father is beyond my understanding .
I would be so proud to have him as my son and can only hope the love of his wife and family can heal some of his pain .
I only wish karma on Charles , I hope one day he gets his punishment for all his sins .
I think this trip was quickly arranged because the British Government effed up when it invited Trump for a second state visit.
That may have been a factor. But the biggest one was the outcome of the Canadian election. The Conservatives if in power would not have made this move.
Hey charles drop off Camilla At a spa and fly to Montecito to visit Harry Meghan and the children and apologize
How can he apologise for telling other countries’ governments not to give his son security. That was appalling.
Yeah, why the hell did the UK invite him for a second time? It makes the UK look weak and the felon bully will delight in causing more problems. It doesn’t get the UK what they want. (This is not the way to deal with narcissists but perhaps with the royals’ narcissism, the Uk is only used to what not to do.).
Is he overshadowing charlottes birthday through this announcement
I needed that laugh this morning! 😂
As a Canadian in this economic climate I don’t want to pay for any part of this frivolous colonizer’s visit. Stay home, Chuck.
Well said! Not my asshole king!!!! Strength and peace to Harry and his family. Please stay safe!
No one wants him here, the monarchy has become somewhat of a joke to many Canadians, especially with +2 months of silence while the US treats us like a red headed stepchild.
The king is useless to Canada these days. Save the money for your dilapidated housing and don’t bother.
This visit is definitely too little and way to late have any impact on the discourse between the US and Canada
As someone who has family that don’t mind Trump, they campaigned against him in the primary but voted from Trump in the election, I don’t understand what message the Canadian PM thinks he is sending. Is this supposed to emphasize ties with Europe because since Brexit very few people equate the UK with Europe, politically. If the PM wanted to signal Canada’s strong connections to Europe they should have announced a state visit ect. from France or Germany or even Denmark. A state visit from Denmark is the type of petty that conservatives I know would have appreciated
Given that the average American is famously ignorant of what’s going on outside their own borders, which do you think is most likely going to get their attention – 1) a visit to Canada from the British monarch who they probably have heard of; or 2) a visit to Canada from the French/German/Danish leader whom they definitely haven’t heard of.
That said, I don’t even think a visit from a British monarch that they know of is going to make much of an impact. It’s gonna be a shrug.
Does it really matter if Charles gets more attention if that attention is just laughter and mockery?
I don’t think Charles’ visit to Canada will get any real coverage in the US unless there are gaffes. It’s not something we would be interested in.
It’s not a normal state visit. It’s to open the Canadian Parliament with the traditional “Speech from the Throne” – usually delivered by the Crown’s rep in Canada, the Governor General, an appointed not elected position. Sets out the government priorities. I know it sounds antiquated and that it may be, but that is what is going to happen. With the British ruler as, per the Canadian constitution, the country’s Head of State, Chuck’s the guy. They’re just bumping things up a notch given the pivotal nature of this government – same party, new leader, but even more important, same Trump, new threats.
This visit has been sometime in the making, even if it’s been officially announced just now.
Not only did PM Carney see C-Rex when he went to France and the UK two days after taking over from Justin Trudeau, mid-March, and mentioned that he proposed to KCIII to come over for the opening of the Parliament — but there are somewhat familial ties to the RF as well. His brother Sean Carney heads the Wales’s household as COO.
And I do hope they’ll get booed. Loudly.
Mark becomes Bank of England Governor then PM of Canada.
Sean becomes COO of KP. 🫠
Not sure if I’d like to emphasise that KP connection in this climate. I’d question Sean’s competence for joining KP so willingly. But at this stage it would be his sanity. 🥴
Do you mean his brother is officially in charge of the sh-t show that is KP? 😳
To remind us all of KC3 & wife’s popularity, a timely a excerpt from comedian Rick Mercer’s book:
Rick Mercer
“A Nation Worth Ranting About”
Heir Today
November 17, 2009
So the future King of Canada, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, have left our shores …
Thank God that’s over with. Why is it when the Royals pop in for a visit, we’re expected to drop everything? And we do – the Prime Minister of Canada, the Governor General, all the TV networks. In fact, the only people who didn’t show up this time were the crowds.
This royal visit began in an empty stadium in St. John’s Newfoundland, and went downhill from there. And believe me, if the Royal Family can’t fill a stadium in Newfoundland, a place where some people still fly the Union Jack, there’s a serious problem. The Tragically Hip can fill that room four nights in a row, and they charge admission.
I know what’s going on here. Canada is the “B” circuit. …
That’s the way the Royal Family views Canada. Look at Prince Harry. There’s a superstar. They sent Prince Harry to Lesotho for two and a half months. And what do we get? Eleven days with Camilla and a bill for a couple million bucks.
Look, Canada is 142 years old, and we still pledge allegiance to a family that lives in a castle in England. No hard feelings, nothing personal. It’s time we grew up.
“ the only people who didn’t show up this time were the crowds.”
Is it an actual tour if the public doesn’t turn up? 🤔
I am furious that Carney has invited Charles to read the throne speech. This is no way to show that Canada is a sovereign nation. I fear that Carney is a committed royalist mostly because of his British wife and his time working in the UK. I am pleased that Canada managed to pull off the best election result that could be hoped for and that the conservative leader was defeated. I understand Australia has managed to do the same, except that their prime minister supports Australian becoming a republic.
Does Carney have dual citizenship? If so, will he get some sort of baronetcy after the tour?
Carney gave up his British & Irish citizenships during the election campaign. He now only has his Canadian passport.
Pity, his Irish passport would be useful post-Brexit.
Does anyone know if Australia has the same Crown treaties with its indigenous peoples that Canada does with its First Nations? That’s a complicating factor for ditching the monarchy. Canada kind of has to put up with the Crown stuff in order for the First Nations to have more power and control over their land — and they have been involved with environmental stewardship among other issues.
He seems to be a committed pragmatist.
Yeah, when I mentioned this trip to my conservative American family members they literally scoffed
Oh, Canada, I’m sorry that things have gotten so bad with Trump that you have to welcome Charles and his sidepiece.
Thanks – point taken and much appreciated.
That’s my thoughts too. It’s a black humour type of time in geopolitics.
If Trump sees Charles is King of Canada Trump will think he can call Charles and work out a deal for him to sell Canada to the US.
Trump will probably say something petty and gossipy about the family problems.
But what can Trump offer in return? Hawaii? American Samoa?
May all of the things Charles hopes for his second son come to pass in his own life.
Amen
I wouldn’t walk across the street to see him.
Are they going to be mocking people at official welcoming ceremonies again ?
Important note: The conservatives didn’t get “destroyed” they actually made gains. They didn’t win the election but it’s false to say gains weren’t made: the balance of the house is shifted and the Liberals are a minority government— this is very important to the balance of the house, so let’s not ignore that.
I wonder if the Palace will even bother to make excuses about why #KingCharlesTheCruel will not fly an extra five hours to visit his “beloved grandchildren” in California before he leaves North America?
Of course he’s ill, right, and the extra flight time would just be so ONEROUS for him, poor sausage!
Never mind that the flight time to Australia, where they went just a few months ago, is nearly twice that of the combined flight time from London to Ottawa plus on to LA…
As always, the devil is in the details, and also in full control of Charles’s soul, if in fact he has one.