Why did Brooklyn Beckham skip his father’s 50th birthday celebrations?

David Beckham’s 50th birthday was last Friday, May 2. He shares a birthday with Princess Charlotte, which I’m sure is a two-way thunder-steal. David still hasn’t received his knighthood, and that was the focus of much of the birthday coverage. But the knighthood issue hid a larger Beckham family friction: Brooklyn Beckham completely skipped his father’s birthday celebrations. For several years now, there’s been tension between Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz on one side, and the rest of the Beckham family on the other side. The old drama used to be between Nicola and Victoria Beckham. These days, the drama is between Brooklyn and his younger brother Romeo, all about how Brooklyn dated Romeo’s girlfriend first and something something brother-beef. Well, in any case, Brooklyn has now skipped two of his father’s birthday bashes.
Brooklyn Beckham skipped his dad David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday party amid his rumored feud with brother Romeo. As the rest of Brooklyn’s famous family was pictured celebrating at popular London restaurant Core on Saturday, the young model and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, were notably absent from any photos taken during the festivities.
The former soccer star was supported by wife Victoria Beckham, and three of their kids: Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13. Victoria wore a white gown for the happy outing, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail on Saturday. Sons Romeo and Cruz both appeared dapper in their classic white suits. They were both accompanied by their girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel, respectively. Additional stars in attendance for David’s birthday bash included Gordon Ramsay, Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria.
Brooklyn, 26, allegedly flew back to the US on Saturday ahead of the celebration, the outlet reported. Reps for Brooklyn did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
This marks the second birthday party for the “Beckham” star following his previous star-studded, black-tie affair for his 50th at Cipriani Downtown Miami in March. It’s worth noting that Brooklyn didn’t attend that event either. Sources said it was due to the rumored rift between Romeo and Brooklyn. Sources close to the family claimed last month that the two eldest Beckham brothers are currently in a feud and not on speaking terms over Romeo’s girlfriend — who allegedly carried on a brief romance with the older Beckham brother prior to her current relationship. Insiders told TMZ the sibling rift has nothing to do with jealousy but rather, Brooklyn’s concern for Turnbull’s possible motives behind dating another Beckham son.
As Page Six notes, Brooklyn and Nicola were in England at some point last week but they flew back to America before David’s birthday. Now TMZ has an exclusive about exactly what happened:
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s absence from David Beckham’s 50th birthday is all due to family tension … ’cause we’ve learned they tried to meet up and celebrate David privately — but, they were rebuffed. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Brooklyn and Nicola flew to London last week — for the sole purpose of celebrating David.
The two reached out to the fam ahead of the big weekend, we’re told … asking them to get together privately before the birthday festivities — however, their request didn’t go over well with the other family members. Our sources say Brooklyn and Nicola were told to show up to the main celebrations or they wouldn’t get a chance to see the fam … leaving the two saddened because they simply won’t be around Brooklyn’s brother Romeo and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.
We broke the story … Brooklyn and his brother Romeo aren’t on speaking terms because of his relationship with Turnbull — who Brooklyn had a romantic connection with several years ago, but that’s all water under the bridge now.
I have no stake in this Beckham family beef and I don’t have any particular sympathy for any side. I think Brooklyn is acting childish about Romeo and his girlfriend. I also think the Beckhams probably should have made time to hang out with Brooklyn and Nicola privately and separately from Brooklyn’s siblings. The Beckham fam was so close when the kids were growing up, and I don’t think David and Victoria have done a good job handling the (imo, completely natural) frictions that come with their sons becoming men.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Welp. To me it sounds like Nicola is the one having and issue with the ex-girlfriend being in Romeo’s life and Brooklyn is siding with his wife. Jealousy is a nasty drug.
That would explain this all much better
Maybe? Or not? I have no idea but two brothers fighting? with the wife being the one most to blame by the uk tabloids seems like a pattern, just saying.
In this case I can see Nicola having a problem with the ex-girlfriend being part of her new family. She has to have this person at many of the family functions because the ex is now dating the brother. I suspect that this is the reason for skipping David’s birthday celebration. Brooklyn wants to keep his wife happy. I don’t think that Brooklyn is as unhappy with his brother dating his ex as his wife seems to be. Jealousy is a terrible thing to deal with.
I agree with what Jais said, that the time-honored default is to just blame the woman as the cause of family friction, as we’ve seen with Harry and Meghan. The article, whether true or not, clearly states that it’s the brothers who aren’t speaking. If it’s true that David and Victoria refused to meet up and celebrate privately with Brooklyn and Nicola after they traveled all the way over there, that’s a pretty big family fracture and very sad.
I agree with Jais that the time-honored default is to just blame the woman as the cause of family friction, as we’ve seen with Harry and Meghan. The article, whether true or not, clearly states that it’s the brothers who aren’t speaking. And if it’s true that David and Victoria simply refused to meet up and celebrate privately with Brooklyn and Nicola after they traveled all the way over there, that’s a pretty big family fracture and very sad.
Her being jealous of someone her hubby dated in 2017 when they were 18 and 16 seems so childish if that’s the case.
I have no idea. But Brooklyn and Nicole are married now. So her being jealous seems silly. Could that be the case? Maybe? It’s def how the tabloids are going to salivate to write it. But brothers who might have already had issues that we don’t know about…and the younger one is now dating a former flame…that seems like a bigger reason for beef imo.
I would have the ick if one of my sisters was in a relationship with a man that I had slept with. It wouldn’t cause a family rupture but it would be uncomfortable for me.
If that’s the case that’s something for them to address within their marriage, and outside of his relationship with his family.
And I agree that it can be hard when you are a very close family for those dynamics to change when people get married and have kids because their focus and priorities change ( as it should), and sometimes people aren’t good with that shift.
I don’t know where the issue lies, it could be a combination of Brooklyn not understanding how to handle things with his immediate family within that group not dragging his extended family into it, or his extended family not understanding that his priorities will shift with his marriage.
My thoughts as well!
Is it normal for one sibling dating the ex of another sibling? Because in my family, that wouldn’t fly and no, the ex wouldn’t get invited to family gatherings. It is weird to me 🤷♀️ So, I can see Brooklyn having a problem with it.
Just because you dated someone doesn’t mean you have any control over who they have future relationships with. People have made up these strange rules about everything. If you want to reject your brother because he’s dating someone you dated, that’s on you. (Note, that’s assuming there’s nothing actually abusive that happened. Hurt feelings? Get over them.)
I think it very much depends on how the first relationship went. If the ex and the first family member dated and then had a mutually respectful breakup and then a second family member started dating them after some time had passed, it’s a bit awkward but fundamentally NBD. But if the first relationship was high-drama or ended really badly, I would definitely wonder about the second family member choosing to invite that back in. The fact that David & Victoria seem fine with the new relationship suggests to me that Brooklyn/Nicola are the problem here. If Romeo’s GF really is a big grifter (as is implied Brooklyn thinks), wouldn’t D&V be icing her out? Or maybe they privately agree with Brooklyn but realize a big public rejection is just going to make Romeo dig in and stick with the relationship even if it sucks?
Kim was 16 when they dated.
@Bqm, I don’t get why the age matters if there was a physical relationship. There are millions of single people out there. It isn’t hard to find someone who didn’t sleep with your sibling. I don’t know it might be a cultural difference, but it would be a big matter if someone dates two siblings in my family or friends circle. I might understand some people become friends after breaking up and they might not care seeing their ex dating their relative, but apparently this isn’t the case here. It is really annoying that the wife is gonna get blamed for this though, when it is reported it is an issue between two brothers.
This makes so much sense. One of the problems with the whole therapeutic model of boundaries and demanding respect is that it completely falls apart if you are a dumbass.
I agree with this. Her not him
Rich people having “serious” problems.
Brooklyn Is married, it’s none of his business what his ex does. Also, sadly I doubt his marriage will last long and then what is he going to do? Alienating his family is not cool.
His attempts to see his father were “rebuffed”? Becks & Posh really do believe they are royalty. No wonder he’s so chaffed about the knighthood. Maybe when KC sees how David is choosing one son over another, he’ll be deemed worthy.
I really doubt this. I don’t see these two ever rejecting any of their kids for anything at any time. I think that’s pure tabloid fiction.
Honestly? I come from a close family and my living parent would absolutely take a “you’re being ridiculous and can either join us or not” stance if there was tension between my siblings or I and neither of us had done something really egregious. And I’m sorry, but dating someone my sibling had a non serious relationship with nearly a decade ago would not be considered egregious. They were teenagers.
‘rebuffed’ being the writer’s take in an article obviously planted and slanted. Not everything circles back to the grifters in the palaces.
I agree with @jais, they always seem to blame the woman/wife over there. Maybe the 2 brothers do have a conflict. Hmm, where have we seen that before…
@sevenblue – yes to me too it’s weird as it will cause family tensions.
Did William go to the 50th birthday party of the man he “can always call and who will answer”??
I hope the universe gifted David some dignity for his birthday.
I don’t keep up with these people. So now Brooklyn is back to being a model? I thought he was going to be a designer or a photographer or a chef, or a cowboy or a fireman or an astronaut…
Lol. He does act like a 5 year old who wants to have a career in all things.
It’s beyond rational, but I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a face that looks as dopey as Brooklyn, so I blame him, naturally.
The only thing Brooklyn is known for is being D and V’s son. If he’s on the outs, do we have to talk about him? He’s not noteworthy and comes off like an arrogant snot in interviews. 🤷🏾♀️
I don’t think I believe this. I think something else is going on. This just doesn’t ring true. I think the kids are/were tight. The whole family has always been very tight. The only rift has been when Brooklyn married out, and then problems started being reported. Sorry, it’s going to be one of two people if that is the case. I think that is the story plucked out of the air and given, rather than tell the real reason. (that I have no clue of) I think if Nicola is mentioned, the press will never let that go. I’m shocked and sorry to read of this though. I just think that a knighthood is nothing compared to one’s family or a child. And yes, I get the comparison to Chuck. I think proximity is like being exposed to the royal disease and stupidity. This explanation just makes me want to say, but what is the real reason. But what do I know.
If my husband had a problem with his brother’s girlfriend, whom he dated very briefly when they were young, then I’d have a very serious talk with him about it. He shouldn’t even attempt to interfere in his brothers’ lives and relationships. If Romeo gets burned then it’s on him. Othertwise this reads as Brooklyn being extremely territorial of his brother, very invested in their relationship, and a very unhealthy boundary between brothers. As a woman I’d be very uncomfortable about this dynamic.
Ah, the Beckhams, England’s second-most dysfunctional family. All that’s lacking is the press calling Brooklyn and Nicola’s departure “Bexit.”
David and Victoria have been gossip fodder for a very long time. Since the former football star got together with the Spice Girl, their default reaction to gossip is to just keep doing what they’re doing. They normally don’t respond, they just continue on, and they’ve done that for decades. People around them generally don’t say much either.
TMZ has a source. The source knows that Brooklyn and Nicola flew in to see David et al privately and the source reports that the couple *felt sad* when they were rebuffed. The source also says that B and N could celebrate with everyone, or they would not see anyone. They obviously choose not to see the family, but it’s not reported as them being out of line for placing Romeo’s relationship above David’s 50th. So it definitely sounds like the two are blabbing to a shady gossip site.
Whatever the real problems are, Nicola and Brooklyn are not behaving like the Beckhams normally do, and issues cropped up when he fell in love with her. I don’t want to say she’s the issue (though she could be), because it might be both of them or even just him this time around. There is definitely a lack of trust between them and all the rest.
Can’t stand this family.
When it comes to family stuff, David and Victoria seem pretty down-to-earth and normal. I can totally see them saying that they’re already spending a lot of money on a big fancy party and they’re not having another birthday get-together just for Brooklyn because he’s throwing a tantrum.