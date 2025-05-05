Why did Brooklyn Beckham skip his father’s 50th birthday celebrations?

David Beckham’s 50th birthday was last Friday, May 2. He shares a birthday with Princess Charlotte, which I’m sure is a two-way thunder-steal. David still hasn’t received his knighthood, and that was the focus of much of the birthday coverage. But the knighthood issue hid a larger Beckham family friction: Brooklyn Beckham completely skipped his father’s birthday celebrations. For several years now, there’s been tension between Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz on one side, and the rest of the Beckham family on the other side. The old drama used to be between Nicola and Victoria Beckham. These days, the drama is between Brooklyn and his younger brother Romeo, all about how Brooklyn dated Romeo’s girlfriend first and something something brother-beef. Well, in any case, Brooklyn has now skipped two of his father’s birthday bashes.

Brooklyn Beckham skipped his dad David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday party amid his rumored feud with brother Romeo. As the rest of Brooklyn’s famous family was pictured celebrating at popular London restaurant Core on Saturday, the young model and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, were notably absent from any photos taken during the festivities. The former soccer star was supported by wife Victoria Beckham, and three of their kids: Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13. Victoria wore a white gown for the happy outing, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail on Saturday. Sons Romeo and Cruz both appeared dapper in their classic white suits. They were both accompanied by their girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel, respectively. Additional stars in attendance for David’s birthday bash included Gordon Ramsay, Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria. Brooklyn, 26, allegedly flew back to the US on Saturday ahead of the celebration, the outlet reported. Reps for Brooklyn did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. This marks the second birthday party for the “Beckham” star following his previous star-studded, black-tie affair for his 50th at Cipriani Downtown Miami in March. It’s worth noting that Brooklyn didn’t attend that event either. Sources said it was due to the rumored rift between Romeo and Brooklyn. Sources close to the family claimed last month that the two eldest Beckham brothers are currently in a feud and not on speaking terms over Romeo’s girlfriend — who allegedly carried on a brief romance with the older Beckham brother prior to her current relationship. Insiders told TMZ the sibling rift has nothing to do with jealousy but rather, Brooklyn’s concern for Turnbull’s possible motives behind dating another Beckham son.

As Page Six notes, Brooklyn and Nicola were in England at some point last week but they flew back to America before David’s birthday. Now TMZ has an exclusive about exactly what happened:

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s absence from David Beckham’s 50th birthday is all due to family tension … ’cause we’ve learned they tried to meet up and celebrate David privately — but, they were rebuffed. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Brooklyn and Nicola flew to London last week — for the sole purpose of celebrating David. The two reached out to the fam ahead of the big weekend, we’re told … asking them to get together privately before the birthday festivities — however, their request didn’t go over well with the other family members. Our sources say Brooklyn and Nicola were told to show up to the main celebrations or they wouldn’t get a chance to see the fam … leaving the two saddened because they simply won’t be around Brooklyn’s brother Romeo and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. We broke the story … Brooklyn and his brother Romeo aren’t on speaking terms because of his relationship with Turnbull — who Brooklyn had a romantic connection with several years ago, but that’s all water under the bridge now.

I have no stake in this Beckham family beef and I don’t have any particular sympathy for any side. I think Brooklyn is acting childish about Romeo and his girlfriend. I also think the Beckhams probably should have made time to hang out with Brooklyn and Nicola privately and separately from Brooklyn’s siblings. The Beckham fam was so close when the kids were growing up, and I don’t think David and Victoria have done a good job handling the (imo, completely natural) frictions that come with their sons becoming men.