Security expert Richard Aitch agrees: Prince Harry’s security case was a ‘stitch-up’

The Duchess of Sussex posted the above photo on her Instagram over the weekend, following her husband's loss in the British appeals court and his subsequent BBC interview. Meghan posted a very pointed image of Harry with his two children at their California home. No matter what, Harry IS home and his children are safe, and that's what matters most.

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace went on a huge briefing spree and all of the major royal reporters had their own quotes from “palace insiders” and “royal sources” who inevitably talked around the major accusations coming from Harry’s interview. There was little to no pushback on the royal narrative in the British media, save for this interview with Richard Aitch, a security expert and former royal protection officer. Here’s a clip of his interview:

Everything Aitch says here is completely accurate, especially “it’s retributive justice for Megxit,” as in… this was never actually about the Sussexes’ safety or the threats against them in the UK, this entire security case was a years-long process of enforcing a dangerous “punishment” on Harry and Meghan for leaving. Aitch also agrees with Harry’s assessment that this was absolutely an “establishment stitch-up.” Interestingly enough, the BBC had to apologize for a “lapse” in their editorial standards for this interview. Speaking of establishment stitch-ups, huh? Can’t air an interview with a security professional who agrees with everything Harry has said.