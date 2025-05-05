Security expert Richard Aitch agrees: Prince Harry’s security case was a ‘stitch-up’

The Duchess of Sussex posted the above photo on her Instagram over the weekend, following her husband’s loss in the British appeals court and his subsequent BBC interview. While we’ll talk about the kids, can we talk about the backyard? Or I guess we could call it a “garden” or something very posh. All of the trees and all of the lushness… it’s really beautiful. I bet birds love their property. I wonder how many bird feeders they have on the property! Anyway, as you can see, Meghan posted a very pointed image of Harry with his two children at their California home. No matter what, Harry IS home and his children are safe, and that’s what matters most.
Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace went on a huge briefing spree and all of the major royal reporters had their own quotes from “palace insiders” and “royal sources” who inevitably talked around the major accusations coming from Harry’s interview. There was little to no pushback on the royal narrative in the British media, save for this interview with Richard Aitch, a security expert and former royal protection officer. Here’s a clip of his interview:
Former Royal Military Close protection officer @RichardAitch speaks to BBC RADIO 4 about Prince Harry’s security case and says
“IT’S AN ESTABLISHMENT STITCH UP.”
“The entire process has been caught up in a motion and appears to be nothing other than spite from the Royal… https://t.co/t3p3U3tjDz pic.twitter.com/c5TjwrfdSB
— Glow Lee (@GlowanneLee) May 3, 2025
Everything Aitch says here is completely accurate, especially “it’s retributive justice for Megxit,” as in… this was never actually about the Sussexes’ safety or the threats against them in the UK, this entire security case was a years-long process of enforcing a dangerous “punishment” on Harry and Meghan for leaving. Aitch also agrees with Harry’s assessment that this was absolutely an “establishment stitch-up.” Interestingly enough, the BBC had to apologize for a “lapse” in their editorial standards for this interview. Speaking of establishment stitch-ups, huh? Can’t air an interview with a security professional who agrees with everything Harry has said.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s IG, Avalon Red.
So how does a supposed impartial news outlet apologize for a “lapse” in royal butt-kissing and that not get widespread attention?
Seriously, this is the real story. That family has a ridiculous amount of power still, British taxpayers are deluding themselves.
Hope Richard Aitch is well-protected. The Establishment don’t like to be criticised.
As for the photo, love how they’re walking barefoot on the lush grass! And Archie is growing tall!
I was thinking the same thing, I am surprised and glad that someone has dared to speak out or has been in a position to do so.
Editorial lapse? So the BBC is going to spend the next five months playing footsie with the royals as punishment for allowing that interview to air in primetime, and doing it in general. And then find a reason to do it like the Panorama interview. The weakness of these media entities appeasing these narcissistic fragile egos in the UK and the United States never ceases to amaze me.
As for the statements made by Mr. Aitch, he’s correct, and that’s why they are having a totally normal reaction in the media over there. Every prime minister that’s still alive whii Harry was a working Royal is getting police protection, celebrities can pay for police protection, but for some reason Harry can do neither. This is punishment and a warning to anyone else getting big ideas.
The wildest thing to me is the media constantly asking if Louise, or Eugenie or James will do more? Why in earth would you ever want to put yourself under a spotlight with those frankly unstable individuals at the helm? I hope all of the kids and adults that can escape are taking a good hard look at this, and realizing there’s no guarantee of appeasement for the direct line heirs and choose accordingly.
Even the ones who were barely in office (Liz Truss) and that 99% of people would never recognize?
Their feelings are hurt therefore Harry must be punished.
I do wonder if this decision is also a signal to Eugenie and the Yorks? You don’t toe the line and we’ll remove your security. I can imagine how difficult it would be for them once Willie ascends- stop talking to Harry or else!
Beatrice and eugenie do not have security. Nor do zara and Peter, which is one reason they live with anne. Her estate is secured with taxpayer funds.
Anne only has RPOs when on duty. Whatever security she has at Gatcombe is minimal as people have been busted on the private drive to the home. It may be private security or the police but it’s not RPOs. Charles’s Camilla and the Waleses are the only royals with full time high level security personally and at their homes.
I hope more speak up for Harry. As for BBC having to apologize well we know they kissed the ring long ago. I’m surprised they even had an interview with Harry that was for the most part very good. Will they have to apologize for that too? It’s great when people in the know have Harry’s back!!
They won’t. Only people who have nothing to lose like Aitch. Harry straddles the world of privilege and liberalism.
So he’s making people uncomfortable because someone like him should not be punished in this manner but the institution said we must…so we follow.
It was surprising BBC wanted this interview in the first place. They are doing everything BRF asks from them for some time now. Their royal correspondents lie as much as the ones in the tabloids. The lie that Meghan asking for some expensive bathtub in the Frogmore cottage paid by the taxpayers first appeared on BBC. They didn’t change it when H&M’s team made a complaint that it was a lie. I think, that is the reason H&M later shared a photo of baby Archie in the bathtub, which was the most basic white bathtub.
I think the BBC gets some exclusives from them? A press release or two? I suppose they’re the best out of the POS that is currently the British media landscape.
The BBC is there to prop up the RF. Don’t get me started on Nicholas Witchell. But you have to think the BBC allows the RF to make edits to the coronation videos. I’m sure they get very mildly critical of the RF at times but overall there is a line that they do not cross and you can hear and feel it in most of their coverage.
No surprise here. The BBC figured that by the time they got the call from the RF, they would have already made a significant bank and could afford to do their meally mouth back track.
Big pharma anyone?
Where is the group of female mps who spoke up against the for profit Meghan hate? They should call for an investigation and the subdivision of ravec.
Iirc they subsequently faced much hate and death threats? But, I do hope they continue speaking out.
A great photo – Harry turns his back on the royal hate and moves forward with the beautiful new life he and Meghan have built.
It’s stunning to think this years-long saga started out with the RF’s inability/refusal to treat H&M like human beings. Or maybe it’s only stunning to me because I didn’t grow up under a monarchy.
I hope and pray that whenever Harry is feeling homesick he just looks at this photo. Why would he ever long for anything else? Please move on, Harry. You’ve got it all!
Why would he long to safely take his wife and children to visit his mums family and grave without the Windsors knowing? Or without their lives being in danger?
Harry has reasons to want to visit the Uk that have nothing to do with the Windsors.
Again I hope invictus rethinks the 2027 location.
Brassy Rebel, I assume you have never lived outside you own country for a long period of time. It’s hard. There are so many little things you miss. Even though people speak English here, it’s a different English. The customs are different, the geography, the weather, the food, so much is slightly off. And none of this is his choice. And can’t go back. At least I could go back.
I wonder if he can helicopter to Althorp from France? It makes me so sad to think about Harry never being able to able to visit his mother’s grave.
The security expert was absolutely right and it’s clear that BP complained to BBC leading to the apology. They’re not proving Harry wrong with that move. They haven’t denied anything that Harry has said in the interview or his statement.
Gorgeous grounds and strikes me more over time that they need this self-contained life because of their high visibility and vulnerability. They are using wealth and hired security to create a world for their children. Likely hoping that over time, interest will fade and their kids can move more freely. This is privilege at a real price. They are doing their best.
Yes they are. I felt sorry for Athena Roussel Onassis as she was growing up, and even now her life is a living Greek tragedy. But I think as long as Harry and Meghan are around to see them to maturity, Archie and Lili will have a better life than their dad.
I hope Athina’s raggedy azz father never has any peace. Used the mother and then in the end used their daughter too. Horrible man.
Yes nothing screams impartiality quite like apologising for having a neutral expert on to chat and who happened to back up one side except for it being the wrong side apparently.
The reaction runs the gamut on Meghan’s photo. As it should. At one end it could have simply been a casual shot of Harry and the kids. Then it could have been pointedly saying as Kaiser said home safe with the kids. Or as one Brit Media perceived it as – a f**k you. I mean I’m at that end with them but at least it was a *nice* f**k you. He showing his back as he walks away… from the camera, from the UK, from the toxic media there, the Institution and yes, even his dad. Acceptance.
Wow, the BBC comes across as such lap dogs and the RF comes across as meddlers and manipulative. The security officer spoke the truth. Which apparently the RF can’t deal with the truth and nor can the BBC. What a farce.
What a let down by the BBC. They used to be a reliable source of information but they have swung to the right since the Tories put one of their own in charge. They have been ruined.
Anyone who has been ostracized, derided or mistreated by family for speaking the truth can relate to how painful this is. Saying out loud that Auntie B is a nasty drunk or Uncle S needs to seek counselling is tantamount to a declaration of war, and so must be denounced even when it’s all true.
Don’t say the quiet part out loud. Don’t air the family’s dirty laundry. Above all, don’t state the plain facts that will make us look bad in public, no matter if you are accurate in every respect. Our fragile egos cannot take a word of criticism, so you should suffer in silence.
It really is sad he is being treated like a stranger to his own family. His own country.
I say in jest he should just give up his British citizenship and titles. But he can’t change his bloodline.
But at the end of the day he will always be the son of a King, H&M grandchildren (Prince & Princess) of a King. His wife will always be married to a Prince of England and royalty by marriage.
There is no escaping that. And the risks that come with being a high profile person. That served his country in war and did not just fly choppers for fun. He was boots on the ground.
When Prime Ministers who served less than 60 days in office get UK taxpayer security for life. He gave 35 years of service. And continues today working on his charities and giving of himself to them.
What he is asking for is so minimal in comparsion to the waste of money people like Andrew and Fergie get I assume. On the UK taxpayer’s dime.
Just all very sad.
Interviewing Harry was good journalism, and the BBC knew they were fortunate to get him and to get him to speak. Those journalist impulses won over the normal deference and care taken not to upset the royals.
I don’t know if anyone remembers the BBC’s Amol Rajan “The Princes and the Press,” which was the last time the BBC was opposed to the wishes of Charles & Co? Rajan is a small r republican, and the series highlighted the invisible contract. Many people learned of that contract during the Oprah interview with Meghan where Harry joined in.
Ironically, given the author, this is a great piece on that last kerfuffle: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/dec/03/princes-press-amol-rajan-bbc-documentary
The RF normally does a great job of not only barring the Sussexes from Great Britain, but also the British media. The fact that things the RF wish not to have transparent, like security and who chooses it, are coming out in the BBC must be shocking. So must somene like Richard Aitch speaking on record about why it’s odd. Unfortunately, this is probably not going to go very far anymore–it sounds like the BBC has kissed the ring–but it definitely shows that the system is not working as intended. I wonder how the BBC was threatened–they never seem to do due diligence on Elizabeth, Charles, Camilla, William or Kate.
That Amol Rajan 5-episode BBC podcast sounds really horribly dated at this point. Consider when it came out, and how much time Rajan spends talking to horrid people like Dan Woowoowoooten, and Angela Levin. The ‘guardian’ link is a curious artifact because it’s Martina Hyde before she turned into a reliable Meghan basher.
That photo is powerful, showing Harry and the kids with their backs to the camera … walking into the beautiful and serene setting of their private garden … Harry holding Archie’s hand and carrying Lili like the good and protective father he is …
And of course this was a stitch-up. I’m glad that despite its management’s fealty to the RF that the BBC aired this interview with an expert who confirmed Harry’s assessment. No wonder the RF and the rota are freaking out.
Liars hate truth.
What is coming out now could alter the entire Disney/ Hallmark world of “ someday my prince will come”. Lol
No way that anyone would choose to go into that world. Ugh
Meanwhile Harry and the kids in a beautiful
garden. Walking away
Interesting interview.
The interviewer was pushing hard for Aitch to say that RAVEC was justified, Harry is still getting security in the UK and everything is really OK.
When he pushed back, disagreed, and corrected her, finally she just cut him off.
I’m not surprised the BBC apologized for airing this interview. Clearly it didn’t go the way they wanted it to, maybe even expected it to?
Regardless, good for him for telling the truth!
Especially glad Aitch pointed out that the security issue is so much more than just whether the guards are armed — in fact the threat assessment and information sharing processes that, as he said, “go on in the background” are vital, and probably an even more important part of what #CharlesTheCruel is denying his son, daughter in law, and his grandchildren.
Frankly I’m surprised the BBC aired the interview with Harry. I guess the money such an explosive moment in history will generate for them really does count more than anything else.
The “lapse” the BBC apologized for is not pushing back against the government-stitch-up allegations. Truly independent, in’nit.