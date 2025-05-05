Tina Brown: The courts would never go against what the royal family wanted

Here are more photos from today’s military procession in London for the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The Wales kids looked especially over it, but the photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla came across as particularly grumpy as well. Maybe they were aiming for solemn. The Princess of Wales was not – she smiled and laughed as the various military units were on parade. Meanwhile, it was especially interesting to see just how many stenographers to power were called upon to scream about Prince Harry. I don’t think Tina Brown was contacted by Buckingham Palace to speak though – Tina just loves to scream about the Sussexes in general, and she’s made her own little cottage industry out of it. But what was interesting about Brown’s TV interview over the weekend was that… she ended confirming some of Harry’s points, she just did it in the most sycophantic, monarchist way possible.
Tina Brown, British former editor of Vanity Fair magazine, has added to criticism for the Duke of Sussex after his latest barbs at his family – which included claiming his father King Charles was refusing to speak to him.
When asked for her reaction [to Harry’s interview] by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, she said: ‘Well, what I thought was, after five years Harry is still at war with his original mistake. And every time he goes on the air, he makes another one – so it’s like he is now trapped in this terrible cycle of doubling down on the original mistake. He was told so clearly when he was considering leaving, by the Palace at that time, the security won’t be paid for anymore. He was told it again and again. He didn’t want to hear it – he didn’t want to listen to it. ‘I think he thought he could just blow it off and in his reckless, sort of hot-headed Harry Hotspur way charged out of the Royal Family with all of these issues completely unresolved.
‘There was no way that this court was going to go against the findings of the security, the police. They’re not going to go against that and they’re not going to go up against the police, against the Royal Family or the police.’
And she was critical of an apparent lack of contrition from the Prince, adding: ‘I didn’t hear two very crucial words in that entire sort of jeremiad about, you know, “I’d like to reconcile, I’m sorry.” I mean, he never said, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry I caused my family all of this pain”. That is really what they’re upset about, not the security.’
Tina Brown is lying about “they were always told that they wouldn’t have security.” The original plan was for a one-year space where they would have security, and that plan was changed in February or March 2020. That was a fundamental part of Harry’s case, and he learned that his security was yanked at the behest of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House. But this is important: “There was no way that this court was going to go against the findings of the security, the police. They’re not going to go against that and they’re not going to go up against the police, against the Royal Family…” A bit of an admission that it was always an establishment stitch-up, in Harry’s words. The police follow the orders of Ravec, and Ravec has refused to do a threat assessment for the Sussexes since 2019. Ravec is controlled partially by the royal households. So, an admission that the courts would never go up against what the Windsors wanted and what the Windsors ordered, which was no security for the Sussexes. And yet Charles spent years lying and telling everyone that he had no say in any of it.
The courts pretend everything is fair but they would never say no to the royal fan.
I find it very dangerous that justice is not independent from the royal family. A non-professional, aka incompetent person, a nothing burger they call king because born into it, is head of state, head of church and is apparently over justice. Absolute non sense. Imagine that with angry bird william.
Asking harry to say sorry, when he clearly said, it’s hard to forgive the people who want to put him in harm’s way
The most important thing that has come out of Harry’s security court case was finally having access to all documents regarding the decisions to deny him and his family security. He now has all the names of who was involved and when, along with a full accounting of the process and how it was changed and applied to him and his family. He now has the proof and it is on the record so should he ever write another book or when ever he speaks on this topic, it is backed up by the courts evidence. That is worth all the money he spent and more. I do hope that one day in the not so distant future Meghan and Harry write a book about all of this and the evil and vile workings of that ugly family and institution. Their children have the right to the whole truth about how their father fought for their safety and how their nasty grandfather denied it to them.
We also now have proof that Charles being only PoW at the time was no deterrent to his ripping away security from a family member he’s enraged over.
Which brings up many dark questions about what he may have done to deprive Harry’s mother of security after the divorce.
I think Harry’s fight was not only to protect his family, but to attempt to shine a light on the whole scam that is RAVEC, and how far back the corruption goes. I hope we hear more about this going forward, in Chuck’s lifetime.
These jealous old white harpies keep demanding Harry apologize for loving Meghan.
They should cry more. Complain to the management. Maybe they should call the police. These Karens are a menace! They don’t even try to hide their racism.
Contrition? For what exactly Tina. Her hero Charles owes many apologies but he thinks he can do no wrong. And William talks of being King now. Tina treated Diana the same way she’s treating Harry and Meghan. She has no shame. And she was never Diana’s friend.
So in other words it is a dictatorship, with no fair trials allowed. According to Tina. Does she want an honor given to her by being a sycophant. I guess so.
So Tina admits that Harry is Harry Hotspur. Ok Tina, find someone your own age. Harry’s taken.
Ew. Laura Kuenssberg and Tina Brown together. I can’t watch a video of that gruesome twosome so thanks for the transcription. TB is lying about the security. So cool, just another liar. And also the point that Hot-headed Harry charged off without getting getting issues resolved first. Ummmm. TB is being purposely obtuse here. The issues never would have been resolved bc the RF always would have found a way to threaten him to stay in the firm.
I’d like to posit a scenario: Suppose Harry hadn’t met Meghan. Suppose he’d finally married an English rose and stayed in England.
I bet money, lots of money, that we would be in the same situation as we are now. Harry doesn’t mean anything to these people because he was ‘just the spare’. And now that Willydosomething had children, he’s worth even less. The idea of protecting someone who is worth nothing to them is just ‘why? why would we do that?’ (not my mentality, theirs!)
I feel for Harry and I am beyond glad he met Meghan and has gotten help. His family is truly a millstone around his neck.
I am not sure. I think the press would have also mauled the English rose and made her life a living hell (together with the family) but I don’t think a British person would have the werewithal to leave the Royal system or the UK, just because there is so much propaganda and brainwashing around it. Maybe they would have divorced.
I think what saved Harry was Meghan having a whole succesful career for herself before getting married and knowing that there is life beyond the royal family and some practical ideas of how that would look like. I wonder if she provided him with the space to think that big (compared to what he has know his whole life).
I remember when he dated Chelsy and William dated Kate, Chelsy was trashed on social media as not being as “good” as Kate. Kate did nothing while waiting for the ring.. Chelsy got a law degree and worked and was called “clingy” because she studied in the UK where Harry was. Chelsy’s social media account was even hacked. Kate was said to have told Chelsy to “expect cheating” by Harry (implying also that William strayed).
I think you are right re the English Rose. However Harry has been in training his whole life representing the RF all over the world, so it stands to reason that any wife he chose would be up to scratch someone that would compliment his life. I think what this union shows is how sheltered the RF are they maybe patrons of various charities, but they have no real world experience of these things. So while Harry didn’t see the big deal in marrying a Black woman, I’m sure there is a prince Philip quote about having fun with an actress but not marrying them the unsaid part didn’t register is Harry’s mind. Yes I agree due to Meghan’s outside life experience I was not surprised she left, because she has the Grit to make it any way. I would like the next interview With Harry about what its like for him making his way outside of the Royal machine, what its like for him to wake up and go to his job at better up, getting speaking engagements, we’ve seen how much more confident he is speaking in public,
Totally agree. He was always the whipping boy, and he STILL IS. Camilla established early that he was good for making the public look the other way. Meghan helped him escape all that physically and I hope he’ll soon be able to escape mentally, now that the court case is over.
Similar things might have happened if Harry had married an English rose. But the difference is Meghan was the door, a way out. Harry had been vocal about being miserable in the system for years but his perspective was so set he couldn’t see a way out. Meghan was not as enthralled with the system the way an English rose who grew up under it would be. Meghan knowing another life was able to help Harry shift his perspective and get out.
It seems to me that Tina is saying that Harry was right, his security was being controlled by the King. They would never go up against the Royal family. Yet the King said he had no control so who is telling the untruth.
Yeah, in her attempts to defend the court ruling and RAVEC, she gives away the whole plot doesnt she, by saying they would never go against the king.
Anyone who takes a beat to think critically about this has to come to the same conclusion – if Charles wanted Harry to have the security he’s asking for, he would have it. Charles doesnt’ want him to have that security, so he doesn’t.
Yeah, the British press has just spent months (years, really) pretending that the King has no influence on the courts and that they are just following the facts and the law in regards to Harry. Of course!
But then along comes Tina with a bold new strategy, giving away the whole game: “Obviously the courts are influenced by the king and would never go against him! The fix was always in, and Harry should never have expected a fair trial based on the actual merits of the case!” Blaming Harry for participating in a corrupt system is, uh, an interesting choice.
I wonder how her fellow royal reporters feel about this?
What’s funny is that I don’t think she meant to. That makes it even funnier and more honest really. She’s willing to go on the BBC and lie about the fact that Harry was told from the start that he’d not get security when in fact he was given an interim period of security year which was reneged just as the palace their location to the tabloids. So yeah, tell us more TB about how the courts were never going to go agains the king who is purposely using his powers to endanger the lives of his son and grandchildren.
Charles looks like he’s a million miles away in that photo.
So in essence Tina what you are saying is that the king gets what the king wants and that is to unalive his son and little family. OH MY GOD!!!!!
Peevish point but can’t someone get Camilla fitted for a proper bra? Her girls are very low hanging fruit.
All Tina Brown is known for is being a liar. Many of us know what Harry published in his book about the Sardinham agreement and it was violated❤️
Tina Brown is such a ridiculous figure.
Hey, Tina: You want Harry to get over what his family did to him? Why don’t you make peace with the reality that you’re irrelevant?
The fact Tina brown has to resort to lying Harry was told security would be removed straight away means she knows it looks bad for her palace faves. Why did the palace announce. a one year review review then? And Id love an explanation for why Andrew had taxpayer funded police protection removed in 2022, 3 years after stepping back & even though he stepped back earlier than Harry. That’s assuming you believe Andrew doesn’t have met police protection now that Charles has allegedly stopped covering private security.
In the Tom Bradby interview (I think) Harry said he had asked his family to list things Harry & Meghan had done wrong that they should apologise for & they hadn’t responded. Probably because what Harry & Meghan had said was accurate & they are only upset because their behaviour was publicly exposed. It was telling Tina didn’t say Harry should apologise for lying about his family. I guess recollections didn’t vary after all
Also thanks Tina for agreeing that it WAS an establishment stitch up with that comment that his majesty’s courts wouldn’t go against the BRF’s wishes. Remind me how the royal family are just harmless figureheads with no real power again?
I love that Harry has his own voice about these matters & it has more reach than palace propagandists like Tina which I know she can’t stand. She isn’t the gate keeper she once was
That’s a good point. Although lying doesn’t seem to be a hard line for TB. But yeah it does suggest how bad she knows it looks. Bc it does. But yeah I’m thinking Harry’s interview will get more views than Tina’s.
Are these pathological liars paid per word with bonuses per lie? Do they have group game sessions to determine winners based on the total number told, the most outrageous, and in their eyes, most hurtful lies they can tell about this couple (esp Meghan)? These people need serious help and fast.
I’m waiting for the post tantrum realizations to fully sink in! They will NOT return as working royals and the security issues ensures that Meghan and their children won’t be visiting and Harry might continue to visit in stealth mode. Congrats UK media, u are stuck writing the same boring, sycophantic articles filled with obvious lies about the most boring and lazy royal family in Europe.
Although, imo, Harry should be the Zoom King when it comes to his appearances in the UK for his charities. I can hear Willy Nilly now: “Zoom is mine, Harold! How dare you!” as Special K runs for cover from the incoming pillows and cushions thrown in her direction”. Jk but seriously, she needs to get her kids and run to the nearest exit!
Whatever, Tina. Now that there’s no hope of reconciliation, what you going to write about?
Exactly. What are they going to write about now? This puts an end to all those articles about whether Harry will visit for such and such. Or that Charles misses them. Or even the suggestion that Archie and Lili will ever visit. They won’t. So enjoy that stressed-out and tense balcony of Windsor leftovers.
The courts in the US are one of the few guardrails against fascism which are still holding. So it’s very interesting to hear a card carrying monarchist like Tina Brown admit that courts in the UK take instructions from the King. Bad as things are here, our courts don’t obey the Mad King. Precious little comfort but comfort nonetheless.
What has Harry have to apologise for? If the Palace had just left him and Meghan alone, they would still be working royals and in the UK right now. But thanks Tina for admitting that it was a british establishment stitch up.