Netflix denies sending a cease-and-desist to British chef Jameson Stocks

For two months now, British chef Jameson Stocks has been trying to get global attention by lying about the Duchess of Sussex. Some people suggested that he’s being paid to say horrible things, and some suggested that the Windsors sent Stocks out to do their dirty work on With Love, Meghan. It could be, but I doubt it. I think Stocks is probably just a garden-variety grifter and whack job. CB got a tip from someone in the British restaurant community who said as much – that within that community, he’s known as a fraud. To recap, just days after the debut of WLM, Stocks went on GB News and claimed that Netflix approached him about consulting on an unidentified American cooking show, but he sensed that it was Meghan’s show and he turned down Netflix’s offer. Then he trashed Meghan’s cooking and the show entirely. Netflix/Archewell sources then told Page Six and Us Weekly and said of course no one asked Stocks to consult. Last week, Stocks told Richard Eden at the Mail that Netflix sent a legal notice (something like a cease-and-desist) to him for lying about the consultation offer, and he continued to trash WLM. Now… Netflix is denying sending him a C&D.

Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks has sparked a war of words with Netflix over Meghan Markle over his criticism of the Duchess. The Michelin-starred cook, 41, told how he received a legal letter from Netflix warning him about making further disparaging comments about Meghan, having previously slammed her cooking skills showcased on new series With Love, Meghan. Mr Stocks told The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden he ‘proper p****d them off. Netflix did not like it and came after me,’ before describing the legal letter as ‘a load of nonsense’. The chef also insisted he would be ignoring the streamer’s scare tactics, adding: ‘I am not taking any notice. How can she get all this money from Netflix? I don’t think she can cook and I don’t think she should be teaching people to cook either.’ However, a spokesperson for the streaming giant later denied the existence of a legal letter sent to Stocks. In a statement provided to Mailonline, it read: ‘No legal letter was sent to Jameson Stocks from Netflix.’ Sources close to Stocks, anointed Britain’s next culinary star by his mentor Marco Pierre White, however are adamant he did receive a warning letter and accused Netflix of stirring up trouble due to his current association with a rival streamer. The source said: ‘Netflix has form for sending many letters of this type to celebrities, both in the UK and US. He’s currently working with another streaming provider so it comes as no surprise. They are never going to admit it publicly.’

If there is a letter, notice or C&D, it’s perfectly possible it came from Archewell and not Netflix. Netflix might not get involved when it’s just some random British guy lying on GB News, you know? WLM was produced by Archewell Productions, they are the producers which would put out this kind of fire more immediately. It was clear in March that Archewell Productions and the Sussex camp were aware of Stocks’ bizarre claims, and maybe they got their lawyers involved, and Stocks just thinks the C&D is from Netflix. As for Stocks’ conspiracy that Netflix is trying to harm him because he’s working with a rival streamer… lol. This was exceptionally dumb self-promotion.