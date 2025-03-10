British chef Jameson Stocks claims he rejected an offer to consult on ‘With Love, Meghan’

For the past week, the British media has been trying to make various talking points “stick” when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex and her successful new show, With Love, Meghan. They tried screaming, crying and throwing up about how the show was horrible and the worst thing ever. They tried to say that it was so bad, Netflix planned to dump the Sussexes. They tried to say that no one should watch something so pointless and “inauthentic.” They even dragged out the Toxic Markles to talk sh-t. And in the end, WLM is a huge hit for Netflix, people are loving Meghan’s cooking and entertaining tips, Netflix already greenlighted a second season and it’s already been filmed too (and it will be out this fall). So what’s the new line of attack? They paid (???) a British chef to claim that Netflix came to him to work as a consultant on WLM, but he turned them down and he’s glad that he did because he hates With Love, Meghan.

A Michelin-starred celebrity chef has said he rejected an offer to work on Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show. Jameson Stocks said he was contacted by the streaming company to consult on a mystery lifestyle program which he thought was the 43-year-old’s upcoming series. But the cooking expert was worried about being ‘slammed for being a part of it’ and declined. Stocks, 41, said he didn’t want to participate in something ‘forced and fake’ and wasn’t sure it would be a good series. And the celebrity chef seems to think he made the right choice, blasting the Netflix show as ‘terrible and painful’ to watch. He told GB News: ‘I honestly thought it was terrible. Everything – the music is quite slow, it’s quite lethargic, it’s quite painful to watch.’ Stocks said people should stick to what they do best, and in Meghan’s case he thinks this is acting. He added scathingly: ‘I think she should go back to acting – she’s quite a good actress. In real life or on screen.’ He said: ‘I was asked last year by Netflix if I wanted to consult on a lifestyle program. They didn’t go into too much detail about who it was but I already kind of knew anyway. I felt like even if she produced a really great program – which I was quite sceptical of – that I might get a little bit slammed for being a part of it. I didn’t like the idea of me showing her how to do something and then it being forced and fake.’ ‘I imagine Netflix would have had two or three consultants – a stylist, for her clothes, to give her ideas for the food. If she is going to do something herself, she should do something herself. Netflix is obviously such a huge company, they’re going to surround her with quality people to make her look good. At the end of the day, they’re trying to chase the money. I honestly thought it was terrible. Everything – the music is quite slow, it’s quite lethargic, it’s quite painful to watch. I think she should go back to acting – she’s quite a good actress. In real life or on screen. People should stick to what they do best.’

What’s hysterical to me is that these dumbf–ks apparently think WLM – a simple cooking and entertaining show set in California – would need British consultants like they were making The Crown. If Meghan needs consultants, I’m pretty sure she would, you know, go with California-based chefs. She even brought in California-based people on-camera in WLM, people like Roy Choi (LA-based) and Chef Ramon Velazquez, who is Montecito-based. Why would she need a British chef to consult? She’s actually seasoning her food. But this is what they’re left with – getting some British chef to claim that he was totally approached by Netflix to work on some unknown show, which he now claims is WLM. What a douche.

Update: The only pushback on Stocks’ claims – so far – are from an unnamed insider “close to the production” of With Love, Meghan. That insider told the NY Post that Stocks “was not invited to participate in ‘With Love, Meghan,’ and any claims to the contrary are incorrect. Jameson himself doesn’t even know which show it was for—he noted ‘he thinks it was for this show’ and [people should not be] taking his assumption as fact.”