British chef Jameson Stocks claims he rejected an offer to consult on ‘With Love, Meghan’

For the past week, the British media has been trying to make various talking points “stick” when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex and her successful new show, With Love, Meghan. They tried screaming, crying and throwing up about how the show was horrible and the worst thing ever. They tried to say that it was so bad, Netflix planned to dump the Sussexes. They tried to say that no one should watch something so pointless and “inauthentic.” They even dragged out the Toxic Markles to talk sh-t. And in the end, WLM is a huge hit for Netflix, people are loving Meghan’s cooking and entertaining tips, Netflix already greenlighted a second season and it’s already been filmed too (and it will be out this fall). So what’s the new line of attack? They paid (???) a British chef to claim that Netflix came to him to work as a consultant on WLM, but he turned them down and he’s glad that he did because he hates With Love, Meghan.
A Michelin-starred celebrity chef has said he rejected an offer to work on Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show. Jameson Stocks said he was contacted by the streaming company to consult on a mystery lifestyle program which he thought was the 43-year-old’s upcoming series. But the cooking expert was worried about being ‘slammed for being a part of it’ and declined.
Stocks, 41, said he didn’t want to participate in something ‘forced and fake’ and wasn’t sure it would be a good series. And the celebrity chef seems to think he made the right choice, blasting the Netflix show as ‘terrible and painful’ to watch.
He told GB News: ‘I honestly thought it was terrible. Everything – the music is quite slow, it’s quite lethargic, it’s quite painful to watch.’
Stocks said people should stick to what they do best, and in Meghan’s case he thinks this is acting. He added scathingly: ‘I think she should go back to acting – she’s quite a good actress. In real life or on screen.’
He said: ‘I was asked last year by Netflix if I wanted to consult on a lifestyle program. They didn’t go into too much detail about who it was but I already kind of knew anyway. I felt like even if she produced a really great program – which I was quite sceptical of – that I might get a little bit slammed for being a part of it. I didn’t like the idea of me showing her how to do something and then it being forced and fake.’
‘I imagine Netflix would have had two or three consultants – a stylist, for her clothes, to give her ideas for the food. If she is going to do something herself, she should do something herself. Netflix is obviously such a huge company, they’re going to surround her with quality people to make her look good. At the end of the day, they’re trying to chase the money. I honestly thought it was terrible. Everything – the music is quite slow, it’s quite lethargic, it’s quite painful to watch. I think she should go back to acting – she’s quite a good actress. In real life or on screen. People should stick to what they do best.’
What’s hysterical to me is that these dumbf–ks apparently think WLM – a simple cooking and entertaining show set in California – would need British consultants like they were making The Crown. If Meghan needs consultants, I’m pretty sure she would, you know, go with California-based chefs. She even brought in California-based people on-camera in WLM, people like Roy Choi (LA-based) and Chef Ramon Velazquez, who is Montecito-based. Why would she need a British chef to consult? She’s actually seasoning her food. But this is what they’re left with – getting some British chef to claim that he was totally approached by Netflix to work on some unknown show, which he now claims is WLM. What a douche.
Update: The only pushback on Stocks’ claims – so far – are from an unnamed insider “close to the production” of With Love, Meghan. That insider told the NY Post that Stocks “was not invited to participate in ‘With Love, Meghan,’ and any claims to the contrary are incorrect. Jameson himself doesn’t even know which show it was for—he noted ‘he thinks it was for this show’ and [people should not be] taking his assumption as fact.”
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Avalon Red.
Who is Jameson Stocks? And GBN, really?
Never heard of him. Hope Netflix claps back if this is some thing he’s made up.
Also, is his restaurant about to go bankrupt and he’s trying to drum up business?
As for the actress comment, really Jameson, have a nap.
Never hear of him before either and I call 🐂 💩 on his claim, Meghan seemed to have friends and locals on her series, probably because they didn’t want leaks and that was the best way to start the series. I wouldn’t watch any show with him in it now after this, pathetic men are in abundance in today’s world he’s just another one to add to a very long list.
This is probably all anyone needs to know about Jameson Stocks
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/im-just-popping-out-to-the-bank-999568
https://www.thetimes.com/article/james-stocks-a-chef-with-michelin-stars-in-his-eyes-nm2tvgwjqnj
Now he admits to lying.
Netflix sent their lawyers 😂
So he admitted it.. I hope he’s ruined by this forever.
He can say goodbye to LA, Netflix and to all the other indiscretions he’s made.
How to crash and burn in 90 seconds.
Wait really? He admitted he was lying?
No one knows who this person is.
And worse I felt like I smelled BO from the header pic. This dude’s a chef? Does the health department agree?
So, basically, this guy is not sure if he was approached about Meghan’s cooking series at all, but if he *were* approached, he’s admitting that he would be too cowardly to participate for fear of getting “slammed”? And he also just assumed that he would need to “show” Meghan how to cook? Bahahaha. What a loser.
Forget As Ever; how about As If?…..as if Meghan really would recruit a British consultant for her show which celebrates her successful escape from salty island. The British rags don’t even bother to pretend when they make things up anymore. This whopper is an insult to their own readers.
I’m imagining Cher from Clueless here…
These people are so weird
This unwashed incel sounds like a hater seeking attention and using Meghan’s name and show for clout. An “insider” from her camp said no invite was expected. Who cares? I’d never heard of him before, and I’m ready to forget he exists.
*no invite extended
My goodness, someone is very full of themselves.
1. He doesn’t even know if the ‘mystery lifestyle show’ was Meghan’s. 2. He sounds like an incredible dick.
This is a lie and has already being debunked
Using her fame to get his 2 minutes of media. We see you.
Apparently he is an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust. So we have the attack from bad dad and now bad dad-in-law.
Ewww. Is he the best Chuck can send? Must be a friend of Tom Parker-Bowles.
“Say Jameson, mummy has asked me if you could disparage that actress who’s made our lives hell.”
“Supply me your best and I’ll do anything.”
“Sure thing. Never left the trade at all.”
This guy is an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, so we know where this is coming from. And if he thinks the music on WLM was slow and lethargic, he can’t possibly have watched the show.
Maybe he thinks Meghan should have used Charles’s new Apple playlist for her soundtrack….😜😜😝.
What an embarrassing ambassador. Makes the PT look bad really.
I’m sorry, who is this guy? Is he really that important?
Seriously, please someone let me know.
so they didn’t ask if he wanted to cook just to consult? what can he bring to the table, what kind of food does he cook?
Lying liar is lying, news at 12.
Meghan has proven time and again what a consummate pro she is, meticulously planning projects instead of jumping into something without being prepared for the task.
Seeing Alice Waters was part of WLM, why on earth would Meghan need to consult with a British chef when she hasn’t set foot on leftover island for 5 years? They do have renowned chefs in Cali, besides the two who have appeared on the show.
What a load of horse shit. Looks like he is trying to be relevant or would like to be knighted and decided to join the hate parade.
So he’s a “Michelin starred celebrity chef”, is he??
Is he really, though?
Or is he just a fame-chasing bullshitter?
He’s not a Michelin-starred chef, he worked for a Michelin-starred chef.
😱
What a reach. Meghan has the level
of Alice Waters on her show and to think he’d be anywhere near that level.
One star, two stars, who and where?
@Blogger – He worked at The Oak Room for Marco Pierre White and his bio says he worked at other Michelin-starred restaurants, but doesn’t name them and he won some kind of award in the UK. He seems to have an interesting history and there’s something about him being hounded and hacked by the BM and being part of the Levinson inquiry. I can’t imagine why he’d want to wade into the Meghan story, except for the Prince’s Trust connection.
I’d love to know what “award” he won in the UK. He’s rather vague about that.
The man is a serial fantasist.
A stylist? He’s out there saying Megan used a clothes stylist. Omg, please😂. Considering she wore her usual neutral color style I’m very much doubting Meghan used a stylist. He’s a liar who doesn’t even know a thing about Meghan if he thinks she needed help coming up with clothing ideas. But I guess all women use stylists in his pea Neanderthal brain. A liar and a misogynist.
He does not know anything, not even WLM was the show Netflix asked him to consult on. He does not know anything. Everything what he says is made up.
I saw the news article saying Nexflix didn’t invite this dirty looking chef to consult on WLM and he’s walking it back now? Netflix must have unleashed their lawyers on this guy. Honestly would you trust him to prepare your food?
Where is the article?
As a business owner with products to sell Meghan’s team should be on the look out for defamatory statements that will affect her sales.
Surely , Netflix should reply if this guy, Jameson speculated wrongly that he was asked to consult on Meghan’s show. Did GB News check with Netflix before airing the interview
Also Meghan’s agent or lawyer should take Variety to task to remove from the internet the review on Meghan’s show since the reviewer is a known Meghan troll and was prejudiced and not objective in his review .
@Pottymouth thanks for the links to the articles.
This is the British media and clout chasers once again pissed about being ignored and excluded by Meghan that they are literally trying to force themselves into her world. They’re pissed she’s not giving them access or did interviews for none of her project. She didn’t promote archetypes or the bench over there either. They must’ve went off when she went to the Drew Barrymore show. This is about sections of the British press pissed because their cash cow doesn’t want them.
This guy must be saying the £50 he got paid to lie was not worth.
He is a proven thieving liar.
He stole thousands of £s from his last job, the restaurant owners knew his reputation and decided to gave him a chance, and he proved his reputation was true.
How many restaurants has he run into the ground.
Hmm…looks like this chef was looking for attention. A show based in California and about California is not hiring a British chef who lives in the UK and as he even admits he’s not sure that it was Meghan’s show that he was going to work on.
Brit media in true colonizer fashion is desperately inserting themselves in something that has nothing to do with them.
