They’re really mad about the beautiful photo of Prince Harry kissing Lili’s head

There is so much positivity around the Duchess of Sussex and her family right now. WLM is a huge success, people around the world are inspired by her cooking and entertaining tips, Netflix already greenlighted a second season, and yet another deranged smear campaign went absolutely nowhere. Not only that, but Meghan is suddenly super-active on social media, posting regular updates, cute family photos and even highlighting some of the WLM-inspired fan videos. She has 2.4 million followers now on Instagram, and her IG alone has caused so much consternation, solely because she sets her own narratives. Saturday was International Women’s Day, and Meghan posted new-to-us photos of her mom Doria, plus two personal photos of Prince Harry with Lili, and Harry hugging Meghan on the beach in California. Obviously, the British press is spitting mad – perhaps even incandescent with rage – about all of this. So they’re now screaming about the Harry & Lili photo in particular, a beautiful shot of Harry kissing his ginger daughter’s head as she’s curled up on his lap. Who could have a problem with that? You’d be surprised.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been fiercely slammed online after fans noticed a ‘dangerous’ detail in the recent photo shared of daughter Lilibet. In honor of International Women’s Day on Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, posted a sweet image of Lilibet, three, enjoying a boat ride with her dad, 40, to Instagram. The picture featured the youngster sitting on Prince Harry’s lap on the water vessel, as he lovingly kissed her head. But many social media users were left unsettled over the fact that the three-year-old was not wearing a life vest in the snap. People quickly took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts, and many scrutinized the former royals. Some users branded it as ‘irresponsible,’ while others pointed out that it’s actually against the law.

California, where the couple resides with their two kids, requires that every child under age 13 must wear a life jacket at all times while on a moving vessel of any length. ‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so good at showing the world how much they suck at being parents,’ one user wrote in a post that has since gone viral.

[From The Daily Mail]

Meghan has been on IG since January, and she’s posted photos and IG Stories with her kids a few times now, and instantly the Deranger talking points went from “those kids don’t exist” to “obviously the kids exist but Meghan is a terrible mother to them!” Like… sure, Lili should wear a life vest, as should Harry, but we don’t know the circumstances around the photo and it’s beyond clear that these people are just mad that Harry and Meghan live a happy and peaceful existence in Montecito with their two beautiful children.

Meanwhile, Meghan continues to post “soft life” videos on Sundays – yesterday, she posted this video where she recycled a jam/preserve jar for flowers.