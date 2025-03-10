They’re really mad about the beautiful photo of Prince Harry kissing Lili’s head

There is so much positivity around the Duchess of Sussex and her family right now. WLM is a huge success, people around the world are inspired by her cooking and entertaining tips, Netflix already greenlighted a second season, and yet another deranged smear campaign went absolutely nowhere. Not only that, but Meghan is suddenly super-active on social media, posting regular updates, cute family photos and even highlighting some of the WLM-inspired fan videos. She has 2.4 million followers now on Instagram, and her IG alone has caused so much consternation, solely because she sets her own narratives. Saturday was International Women’s Day, and Meghan posted new-to-us photos of her mom Doria, plus two personal photos of Prince Harry with Lili, and Harry hugging Meghan on the beach in California. Obviously, the British press is spitting mad – perhaps even incandescent with rage – about all of this. So they’re now screaming about the Harry & Lili photo in particular, a beautiful shot of Harry kissing his ginger daughter’s head as she’s curled up on his lap. Who could have a problem with that? You’d be surprised.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been fiercely slammed online after fans noticed a ‘dangerous’ detail in the recent photo shared of daughter Lilibet. In honor of International Women’s Day on Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, posted a sweet image of Lilibet, three, enjoying a boat ride with her dad, 40, to Instagram.
The picture featured the youngster sitting on Prince Harry’s lap on the water vessel, as he lovingly kissed her head. But many social media users were left unsettled over the fact that the three-year-old was not wearing a life vest in the snap. People quickly took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts, and many scrutinized the former royals.
Some users branded it as ‘irresponsible,’ while others pointed out that it’s actually against the law.
California, where the couple resides with their two kids, requires that every child under age 13 must wear a life jacket at all times while on a moving vessel of any length.
‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so good at showing the world how much they suck at being parents,’ one user wrote in a post that has since gone viral.
Meghan has been on IG since January, and she’s posted photos and IG Stories with her kids a few times now, and instantly the Deranger talking points went from “those kids don’t exist” to “obviously the kids exist but Meghan is a terrible mother to them!” Like… sure, Lili should wear a life vest, as should Harry, but we don’t know the circumstances around the photo and it’s beyond clear that these people are just mad that Harry and Meghan live a happy and peaceful existence in Montecito with their two beautiful children.
Meanwhile, Meghan continues to post “soft life” videos on Sundays – yesterday, she posted this video where she recycled a jam/preserve jar for flowers.
The derangers always want to “find something” on how those children are taken care of. The boat was probably moored in any case and not int he middle of the ocean. The derangers never stop.
Yup. No proof the boat was actually moving. Maybe in the process of getting ready to go and life jackets on the last thing? The constant clamoring “we want pictures” so here’s a picture and all they do is bitch about it.
Or Harry had been riding in the boat and they just picked him up afterward. There are all kinds of scenarios. The background isn’t all blurry as if the boat is moving.
Harry’s face is also looking red are they going to scream she is trying to kill him by not let him put on sunscreen? They are just out for blood.
Derangers have double standards.No complaints about the Wales kids jumping around on logs during that shampoo commercial.
If they are on a boat then I agree they both need to be wearing life vests, especially her, but are they on a boat? Or just very near the water? I’d need to know more before I got bent out of shape about it.
(But yeah, I went boating with my parents fairly often as a tot, and it’s so easy to fall in. They make life vests in children’s sizes for a reason!)
Firstly, only against the law in Cali if boat moving on the water – it may have been moored or pulled up on a beach (note the angle). Secondly, the pic may not have been taken in Cali anyway.
And the strap peeking out from her waist is what?? Sure looks like a life jacket!
That’s what I noticed too! There is very clearly a strap peeking out from under Harry’s arm.
Exactly that is what I noticed as well
First, Meghan outrages the Bm and bad dad by taking her husband’s family name and then takes a pic on a boat that probably was docked. Maybe they hadn’t had time to put life jackets on yet? And for these high crimes, we are supposed to boycott her Netflix show?
Lili should 100% be wearing a life vest on open waters. Maybe she was and they took it off when they stopped the boat. But honestly, even with a life vest, people would still find something to complain about – like her not wearing shoes or a hat etc…We know that those people don’t really care about Harry & Meghan’s children. It’s all performative bull.
I’m just glad Meghan doesn’t care about the haters anymore and is back on social media living her best life. Loved seeing her stories of all the dishes women made inspired by WLM on International Women’s Day.
It was so nice to see all the lovely posts on social media over the weekend!
There is no proof of what detractors claim. The detractors complain and nitpick. Some are way way over the top in the accusations and yes fake stories
Yes or they used to like them. Same old.
She could be wearing a puddle jumper style which is what we used with my kids on a boat. That style puts the flotation on the arms and front (of whch we can see neither and pushes them to float on their backs, eliminating the balance issues younger kids can have in the water if the device is needed. If that is what hte strap with the tag is, it isn’t fastened though (they fasten in the back)
I must confess that my very first thought was about why she wasn’t wearing a life vest. I’m a mom! I can’t help it.
The strap is on her lap.
It is so lovely seeing these peeks at Archie & Lili. I am glad, Meghan doesn’t show their faces. F*ck the haters. We know they are always gonna find something to sh*t on them.
For one thing there is no way to see where the boat is situated from that photo.
I saw the beautiful photo and thought that it looked like a loving father kissing his daughter on a boat that wasn’t moving or on the ocean based on the angle. It looks as if he had taken her vest off (strap on her lap) and was giving her a sweet kiss while she was on his lap. Nothing to see here but a little girl being loved by her father. We’ve already seen a photo of Archie wearing a life jacket.
I doubt they would go on a boat for it to sit there and not move. Normally you put the vest on before entering. You can still fall even if it’s not moving.
The craft is not moving.
The water looks like “the” beach near their home where they often take photos (see accompanying image of Meghan).
The craft doesn’t look like a boat to me. Maybe a raft or paddleboat?
The craft appears to be on the sand (angle and lack of motion).
Been on boats all my life, first thing that came to mind is that boat has no motor with that seat and it’s not moving but a windy day. I’ve taken enough photos on a moving boat to spot the difference.
This story is just one that tries to paint the sussexes as bad parents. It is on dm comments sections where these accusations are. Including absurd wishes that grandpa Charles gets custody.
Sick of people concern trolling. The same people who said the kids don’t exist are now pretending to be concerned about their safety. As long as they are away from THESE people they are good.
I’m loving all the SM pics of people inspired by Meghan. Yesterday, I made some colorful eggs with veggies and put it on a cute plate. The picture of Archie and Lili is adorable. Cute as can be. I’m guessing Lili was wearing a life jacket during the boat ride.
Lili and Harry I mean!
Whether or not that boat is moving or not, it’s in the water. Safety should come first. I’d prefer them both be in life vests, but especially Lili.
Also, most of the SM chatter is about hating on the Sussexes not safety concerns.
Life vest discussions aside, this is a gorgeous picture. They resonate such peace being in each other’s arms.
To me, at least, the craft doesn’t look like it’s in the water but rather on the beach (angle and lack of motion).
And the craft looks like a raft or paddleboat or ???
They went from saying
Meghan rents children, to now being pissed that the children’s faces are not shown.
I think they were on vacation somewhere.
The MOL derangers are also losing their minds over the fact that Lily’s hair doesn’t look as red as in previous photos. So these are still fake kids, you guys! Yes, “the kids don’t exist” is still a thing on the MOL, although among fewer haters than before.
I mean, my kids were blond when they were toddlers. Their hair quickly turned brown, then in their teens it became dark brown like me and my husband. Not a big deal.
This is every boating/water photo complaint with a child (or even a puppy!). SAFETY! And then the mobbed parents have to explain in detail, how the precious baby was not in danger. This is also all car photos, bath tub photos, food photos, anything with kids that gives people any excuse to judge and pile on parents. Of course they didn’t endanger Lilli.
Lol I knew this would make heads explode. The kids always trigger the worst melt downs and Princess Lili in particular is a sore point. From her name, hair length and hair color she in particular triggers their internal demons. Oh well (shrugs) for the mentally balanced and emotionally healthy this was a heartwarming post emphasizing the important role mother’s play in shaping the lives of their daughters and the independent women they become (Doria, Meghan, Lili) and the important role the men (Harry) who love them play in ensuring women’s equality.
This is exactly why they don’t want to show their kids. It’s been two months she’s shared four photos and this is the reaction, judging parents from afar without all the information. When they go back to not showing these kids for seven and eight months at a time this will be why. These people don’t give a damn about Lili or Archie or their safety. Please explain to me how this one photo for a six and four year old shows that ‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so good at showing the world how much they suck at being parents’.
They look like their hair is the same shade of red. Harry really got a mini me in Lili.
Lort. The double standard is palatable, as is the rage that Harry left and his kids can’t be exploited by the rota. At this point they literally make things up to criticize him and embiggen the dud. Willy can admit that Charlotte was upset when she saw him with a beard, implying that she doesn’t live with him because she wasn’t around him consistently to see it growing daily and not recieve rota snark. His eldest son can be singled out as the only child who gets to go solo to sporting events with his Dad and not recieve rota snark. George can be forced to dress like a 45 year old mortuary director at every sporting event instead of wearing weather appropriate/age appropriate/event appropriate attire and not recieve rota snark. Willy can interact uncomfortably with his youngest child like he doesn’t really like the kid/isn’t around him much and not receive rota snark. Willy make sure Louis has a goofball wildchild narrative created in the tabloids because the spares are supposed to have that role to be scapegoated by the heirs and not recieve rota snark. Willy can create the entire media firestorm around his wife because he wants a year off instead of stepping up when Charles announced he was receiving cancer treatments and not recieve rota snark. Willy can be a slumlord while living a life of extravagant luxury funded by struggling taxpayers and not recieve rota snark. Willy’s grifter in-laws can exploit their royal connections to financially ruin dozens of small businesses and not recieve nonstop royal snark and be happily welcomed into royal circles. Willy can trim rosebushes, but the rota will crucify Harry and Meghan to cover the scandal for him. Willy has failed to launch into adulthood and the rota embiggen his lack of preparation, extreme awkwardness and laziness instead of lambasting his every move like they criticize his brother.
The derangers are angry that Meghan’s daughter may be the grandchild who most resembles Diana.
They’re mad that Harry’s so clearly content and happy away from Salt Island.
They’re mad, period, in both senses of the word.
Don’t know why they think this is in California, could be anywhere