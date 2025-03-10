Pamela Anderson’s producer made a bitchy comment about ‘With Love, Meghan’

Before the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan was released, Meghan-haters latched onto a particularly stupid criticism: that Meghan was “copying” Pamela Anderson. Pamela has been part of the gardening/reno/cooking space for several years now, mostly in Canadian-only shows. Pamela’s new cooking show – Pamela’s Cooking With Love – just debuted on Canadian television on February 26th, a week before Netflix began streaming WLM. Remember, WLM was originally supposed to air in January. I’m sure the haters still would have found a way to twist it into “Meghan is copying Pamela,” but given the fact that Pamela’s trailer and show aired first chronologically, that’s made it easy for smooth-brained people to scream about how, obviously, this is a copykeening situation. Well, now Pamela’s executive producer made a bitchy comment to the Daily Mail.
Pamela Anderson’s team has broken its silence following accusations that Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, closely resembles Anderson’s cooking show.
Hours before Markle’s eight-episode series premiered on March 4, Jesse Fawcett, the co-creator and executive producer of Pamela’s Cooking With Love—which debuted on Feb. 26—issued a statement responding to the backlash.
“We take pride in planting the first seeds—creating original, distinctive programming that audiences love—and it’s a compliment to see our work with Ms. Anderson resonate so strongly,” Fawcett told the Daily Mail.
Eagle-eyed fans of Anderson were quick to point out striking similarities between the two shows. Both series feature the celebrity hosts preparing meals for their famous friends in a cozy home setting, hand-picking fresh produce from their gardens, and placing them in wicker baskets before cooking. Many took to social media to accuse Markle of copying the actress’ concept, with one post on X receiving nearly 40,000 views.
Yeah, Jesse Fawcett just should have kept his mouth shut. Obviously, what Meghan is doing is not some new concept, but it doesn’t follow that she’s “copying” Pamela, or that Pamela owns the original concept. As I said in the previous post, Pamela’s show sounds like a Canadian version of Selena Gomez’s Selena + Chef, so maybe Fawcett should have given Selena her flowers for providing a roadmap to Pamela and “planting the first seeds.” And nevermind that ALL cooking/entertaining shows owe everything to the actual pioneers in this space like Martha Stewart and Julia Child.
Time for someone from Martha’s crew to put out a statement now. Or one of the many others who planted seeds long before Pamela. Was giving Pamela the benefit of the doubt, but if this is how she lets her crew put out PR, won’t be watching her.
Same Im Canadian and was actually going to watch Pamela’s show next as I did feel kinda bad for her that Meghan’s show overshadowed hers although let’s be clear Pamela’s show (on cdn tv only) was only going to be pretty niche even here. I haven’t even really seen it advertised. But I’ll pass now. Planting the seeds? Pleeaaassse. Are we supposed to believe Meghan’s show was shot and produced in the week since Pamela’s show aired? Honestly stop.
There was a little something from Martha about the one-pan spaghetti – that her recipe is the authentic one.
But I think martha explained she got it from somewhere? Anyway, I cook at least once a day too, for me, my family and for my friends on occasions, I hope my neighbours are not gonna say I’m copying them. SURPRISE Megz not the only one with friends! Pam has her friends too! Wow!!
It’s a cooking show people, relax. There are plenty of late night shows, talk shows… in the 90’s the oprah, sally jesse, ricky lake, jerry springer, phil donahue, etc etc and all the cooking shows, reality shows, who was complaining? Watch what you want and dont watch what you dont want. Jeez
Seriously? You can search online and come up with a multitude of recipes for anything, including one pot pasta. What makes MS think hers is the “authentic” one and only?
The Fail are seeking out jealous haters to trash WLM for content and this fool obliged, hoping he will be get some press for Pam’s show. This guy is mad Pam’s show is not getting international attention.
Let’s also not forget B. Smith. I watched her show with my mom as a kid, because it was something that wasn’t really being done by black women outside of the very occasional segment on Oprah. People love to pretend that Meghan is stealing while it’s perfectly reasonable for them to do things that have existed before. What could be the difference I wonder?!!
Taking credit for original seeds is a very big stretch seeing that the galloping gourmet (yep I remember him) and Julia Childs were the original seed planters even before Martha.
Omg, The Galloping Gourmet!! He was quite the hoot.
Yes he was!!
My sister and I were big fans of Julia Child, and watched her consistently on Saturday mornings on WTTW. This was in the late 70s, early 80s.
*Gigantic eye roll*
There were some cooking shows even before Julia Child. I remember hearing one of Julia’s producers say that, at the time, one of the things that set Julia apart was that she didn’t just stay in the kitchen – she set a nice table, sat down and served herself. I guess it was revolutionary that a woman would focus on enjoying her own food, rather than just serving the family.
Umm, okay, sure take pride in planting the first seeds of original programming….
Martha who? Ina who? Julia who? People need to start getting smarter about what to do when the DM reaches out. Simon Rex looks like a hero and a gentleman for not taking the bait. Whereas the ones who do take the bait and let whoever calls them up get them all riled up to the point of saying something snarky inevitably ends up looking like an uniformed and bitter person. Honestly, saying something like the enduring interest in lifestyle shows is exciting for everyone and we can’t wait for people to see what Pam has done seems like a better approach but hey that’s just me.
WLM filming for first season completed by July last year. Pamela’s trailer on Canadian TV dropped in October.
I don’t even really care who filmed what first. They’re lifestyle shows and they’re going to have similarities and draw inspiration from those who came before. Which is why it just comes across as disingenuous to talk about being the first to plant the seeds. Maybe he was just trying to be punny idk?
This complaint would be like me complaining that I can find twenty different tuna salad recipes! How dare all these ppl make tuna salad? Where are the original ideas?
It’s so dumb. None of these shows was meant to be a unique concept. It was meant to show each woman’s personal touch to it
Pamela’s team should avoid any interaction with the BM trash. Her show, which I haven’t watched, doesn’t compete with Meghan’s.
Knowing how salacious the press can be, Pam was a victim of that, she should avoid falling into this trap….She doesn’t need Meghan destroyed to be successful
To be fair, Pamela didn’t say anything. This person could just be speaking out of turn. And honestly I’m sure Pam’s show is cute and I’d still like to watch it. But the producer comes across as snarky which isn’t a great look.
Is Pamela’s show not about cooking vegetarian?
Bitchy men are the worst.
I mean, every guest cooking segment on morning shows is similar. Heck, isn’t this what happens when you visit relatives and cook together? Dear producer, you stole this idea from my 85 yr old mother-in-law! And my long gone Gramma!