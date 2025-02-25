Duchess Meghan & Pamela Anderson’s cooking shows have a similar vibe, oh no

Pamela Anderson has been inside the lifestyle/gardening/cooking space for years now. She moved back to Canada and she’s spent years renovating a large property which had been in her family for a while. She’s been more focused on gardening, and she had/has a Hulu series about her Canadian reno projects and building up her gardens. She’s talked about making preserves and working in the kitchen a lot in recent interviews, and she also did a very successful cookbook. Well, obviously, now she’s got a cooking show on Food Network Canada. It’s called Pamela’s Cooking With Love. The premise seems a bit like Selena Gomez’s cooking show, where professional chefs come over and they all cook together. You can see the trailer for Pam’s show here. Obviously, this means that Pamela invented cooking, gardening and jam-making and the Duchess of Sussex is “copying” Pam.
Eagle-eyed fans called out the striking similarities between Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show and Pamela Anderson’s Food Network Canada cooking series. Over the weekend, netizens accused Markle of “copying” Anderson’s series, “Pamela’s Cooking With Love,” with her new show, “With Love, Meghan” — starting with the name.
Aside from the similar titles, they also noted the trailers’ almost identical concepts, language and overall aesthetics. The teaser for Anderson’s lifestyle program was released in October 2024, nearly three months before Markle dropped her first promotional video. The “Baywatch” star’s trailer opens with clips of her perusing a garden and laughing in her rustic kitchen.
“I love to cook,” she says in the minute-long preview. “I just have always wanted to take things to another level.”
Similarly, the Duchess of Sussex is seen cooking and picking fresh produce in the opening moments of her “With Love, Meghan” trailer.
“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” Markle declares, similar to Anderson’s opening statement.
In both trailers, the women invite friends and fellow cooks into their homes as they try new recipes and master the art of hosting. Pointing out the similarities, one user wrote on X, “If you watch the trailer for Pamela’s new show, it’s a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve & it looks as though Meghan has copied everything! The trailers are so similar it’s freaky.👀👀👀”
“The entire concept is strikingly similar. 😳😳,” another added, as a third chimed in, “Markle’s show is a straight copy of Pamela Anderson’s cooking and entertaining show. Go look at the trailer!”
Yes, I can’t believe that two women would do cooking shows with a similar feel. I heard that Meghan studied Pamela’s spatula technique and that’s where Meghan got all of her ideas! Jesus. I mean, maybe Pamela is copying The Tig? Or maybe Pamela and Meghan are BOTH copying Ina Garten? Or maybe the lifestyle/cooking space is big enough for many shows with similar concepts, and no one is accusing Pamela of copying Selena Gomez? There’s something hilarious about this new talking point too – Meghan’s trailer came out eight weeks ago – it’s taken the Derangers that long to “figure out” that two cooking shows have a similar vibe.
Lol, “eagle-eyed fans” – fans of whom? Not Meghan and not Pamela, either, if it took them 8 weeks to notice similarities.
The nonsense continues. There is room for everyone to have a cooking/ gardening show except for the biracial wife of Harry. This is what they are saying all the time. If the white English rose were to suddenly have a cooking and gardening show it would be the best thing since sliced bread. I hope Meg’s show hits it out of the park with excellent ratings. I will be watching.
Huh. I just mentioned last week in the comments that I didn’t even know Pamela Anderson had a show or a cookbook. But it sounds cute and I’d check it out. And now page 6 is claiming Meghan is copying Pamela Anderson. Weird. But that’s the thing. I’d be interested in checking out both. In fact, conversation about Meghan’s show has led me to even knowing about Pam’s show, which I’m now interested in. Multiple lifestyle shows can exist. There will be similarities and differences. But it’s much more fun for page 6 to claim it’s copying. From what I can tell, Pam’s book is vegetarian/maybe vegan. Not sure about the show. But that’s one difference right there for page 6. They’re really going all out on critiquing Meghan right now aren’t they. It’s not obvious at all🙄
Breaking News Alert! Cooking/lifestyle shows are all the same show. The original was Martha Stewart back in the eighties, I believe. Since then we’ve had thousands and even the whole Food Network couldn’t kill the repetitive concept. No one is going to reinvent the wheel at this point. People who love this sort of thing eat it up (pun intended). The rest of us just shrug and move on. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Julia Child was French gourmet so that doesn’t count. Also she was unintentionally funny.
The recipes were ostensibly French but Julia’s shows were in great part about technique, starting with her initial appearance on a morning show cooking an omelette. And with the cooking done, she’d do a nice plating, walk over to a beautifully set table, pour a glass of wine, and sit down for a meal. I’d still agree Martha was the one who really got the ball rolling popularizing cooking/lifestyle shows, but the bones were there with Julia.
A couple of years ago PBS (US) had a short series “Dishing with Julia Child” where several groups of well-known chefs each watched a different one of Julia’s early shows, commenting along the way. The first, and my favorite, was the one about fish, with Jose Andres and Eric Ripert. They did chuckle along the way about how much butter she used (and how many times she patted one particular fish), but were seriously impressed with the volume of useful cooking tips she provided during the show. People know Chef Andres now primarily from WCK, but his friend Eric Ripert has long been associated with seafood restaurant Le Bernardin, routinely considered one of the best. (An aside – during the pandemic, Le Bernardin was closed to customers, but the kitchen cooked meals for some fortunate NYC first responders as part of the WCK network.). The “Dishing” shows are a fun watch but a little hard to find at this point.
Has anyone not watched a cooking show? Ina, Valerie Bertinelli, et all? It’s all normal and elevating everyday. It’s a lane. These people are stupid. The point is that it’s all aspirational. I don’t and cannot afford an estate in Montecito, but I love Santa Barbara. Let me have my 30 minutes to half hour of escapism. I might actually like one of the recipes.
Hello…Martha Steeart is the OG in this space. The outline is the same or similar but each personality gives it its own flavor and vibe. There was space for people after Martha and before Pam and Meg and there will be space in years to come.
Also. Can people in the US even get Canadian tv? I can’t .
Rachael Ray. So many.
“If you watch the trailer for Pamela’s new show, it’s a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve”.
There’s the rub. There’s absolutely no logical reason why Pamela Anderson doing a reno show with cooking is somehow more authentic, other than if you’re obsessed with the idea the other person is fake. Ignoring the fact that all cooking shows have the same vibe like this that I can remember going back to Giada, and Rachel Ray, and Sandra Lee semi homemade
This ” connection ” is particularly ridiculous because there’s entire video’s if Meghan on morning shows like Today, and GMA years ago. They really want to push this narrative that she wasn’t already doing the things she’s doing now a decade ago.
By “authentic,” they mean whiter. Pamela Anderson is a white woman, so they expect her to be in this space, entertaining and cooking and making things beautiful.
They see Meghan, a woman of color, as an interloper who keeps inserting herself in spaces where they don’t think she belongs.
It’s deplorable.
This! Love Pamela. Love Meghan. This is a very clear example of over scrutinizing a Black woman in a space typically dominated by white people. There’s no argument against that. Pamela has been visible and in the media a lot lately. The public very much has interest in Pamela Anderson too. I wish them BOTH success AND I wish the media to reflect and actually end their racism like they said they would in 2020!
I AM JUST HERE WAITING FOR WITH LOVE ❤️ TO DROP ❤️
There are two whole-ass US networks dedicated to home/lifestyle and food…so yeah, I think there’s room for Meg. And Pam, Ina, Giada, Bobby, the gang at Queer Eye. Oh, and Martha Stewart. Let’s not forget about someone who’s been in this space for 40 years already. 🙄
And let’s not forget the great, iconic Betty White as Sue Ann Nivens, “The Happy Homemaker”, on the Mary Tyler Moore show! These types of shows are definitely part of our culture. No one’s going to be filing a plagiarism lawsuit for copying.
And B Smith — who’s restaurants, books, and TV programs added color to the lifestyle business mix.
It’s been a while, but B Smith’s DC restaurant in Union Station is still on my lists of lifetime favorites.
Blithe, thank you. B. Smith is a trailblazer.
I like both Meghan and Pamela. I will watch both shows as a form of escapism from the awful world we live in. I would buy cookbooks from either woman to support them and try some new yummy recipes. British Columbia where Pamela lives and SoCal where Meghan lives are both dreamy places I would love to spend time in. See this isn’t that hard.
I have never seen PA’s show, and I have no plans to watch it in the future. I am not a fan, but I am a Meghan fan. As for the shows being similar it’s a lifestyle, home, gardening and cooking show they are all similar time to be outraged about things that truly matter not this.
I was today years old when I learned ALL of this information about Pamela Anderson. Sounds interesting, and good for her!
Hear me out every one! I have a new concept for a home renovation show! It involves a married couple with a couple of kids. Maybe they live in a small town. Preferably in the south. They go around renovating homes. It’s a new couple each week. They introduce themselves and give us their back story and they decide which house they want to buy and renovate. At the end we do the big reveal and maybe do a follow up on how the couple is loving their new home!
OR OR let’s get some amateur bakers/cooks from around the country and have them compete for a $10,000 prize!!
JFC the reason you see so many similar concepts for these cooking shows is because they work!
Also Pamela is a long time vegatarian so I imagine that her cooking show would be more in line with that type of diet
Came here to say the exact same thing. There certainly is room in the cooking/lifestyle world for a vegetarian cooking show. Pam’s actually pretty funny too — she calls her sourdough starter Astrid!
I hope that it gives them ideas for a crossover.
Pamela’s trailer was released in October, presumably after Meghan’s show had completed filming and was in post production or whatever. So its not like Meghan sat down with a notebook and copied the trailer and then created a show after that.
And that’s without getting into the idea that a lot of cooking shows have similar vibes.
Exactly. Meghan filmed her show in the summer of 2024.
Where’s these people who love and support Pamela NOW when she was used & abused during her 20s and 30s? Shame on some media still uses Pamela now to take down another woman.
Seeriously, well said. How many ways can they beat women using Pamela Anderson? JFC, I can’t imagine hating anyone as much as the derangers hate Meghan, it’s exhausting.
Oh no! Two awesome people coming out with cooking and lifestyle shows which I ALSO love! Gonna have way too many things to watch during the springtime. Whatever will we do?
I am not sure why but a lot of W and K royal engagements have them pulling pints, preparing or serving food badly! At least we’ll be spared Kate doing her own cookery show because it is not her jam!!
I saw about 10 negative headlines about Meghan pop up on my scrolling yesterday .
They are in hate mode at the moment .so what’s new I guess . Hating Meghan is normal I guess .
Personally hope both shows are successful .
Pamela copped heaps of abuse back in the day and has now reinvented herself .
Good for both of them .
I admit that yesterday I was fooled by an article about Pamela’s show and I got angry, which I expressed in a comment under the article about Meghan’s Instagram videos. I didn’t suspect Pam of copying, but the same titles and several identical frames were too much for me. It was written that they finished filming in October, so since they are writing about Pamela’s show now, I assumed that the trailer was released now and some things could have been borrowed from Meghan. Now I read that her trailer was released in October, so why are they writing about “copying” only now?
IT’S OBVIOUS!
All the media is constantly writing about Meghan’s show, and “a hundred” articles at that. And has anyone heard about Pamela’s show, which has supposedly been advertised for almost half a year? NO!
So they attacked Meghan and now everyone knows about Pamela’s show. I have nothing against this woman, but I don’t know her, I don’t follow her, I don’t know anything about her except her fake breasts and drug-addicted husbands. Maybe she’s a cool woman, maybe not, I don’t know, but the fact is that after the media attack on Meghan, her show finally came to life, something she hadn’t been able to do since October.