Duchess Meghan & Pamela Anderson’s cooking shows have a similar vibe, oh no

Pamela Anderson has been inside the lifestyle/gardening/cooking space for years now. She moved back to Canada and she’s spent years renovating a large property which had been in her family for a while. She’s been more focused on gardening, and she had/has a Hulu series about her Canadian reno projects and building up her gardens. She’s talked about making preserves and working in the kitchen a lot in recent interviews, and she also did a very successful cookbook. Well, obviously, now she’s got a cooking show on Food Network Canada. It’s called Pamela’s Cooking With Love. The premise seems a bit like Selena Gomez’s cooking show, where professional chefs come over and they all cook together. You can see the trailer for Pam’s show here. Obviously, this means that Pamela invented cooking, gardening and jam-making and the Duchess of Sussex is “copying” Pam.

Eagle-eyed fans called out the striking similarities between Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show and Pamela Anderson’s Food Network Canada cooking series. Over the weekend, netizens accused Markle of “copying” Anderson’s series, “Pamela’s Cooking With Love,” with her new show, “With Love, Meghan” — starting with the name. Aside from the similar titles, they also noted the trailers’ almost identical concepts, language and overall aesthetics. The teaser for Anderson’s lifestyle program was released in October 2024, nearly three months before Markle dropped her first promotional video. The “Baywatch” star’s trailer opens with clips of her perusing a garden and laughing in her rustic kitchen. “I love to cook,” she says in the minute-long preview. “I just have always wanted to take things to another level.” Similarly, the Duchess of Sussex is seen cooking and picking fresh produce in the opening moments of her “With Love, Meghan” trailer. “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” Markle declares, similar to Anderson’s opening statement. In both trailers, the women invite friends and fellow cooks into their homes as they try new recipes and master the art of hosting. Pointing out the similarities, one user wrote on X, “If you watch the trailer for Pamela’s new show, it’s a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve & it looks as though Meghan has copied everything! The trailers are so similar it’s freaky.👀👀👀” “The entire concept is strikingly similar. 😳😳,” another added, as a third chimed in, “Markle’s show is a straight copy of Pamela Anderson’s cooking and entertaining show. Go look at the trailer!”

Yes, I can’t believe that two women would do cooking shows with a similar feel. I heard that Meghan studied Pamela’s spatula technique and that’s where Meghan got all of her ideas! Jesus. I mean, maybe Pamela is copying The Tig? Or maybe Pamela and Meghan are BOTH copying Ina Garten? Or maybe the lifestyle/cooking space is big enough for many shows with similar concepts, and no one is accusing Pamela of copying Selena Gomez? There’s something hilarious about this new talking point too – Meghan’s trailer came out eight weeks ago – it’s taken the Derangers that long to “figure out” that two cooking shows have a similar vibe.