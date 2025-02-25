Patrick Schwarzenegger addresses the nepo-baby accusations: ‘It’s frustrating’

I’m genuinely so excited these days, because two of “my shows” are on at the same time. Severance comes out every Friday (obsessed) and The White Lotus just started two Sundays ago. While there are recurring characters in The White Lotus, the central cast changes every season, and this season features an interesting array of characters. I’m obsessed with Parker Posey’s pill-popping Southern a–hole and literally everyone is talking about Walton Goggins’ turn as a nihilist with a much-younger girlfriend. Like, Walton Goggins is getting all of the “heat” right now, two episodes in. But that hasn’t stopped Patrick Schwarzenegger from trying to convince everyone that HE is the sexy man-meat of the season. He is not – he’s playing a douchey, steroid-taking rich kid who has a creepy relationship with his younger siblings. Patrick’s vibe on the show is deeply unsettling, but it makes perfect sense that Patrick believes he’s playing a “sexy d-bag.” It’s also really funny because The White Lotus is Patrick’s biggest “break” as an actor, and now he’s facing nepo-baby accusations. He addressed the situation:
Patrick Schwarzenegger recently told The Sunday Times that it’s frustrating to be viewed as a nepo baby amid critical acclaim for “The White Lotus” Season 3. The actor is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Now two episodes into the new season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series, Schwarzenegger is already emerging as one of the cast’s breakouts for his performance as Saxton Ratliff, the privileged son of a corporate criminal who flirts relentlessly and has no problem being naked in the same hotel room as his younger brother.
“I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” Schwarzenegger said. “They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on. Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment.”
“I would never trade my life with anyone,” Schwarzenegger continued. “I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”
[From Variety]
As someone pointed out, Patrick didn’t get this role because of his father, he got this role because of his mother, Maria Shriver. Anyway, it’s funny that so few nepo-babies understand that all we want from them is an acknowledgement that it was easier for them. That’s it. No one is saying that they don’t “work” or study or make an effort. The nepo baby conversation is about access and privilege, both of which Patrick has always had in abundance. It’s about Patrick’s “hundreds of rejected auditions,” auditions he got because he’s the son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Also: it’s remarkable that Patrick really looks nothing like his father. I kind of wonder if it would have been easier for Patrick if he did look more like Arnold.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
IKR? It’s not about your dad, Patrick. It’s about being part of America’s most prominent family dynasty. (That really was my exact thought when I saw the headline.) But seriously he’s absolutely perfect for this role. Do I believe him as a rich, privileged dbag who takes what he wants and has no shame? Yeah, yeah I do.
I don’t know anything about him, but the character is so freaking gross and creepy. It makes me hope he truly is a really great actor to make me hate him that much after just the first episode…
Also, an actor’s job is about memorizing lines. Why is it so hard to remember a simple “I am so thankful for the opportunities I’ve received, and even though my name opens doors, I work hard every day to be deserving of these opportunities.” You can acknowledge your privilege and make your point that you work hard at your job.
He is NOT a great actor. If you are a nepo-baby, good looking AND it still took you 10 years of drama training to get a role on a popular, prestige show…. then you are not that great to begin with.
I’ve only saw the first episode of WL season 3, he’s trying too hard to act out his character. There’s a dime a dozen actors have the same acting ability as him out there.
Personally I assume every actor in this type of role is attempting to channel Christian Bale (or young felon 47, I suppose).
You don’t think he looks like Arnold? I think in some angles he’s Arnold’s carbon copy! I 1000% see the resemblance in the first photo in this post!
Yeah, I Just came to say that when I saw the header pic, I thought “Wow I didn’t realize how much he looks like his dad until I saw them side by side.”
Really? He has much softer features than Arnold. Arnold is not “classically” handsome, this kid is.
I wish I could attach photos here but look up photos of young Arnold. Now imagine if he wasn’t roided up.
@Sue. You’re right! The teeth and smile are different, but everything else is the same.
Please watch Pumping Iron (terrific movie) and then get back to us about how Arnold is not “classically handsome.”
To me, he looks just like a Kennedy.
I’m seeing a strong facial resemblance to his cousin Caroline Kennedy.
Ugh. He had the privilege to be able to study acting and not have to worry about money. Just say you’re thankful for any break you get because you love what you do. So tired of these obtuse idiots.
And his character on TWL is creepy!
He has his father’s eyes btw 🙂
He is very creepy in that role. Nepo baby for sure, but he also appears to have talent. He should acknowledge his large leg-up and then keep his mouth shut.
He’s talented. I saw him in another role (the Boys’ spinoff) and I couldn’t keep my eyes off him. He has stage presence and his acting is very nuanced (you believe him in any character he takes on–albeit, I think they’ve all been douchy roles LOL).
This conversation just shows an extreme sheltering and inability to empathize outside a bubble imo. Like okay we get it’s hard being called a nepo-baby, fine whatever. I can believe it’s frustrating. But what’s more frustrating is having to do it on your own without all the wealth and connections. Maybe extend some imagination and imagine what it’s like for others without those things. And make that part of the conversation as opposed to one’s own personal frustrations. Anyways, just adding.. Walter Goggins even made his fallout character hot so yeah.
I don’t think he’s aware of this self-own: So, you’re a child of two hugely famous people, both with a lot of influence and power in the entertainment industry, you’ve studied for a decade, and you STILL haven’t hit any big roles. What that says to me, is that you’re not very good at the craft. Particularly as you are very good looking. Hmmm…I mean if Tori Spelling could land a significant role in a series…Just sayin…
LOL you really threw him into the bottom of the barrel with the Tori Spelling comparison.
I think it’s a fair comparison. His father owns half of LA, is far richer and more influential than Aaron Spelling ever was, and yet…where’s his 90210?
This really is a great comparison.
The great-nephew of Peter Lawford says what?
😮🤣😂…Hope he takes HEED of the 🔥 that Lawford choose to put himself through associating with the Kennedys …so far…I say he hasn’t 😮
Also so weird to remember that he’s the brother-in-law of Chris Pratt
Some people were trying to make him “white boy flavour of the month” while others were checking what accounts he follows on social media to end up finding out that there are a lot (like A LOT) of right-wing stuff in there.
What??? No. With Maria as a mom?
@Lau 👍 THIS! A perfect bland combination of both parents looks who would have NO PROBLEM with what’s happening in D.C. right now😡
Agreed. As I was watching, I said he was born at the wrong time. He was destined to play 1985 “Chad,” the jerk who is buying the small ski resort or harassing all women while having a pink sweater tied around his shoulders.
Chad is def MAGA.
I think he looks a lot like his dad. Like all children of celebrities, all you have to say is “Of course it helped, I have connections and experiences others didn’t get the opportunity to have, but hopefully I have the talent and hard work to prove myself and stick around.”
I think he’s really great on White Lotus, you know exactly who that character is and he’s so smarmy and sort of desperate under a veneer of “I’m awesome”.
Also as someone who has been obsessed with Walton Goggins since the beginning of Justified, I am so on board for his amazing career and hotness recognition right now.
**The** hardest part about becoming an actor is breaking in. Thousands of people have taken 10 years of acting classes, Patrick. They have to fight tooth and nail to pound down doors that you were escorted through.
It doesn’t mean that you’re bad at acting, it doesn’t mean that you don’t work hard. What it means is the hardest part about being an actor is a non-factor for you.
These folks need to acknowledge the nepotism and move on. I don’t think anyone thinks that he ONLY got the role because of his dad, but he definitely got a leg-up in this business because of who his dad is. Recognize this and move on — because I do think he’s actually a pretty great actor. He had a small role on the Boys spin-off and he was great, and he’s really turning on the murderous Patrick Bateman charm in this role.
But in terms of man-meat, can we talk about Walter Groggins? He’s a character actor with the physique of a Marvel superhero. I wasn’t ready for that hot body in that scene where he’s shirtless in the bed!!!
Goggins is a Marvel villain in Ant Man and the Wasp.
I see flashes of a resemblance, but I would never pick Patrick out of a lineup and say that’s Arnold’s kid. Too bad he didn’t inherit the accent.
Now this Walton Goggins guy is totally up my alley. Aging rocker/stoner who stayed in shape? I’ll take it. I’ve never seen him in anything before and I can’t wait to see what happens.
@Gabby…SAME❣️
I find Patrick so extraordinarily bland and off-putting. However, his cousin Jack Schlossberg is a treasure. He stays with his foot on all his family members necks who are quiet or even worse supportive of the Trump presidency. He was the only one to call them all out over the RFK Jr. nomination for HHS. I think Caroline’s kids (Rose, Tatiana, and Jack) are the only ones of the younger Kennedy generation that are even mildly tolerable.
I LOL’d at this: “I … put on school plays every week,”
Dude …
In a way his dad was a nepo husband. Marrying a Kennedy gave Arnold so much more credibility on the political stage.
Patrick is not a bad actor and I believe he did win the role fair and square over a ton of other actors because WL is a prestige project and Mike White is great at casting.
But dude should just acknowledge his privilege and that getting your foot in the door is half the work while he was already born inside the room. If I was him I’d be more concerned about being type casted as the creepy entitled douche bag which all of his roles seem to be.
I don’t understand the word “accusations.” He didn’t do a thing, he is a thing. It’s as immutable as the color of his eyes. Doesn’t mean he doesn’t work hard or whatever. But come on. Connections help, the end.