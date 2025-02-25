Patrick Schwarzenegger addresses the nepo-baby accusations: ‘It’s frustrating’

I’m genuinely so excited these days, because two of “my shows” are on at the same time. Severance comes out every Friday (obsessed) and The White Lotus just started two Sundays ago. While there are recurring characters in The White Lotus, the central cast changes every season, and this season features an interesting array of characters. I’m obsessed with Parker Posey’s pill-popping Southern a–hole and literally everyone is talking about Walton Goggins’ turn as a nihilist with a much-younger girlfriend. Like, Walton Goggins is getting all of the “heat” right now, two episodes in. But that hasn’t stopped Patrick Schwarzenegger from trying to convince everyone that HE is the sexy man-meat of the season. He is not – he’s playing a douchey, steroid-taking rich kid who has a creepy relationship with his younger siblings. Patrick’s vibe on the show is deeply unsettling, but it makes perfect sense that Patrick believes he’s playing a “sexy d-bag.” It’s also really funny because The White Lotus is Patrick’s biggest “break” as an actor, and now he’s facing nepo-baby accusations. He addressed the situation:

Patrick Schwarzenegger recently told The Sunday Times that it’s frustrating to be viewed as a nepo baby amid critical acclaim for “The White Lotus” Season 3. The actor is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Now two episodes into the new season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series, Schwarzenegger is already emerging as one of the cast’s breakouts for his performance as Saxton Ratliff, the privileged son of a corporate criminal who flirts relentlessly and has no problem being naked in the same hotel room as his younger brother. “I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” Schwarzenegger said. “They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on. Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment.” “I would never trade my life with anyone,” Schwarzenegger continued. “I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”

[From Variety]

As someone pointed out, Patrick didn’t get this role because of his father, he got this role because of his mother, Maria Shriver. Anyway, it’s funny that so few nepo-babies understand that all we want from them is an acknowledgement that it was easier for them. That’s it. No one is saying that they don’t “work” or study or make an effort. The nepo baby conversation is about access and privilege, both of which Patrick has always had in abundance. It’s about Patrick’s “hundreds of rejected auditions,” auditions he got because he’s the son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Also: it’s remarkable that Patrick really looks nothing like his father. I kind of wonder if it would have been easier for Patrick if he did look more like Arnold.





