Kate Hudson was offered the lead in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ but she was too busy

The Devil Wears Prada has really stuck around. It’s a modern classic, a dramedy with a dash of romance, but really it’s a special kind of Cinderella story and a cautionary tale. The smart girl gets a Vogue makeover and learns how to be good at her job, but at what cost to her soul, ambition and personal relationships? I personally think the right actors were cast across the board. Meryl Streep was Oscar-nominated for her Anna Wintour-esque turn as Miranda Priestly. Emily Blunt’s supporting role made her into a huge star. Simon Baker, Stanley Tucci and Adrian Grenier rounded out the supporting cast. But the movie largely hinges on Anne Hathaway’s performance as Andi Sacks. Anne fought for the role even when producers weren’t sure about her, and she turned in a star-making performance too. Anne always said that she really had to beg and plead for this role, and I always wondered which actress they wanted instead of Anne? As it turns out, they wanted Kate Hudson. Ugh.
Kate Hudson still had regrets about turning down a role in The Devil Wears Prada. The actress, who was initially asked to play Andy Sachs (which Anne Hathaway ultimately portrayed), recently said on Capital FM that she wishes she made her schedule work to star in the 2006 film, alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.
“That was a bad call. And it was like a timing thing. It was one of those things where I couldn’t do it, and I should’ve made it happen, and I didn’t,” Hudson said. “That was one where when I saw it I was like, ugh. But again, everything happens for a reason. There’s a reason for that. That was a real like, ‘I should’ve made that work.’”
The Devil Wears Prada, directed by David Frankel, was adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name. It follows aspiring journalist Andy, who travels to New York City and starts working as an assistant to one of the city’s biggest high fashion magazine editors, the cynical Miranda Priestly (Streep).
“It’s funny, it’s waves of things that are happening and people shooting at different times,” Hudson added. “It’s not like you don’t do them because you don’t want to do them. It’s like, oh, you’re doing something else. And it just sucked, you know?”
Around the time that The Devil Wears Prada was being filmed and was released, Hudson was working on several other projects, including 2003’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2005’s The Skeleton Key, 2006’s You, Me and Dupree, 2008’s Fool’s Gold and 2008’s My Best Friend’s Girl. She also later teamed up with Hathaway for 2009’s Bride Wars.
I just got a flashback to the early and mid-’00s and how Kate Hudson was the first choice for every script. If they couldn’t get Kate, they were trying to get Cameron Diaz. Yeah… anyway, I’m glad Kate was too busy because she would not have done a good job with Andrea. Kate would have played it too aw-shucks bubbly and way too slapstick. I’m glad Anne fought so hard for a film she knew she was right for.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, stills from 'The Devil Wears Prada.'
Rachel McAdams was offered the role of Andy Andrea Sachs as well. The right actor got the part. I can’t imagine anyone else in the role.
Oh really? I still struggle to see anyone other than Anne in the role because she really nailed it, but Rachel could have been a good alternative.
Yea this is the first time I’m hearing this about Kate Hudson. Apparently the first choice was always Rachel but she turned it down because after the Notebook she didn’t want to be the Romcom gal. Bad move career wise for her and just personally I think she would have been just as good as Anne and the movie still would have been a huge hit.
She turned down a role opposite meryl streep? Why don’t I believe this Kate? 🙄
Now that you mention Meryl Streep, it does sound super odd she turned it down. Yes, you should have made this happen Kate!
You, Me and Dupree was awful. I’m glad Anne got it. Also Kate always plays the same character.
Wow, what’s the point of being a nepo baby if you’re going to turn down the chance to act opposite Meryl Streep? Just kidding. Sort of.
The book and film are very different and keep in mind how a film looks in preproduction can be very different to the result. I can see how Kate would have adapted Book Andy but yes, Anne was perfect.
Btw Andy’s friends and boyfriend are the real villains of this film. They all needed to grow up. I also rewatched the scene where Miranda says Andy “disappointed” her and while yes she was unreasonable and overbearing, for a person at that professional level (and level of notoriety) her language was milder than most would use, lol.
Andy cheated on her boyfriend, did she not? How is he the villain?
Oh come now. Their relationship was disintegrating because he wouldn’t take her commitments seriously and even made fun of her (and sorry but coming home a little later on your partner’s birthday is different if it’s because of work and most adults know this, besides, why wouldn’t he be thrilled at the prospect of her mentioning his restaurant to some of her colleagues as he surely could have asked her to do?).
She hooked up with someone after he’d berated her and walked away and said he was basically done.
We’ve all dated men like this. I’ll leave it at that.
I understand what you are saying about that scene. But Miranda’s restraint in her anger at Andie, her quiet tone of voice, even how brief her conversations were with Andie, were a large part of what made her character so terrifying.
The quiet iciness in her demeanor lends to people walking on eggshells around her and living in constant fear and dread of her.
Most of us would rather someone explode at us and just get it over with so things are out in the open and we can move forward…. Miranda
Oops, continuing below:
Miranda also wouldn’t give anybody the satisfaction of having an argument with her because that might give the other person the opportunity to speak in defense of themselves. She wasn’t interested in hearing what Andie thought, felt, etc. That way she remained in control of everyone.
She’s a fascinating character, very well written!
Yeah, Andi’s friends were happy to accept the swag, but grumbled about her commitment to work.
Anne Hathaway played the role of eager up-and-comer to perfection, in part because she was one herself.
Maybe this is off point, but I HATE when people say “everything happens for a reason.” What is the “reason” so many people are suffering because of Trump? What is the “reason” children had to die in Gaza? I could go on and on. Maybe the great philosopher, Kate Hudson, could explain that for me.
Believing the human mind can and should understand the machinations that drive the universe is a terrible arrogance. I highly doubt our brains are capable of grasping why everything happens. That’d be like explaining cancer-curing research to a lab rat.
In this instance, I believe the phrase is fine to use. She’s not philosophizing about war, she’s simply talking about turning down a movie role. And it did happen for a reason — so Anne Hathaway could get the role haha.
I love everything about the movie. However, I do think Kate would have also been great in the role of Andi. Certainly not better but possibly just a great.
I think this is always a tricky convo because would the movie still be such a classic with Kate in it instead of Anne? Anne really nailed that role and without her the whole movie would have been different. And I don’t mean that to be anti-Kate – I love Kate Hudson and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is an eternal favorite of mine – but so much of a good movie is about chemistry between the actors (non romantic chemistry) and Anne and the whole cast just clicked. Putting in Kate Hudson would have thrown off that chemistry.
Maybe it would have been just as good, maybe it would have been better, maybe it would have been a lot worse.
That role was Anne’s and nobody else could have done it. For one thing, her beauty in that movie is off the charts. Kate and the Notebook girl just don’t compare.
Having seen the two of them together in Bride Wars it is obvious that Anne was more appropriate for Devil Wears Prada. Kate was too goofy.
Girl I’m sure at least 20 names were thrown around. It’s Hollywood so don’t kick yourself too hard on “turning down” the role
I’m so glad it was Anne Hathaway. Kate Hudson – one of the original nepo babies – would’ve wrecked the whole thing. Just like with Gwyneth Paltrow, without her parents’ connections she’s another plain mousy average actress who’d never have made it big (sorry not sorry).
Yeah, I feel the same. I have never thought she’s a good actress. She just doesn’t seem all that interested in acting, in my opinion. She’s always in fluffy movies and she’s always the same.
I will just say…Thank god she was too busy. The right actress got the part.