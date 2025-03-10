Waitrose has seen spikes of interest in crudité, edible flowers & honey post-WLM

You’ve got to wonder if the review-bombing of With Love, Meghan was always going to be baked into every conversation about the show and the Duchess of Sussex. What I mean is, the same people are always going to hysterically criticize and mock every single thing Meghan does and says, to the point where it’s just baked into the system and it becomes white noise. Oh, they’re at it again, “it” being “hating on a woman making a breakfast sandwich.” If anything, the critical tantrum worked entirely in Meghan’s favor – it doesn’t matter if you were genuinely interested in WLM or you were hate-watching it, the numbers are the same and the numbers are great. Meanwhile, millions of people just watched it and actually picked up some lifestyle and cooking tips which they are now going to incorporate into their everyday lives. That includes the beans-on-toast people, the Land of Unseasoned Food. Apparently, there have been spikes of interest in several food items & recipes featured on WLM.
The Duchess’s show is something like a lifestyle magazine come to life: it is a guide to hosting the Montecito way. It is a show of brown labels and glass jars, of fruit displayed in a rainbow and lavender on the towels. Is it inane and insufferably twee (at one point she says “goodnight, sweetheart” as she puts a cake in the oven)? Of course. But it appears the public are viewing it with a less cynical eye, and some may be taking Meghan’s advice to heart.
In fact, according to Waitrose, since the show began airing on Netflix, their website has seen some huge rises in interest in particular ingredients. According to the supermarket — the Standard has no way of verifying it — there has been fresh interest in everything from edible flowers to bruschetta.
Some of these rises are perhaps more telling than others. There has been a 3200% upping of searches for truffle salt, for instance, though one wonders how many people were really looking for it before. On the other hand, honey — ever popular — has spike 49 per cent, suggesting the show really has had an impact. Other items also seeing a rise include edible flowers and crudites, both up a whopping 200 per cent, “assorted fruit platter”, up 33 per cent, “microwave popcorn”, a rise of 200 per cent, and bath salts, fizzing up by 65 per cent. Somewhat curiously, searches for sparkling water also risen by 233 per cent. Had viewers not come across sparkling water before?
The full list of items With Love, Meghan, has had an impact on is below:
‘Crudites’ + 200%
‘Honey’ + 49%
‘Sparkling water’ + 233%
‘Assorted Fruit Platter’ + 33%
‘Truffle salt’ + 3200%
‘Microwave popcorn’ + 200%
‘Edible flowers’ + 200%
‘Bruschetta’ + 50%
‘Focaccia’ + 86%
‘Bath salts’ + 65%
LMAO, I was in the grocery store on Friday and I paused in the produce section, wondering if I should buy a veggie platter too (sorry, a crudite platter). What’s also amazing is that some of these are deep cuts – like, truffle butter wasn’t even a huge part of that episode. She only made bath salts in one episode (the first one). Honey and edible flowers are not a surprise, those were used consistently throughout the show. Focaccia was only in one episode (the one with Delfina Blaquier, who is absolutely gorgeous in motion – seriously, still photos do not do her justice). I would also not be surprised if there were spikes in Google searches in the UK for “parboiling chicken” and “Korean fried chicken” or “chicken tinga.” Right now, multiple British newspapers are running articles about Meghan’s one-pot pasta though – the Korean and Mexican recipes might be a bit too much for the beans-on-toast crowd.
I binge watched WLM and found iMeghan absolutely delightful. The show was like sunshine coming through the TV screen. Does anyone have a link to the recipes? I need to revisit the crudités, focaccia, and one pot pasta—and maybe more. The recipes are perfectly easy for a busy woman like me.
Here is the link for the recipes: https://www.netflix.com/tudum/articles/with-love-meghan-season-1-recipes-crafts
I absolutely thought the same thing about Delfina! Oh my gosh I thought she was so stunning on that episode. In the photos she doesn’t look like the same person. It’s crazy. I loved that episode btw!
Same. No photo has ever done that woman justice.
Love this for Meghan.. this is influence and a power the leftovers will never have with the general public.
It must drive them nuts that Meghan was already communicating via The Tig before she ever met Harry. The other members of Harry’s family have always played the media’s game, and then the British media is responsible for their image. Meghan hasn’t needed the British media to that extent–she reaches her public without them.
I have never intentionally read or watched critiques of Meghan so I’ve been mostly unaware of how intensely gross those people are, aside from those site.
I watched some clips of WLM on YouTube as I was drifting off to sleep. Big mistake. (I do not have a TV in my bedroom)
Didn’t have my reading glasses on so I didn’t realize I was clicking on Meghan hate videos and the vitriol that spews out of those type of people is shockingly gross. Instantly loud gross stuff like “her personality is white” and no black American will watch this” and “people are struggling financially, all she wants to do is flaunt her wealth.”
I’m laughing at how this article can’t believe that people are watching the show, liking it, and using it as inspiration for their own lives. There’s such a tone of disbelief throughout it LOL. Must be hard to be a hater these days.
Tbf to the British: they have great, spicy Indian food. Their native cuisine is bland, but they absolutely have excellent restaurants serving spicy food, and you can definitely easily find ingredients in supermarkets.
Yes. Spicy Indian food. Not British food. Just like spicy Indian food is here in the states as well. Their traditional foods are not known for it seasoning.
The spicy food Britain is famous for is Anglo-Indian. It was invented here in Britain by people whose family immigrated from India. It’s not food you would find in India itself.
All cuisine is the product of centuries of immigration – AngloIndian food IS British food, and it’s kinda racist to differentiate it from whatever Americans perceive “native” British food to be (nearly everything that’s perceived as “British food” was actually brought by French, Swedish or German immigrants or invaders) – food invented in Britain by Indian immigrants isn’t inherently less British than food invented in Britain by white European immigrants.
Interestingly, Waitrose is the quintessential british supermarket chain. They seem to have jumped on the Meghan publicity train, which means they have concluded british shoppers don’t agree with the salty island media trolls.
Waitrose knows their demographic and Meghan’s fans are part of that demographic – wealthy or aspirational. And Waitrose is owned by an employee-owned partnership called John Lewis Partnership. No exploitative Walmart here. Meghan is resounding with ethical consumers.
I’m not even surprised WLM had me making sun tea and switching my candle making from regular wax to beeswax.
Yeah, candle making is now on my list of things to do. Never done it before – but that doesn’t matter, I am inspired!!
Beeswax smells sooooo good – I was gifted some tea lights made from it and I could swoon from the lovely smell.
I’m glad you called it a veggie platter. I ended up having to look up crudites bc I couldn’t figure out which item being displayed was it. At least I’m not the only one who isn’t sophisticated 😄
So I thought everyone on salt isle hated and loathed Meg. Seems like a large part want to cook what she is making. Don’t see them wanting to make Can’ts plum jam lol.
The vast majority of Brits are likely or are neutral to Meghan, it’s only ever the tiny percentage of very right wing types who hated her.
Like MAGA types in America but fortunately a much smaller group.
“But it appears the public are viewing it with a less cynical eye.” Oh wow you don’t say/s. I’d guess even people who don’t love her are curious about her. And that less people hate her in the uk then it’s made out to seem. And why not eat more veggies and make some bath salts. It actually got to #4 in the uk.
Meghan’s influence doesn’t surprise me one bit. The black ruffled wrap dress she wore in her IG post? Sold out. And so is one of the sweaters she wore on WLM. Those “best prince” polls were total bullshit and never reflected their true popularity. The Sussexes left their mark on the UK, and the island will never recover.
Now, I’m counting down until Meghan’s products drop so I can snag those sprinkles and jam. Let’s go! 👏🏾
After Meghan worked her magic on Strathberry they’re still surprised to this day that she can move products.
She’s a marketer’s dream.
Threads was jumping this weekend with BW showing off their Le Creuset cookware and people saying they made focaccia bread. They even had to lock up Le Creuset cookware at a TJ maxx! Some one posted that pic on Threads.