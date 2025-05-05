Sources: Prince Harry’s comments about his dad’s health were in ‘particularly poor taste’

It cannot be overstated how much the British monarchy and British media absolutely hate Prince Harry’s willingness, time and time again, to speak for himself and tell his own story. They hate that Harry puts his business out there, on the record, and creates a historical record which can be used as a reference for years to come. They hate that he disrupts palace talking points and tabloid narratives. Well, King Charles and his courtiers are incandescent that Harry hopped in front of a BBC camera two seconds after he lost his High Court appeal. I can only imagine that a huge chunk of this rage is because the palace already had their “Harry is terrible for this and that” talking points for when he lost the case, and his BBC interview disrupted the already-set narrative.
So now they’ve had to create a new narrative out of thin air, one which conveniently side-steps the larger points made by Harry’s BBC interview, namely that the palace instructed Ravec to yank the Sussexes’ security in 2020, that the palace tried to force other governments to not keep the Sussexes safe, and that Charles could easily ensure the Sussexes’ security for visits, but Charles doesn’t give a sh-t about his son or grandchildren. Their emergency narrative is that Harry is gaslighting his father, whose thunder was stolen by terrible Harry. The palace is obviously trying to fine-tune these talking points, which is where this Telegraph piece comes in:
Two weeks ago, a Telegraph reader wrote in to ask: “What will it take for this rift between the King and Prince Harry to end?” Back then, the answer seemed straightforward. When the security court case was over, whether the Duke of Sussex won or lost, there was a world in which they could conceivably talk again.
When the dust settled, whether the Duke was vindicated or at least felt he had tried his best, it was fractionally possible that father and son could reconnect – without leaks, without showdowns, without fears of jeopardising a Court of Appeal case in which the King must be scrupulously uninvolved. The King loves his son, sources have always emphasised; Harry, whatever some of his decisions suggest, loves his father in his complicated way.
After years of bombshells in the form of interviews, a memoir, Netflix documentary, podcasts, on-stage Q&As and more interviews, it was just possible that things would fall quiet enough for them to talk father-to-son again. The only thing required was rebuilding a fragile trust.
Prince Harry’s appeal was rejected. His interview, hours later with the BBC, felt like the last throw of the dice. He will now go to Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, to ask for the board which decides his security status to be reviewed, he said, and still loves his country “despite what some people in that country have done”. He wishes “someone had told me” there was no way to win this case through the courts “beforehand”. Each answer was a revelation. Many served as evidence as to why the King and Prince Harry stopped talking in the first place.
Insiders have described lack of trust: the belief that any detail Prince Harry gleans about his family’s words, thoughts or indeed health may eventually make its way into the public domain. There was one line in the interview, therefore, that may have done more than any other in the last five years to ensure that they cannot go back to how things once were.
“I don’t know how much longer my father has,” said Prince Harry, reflecting on his father’s cancer. “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”
It is impossible to overstate how little the King, or the palace, would have appreciated the airing of such sentiments. All are acutely aware of the King’s health, of his ongoing cancer treatment, and his efforts to keep the royal show on the road throughout. The palace operation will give no clues about his prognosis or what he suffers in private, maintaining that his progress is good and a recent hospitalisation for the side effects of treatment was merely a “blip”.
Prince Harry’s choice to raise the question of how long the King has left to live was described by one source, moderately, as being in “particularly poor taste”. There is, they said, “nothing that can be trusted to remain private,” adding that “as for there being no contact, well, he has just proven why, yet again”.
The emotive language describing Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet as “my father’s grandchildren” will have been noted, alongside the accusation that “duty of care has been thrown out the window”.
It’s hilarious to think that this is all the palace could come up with: if only Harry hadn’t spoken to the BBC, he might have been able to reconcile with his father! What absolute horsesh-t. Trust me when I say that the palace-issued talking points would have been much different had Harry not spoken to the BBC.
And when Harry said “I don’t know how much longer my father has,” I absolutely knew that Harry was making a pointed comment, and here’s the proof that it landed exactly as he intended. Harry cannot believe that his rotten old father is in such declining health and still refuses to even keep him updated on his health. And it’s so telling that’s the one thing the palace is harping on too, right? Not the stuff about the palace pressuring other countries to put the Sussexes in harm’s way. No, they’re super-mad that Harry suggested that Charles is at death’s door and lying to the country. I sense that Harry has been paying attention to all of William’s “when I’m king, I’m going to do this and that” stories. Harry sees that William is acting like Charles is at death’s door too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Willy’s declarations are treasonous; Harry’s are that of a concerned son.
But yeah, go on rats and continue crucifying your scapegoat. It ain’t working. The king is cruel, the heir is lazy, and you chased away the noblest of them all.
Sucks to be the rats.
Chucky is the living embodiment of the phrase “hit dogs holler” right now.
Now the world is forced to bear witness to the brown-nosed palace courtiers and press, rushing everywhere to soothe a narcissistic d-bag of a parent and grandparent. My god, if they could only get a whiff of themselves. Of the putrescence, the stench that their sycophancy carries.
Chucky has officially torpedoed the monarchy with the help of the establishment. Seriously, it’s game over as soon as he’s fallen off his perch. Worse than failing, he has steadfastly refused to educate his son and grandson for the role they are doomed to inherit, and all because Chucky is a selfish little nobody at heart who sees his sons and grandkids as competition instead of what they truly are: his everlasting legacy.
His refusal to prepare the next generation for the job is what makes him a failure as a man, as a father, and as a king. The monarchy has fallen and failed in less than five years after the longest reigning British monarch in history, under the reign of a nasty, morally bankrupt, selfish old goat without any redeemable qualities.
Charles is a failure as a King, a failure as a parent, a failure as a grandparent, and a failure as a human being.
That is his legacy now. Failure, and shame.
I’d really rather be talking about season two of The Last of Us than rehashing the same stories everyday.
I’m just happy that Harry has chosen to speak to his public trauma publicly which ONLY makes his trifling father & brother look even MORE trifiling …Everything Charles & William has done to the Sussex family has been on the world stage…Harry speaks and lives like a free man…the most COMPELLING part he said is about the security issue setting a precedent which is a DIRECT warning about his poor niece and nephews 😡
“I don’t know how much longer I have “is a common statement we make as we age. It has little to do with poor health. I use it to guilt my children into going through the large box of linens put away for them that no one now wants.
ahhh @libra…same (but they BEG for the ancient purses)
I don’t think Harry was specifically commenting on Charles’ health either. I think it was more about he has no clue about his condition and wants to work on their relationship before it’s too late.
That’s how I heard it, too. “I know so little about my father’s health, and he won’t talk to me, so I honestly don’t know how long he has.”
More shit stirring and gaslighting. No one knows how long Chuckles has or exactly what cancer he has. Harry wasn’t lying or giving any information that isn’t already out there . Just last week there was an article that Chuckles gave himself and he didn’t say what kind of cancer he had or how long he had. Peg is always out there saying when he is king like it will be happening soon but he gets no push back. They are pissed that they have been exposed and they are lashing out against the truth with bullshit stories.
“When the security court case was over, whether the Duke of Sussex won or lost, there was a world in which they could conceivably talk again.”
Um, well we just heard the person responsible for Harry’s security or the lack thereof is Charles. So, um, Charles did not need to, um, wait for this security court case to be over, or for, um, the Duke of Sussex to win or lose. Charles could have just RESTORED THE SUSSEXES SECURITY AND TALK TO HIS SON AND FAMILY.
Precisely. All their excuses are just weak sauce. Charles is a shit father and human. End of. But sure, keep they can keep trying all these weak sauce excuses that fail to land. Because it’s the actions that speak louder than all the royal insiders going on and on to the papers on Charles’ directive.
Nothing is said about all of peg’s talk about his being king. He is disrespectful but gets free passes.
Yep yep yep. William is out there briefing like he’s going to be king within the year. And calling his dad weak for not removing Harry’s titles. But Harry saying life is precious and that he doesn’t know how long his geriatric father has left is an issue? Please. William has been mad disrespectful towards Charles for a while now but no on is saying a word about that.
Omg, fu*k all of this people. I hope H&M can just tune out all of this crap and just forget the royals. His father is always going to choose Camilla…he had proved that time and again. He chose her blatantly over Harry’s mom when she was alive and a newlywed…it’s no different now. Let them all go, forget about visiting the U.K. and just live your lives. They can travel with their children privately as they have done and live happy lives. Don’t keep giving these imbeciles stuff to write about and invent…
“It is impossible to overstate how little the King, or the palace, would have appreciated the airing of such sentiments.”
So KC does NOT want anyone spending any time on the fact that he has cancer and is unwell, hmmm? He’s still on chemo, is not cured, but no one is allowed to mention that?
It’s funny to see the gold-plated advisers rage-shrieking about this.
I don’t think CIII’s health or lack thereof is a state secret — and, as Harry went to school with the people running the UK now, he may have his sources.
Too bad the faux experts don’t have any arguments against anything substantial that Harry mentioned though, because it’s all true what he said.
I mean but we don’t know how long he has, you don’t know how long anyone has, but a 76-year-old with cancer it’s not in poor taste to suggest that they may not have another 20 years in them. The issue is it becomes a question of, regardless of how much time you actually have left this is what you’re spending your declining years on? And they know it makes him look like a petty asshole.
Even if Harry was totally wrong to be upset that you didn’t want to provide security to his future wife from the jump, didn’t want to give his children titles upending decades of established practice, evicted him from his home, and reneged on your deal to provide him security, it would still be dickish of you to be like I may die soon and I refuse to see you OR my grandkids that have nothing to do with our issues ( yeah right) and that I never see.
And yet, The Telegraph threw in this line ” The palace operation will give no clues about his prognosis…” They don’t know how much longer Charles has, either.
This so called lack of trust is the get out of jail card that the royals use to avoid accountability. If there were no BBC interview they would have come up with something else as the reason why they can’t talk to Harry.
I took the message from Harry to Charles as ‘hey dumb dumb you are not going to live forever. If you want a relationship with Meghan, Lilli and Archie and me. Get off your arse and pick up the phone’.
That’s how I interpreted it.
It was not in poor taste he was being pragmatic. Especially, since clearly no one keeps him informed of Charles’ health. Which as his son, they should.
But the problem is, as I see it. The British rags hear that, and they will embellish the hell out of it twisting his words. Hoping to stir the pot with the BRF to churn out more fake articles over it.
But what should Harry care the way they treat him?
Aww, poor Charles and his band of courtiers — it must suck to have the truth revealed about how evil and uncaring a father and grandfather you are.
All that work painting Charles as a benevolent king and now the world knows the truth. And many now are rethinking the official narrative of Diana’s death as a result. No wonder they’re mad.
Charles simply can’t bear it when someone else gets the attention; utterly pathetic, no matter how old or sick he is now. People do not like him by and large.
Harry doesn’t ask for much, but he doesn’t even get that. It is relatable. It is heartbreaking.
I’m actually starting to get impressed with how the firm can ignore 20 elephants in the room to discuss a scratch on the wall.
In that BBC interview Harry said he saw proof that the institution his father leads wants a repeat of what happened to Diana. Harry also shared that Charles’ people had signaled to other governments not to protect his family. He also accused RAVEC of dereliction of duty and discussed other things that make Charles look like the monster he is and how does Charles respond? He thought it was rude Harry mentioned he didn’t know how long he (a cancer patient) had left. Lol somehow his first born discussing in the press what he’ll do once he’s king is okay but Harry saying he’d like to reconcile with his sick dad is beyond the pale. LMAO its pure comedy over there.
OMG, weren’t the tabloids bashing Harry for not reconciling with his poor father with cancer? Harry is saying the same thing, how is that poor taste? He flied to UK immediately when his father announced his cancer. It is obvious, he cares about making peace with his sick father. Who can blame him for that?
Right and imagine if his father takes a turn. Now he has to put in a request for security 30 days from then.
Sorry Dad can’t visit you on your deathbed. RAVEC denied my request.
From Harry’s comments, I think it’s clear that the Palace had invited Harry to visit Charles after the cancer announcement. Harry says that he can only get security if he’s invited by the Royal Household. He had security when he arrived in the UK to see Charles. I’m sure Harry went there thinking that they would make peace but I think Charles asked Harry to leave his family in the US and rejoin the Royal Family but Harry refused and Charles cut the meeting short.
Harry’s comment about not knowing how much time his father may have left is a basic fact that applies to each of us. No one knows how much time their loved ones or even they have left on this planet so him stating an obvious fact wasn’t an implication about what Charles’s actual prognosis is. They actually mention in their complaint that Charles hasn’t spoken to his son for him to even know anything about his health, so how could his comment be anything other than him stating the obvious facts that he doesn’t know how much time he has left.
The lack of trust comes from a father who willingly took security away from his son, biracial DIL and grandchildren even though there are credible threats against their lives.
Harry’s comment about not knowing how long his father has left is a matter of fact that every single one of us can say about each one of our loved ones and ourselves. The royal family and media had no qualms about saying those exact same verbiage against Harry and Meghan when it pertained to Phillip, the Queen, Kate or Charles’s health whenever Harry and Meghan were doing anything. So how is it in poor taste when Harry and Meghan do it, but not when the royal family and media have been doing it for the past seven years?
The bigger talking point in that comment was that a father refuses to talk to his son because the son is actively fighting to protect himself and his family from being harmed. No decent parent would have an issue with that. A decent parent would not only encourage it, but would also want their son and his family to be safe as well. Part of the role as a parent is to love and protect so for him to have an issue with that means that he is worse than the two parents that he wrote so negatively about in his own memoir two decades ago.
Charles is old, that’s a fact.
No one ever knows exactly how long anyone has to live, that’s a fact.
Old people die more than young ones, that’s a fact.
Sick people die more than healthy young ones, that’s a fact.
I didn’t see anything wrong with Harry saying I don’t know how long my sick father has to live. I just saw it as a fact.
Elizabeth had been sick and dying for a long time, and all we got was “movement problems” from the BRF spokespeople. I’m sure they’re pissed that what they say might not be trusted by folks because of Prince Harry.
Prince Harry knows that he was deliberately kept in the dark about his grandmother‘s illness, almost up to the time of her death and beyond. I’m sure he does not expect more clarity about his father‘s health.
I would not be surprised if they could get away with it, they would only mention Chuck’s death after he’s buried, and the incandescent is ascending the throne..
The Palace being offended by Harry’s comment confirms that Charles’s condition is not good. Furthermore, the Palace had their talking points ready to portray Charles as the long suffering grandfather longing to see his grandchildren, bemoaning that the case had prevented that from happening and that the door was always open to Harry and his family. Plus the press was prepared to attack Harry for pursuing the case, keeping children away from Charles and to gloat that Harry lost. Harry’s interview and statement pre-empted all of this and put his side on record. The fact that the Palace has not refuted anything shows that they were not expecting Harry to say anything and that he was telling the truth.
Personally I think that William knows that Charles is sicker than he pretend to be while Harry is kept in the dark and is being sincere when he says all of this. I don’t know why Charles is letting William run around telling everybody who will listen that he is close to death, perhaps he’s lost control of William and his side of the royal press.
The fact that Charles’s chemo treatments are still ongoing means that the doctors are keeping the cancer at bay, but not curing him of it. I will be on chemo for the rest of my life, be it 2 years or 10, but the cancer will get me at some point because long-term chemo treatment gradually loses it’s efficacy. So this is the conundrum Harry is in, and because his dog-sh*t father won’t speak to him anymore it means that Harry won’t have any idea of his father’s health until he’s about to fall off his perch. I think the palace and tabloids know wayyyyy more about Charles’s medical condition than they’re letting on and I’m sure it’s a terrible weight on Harry’s shoulders that his father could die before they could have any kind of reconciliation.
These people are living in Tudor England, where the longevity of the monarch was a matter of state security and stability.