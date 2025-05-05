“Colman Domingo teases his epic Met Gala look” links

Colman Domingo teases his epic Met Gala look. He said that he’s playing with history and wants to feel at ease. [E! Online]
Ranking Selena Gomez’s Met Gala looks over the years. I totally forgot that she went with The Weeknd one year! And I forgot about her weird orange year. [Just Jared]
Kerry Washington & Scott Foley had a reunion. [Go Fug Yourself]
I love Lorde and I love how Lorde discusses her body image. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump has no idea about whether he’ll uphold the constitution. [Buzzfeed]
Some male models for your perusal. [Socialite Life]
Thunderbolts* might have saved the MCU. [Pajiba]
FKA Twigs wore vintage Dior. [RCFA]
I forgot that Colin Jost bought a ferry. [Seriously OMG]
Kirk Medas has passed away. [Starcasm]
I hope there will eventually be justice for Kim Porter. [Hollywood Life]
I am LOVING him in the Netflix show The Four Seasons! Alan Alda even makes a guest appearance!
I just binged it this weekend. Such a fun distraction from ….. all of this. And yes he was great in it.
His reactions at the Divorce Play 🤣🤣🤣 What a brilliant artist! Netflix has been bringing some content:)
I don’t know who I’ll be rooting for most: Colman or Lewis.
Probably both.
So looking forward to this.
(Meanwhile watching the teaser trailer for Highest 2 Lowest, the new D & Lee collab that dropped a few hours ago, on repeat)
Loving Domingo’s outfit. Fabulous!
I hope his husband makes an appearance with him, they are the sexiest couple ever. I really want to see what they would do with a joint Met
Gala appearance.
Can we pls talk about Ana de armas because my Lord this young woman really was this thirsty hungry and starved for fame and so sure the only way there is through a maaannnn. Ugh
The first second etc? wives ALREADY showed you who this looney tunes man is! And she really said yes I will take that piece of nut cake with my huuuuge side of fame. Sooo gross.