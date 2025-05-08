Page Six: Prince Harry is being ‘blackballed’ by the Windsors, ‘nobody trusts him’

I’ve hit the wall with all of the palace briefings about Prince Harry and his BBC interview last week. This has become King Charles’s latest worry stone, the thing he apparently cannot shut up about. All of the palace briefings have only served to amplify Harry’s words and message: that his father yanked his security, putting the Sussexes in mortal danger, and it was all based on Charles’s petty need to punish Harry for leaving. Charles’s aides, courtiers and his sycophantic stenographers to power have blanketed the media, screaming hysterically about “how dare Harry speak” and “why doesn’t Harry just shut up” and “there will be no reconciliation if Harry keeps speaking.” What is Charles going to do? Refuse to speak to his son even harder all while openly briefing the media that Harry needs to stop talking? Well, enjoy Page Six’s exclusive on the situation:

“Whiny” Prince Harry is being blackballed by the royal family because none of them trust him — or Meghan Markle, according to sources in the know. “I genuinely think nobody trusts him and that’s the bottom line. The royal family has major trust issues with him and that’s what’s at the heart of everything,” a close source said. “They don’t trust him and Meghan and that’s why they can’t have a relationship … maybe there’s room to forgive, but they won’t forget. Forgiveness and trust are two different things.” “I have total sympathy with the royal family,” said Hugo Vickers, author and friend of the royal family. “Harry is quite like this mother [the late Princess Diana]. One day, when I was at Buckingham Palace, I was shown the letter that Prince Phillip wrote to Diana in which he said, ‘Every time Charles talks to you, it’s in the Daily Mail the next day.’ The same thing is happening now. Charles is, of course, right not to trust him. Harry is hopeless in that respect. He shouldn’t have given that interview — but none of the royal family should ever give interviews, it’s always a car crash. Page Six is also told that King Charles refused to see his youngest son when Harry jetted over to the UK for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary celebrations in April 2024. “Harry messaged Charles and he never heard back. He wanted to talk to his dad about security stuff then, but his dad wouldn’t speak to him,” the close source detailed. “He really felt like his dad could overturn things.” “Harry has just got to accept [the security decision] and stop whingeing and whining,” Vickers said. “It was disgraceful to talk about Charles’s health, if he’s not talking to him, how does he know anything about it?” Vickers said. Vickers added that, “Harry should be begging his father for forgiveness … and it should be done quietly, not on TV. But he won’t. Because he’s so stupid, he’s basically blown it.”

[From Page Six]

Vickers’s point seems to be: Harry is just like his mother, Diana leaked things and I know this because Buckingham Palace used to leak Prince Philip’s letters to me all the time. These royalists really tell on themselves constantly and with zero self-awareness. All of the sh-t about the Windsors’ “trust issues” is moronic – you don’t think Harry and Meghan have significant trust issues with the Windsors too? You think H&M are unaware that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace regularly brief the press on what the Sussexes are doing?

Harry’s BBC interview (below) already has one million views. Other outlets put the full interview on their channels, with BBC watermarks. I’m waiting for the palace’s attempt to get the BBC to remove it.