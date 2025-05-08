Page Six: Prince Harry is being ‘blackballed’ by the Windsors, ‘nobody trusts him’

I’ve hit the wall with all of the palace briefings about Prince Harry and his BBC interview last week. This has become King Charles’s latest worry stone, the thing he apparently cannot shut up about. All of the palace briefings have only served to amplify Harry’s words and message: that his father yanked his security, putting the Sussexes in mortal danger, and it was all based on Charles’s petty need to punish Harry for leaving. Charles’s aides, courtiers and his sycophantic stenographers to power have blanketed the media, screaming hysterically about “how dare Harry speak” and “why doesn’t Harry just shut up” and “there will be no reconciliation if Harry keeps speaking.” What is Charles going to do? Refuse to speak to his son even harder all while openly briefing the media that Harry needs to stop talking? Well, enjoy Page Six’s exclusive on the situation:
“Whiny” Prince Harry is being blackballed by the royal family because none of them trust him — or Meghan Markle, according to sources in the know.
“I genuinely think nobody trusts him and that’s the bottom line. The royal family has major trust issues with him and that’s what’s at the heart of everything,” a close source said. “They don’t trust him and Meghan and that’s why they can’t have a relationship … maybe there’s room to forgive, but they won’t forget. Forgiveness and trust are two different things.”
“I have total sympathy with the royal family,” said Hugo Vickers, author and friend of the royal family. “Harry is quite like this mother [the late Princess Diana]. One day, when I was at Buckingham Palace, I was shown the letter that Prince Phillip wrote to Diana in which he said, ‘Every time Charles talks to you, it’s in the Daily Mail the next day.’ The same thing is happening now. Charles is, of course, right not to trust him. Harry is hopeless in that respect. He shouldn’t have given that interview — but none of the royal family should ever give interviews, it’s always a car crash.
Page Six is also told that King Charles refused to see his youngest son when Harry jetted over to the UK for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary celebrations in April 2024. “Harry messaged Charles and he never heard back. He wanted to talk to his dad about security stuff then, but his dad wouldn’t speak to him,” the close source detailed. “He really felt like his dad could overturn things.”
“Harry has just got to accept [the security decision] and stop whingeing and whining,” Vickers said. “It was disgraceful to talk about Charles’s health, if he’s not talking to him, how does he know anything about it?” Vickers said. Vickers added that, “Harry should be begging his father for forgiveness … and it should be done quietly, not on TV. But he won’t. Because he’s so stupid, he’s basically blown it.”
Vickers’s point seems to be: Harry is just like his mother, Diana leaked things and I know this because Buckingham Palace used to leak Prince Philip’s letters to me all the time. These royalists really tell on themselves constantly and with zero self-awareness. All of the sh-t about the Windsors’ “trust issues” is moronic – you don’t think Harry and Meghan have significant trust issues with the Windsors too? You think H&M are unaware that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace regularly brief the press on what the Sussexes are doing?
Harry’s BBC interview (below) already has one million views. Other outlets put the full interview on their channels, with BBC watermarks. I’m waiting for the palace’s attempt to get the BBC to remove it.
The bbc will be made to remove it AND apologise for their lapse in judgement.
They’ll want to sack the journalist or have another inquiry on why she was allowed to interview him. Part of their “isolate” strategy.
Chucky is pissed because Harry told the world that cam the horse that chuck spent years trying to make into a queen is still nothing more that a demonic home wreaker she is . He wanted the world to forget.. As if that was ever going to happen.
Chuck really is the devil.
But can they get it removed from youtube?
I’m sure the Palaces will make a deal with the Beeb to remove it.
If people can start spinning their take on it on YouTube, technically bits of the interview could then remain and would come under fair use.
I think you overestimate the Royal family’s power over the media. The media controls them not the other way round. That’s been clear for decades if not centuries.
Bashir interview got pulled over some procedural issues and it helps when the person who willingly went to be interviewed can not give her side of the story.
Media never controlled the RF until the War of the Waleses and then the Rottweiler was fully unleashed. Sure there were murmurings about the fitness of Chuck but that was due to his vanity. Still is I suppose.
Queen Vic managed to hide in her widowhood despite the press imploring her to appear. The Church was still powerful over Margaret-Townsend affair. But by Diana’s death, the media had control of the Palaces. They’re now the grey men thanks to the Rottweiler. So they’re the new Establishment – the tabloid-based monarchy – when even the politicians are afraid of taking them on because they know their personal lives are going to be tabloid fodder.
Liars never trust the truth tellers. I wonder why. Again with Harry’s lawsuit he exposed the Windsors for what they are. They had a hand in the death of Diana and they want nothing more than for Harry to be gone too. She now they are saying his just like his mother and they think that is a bad thing but they fail to remember how much Diana was loved by people. Bad mouthing her now will bring all those who loved her out. When Chuckles does die his funeral will not be as big as Diana’s was because he is not loved by all .
Charles badmouthed Diana. His sycophants said Diana caused him to have the affair with Camilla and his parents forced him to do things when he was in his thirties
The millions of mourners that lined the streets of Diana’s funeral was a worldwide event. They didn’t disappear overnight just for Harry to be Diana’d again.
EXACTLY @Blogger. Many people (including myself) gave the BRF the benefit of doubt over Diana but if anything (and I mean anything) happens to Harry then people will not be silent and the finger of blame will point directly at the BRF and the goverment of the UK. Harry has shown us how vicious the BRF really are, and how the government has allowed them to intefere with protection decisions. We’ve seen them smear and villify Harry and his wife for sport. KCIII and his “incandescent” heir thinking an “accident” to Harry will not have shows the whole world how out of touch they really are.
Sorry I was in a rush the middle part of the final sentence should have read
*will not have an affect on the state*
Susan Collins, your remark on liars never trusting those who tell the truth is spot on!
The next spare after Harry is Charlotte. I think you 100% hit the nail on the head with them trying to make Harry and Diana into awful people. Why? Because that creepy People article is grooming 10-year-old Charlotte to be like a Windsor like Elizabeth and Anne, definitely not a Diana Spencer! https://www.celebitchy.com/921066/people_princess_charlotte_is_quite_a_strong_character_almost_wise_beyond_her_years/
At this point, I see this as it’s checkmate for the Royals/Royal Institution. 🤷🏽♀️
Prince Harry succeeded by telling the truth to the world with the BBC interview. People (pro and anti Harry onlookers) believe Harry. The establishment sees and hears that people believe Harry. That’s why there has been agita from the establishment (Royal Household, media, royal sycophants) as a result of that interview. Harry’s experience of the heavy hand from the establishment, putting his life in danger and interfering globally to deny him the opportunity to serve outside of the Royal institution/Royal Family (what I call the mafia family), is essentially a repeat of what Princess Diana experienced and spoke about also on BBC nearly 30 years ago (yes over a quarter of a century now). People are connecting the dots and see how very macabre the Royal institution’s/household’s intentions are.
Pa (King Charles’ legacy is basically sealed bookended by Princess Diana and Prince Harry’s BBC interviews. It will be akin to Henry VIII in my view (divorce, death of wife to remarry, no love for his children). Like Henry, Charles will be remembered for his gruesome failures on the family front.
Ha, good point re Henry VIII, I shall keep that in mind as things unfold from here.
“I’m waiting for the palace’s attempt to get the BBC to remove it.”
So do I.
When I saw Squad accounts posting about that interview, I downloaded it from YT, as I knew I wouldn’t have the chance to watch it in its entirety then and there. As we’ve all seen with the Diana interview, they don’t rest until something they don’t want around is gone.
Unless it’s Paedrew or the mold in the Willionaire Slumlord’s properties.
And the BBC has already issued corrections that were completely unnecessary, regarding that Richard Aitch interview.
The tabloids at the time were likely bugging phones and monitoring conversations, so of course, when Charles spoke to Di it was in the DM. Possible that neither of them leaked that info. I can also see Charles, who is used to having servants around, talking freely in front of anyone when on the phone. The info that they spoke could have come from anywhere. And that is one sentence without context. Phil could have meant anything by it. What does the rest of the letter say?
Good points, well made. Yep, we now know that there was unlawful information gathering going on re: Diana.
With regard to trust, Harry has far more to feel aggrieved about than Charles or William. Finally speaking out was a last resort, after many years of back channel briefings to client journalists. So interviews, the book and the docuseries – well after the Sussexes left in 2020 – were obviously the effect, NOT the cause of longstanding tensions within the royal family – the reason why he left!
That’s the part the BRF always skips: Harry felt terrible for the way they repeatedly mistreated, betrayed, and lied about HIM, well before Meghan was in his life. But Harry’s feelings by default are always characterized as nonexistent, or unimportant, or “whining”, whereas their feelings about Harry *merely telling the truth about what they said and did* is by default described as legitimate and important. It must be a revelation for Harry to now live in a family where he is treated as a grown intelligent adult and full human being.
Charles was known to use his buddies like Nicholas Soames to trash Diana.
Lol, *now* they’re blackballing him? What were they doing before?
They silenced them within the intuition, now they’re talking freely and they’re shitting themselves at a result. Nobody can speak for them except themselves. Hugo speaks for Chuck so the Windsors rely on intermediaries and they can blur the boundaries as a result like that horrific KP correction by a staffer. They wish they could blackball Harry but he’s too well known and well connected since he worked for the Crown unlike his lazy brother.
Vickers needs to retire. He and Charles both whine. And the usual everybody in the r f dislikes sussexes.
Yes, life is so hard for both of them. Can’t buy people’s love so they have to smear instead.
Calling it all a car crash? Really, Vickers, that’s in pretty bad taste. Meghan said something in the Oprah interview about did they really just think we’d stay silent? Bc it all goes back to the Windsors planting negative stories and lies about the Sussexes in the press and thinking the Sussexes would just never correct the truth. Charles has been leaking for months that he has nothing to do with the security which is a lie and that he misses his grandkids, another lie. Why would Harry not call that out?
Liars hate being exposed for lying. It’s always the cover ups that bring people’s lies undone. So Hugo, Chuck, projection again. No one trusts you. Except to lie of course.
It’s too soon for them to ask the BBC to take down the video without them basically taking out a full page ad saying, yes we are spiteful and he’s telling the truth. Which is why they are doing this full court press of he’s whiny and he’s petulant and spoiled, sprinkled with he’s paranoid. And having the BBC lay the groundwork for removal by claiming various ” ethical lapses”.
They’re complaining now about how he goes to all these other dangerous countries nothing’s going to happen to him here, fully ignoring that he receives security elsewhere.
I don’t really have my finger on the pulse of general sentiment outside of the commenters here, but I can always tell how something is going for the Sussexes based on how long and how ridiculous a BM freakout lasts. Them having 15 narratives and writing a new angle every day, tells me that the general feedback has been negative for the BRF. Also it’s wild to me that a legitimate newspaper thinks that writing a non opinion piece that calls the subject names is totally journalistically above board.
I think most people don’t care about this drama because people have busy lives and have their own pressures. What’s insulting is for this entire media ecosystem to become the propaganda arm of the Palaces war against the Sussexes instead of holding the powerful – including the taxpayer funded Windsors – to account. It really is an upside down world. They’ve become a form of macabre entertainment and frankly, most people go on Insta and TikTok to escape the depraved imaginations of these editor rats that have axes to grind against the Sussexes. And they can’t explain why Meghan and “As Ever” is popular. The Sussexes are the underdogs, stupid rats, not the Windsors. And the public likes the underdog. But carry on in their delusions…
If the Palace has nothing to hide they have nothing to fear, but their real problem is, they know Harry tells the truth.
@SunnysideUp:
Exactly so.
The lack of ANY denial from ANY Palace “sources” of the factual details that Harry has given the public about this entire security situation is an absolutely deafening silence.
They’re not even trying to refute what Harry tells us has happened and is happening, because they can’t.
Harry doesn’t lie. And that burns every one of their rotten souls like acid on unprotected flesh. Which is exactly what they deserve.
I hope he finds a way to let them all go and live in the happiness he and Meg have created together.
Harry said what he wanted to say and moved on. There is constant hysteria by derangers. Will should join job with Trump and censor things in the media.abolish the monarchy
Vickers is a ghastly old dinosaur, who has always had a problem with Harry being married to Meghan. Harry said in his BBC interview that he’s never asked Charles to intervene, just wants him to step aside so that an independent RMB can be undertaken (as is the case for everyone else).
And Harry more than made it clear that he knows nothing about Charles’ condition or prognosis. As for ‘blowing it’, Harry also made it clear that the ball’s in Charles’ court and I suspect he’s come to terms with that already. Finally, Harry had his reasons for doing the interview. It’s not difficult to spot what these might be.
You know what Hugo, nobody trusts the Palaces anymore. The Windsors are cowards to hide behind people like you. So whatever dude. You hated Diana, so how did you manage to see Prince Philip’s letter? Who showed it to you? Funny how Harry writes to his father and the rats have it on the front page the following day. So, I pity the traditionalists because they have to support an institution that is rotten at the core.
Really, it’s only been a year since the Frankenphoto fiasco. Literally everything that comes out of their mouths is a lie. It’s gone way past “Emperor’s new clothes” territory and the press knows it.
@Blogger:
Yeah, that is the line that stood out to me:
“One day, when I was at Buckingham Palace, I was shown the letter that Prince Phillip wrote to Diana in which he said, ‘Every time Charles talks to you, it’s in the Daily Mail the next day.’”
The stench of hypocrisy rising from that statement is positive blinding.
It’s just as likely it’s a lie, but let’s say for a minute it’s true:
– You’re quoting a letter from one dead person to another dead person, neither is available to correct or give context
– You’re using a negative statement about leaking to the tabloid press to tell the press that speaking to the press is wrong
– You’re saying with your full chest that the Palace shared personal communications between two family members with you, a member of the press
I just… do these people never listen to the steaming-fresh manure that pours out of their own mouths?
Yup, agree on all points. So Chuck must have the letter then (Prince Philip’s effects and therefore was never sent) or Diana’s butler gave it to him. Hugo reveals more than he ought because the Palace is in blind panic. Having Hugo out there isn’t helping Chuck’s cause.
But again, the platinum standard of the Palaces grey men 😏 you get what you pay for.
Oh. Yes Charles and peg are very trustworthy. Lol
Charles stopped a BBC program from being aired. It criticized using his sons to promote Camilla after their mother died
Like airing the news that.william had tea with Camilla to world news channels
And the Rottweiler’s line after meeting Willy for the first time: “I need a stiff drink.”
🙄
Harry give your new PR person a raise.
It was a master stroke giving that interview before the BRF could get out their narrative.
They’ve been on the back foot since and they have not yet recovered.
Everyday it is a different reason why they won’t talk to Harry.
But Harry was speaking to evidence that came out in court.
Also, the health reference….didn’t Charles say those same exact words at something a few weeks ago?
Yes, Charles did say this not long ago. People like Vickers are a cross between evil and barking mad. He does ludicrous anti-Meghan videos and pieces most weeks for The Sun, btw (like the NYP, owned by Murdoch).
Doing an interview is a CAR CRASH🧐🤔. I’m sure harry has increase his security. I saw a headline that said Meghan sent the RF a FU message. This evil bastards are doing everything to get her killed. I really can’t stand that family. There’s nothing royal about them.If Camilla kids needed security I’m sure Charles wouldn’t hesitate. What a mess!
Apparently they have no weapons left on their armory except to keep briefing the press about this. “Harry is being blackballed for real this time!” What? You haters blackballed the Sussexes years ago. Sux to have spent all your bullets.
Vickers is in denial. They were driven out by lies and taking away security. Can Vickers tell readers what happened to the one year plan to evaluate Sussex future with the RF?
Their barbs aren’t hitting the targets as intended.
They no longer hold the sting they once held when the Sussexes were still there. Oh well, Harry and Meghan are the sun and the entire palace machinery is revolving around them 😂
If nothing else the UK media and BRF are experts at gaslighting. Imagine saying to you don’t trust someone because they wouldn’t quietly sit by while you harassed and bullied their wife and children. That they spoke out because their security was pulled even with a high threat level because they won’t come back and be reliant on their father/brother for the rest of their life.
“We can’t trust you if you’re going to speak about how we abused you and how we purposefully endangered your family’s lives — wahhhhh!!”
“It was disgraceful to talk about Charles’s health, if he’s not talking to him, how does he know anything about it?”
Um, Harry knows about Charles’s cancer like everyone else because it’s been in the news for over a year. And also, Harry’s point isn’t that he knows when Charles is going to die, his point is that he *doesn’t* know how much longer Charles has *because* Charles won’t talk to him.
Dumb.
Trust issues by the royals for Harry? What a joke. They don’t trust him because he tells the truth and does so on the record, versus he constant briefing on background by nameless palace sources and so frequently defaming him and lying with no consequences. The public sees through these games by now because the courtiers are so ham fisted at it all.