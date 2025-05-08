Mail: The Sussexes visited crime-ridden Mexico too, why won’t they come to the UK?

Within Prince Harry’s BBC interview, he revealed that his father and royal household have encouraged other governments to leave the Sussexes without security. While that was news to many, we’ve seen it in real time over the years, especially when the Sussexes travel to other countries. Buckingham Palace has repeatedly thrown tantrums about Harry and Meghan’s travels to Nigeria, Colombia, Ukraine, Canada, Jamaica, The Netherlands, Germany, Lesotho and more. The palace and the British press were especially angry that the Sussexes went to Nigeria and Colombia at the invitation of those governments, and that the governments ensured that the Sussexes traveled with high-level VIP security. Well, the Mail got a tip that the Sussexes recently had a family vacation in Mexico. The Mail was inspired to write yet another hilariously unhinged piece about the Sussexes traveling to every country other than the UK: “Every place Prince Harry has visited since leaving the Royal Family – including ‘no-go zones’ – despite saying he and his family are not safe in UK.”
Prince Harry has been accused of hypocrisy after attacking the Royal Family for not providing him and his family security in the UK, despite travelling to multiple crime-ridden and war-struck areas. After losing his battle for taxpayer-funded armed police bodyguards when in the UK – putting him on the hook for £1.5million in costs – he has called on the Home Secretary to step in and review the body which authorises protection for senior royals.
Despite this, as revealed exclusively by MailOnline, Meghan and Harry took their son Archie to the Cuixmala estate in Jalisco, an area where there are high levels of crime and kidnapping. This was reported after Meghan posted a photo of Archie on Instagram for his sixth birthday. The US State Department has a travel advisory in place to Americans to ‘reconsider’ travel to Jalisco due to violent crime, gang activity and kidnapping in the state.
In April the prince met with dozens of wounded soldiers in Lviv, Ukraine, a city which has been pummeled by Russian jets, missiles and kamikaze drones at least 30 times since the war began. At least 33 people are believed to have lost their lives in bombings in the city since 2022. In one attack last year seven people were killed and 50 were injured when Russia attacked with drones and hypersonic missiles. The last attack was in November.
Harry is the most senior royal to visit Ukraine but is not believed to have informed Buckingham Palace in advance of his trip. It is also been branded ‘highly political’ in view of Donald Trump’s policy on Ukraine. Veteran royal correspondent and commentator Richard Palmer said: ‘The reaction has been uniform. People are saying “hang on he’s come over because he needs police protection because he’s not safe in the UK. But then he’s gone to a warzone in Ukraine”. While the city is not on the frontline – it is getting regular bombardments so it is quite a dangerous place to go.’
In October Harry visited the small mountain kingdom of Lesotho, South Africa, on a solo tour of the region. Harry’s connection with Lesotho, a nation of 2.3million surrounded by South Africa, began when he visited after leaving school and worked with orphaned children. The area has a high crime rate where foreigners are frequently targeted, robbed and have been car-jacked and killed, according to the US Travel Advisory.
In August Harry and Meghan visited Colombia despite both the UK and US governments issuing travel alerts for the crime-ridden country amid fears over the risk of terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping.
I actually love how upset and hysterical the Mail gets over Harry and Meghan’s travels. It’s the refusal to state the obvious – it’s the biggest “tell” of the press and palace’s agenda – that Harry and Meghan only travel to countries in which they’ve been invited, and where they will have high-level security. Twenty paragraphs devoted to screaming “how dare they go to a crime-ridden country or warzone” without acknowledging that the governments of Ukraine, Nigeria and Colombia all provided security. As for this reported trip to Mexico… I mean, American tourism to Mexico is huge, especially to the state of Jalisco (Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta are in Jalisco). It also sounds like the Sussexes stayed at a private estate?
Something else I’ve noticed about the reporting around the Sussexes’ security issues in the UK is that regardless of Charles’s machinations in 2020, QEII still ensured that the Sussexes had security for their visits when she was alive. The press always says “Harry’s security situation has been like this since 2020!” While technically that’s true, QEII developed a work-around so that Harry and Meghan could travel safely to the UK in 2021 and 2022. That work-around was abandoned when Charles became king. Which is a huge part of why Harry blames his father for this situation (because it’s Charles’s fault).
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instagram, Backgrid.
I think it’s really a simple answer. Harry goes to those places and is provided the security that he needs. The UK and dear old dad want him dead and don’t allow him to even pay for the security that is needed. Is that simple enough for you British gutter rats press?
His US bodyguards can get permits to be armed in Mexico also. Since the company guards celebs, I imagine that anywhere they can have permits they do.
Exactly, his private security can be armed and the government will probably use its intelligence service to report any threats, which the UK won’t do even though he is a member of their RF. Incredible.
THE ESTABLISHMENT STICHUP:
1) RAVEC refuses to commission a risk assessment from the RMB and provide to him so that his personal security team can assess risk to keep him safe while he is there. So he is basically a open target each time he goes there even though he has his own team protecting him. This limits his ability to perform public engagements for his charities.
2) He will only be within the Royal cohort for security protection if he is invited to attend a royal function because the cohort of the Royals will be collectively protected within the environment of the function.
3) His father evicted him from Frogmore Cottage which was the only residence he had from which to visit the UK at will within a safety perimeter at the Windsor Estate.
4) The establishment signaled to other countries that he should not receive security protection when visiting those countries.
5) The media complains whenever he visits any location or country and has effective security provided for his safety.
In conclusion, they want Harry to suffer a similar fate as his mother, same playbook. The establishment stitch up is now very clear for the world to see. It’s the reason for the anger we are hearing and reading from the establishment. They have been caught out. Harry, like Diana, laid it out on BBC in their own words for everyone to hear. Checkmate!!! Bravo 👏 Harry!!
I think we can rephrase this ‘argument’ as ‘how dare they go to a Third World country and have protection, while we are happy to have them killed in the UK’
I’m a bit cynical this week, sorry everyone.
You aren’t wrong.
I think we all are cynical . Why do the British newspapers not say they get better security in these places rather than what they get in Britain. The Mail loves to mislead its readers, as the Guardian now does as well.
Indica, I think you summed it up perfectly.
The Sussexes don’t go where they’re not wanted.
The short answer: Thomas Markle doesn’t control the Sussexes’ security in Mexico, whereas Charles does control their security in the UK.
So today is when the rats decide to be deliberately obtuse. Ok rats. What’s on the agenda tomorrow? How about that Courvechel holiday? How much security did that cost?
I wonder if Archie was looking at a Mexican sunset.
Possibly. I live here in Baja–that is what I see off my balcony.
I was wondering the same thing.
Harry did not “attack” the royal family. They “attacked” him and trashed what he said in that interview
💯🎯
The papers can cry about this all they want. Harry said in the interview that he is not taking his wife and kids to the uk without security. So, unless there is a change, they are never going. No cutesy articles about the Sussexes visiting so and so and doing xyz in the uk. Ever. I’m not sure that fact has truly sunk in yet as they’ve been doing so much damage control for the king. But it will.
Their “damage control” is making the press, the courtiers, and the ‘king’ look like arseh*les.
Way to broadcast to the world, Brit tab press, that you live in a sh!th*le country under a sh!th*le ‘king’ who wants to unalive his own son because his son is more popular than he is.
So is there any proof that any of this is true? Any proof that is where the photo was taken? Any proof that they were ever there?
The DM used the picture of Archie to narrow down the location. Which, gross.
That’s what I thought, gross! Did they sit down at a computer and google through the night, looking for something that would match? And are we sure they got it right?
I also noticed they said H&M took Archie to Mexico when you know darned well they took the whole family, they’re not leaving Lilibet behind! They’re not like the left behinds who’ll only take the firstborn to things.
The Main needs to keep up with the news, they can’t get the security in the UK unless the King invites them to come.
Oops, the Mail needs to keep up with the news.
Waiting for the screeds for Meghan not seeing Bad Grandpa Markle in Mexico when Archie was in the country. (Or did he leave Mexico?) If Toxic Tom is still in Mexico the BM wasted a lot of money over the years on him. If TT connected with the Sussexes he would have tipped off the Fail and negoitiated price for his camera pictures of Archie.
Last we heard it was Thailand.
There is no way in hell that Meghan would allow her deadbeat father to see her kids. That was all he was crying about, he couldn’t see Meghan’s kids (not his other grandchildren) to get pics of them. He moved from Mexico and invited the tabloids to watch him move while still talking sh*t about Meghan.
For one thing, these countries have not allowed themselves to be blackmailed by the UK into putting Sussex lives at risk and there are no leaks to an irresponsible press announcing in advance exactly where the route will go. To fuel more danger and give hate crime a place and a time. It’s so upsetting how this country just stares outwards at Harry instead of finally starting to self-reflect.
I think it’s probably standard for most countries to provide security to an invited child of a king/queen, president or prime minister. Let me know if I’m oversimplifying.
I just hope they had fun while there sunning and relaxing with their kids
The way they describe these other countries is just reprehensible. It’s like they are all T.E. Lawrence. Just full on colonialist attitude’s towards anywhere other than the UK. When they know the key difference because they were whining about their ” ridiculous” and ” over the top” security in New York. It’s like they are upset Harry won’t literally put a target on his back.
As for the tantrum, I think they are realizing the Sussexes aren’t returning except for Harry for his court cases and maybe WellChild for him specifically and it’s sinking in. They are cutoff from leaks, they are cutoff from exclusives, the Heir and Heir consort are not working and boring when they do, and they aren’t seeing this family where they can be close to them any time in the new future.
Yes it is. I am an American and own a condo in Baja Mexico. It is wonderful here. I lived in the UK. It is not wonderful.
Yeah, those colonialist attitudes sure as heck come across in all their screeds. They are completely blind to how insulting they are.
@Dee(2):
You said “It’s like they are upset Harry won’t literally put a target on his back.”
I think that’s exactly why they are upset.
This is ghoulish as hell, but bear with me a moment; let’s game it out.
If Harry is unalived, then:
– He is silenced forever. No more embarrassing the “royals” or the press by having the gall to tell the truth.
– The press get to make money off his back forever with no pushback, legal or otherwise, especially if Meghan & their children are silenced too. Endless stories ping-ponging at will between bewailing the tragedy of it all, and alternately blaming Harry and Meghan for “making themselves targets”, being paranoid, etc. See: the last 30 years of press coverage of Diana.
– If Meghan and the children are unalived and Harry survives, they likely believe he’ll crawl back to the UK and fall in line with his original preordained role as royal spare and scapegoat. Again he’d be endless fodder for the press to make money with stories about the tragedy of it all and how foolish Harry was to marry a pushy American divorcee actress of color.
– SlumLord BillyIdle could make headlines for decades teasing how he’ll finally forgive Harry if he just (enter performative groveling choice du jour here.) BoneIdle could be photographed periodically with a tear in her eye & a headline about how she wants to make peace between the brothers. Meanwhile Harry can do the hard work but still be kept at arm’s length by the “royals” because “they can’t quite trust him yet.”
I could go on but I’m making myself physically sick.
#CharlesTheCruel has already openly said he believes it would not harm Britain or upset his subjects were Harry to be assassinated. And the press reported it as justified and moved on.
These people are locked together in mutual psychosis and greed. I really hope Harry finds it within himself to give up on the UK altogether and embrace his role as a beloved citizen of the world.
They did the same thing (complained a lot in the media) to Princess Diana. They were particularly angry when she went to Angola with the Halo Trust to raise awareness for the devastation from the civil war and stand against the use of land mines in wars. Harry pulled a master stroke with that BBC interview. It’s very reflective of what Diana did with her BBC interview when she alerted the public about what Charles and his ‘department’ at the palace was doing to her, interfering to prevent her from working with organizations globally after they separated.
Gods, they really haven’t changed their playbook one jot in 30+yrs.
Chilling.
Maybe because Mexicans aren’t making unhinged threats to Harry and his family? Maybe because there’s no king of Mexico who seems to be doing all he can to allow/facilitate something bad to happen?
Cuixmala is not a private estate anymore, it’s a high end resort set in a 36,000 acre eco/nature preserve. The security there is, obviously, massive and ever since the family who owned it turned it into a resort in the 1990’s there hasn’t been as much as a pick-pocket sneaking onto the property. Looks like the saltines are pissed off that the Sussexes flew under the radar yet again. BTW, the majority of drug related violence in Mexico is between the cartels, not from wiping out tourists. Additionally, there were close to 500 mass shootings in the US in 2024 and approximately 50,000 deaths due to crime. Ironically, for the same year, Mexico’s death rate due to crime was around 30,000.
Their goose honking mis-direction written to deflect from “After losing his battle for ….. he [harry] has called on the Home Secretary to step in and review the body which authorises protection for senior royals.”
Harry says, cool, took awhile , cool, I’ll ask them then. And @ msj agree, as diana said it happened to there is more scrutiny on charles.
I prefer the headline “Monarchy Royally Undermines Themselves in Front of Tax Payors bc they Couldn’t Bear to Let Harry and his Family Travel Freely”
1. Everyone knows its not ‘lose’ if you simply get re-directed to the proper complaints departments.
2. The government is gonna have to answer questions. They are beholden to public transparency and to explain Committee’s process to the tax payor more directly than the “RF” is.
3. Thus the “RF” is publicly squeezed harder iin a mix of their own making, by the tax payor, and the government is the gateway. You can’t cheat at chess -cheaters.
The self-righteous bizarreness spending 5 years quietly and publicly misdirecting Harry AND the tax payors to have to say publicly, loudly, Umm you have the wrong department. Please take a left, right, then another left.
I’m reminded of Dickens’ Ministry of How Not to Do It. 😉
You know what stands out to me, as an American living in the UK for nearly two decades? The cognitive dissonance. They routinely run down their own country, but, when it receives genuine criticism, they freak out. To wit: this landed in my inbox this morning because I subscribe to the Spectator. The author is Michael Gove, former candidate for PM: “ Britain appears grubbier and more unpleasant than ever. Welcome to Scuzz Nation, where decay happens faster than repair, crime largely goes unpunished and every other shop sells vapes, American candy or second-hand phones. And while voters resent living in a degraded country…” but I think their defence mechanism whilst ranting about the state of “Broken Britain” — David Cameron’s campaign slogan in 2010, I remember it well — is the notion that elsewhere must be worse, somehow…. Like, it’s all relative. And it isn’t. California has sunsets and sun and happy big-hearted hard-working people. You can find people like that here but sorry to say they are usually expats and immigrants. The locals seem bitter, petty and resentful to me, like they’re always stewing. Either that or they’re so overprivileged as to be ditzy, in that hapless distracted way that denotes insulation from reality. I know I’m generalising but really — there’s a withholding quality to people and life here, that you have to break through, like, they want you to work for their love and if you don’t they sulk. Meghan just wasn’t into it and I can’t say I blame her. But that’s what they resent, I think: after you get through the hard crust, you’ll love us. And she never got through the crust. She took one bite and said, nope. Not edible. She took them at face value and rejected them without further ado. They’re playing a game and she isn’t. I think it’s really that simple. She wasn’t going to work for their approval. Work, yes, she worked diligently. But for their approval? No. That’s what they can’t get over. If you ask me.
@Parkrunmum I hear you but I think they did not expect Harry to marry her because they didn’t think she ‘deserved’ to be in that family and so close to the throne. They thought she would be just another one of his girlfriends and the relationship would eventually end. That didn’t happen, so , following the marriage, people within the institution and their supporters did things to get her to leave Harry. They did not expect Harry to leave the UK. That’s how I see it in a nutshell. Weird that they expected them to separate or divorce but those people (royalists) have a warped view of the world and how normal relationships are nurtured and sustained.
The above applies to the staunch royalists, not people who are apathetic about the royals. A large population of the people did not care about the royal goings ons.
I think both your analyses are spot on.
“She took one bite and said, nope. Not edible. She took them at face value and rejected them without further ado. ”
I disagree. Meghan quit her (successful) acting career, closed off her popular (money-making) blog, tried to comply with the never ending (just for her) Royal “protocols”. Because she loves her husband dearly, she tried very hard to fit into the Brit’s criteria (she said so in H&M docuseries), but the BM, RR & BRF are PRESET to REJECT her from the very beginning simply because she is BLACK (& American). Her choice at that time was simply unalived herself or got out.
With the EVERYDAY (multiple) assaults from British TV shows & “newspapers”, not to mentioned the online SM hates & threats, throwing toward her, (plus the abuse from The Palaces), normal people would get out of that island within 3 months; she stayed for over 18 months. She has taken way too much “bites” of the British-ism. She was not a superficial woman who can’t work hard & try harder.
What a gorgeous place! It was a private estate, but the family now runs it as a exclusive resort. Within a 30,000 acre nature reserve. Heavily wooded next to the ocean.
https://cuixmala.com/
🙏❣️
What a gorgeous resort and retreat No wonder Meghan and Harry looked so tanned and rested at the Times 100 event. I don’t think security was an issue there, lol.
Oh, hold on! James Goldsmith? That was his place? Y’all, that’s Jemima’s dad, Jemima who was a friend of Diana. Huh. Interesting. I’m sure it’s being a nature conservancy type place was a tax advantage for him.
Hmmm 🤔 must be Jemima’s doing. Can’t see Zac supporting Harry publicly.
If the Goldsmiths are on board with providing Harry a safe refuge – London too? 🤔 – the Windsors are fucked. Willy can have the Grosvenor family fortune to protect him but Harry has more rich people on his side. Yes, sorry to be crude but this is how that family assesses influence so that’s why their grey men continue to be pissed he just doesn’t disappear. Harry is Diana 2.0
How can Harry possibly come to the uk when he doesn’t know if this case is security worthy. It’s you all that put him on a case by case basis so don’t cry about it when he goes places that are over the moon for him to visit and will go above and beyond to make sure he and his family stay safe .
They love leaning into their racism and xenophobia because the Sussexes can travel both safely and discreetly for both business and family trips. This is what has them up in arms. The restrictions on security is one of the last vestiges of control they think should have over the Sussexes. They live in California. A family vacation to Mexico for spring break is not that big a deal. Harry is not going anywhere with his family that he doesn’t think is safe and vetted. They can’t stand the fact that the Sussexes can move about fairly freely and anonymously. They were safely back home by the time this photo was revealed. They have to resort to stalking Meghan’s instagram feed to get a glimpse into their lives.
I also assume, except UK, no country would reject the info request from Harry’s security about any possible attack against him or his family. His security can carry guns too in most countries. These two things aren’t possible in UK, so of course, he doesn’t feel safe there.
Yep. I spent my first eight years of life in LA & we’d go to Mexico for day trips or weekends, and we were just regular people. NBD. Xenophobia, colonialism, and racism coming through loud & clear from the rota 🐀.
Cuixmala!!!!
Let’s just say that if the King himself were to vacation in Mexico, he would have to visit Cuixmala and the areas related to the complex. I expect the tabloids already digging around the stories, worms! Many a famous jetsetter has been there. The most famous, the traveler blue blooded, they have been there. It is secluded and protected, their own air strips and all that. I am so glad Harry could come to my country, I am sure Meghan would have loved to show him the beautiful towns, the markets, well, anyway. Love them both
and I am very glad he came
Ps I am from the general area and my. Mom was born in a hacienda property related to Cuixmala. They grow their own organic ingredients and all that 😍
KC3 last visited Mexico in 2014: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-29472431
On vacation?
And ofc they were surely with official guards, Harry has to be more protected.