King Charles has left Princess Diana’s childhood home, Park House, to disrepair & rot

For the first years of Princess Diana’s life, her father was still waiting to become the Earl of Spencer – his father (Diana’s grandfather) was still alive and in residence at Althorp, the grand estate of the Spencer family. So as heir to the earldom, Diana’s father John “Johnny” Spencer rented Park House on the Sandringham estate for years while his children were small. Diana’s father didn’t become the Earl Spencer until she was around the age of 14, which is when the family moved into Althorp. Renting Park House on the royal family’s private estate showed the close, historic ties between the Windsors and the Spencers, and Diana and her siblings socialized with the royal family for many years before Diana married Charles. Well, speaking of King Charles… he’s decided that his first wife’s childhood home should rot.
Princess Diana’s childhood home has been left to fall into sad disrepair – a stone’s throw from Charles’ pristine Sandringham House. Diana was born at Park House on the Royals’ Norfolk estate in 1961 and lived at the mansion until she was 14. But our exclusive pictures show the once glamorous property appears to lie abandoned, with overgrown grass, peeling window paint and stained bricks. A dilapidated shed with a caved-in roof and smashed windows sits in the grounds where a young Diana and her siblings once played. And the swimming pool is surrounded by a metal fence to keep trespassers out.
Last night locals reacted furiously and accused Charles of “disrespecting” Diana’s legacy. Selina Raines, 38, who lives in the nearby village of Snettisham, said: “It’s heartbreaking to learn how the house has been left. If locals were aware they would be shocked – but you can’t see it [the house] from the road so very few know how it’s been left, it’s really sad.”
A barmaid, who didn’t want to provide her name because she lives on the estate, chimed: “It’s disrespectful – the house should be restored to how it was. The Estate houses that are hidden from public view don’t get what they need.”
Diana lived at Park House, which her parents rented from the late Queen, until moving to the family’s Northamptonshire stately home Althorp in 1975. The 16-bed pad was later donated to charity Leonard Cheshire and ran as a respite hotel for adults with disabilities for over 30 years. But spiralling costs post-pandemic meant it was handed back to the estate in May 2021 and has stood empty ever since.
Several locals would like to see the house returned to a charity to support the community. A retired occupational therapist, who worked with disabled residents at the house before it shuttered, told us: “It was marvellous – it’s very sad [that it has been left to rot]. Everything was beautiful, all the equipment was new and they had waiting lists. I would like to see it returned to what it was like back then, but I don’t think with the health service we’ve got at the moment that it’s going to happen.”
The mansion is just 500 metres away from King Charles’ immaculately kept 150-bed Sandringham House. And it sits adjacent to the church of St Mary Magdalene, where the Royals attend the Christmas Day service each year.
Charles, 76, has plugged cash into several projects on the estate in recent years. Last June, he was given the green light to open a 25-acre luxury glamping site, complete with 15 ‘safari tents’ and a Motorhome Club campsite. One local told us: “King Charles has money to put into his caravan site but not to put into the house Diana grew up in.” And in November the green-fingered monarch installed 2,000 solar panels in a bid to improve the estate’s climate footprint.
Again, Sandringham is “privately owned” by the monarch, and Sandringham has its own self-supporting, money-generating schemes too – there are Sandringham-branded food items and liquor and beer. Besides that, Charles has a “personal” wealth in the hundreds of millions, if not billions. My point is that the money is not the issue – there’s plenty of money to renovate a historic mansion on the Sandringham estate without using one cent of “public funds.” Alas, Charles despised Diana and he wants everything she touched to rot, up to and including Diana’s younger son and her childhood home. I remember reading about how Camilla has really taken over Sandringham too – she changed out a lot of staffers and redecorated some of the main house. I’m sure her hoof prints are all over this too.
Charles divorced Diana, he has no say in the matter. Her brother should intervene. And where is William in all this, he is disrespecting Diana by not complaining. Harry and Uncle Charles might do something
It wasn’t owned by the Spencers. It’s part of the Sandringham estate owned by the Crown. He can do what he likes with it – even let it rot because he’s a petty dick.
Right, but no matter what, it is showing contempt for Diana and the Spencers. He does not care how his sons feel (William may not care). There needs to be a petition. Charles is really looking horrible now. Or maybe they could rebuild and move the property somehow.
What is a petition going to do? It’s *privately owned* by the Monarch. He can do what he likes with it even if it’s demonstrate what a PoS he is. And despite the protests, Britain doesn’t seem that inclined to get rid of the monarchy. Until then, the house is going to be in that state. Frogmore was such before it was renovated by M&H.
MrsBanjo, probably nothing, but it would be a good idea to get this more in the news to show what an awful person Charles is. If William runs rampant as King and tries to dictate, the monarchy may be taken down.
Charles wont do sht about it. I hope lazy willy will have the minimal love and respect for his mother to take over this project once he is king with the billions he will inherit. We’ll see how it goes
I thought Pegs was the big Home Builder. He’s too busy looking at sports chat rooms and watching sports to care.
What do you expect from a slumlord? Really stupid anyway. Think how many people would pay to stay at the house where Diana was born or to tour it. Is this what his plans are for FC now too since H&M have made him mad?
Right?! Charles is responsible for scores of tenants living in below F-grade, derelict housing. While this exact example shows possible loathing of his ex-wife, it’s also exhibit who’s counting in a long line of properties Charles doesn’t repair as needed. He earned that slumlord title for a reason!
Okay, Charles sucks, but this is a bit of a stretch. He has only been king for three years, did the house just start rotting three years ago? And why would anybody who had a bad divorce after a loveless marriage care about preserving his ex-wife’s childhood home? How many other people have lived there in the 50 years since Diana did? This might be a failure of estate management, but there are plenty of other bad outcomes that Charles actually *is* responsible for besides trying to make this a thing. 🙄
Charles made it a loveless marriage, he confessed later that he never loved Diana.
@ Fancypants, Exactly. The house has been allowed to fall into disrepair for many years if it’s as bad as described. If it’s lying empty, why would anyone waste millions of pounds on it just because Diana once lived there? Maybe Willie the champion of the poor and needy could buy it and spend some of his Duchy money doing it up and donating it to a homeless charity 🤣🤣
William goes on about how he builds new homes and renovates. So where is he now?
If they can’t use Harry’s name for clicks, there’s always Diana’s. The article states that for 30 years the house was run by a charity as a hotel for disabled people. Other sources say the charity had planned to renovate the property in 2019, but COVID postponed that and then it just became too expensive, so they negotiated out of the lease in March 2021.
So, yeah, this isn’t a new thing. Elizabeth offered Park House to the charity back in 1983, just two years after Charles and Diana married. Back then, nobody had an idea about making that place a shrine to Diana – and since then, it doesn’t seem the property has been emotionally associated with Diana, except for the footnote that she was born there. Verdict: Nothingburger.
Fancypants that’s really the thing. Is it possible he’s petty enough to continue to ignore it? Sure. But it’s not been in use for ages and there are other properties in similar disrepair. Probably just the rags trying to create a story because they’ve got nothing else to go on.
Diana has 5 grandchildren who could have visited that house. Charles does not want the Sussexes back but does not Peg care about his children and the disrespect it shows their paternal grandmother
Apparently, Charles is going for the title, “UK’s greatest slumlord.” This is just the latest entry.
It was not a happy home for Diana. Her childhood is well documented. If Charles thinks this neglect scores him points in the shallow petty department–he is sorely mistaken. The house means nothing to the Spencers. The only thing this story reveals is that Charles can’t manage a property and he let one go to waste.
It was still her childhood home. And I wonder how her siblings feel about this. The Spencers children and grandchildren are directly impacted by this.
If the Spencers weren’t impacted back in 1983 when Elizabeth offered the property to the charity, then they won’t be impacted by it now.
They should have restored it and given it to Harry and Meghan instead of Frogmore. I think giving them the former servants’ quarters – however lovely it may have been – meant they had no physical ties to England, and cemented their departure,
Eh, I confess this is just not going to get me worked up. Rich man fails to immediately renovate a closed group home which was once a single family rental for the very wealthy in which his deceased ex-wife lived for a while fifty some years ago. I have a hard time seeing this as a calculated hate campaign against Diana. Sounds like it just isn’t a priority project for him and the press is starting to turn on him so they’ve drummed up an imaginary slight against her memory.
Charles has had the hate campaign for many years. What is a priority for Charles. I think making peace with his second son and his wife and children should be the top priority.
What makes you think Harry and Meghan care about a house that his mom was miserable in and hasn’t been occupied by her family since she was 14? They probably have more emotional ties to Frogmore since that’s what they renovated and started building their family in.
I am not sure how they feel but it was still where his mother grew up. They will remember Frogmore as a place they were evicted from. The happy times were ruined by Charles.
eh, I don’t see “house my ex lived in 50 years ago” is dilapidated, let me fix that as high on anyone’s priority list. I think Charles is an ass, but I doubt this is even on his radar to be petulant about.
A quick google says there are 300 homes on that estate and most of them are rental properties — I agree with the writer that “childhood home of Diana” would be an income generator, but I can also see why no one wants to put that on a billboard.
In 2019, the charity developed plans for a £2.3m refurbishment programme, which were deferred because of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The charity has since decided to discontinue the redevelopment and work with the Sandringham Estate to exit the lease.
So every time they mention the 14-bedroom Montecito house, I hope they follow with the 150-bedroom Sadringham … just ONE of his houses. Tools.
Commercial ventures with their titles and coat of arm plastered all over, yet they allow their media cronies and courtiers to go on and on about the Sussexes needing to be stripped. Those colonizers have form. They intend to be the only ones to profit while outsiders (Harry and his biracial wife and children) struggle and suffer. It’s a reflection of how they continue to control people of commonwealth countries that were once colonies. The use them and continue to keep them in them place.
The moves they have made and continue to make against the Sussexes are so heavy handed would have broken the Sussexes but for the global grassroots support started on social media, sanctuary from Tyler Perry and friendships from the Montecito community the Sussexes have had on their side.
That royal mafia family should always be be viewed with the appropriate lenses. The pantomime is a front to deflect from the machine operating behind the curtains and closed doors.
I’m not surprised. FYI – the title is Earl Spencer, not Earl of Spencer.
I bet Harry would love to have his mother’s childhood home.
Park House had a lengthy history with Diana’s maternal family. Her grandfather, Baron Fermoy, rented the house from the king around 1920. The baron was a good friend of King George VI and even went shooting with him the day before the king’s untimely death in 1952. When Baron Fermoy died in 1955, his son-in-law Johnnie Spencer took over the lease. Diana, her siblings, and even her mother were born in that house. Maybe Charles doesn’t want Diana’s birthplace to become some kind of shrine or destination for visitors, but that house should not be left to rot.