“Leonardo DiCaprio did not want to be photographed at the Met Gala” links

Leonardo DiCaprio actually attended the Met Gala with Vittoria Ceretti, his girlfriend of about two years, but he didn’t walk the carpet. They actually seem to be fine together, despite her advanced age (she will be 27 in June). Is Vittoria the one?!? [Buzzfeed]
Lisa was not wearing “Rosa Parks underwear.” [Socialite Life]
Sydney Sweeney got a puppy & her love life seems chaotic. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump loves the gay-anthem “YMCA” and he also loves “good, hard, tough, mean” construction workers. Someone’s got a rich fantasy life. [Jezebel]
The Righteous Gemstones might be operating at a different level. [Pajiba]
Martin Short & Meryl Streep are really doing this! [JustJared]
The papal conclave has become so pop-culture! [Hollywood Life]
Are people still watching The Masked Singer? [Seriously OMG]
Hugo Boss dressed a lot of celebs at the Met Gala. [RCFA]
Frankie Grande has new music?? [OMG Blog]
Bae Leonardo DiCaprio attended the Met Gala for the very first time on Monday (May 5th) night! While he didn't walk the blue carpet, he meet Vittoria Ceretti inside the venue.
(Credit: Vogue Magazine)#LeonardoDiCaprio#MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/5om10NT7i5
— Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) May 7, 2025
That was Rosa Parks. Save it
Even if it wasn’t her no pants look was atrocious. K-pop people are gunning for Pharrell having done their queen so dirty
As an adult and arguably one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Lisa has agency over her body and image and could have declined to wear the look. I’ve worked with countless people who have attend the Met Gala in the past who would give their input on their look for the evening, so if Lisa was done “dirty”, she allowed it to happen.
Oh not arguing with you there @Freddy. Lisa has status and power. She’s also dating perhaps the heir to one of the biggest fashion thrones. Just saying the k-pop peeps are up in arms because it was, yes, an embarrassment to her. Jennie came out in Chanel and looked on theme and like a queen while Lisa had no pants on. I do fault Pharrell in this though. He might have some great ideas and bring the hype for the brand but his looks were seriously lacking at the met. Chanel had a great night, Thom Browne had a great night, Burberry had a great night….lots of brands had great nights. LV, not so much.
Even doechii which was a nice look was a real letdown
According to Sabrina Carpenter, Pharell also barred her from wearing pants to the MET gala (and her tone made it sound like she wasn’t happy about it). She said his reason was because she was short. But Lisa is taller. What is his obsession with having young pop girls walking around with no pants on?
@mtec, I read in a few articles that no-pants look makes short women look taller. With Sabrina, I think, she looks better with mini skirts than no pants. Straight men just want women to wear as little as possible for fashion 🙄 She could pull of a well-tailored pants too, which could actually make her seem taller.
I don’t think this is Leo’s Amal. She’s the first step at repairing his image after so much mockery, but he’ll find a 30 year old international beauty with a serious career and have babies in his 50s.
‘ Is Vittoria the one?!?’
She’s the one until the contract is over.
He’s dating her because his dating age range has reached a fever pitch in mockery and Leo being the butt of the joke. He isn’t young and beautiful and relevant enough for it to NOT bother him/his image anymore.
Watch him lock down an ‘Amal’ figure as planned when he enters his 50th year. The longer he does the 25 & under thing, the louder the Rock Hudson 2.0 rumors get…
I don’t think he’s gay. I think he’s an arrested adolescent who fancies himself as some kind of modern-day Jack Nicholson or Warren Beatty. They at least were charming. I saw him walk into bookstore and then storm out because no one blinked or appeared to notice him. UGH.
There have been a few models who said their agents told them to date Leo for fame. So, I imagine he is getting a book of models to choose for dating until they want marriage / kids. It is hilarious he raised the required age for his girlfriend because of the memes. It feels like if we meme enough, we can convince him to date a 30-year old woman.
Just a hunch, based on… men, but when the underage girl stuff inevitably surfaces about leo and his friends- its going to be gross, and wholly unsurprising.
Girl………
Leonardo looks pretty bloated and tends to veer back and forth between losing weight for roles and then piling on the pounds, plus aging….so maybe he just didn’t want to be photographed not looking his best? LOL
Leo’s charm was always that impossibly youthful face. Once that was gone, he was just lucky to have already achieved a lofty status in Hollywood that kept him relevant. Otherwise, we’d barely remember his hame.
Leo looks like he always does and his outfit is unsurprisingly zero effort. But he went which was a first. I really think Vittoria is different. She is an A list model that was already at the top of her game and one of the “cool” movers on that European party circuit that Leo loves so much. Also he’s hiding his face but doesn’t seem mad about it
He’s a very good actor. Which is kind of the point of him. It’s not coincidence that other pretty boys have aged out of anything approaching stardom, but he remains a major star.
Surprised to see an American born pope, Pope Leo XIV
That is surprising, although he became a citizen of Peru about a decade ago and has lived there for much of the past 40 years. Second straight Pope from a South American country. He’s also pretty young by Pope standards. Seems like they want him to be Pope for a long time.
Lmao he was on Twitter chastising JD Vance in February, I like him already! “JD Vance is wrong, Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”
@Truthiness, watch MAGA cancel the new Pope 😂😂 I am glad they chose someone with compassion at the very least.
Did Leo even dress on theme?
Maybe I just can’t tell from the b&w photo but it just looks like a boring old tux.
Leo missed an opportunity to wear something from Django,that blue suit Jamie wore was amazing.
The Masked Singer is my guilty pleasure. I love it and I am watching! I am sorry to hear it won’t be back in the fall. But if they are considering shaking up the panel it’s worth the wait if they show Jenny McCarthy the door.
He’s done this before, where he’s been to the met gala but never walked the red carpet. The red carpet is really to showcase all the work brands have put into the costumes. Attending the met gala is a process that takes months to prepare. Leo’s just there for the party.