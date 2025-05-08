“Leonardo DiCaprio did not want to be photographed at the Met Gala” links

Leonardo DiCaprio actually attended the Met Gala with Vittoria Ceretti, his girlfriend of about two years, but he didn’t walk the carpet. They actually seem to be fine together, despite her advanced age (she will be 27 in June). Is Vittoria the one?!? [Buzzfeed]

Lisa was not wearing “Rosa Parks underwear.” [Socialite Life]

Sydney Sweeney got a puppy & her love life seems chaotic. [LaineyGossip]

Donald Trump loves the gay-anthem “YMCA” and he also loves “good, hard, tough, mean” construction workers. Someone’s got a rich fantasy life. [Jezebel]

The Righteous Gemstones might be operating at a different level. [Pajiba]

Martin Short & Meryl Streep are really doing this! [JustJared]

The papal conclave has become so pop-culture! [Hollywood Life]

Are people still watching The Masked Singer? [Seriously OMG]

Hugo Boss dressed a lot of celebs at the Met Gala. [RCFA]

Frankie Grande has new music?? [OMG Blog]

