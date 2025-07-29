RS: Donald Trump’s ‘senior moments’ are getting worse & no one is talking about it

Donald Trump’s physical and mental decline in the past decade has been striking, yet few journalists speak about it or write about it. Last year, during the election cycle, I was constantly struck by Trump’s steep decline just in the time since he left office. His stump speeches were rambling, stream-of-consciousness catastrophes, and his interviews showed an astonishing lack of executive function. It’s gotten much worse this year, with Trump back in the White House. Considering that the whole narrative of the 2024 election was “Joe Biden is too old,” it’s really something to watch Beltway journalists absolutely refuse to highlight all of Trump’s flubs, senior moments and examples of his age-related dementia. Well, Rolling Stone decided to do the thing – they published “Trump’s Senior Moments Are Getting Worse: Does America have another president in decline — or is Trump just being Trump?”
Donald Trump‘s bizarre combination of speech mannerisms, physical quirks, and garish physical appearance has over the past decade of his political career often functioned as teflon. The president’s absurdist, abhorrent political persona is endlessly mockable — as Saturday Night Live or any late-night host can attest — but it’s also a key component of his increasingly authoritarian politics, and his presentation only seems to be getting worse.
Trump is the oldest man to assume the presidency in the history of the United States. The man he succeeded, former President Joe Biden, abandoned his reelection bid over widespread concern — and a wealth of evidence — that he was too old to hold the nation’s highest office. Biden’s apparent decline dominated the summer of 2024 and has continued to be a story into Trump’s second term in office. Meanwhile, Trump’s innumerable gaffes and otherwise troubling behavior — like when he cut a town hall event short to play music videos and sway onstage less than a month before the election — were largely written off as Trump being Trump.
In the case of Trump, the president is not, today, the same man who first assumed office in 2017. He has new health issues, less self control, stronger authoritarian impulses, and visibly looser skin. His clear physical aging has been accompanied by a string of gaffes and senior moments that can no longer be excused by the trappings of his public persona. If the standard — as Trump has himself stressed repeatedly in reference to Biden — is that a president’s cognitive decline is a disqualifier and a potential liability, it’s worth taking a look at the man currently sitting behind the Resolute Desk and some of his more egregious senior moments in his second term as president.
Trump told a false story about his uncle teaching the Unabomber
Earlier this month, while addressing attendees at a Pennsylvania energy summit, Trump told a bizarre story about his uncle, former Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor John Trump. “[Ted] Kaczynski was one of his students,” Trump claimed, referring to the prodigal mathematician turned hermit and serial mass murder known as the Unabomber. “That’s a smart man. Kaczynski was one of his students. Do you know who Kaczynski was?” Trump said. “There’s very little difference between a madman and a genius. But Kaczynski, I said, ‘What kind of a student was he, Uncle John?’ — Dr. John Trump. He said ‘seriously good,’ he said he’d go around correcting everybody. But it didn’t work out so well for him.” Basically nothing about this story — outside of Trump’s uncle being an MIT professor — was true.
Trump said he was surprised Jerome Powell, whom he appointed, was appointed
Powell was appointed to his position as Fed chair in 2018 by Donald Trump, and ushered the American economy through the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a subsequent period of persistent inflation that battered consumers. Despite the Fed having mostly gotten a handle on inflation, Trump has been publicly fuming (and threatening to fire) Powell for months now over his refusal to cut down interest rates — partially in response to Trump’s inflationary tariffs and pinball economic policies. Earlier this month, Trump complained that Powell was “a terrible Fed chair. I’m surprised he was appointed, I was surprised, frankly, that Biden put him in and extended him,” he added. Biden did reappoint Powell — but it was Trump who initially appointed him. At this point, though, it seems that blaming his predecessor is so reflexive for Trump that he’s erased his own appointments from his memory.
Trump called the prime minister of Japan “Mr. Japan”
There are very basic expectations to being a head of state. One is remembering the names of your international counterparts, even if only for a few minutes in front of a camera. Should you forget, say, the name of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the conventions of the English language provide several alternatives that would allow one to avoid outing yourself and forgetful or ignorant. The “prime minister of Japan” or “prime minister” would likely suffice. Not — as Trump chose to blurt out — “Mr. Japan.” “Dear Mr. Japan: Here’s the story,” Trump said during a June interview with Fox News on his proposed deadlines for tariff deals with foreign governments. “You’re going to pay a 25 percent tariff on your cars.”
Trump said he’s going to spend time in Florida when asked about detainees in Alligator Alcatraz
During a press conference following his visit to a Florida detention center built deep in the Everglades — a location chosen for its outright hostility to human life — Trump was asked by a reporter how long he expected detainees to be held in the center before being deported. The president instead responded with a bizarre rant about how he would be spending plenty of time in Florida, how much he loved the state, and how nice it was for the reporter to think of him.
“This is my home state. I love it. I love your government. I love all the people around, these are all friends of mine,” Trump said. “I feel very comfortable in the state. I’ll spend a lot of time here.” The president added that he had a “very nice little place, nice little cottage,” in Palm Beach — a reference to his Mar-a-Lago luxury golf club. He then bemoaned that many people were leaving cities like New York to come to places like Palm Beach and states like Florida. “But thank you very much. I’ll be here as much as I can — very nice question,” he concluded, leaving the actual question unanswered and the room confused.
Trump rambles about trophy wives and yachts during West Point commencement
During a commencement address at the West Point, Trump advised graduates of the prestigious military college not to marry a trophy wife. In the middle of a bizarre tangent about William Levitt — a man who made boatloads of cash pioneering the American suburb — Trump lamented that Levitt’s second marriage didn’t work out so well. “Could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say a trophy wife. It didn’t work out too well,” the president rambled, perhaps amid a series of flashbacks to his own marriages. “But it doesn’t work out too well, I must tell you. A lot of trophy wives, [it] doesn’t work out, but it made him happy for a little while, at least. But he found a new wife,” Trump continued. “He sold his little boat. You got a big yacht. He had one of the biggest yachts anywhere in the world. He moved for time to Monte Carlo, and he led a good life.”
I’ve seen some (but not all) of these examples on social media, and there are some political watchdogs and journalists trying to talk about these examples of Trump’s loss of executive function. But yeah, overwhelmingly, the Beltway media just shrugs this off. They just let him rant or say the craziest sh-t ever, and they shrug and say “it’s just Trump being Trump.”
This is what happened yesterday – Trump once again got questions about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and he told a cartoonish lie about Bill Clinton visiting Epstein Island “28 times” and then said “ I never had the privilege of going to his island.”
“ Dear Mr. Japan: Here’s the story,”
American foreign policy is in the wilderness right now.
Especially given the formality of business / political culture in Japan. How you address, meet and engage with people is very hierarchical in Japan and is taken very seriously.
Trump is an ass hat.
I do love the story of the Japanese PM’s wife pretending that she does not understand English to save her from speaking to Trump.
So subtle, so diplomatic.
@Blogger We should all do that. I mean, how many of us can actually understand Trump’s use of English?
I had a family member decline mentally, dementia, hallucinations. Trump has become more selfish and cruel, and his worst personality traits seem to be all he is now. That is exactly what happened with my family member. It’s heartbreaking when it’s someone you love. It’s terrifying when it’s a person with the amount of power he has.
Senior moments are when seniors reminisce about something that happened in the past. Orange man just makes up stuff that never happened. The excuses given to cover for him are grotesque. Especially when Biden was attacked non stop for far far less.
His babbling about windmills and dead whales in front of the head of the EU was just another example of this mess.
It’s going to get worse too.
Biden’s voice was weaker, apparently because of acid reflux, not mental decline. The geniuses who masquerade as journalists these days seem to think that being loud and obnoxious absolves you of any obligation to make sense.
And Biden was a lifelong stutterer, everyone knows that. Aging doesn’t make that better. But that man was and is 1000x better human being & a gazillion times sharper than trump. He did not deserve the sh*t that got dumped on him.
I dont know what’s going on here. But its clearly some type of significant cognitive decline. BUT, this was happening during his first term as well. It was written off a lot as “Trump being trump”* but he was not mentally all there during the first term. I think people on both sides wanted to think he was – Rs so they could use him as their mascot/cult leader, and Dems because we didn’t want to use “cognitive decline” as an excuse for his racism and hate. But it was happening before our eyes. Now its just that much worse. And its infuriating that a country – not just the republican party – that made Biden’s age such an issue is just kind of like “well that’s Trump.”
*what they mean by that is “we know he’s stupid and racist and has no idea what he’s talking about but thats just who he is.”
They don’t seem to show his interviews from the 80s and 90s but he doesn’t sound as belligerent and stupid in them. The change is quite obvious.
Biden aged as well, but he was discussing complex policy at the same level as he did a few decades before.
Orange man has been protected by fox and the right wing media but this is only going to get worse.
Yes! And this RS isn’t really doing anything–‘is it just trump being trump?’ C’mon, Rolling Stone, do better! And stop rewriting history, trump was no great statesman in his first term!!!! He was saying crazy sh*t then!
and then said “ I never had the privilege of going to his island.” He always tells on himself. At this juncture, anyone with a brain would say, “Fortunately, I never had the bad luck to be on that island.” “Privilege” is that last word I would have used. Also, that was a lie. Witnesses have placed him there.
Today he b*tched & moaned about epstein ‘stealing’ his employees, specifically the ones who worked in the spa, including Virginia Giuffre. Said it. In somewhat plain words. Will corporate media report on this or no?
And he was re-elected by millions. I’ll never understand it.
Nor do I. I wonder if he could molest or murder someone while being televised and excuses found for him.
“Grab ’em by the pussy” was caught on tape. I think we also have him bragging to Howard Stern that he spied on presumably underage Miss Teen USA contestants. But that’s just “locker room talk”, isn’t it?
I honestly believe that many of his worshipers would literally offer up their own daughters to him, and female supporters would consider it some sort of honor to be assaulted by him. There’s no doubt in my mind. It’s a f–king cult.
They’d probably just say it’s AI, sadly.
I wonder how long his physical health is going to hold out. None of his supporters give a sh*t about his frayed mental capabilities – he was even worse during his first term – but he’s always been unusually physically sturdy considering his terrible diet and his age. Just going by video and photos he seems to be in more pronounced physical decline too, which is what’s going to make a difference. His mental performance literally never bothers Trump supporters/the GOP – no matter what he says, he’s their fearless leader, they just don’t care! He could say anything and they’d find some way to ignore it or spin it.
If fellating a microphone and doing a fifteen minute riff on a dead golfer’s private parts did not dissuade his voters during the campaign, I’m pretty sure there’s nothing he could do to turn them off.
His supporters are trash humans. They’re currently gearing up to start publicly supporting Trump around the Epstein files saying that “sex” (rape) with a 13 year old “isn’t that bad.” What the hell has gone wrong in a person’s brain when they’re willing to go that far and publicly admit to being pedophiles?
I don’t think he was, not that the Democrats bothered to look into any of the reams of evidence or demands hand recounts (as the GOP got in 2020) or try different, non-allegedly hacked tallying machines. The election was rigged for Trump (as I assume was the 2020 election, hence his obsession with “Biden cheating” because Trump knew levers were being pulled behind the scenes for him), and beyond the “regular” cheating of closing polling places and tossing out Democratic votes.
Still, one vote is too much for this decrepit old traitor.
That is what I’ve always thought about the 2020 election. If his brain continues to rot, he may yet blurt all this out. Not that his ignorant a-hole supporters will care. Faux News will just queue up a few more stories about immigrants killing white women and all will be well.
He’s definitely on the decline. I work in a prison dementia unit as an RN. He’s definitely showing the signs and symptoms of dementia. His speech patterns, loose associations, His gait, facial expressions, falling asleep, etc I could go on and on. But definitely listen to his speech..the end of words.
The good news is that he’s ensured the country will remain safe in hands should he go the Reagan route by surrounding himself with The Very Best Merit-Based hires who only have Americans’ best interest in mind. *sobs*
I’m glad you mentioned his gait because during this last campaign I remember people with knowledge of these things (like you!) explaining how the way he stood/stands, kind of swaying forward, was indicative of a declining mental state? He still does it, obviously. But no one seems to point it out. They just point the camera.
I can absolutely believe that. But my fear is he’ll just languish like this for years yet to come.
Thank you, Rolling Stone, for being among the few to tell it like it is.
Jeez, right? Everyone is now afraid of getting sued by him for millions.
The media letting his decline slide because the more outrageous things he says and does, the more clicks they get.
But do they? Am I the only person who decided I knew well enough what that loser was up to and have made a decision not to click on stories about him on news sites? Why should I reward these alleged “stewards of free journalism” when they’re so obviously in the tank for the GOP? There are real american journalists. They’re not working at any of the big places though, and so many obvious fascist shills like Jake Tapper are well embedded with a big platform.
Yeah, I think they do. We both clicked on this story about him, right?
@Sue – with all due respect, Celebitchy is a little different than Washington Post or New York Times, which are the outlets that I’m no longer giving my business to.
RE: Biden. The double standard is infuriating but I accepted long ago that Trump is unlike every other presidential candidate we’ve ever had in that he’s gotten the *celebrity treatment* which means very little criticism by legacy media. He wouldn’t be where he is now without a lifetime of the media whitewashing his dirty deeds, from wish-casting him as a successful NYC businessman on The Apprentice to Fox News portraying him as an anti-war peace activist and populist hero. The false depiction would be comical if it didn’t actually work with his demented base.
One day main stream media will have to reckon with what they have wrought upon this country and it won’t be pretty. History will remember their abject failure in accurate reporting, holding Trump to account, and ultimately, their complicity in the death of American democracy.
Around certain corners of the internet, people are very clear that Americans need to do a whole general strike, and that’s a lovely idea but way too many people are in too precarious a place to do that.
What I would like to see is the real journalists who work at these big name outlets stand up and start speaking the truth. Presumably there are some democracy minded people who are able to grasp that their slanted stories have allowed fascism to fester, so stand up tell the truth. Are stories being killed by their editorial boards? Are those kill orders coming from biased editors or is it owners who are killing stories? Make a damn stink. Murder the oligarch media because that’s the trumpet that drowns out democracy and has done so by increasing degrees since the 1980s.
Sadly, I think MSM just needs to die. It’s awful for the hard-working journos that don’t deserve our wrath but their bosses have made it clear to the public that profitability is the only thing they care about. They’ve been polishing Trump’s hateful speech into palpability for years now and the only effective repercussion is to cut them off financially. Even before they were scared of Trump suing their asses into oblivion, they were embarking on a futile endeavor to compete with smaller online outfits that had cornered loyal Republican followings. They never seem to understand that the Right isn’t isn’t going to suddenly start reading WaPo or NYT or any outfit that doesn’t confirm their priors, frankly.
Independent media is the future. Substack is great. If you want to know what MSM refuses to cover, follow Aaron Rupar. We need to start monetarily supporting and rewarding good journalists and relegate these archaic journalistic institutions into the dustbin of history.
@Kitten – the problem with independent media is that it’s fragmented, a lot harder to find and simply not as accessible as mainstream media. I would like for there to be, first of all, a return to the Fairness Doctrine (and more laws like that), and then a breakup of media oligarchies. Just because CNN made the 24 news cycle into the stupid cycle doesn’t mean that there couldn’t be a strong 24 hour news cycle. Can you imagine if the resources of CNN and similar were thrown at in depth journalism instead of moron talking heads? I guess it would look a lot like journalism in Britain and Europe (and probably elsewhere around the world, but I am not as familiar with that), and a lot like PBS.
The mainstream media should work for us as a society. There is simplicity in being able to turn on an evening news show and just get the news in a digestible, easily accessible way (and then have more in depth reporting accessible). I’d like the mainstream media simply not to be corporate shills.
@ Betsy– “There is simplicity in being able to turn on an evening news show and just get the news in a digestible, easily accessible way.”
The problem is that this just isn’t how Americans get their news anymore–they get it from their smartphone or computer. The very rare exception is Fox News but their median viewer age is 68 so even then, they’re catering to a fairly small portion of the American public. Young people nowadays have a carefully curated list of trusted news sources that’s made up mostly of online influencers and they get their news from YouTube, not cable television.
I understand and agree with the points you’re making here but I just don’t see our society going back to traditional news sources. The way we get our information has changed so dramatically since the advent of the internet, social media, and digital devices to the point that MSNBC, CNN etc are all struggling to retain viewership, especially among younger demographics.
I know a lot of the leftist influencers I follow are starting up YouTube channels in an attempt to get into a market that is dominated by Right Wing personalities. I think that’s our best bet in terms of reaching people and getting them to actually care about what Dems have to say.
@Kitten – I have no idea what you’re trying to say here, “[MSM has] been polishing Trump’s hateful speech into palpability for years now.” Really, have no clue. And your suggestion to “follow Aaron Rupar” means watching a steady stream of Faux News clips on social media. No thanks.
@ Kirk-How about “shining a turd”, “polishing a shit”, “varnishing a poop” i.e. making something that should be completely unpalatable to the public seem more acceptable–does that help you at all?
And IDK what you’re talking about with Fox News clips–I assume you’re referring to Elon’s hellsite or something–but I was suggesting Betsy follow Rupar who is an independent journalist on Substack where he……ya know, writes articles.
@Kitten – fair. But how much do people avoid the evening news/news on tv because they know it’s biased for the GOP crap?
And good on the leftist influencers, but YouTube is its own challenge. There’s not a dearth of lefty opinions, there’s an algorithm that serves the purposes of the GOP. I somehow turned off my YouTube history while traveling and no matter what I’m searching on YouTube (usually songs I heard part of on KAXE, KFAI and KUOM) and the suggested next videos are either 1) the exact same song I just heard or 2) right wing crap. Not like this is new news to you, but… the algorithm is the insurmountable issue. Someone is going to have to build a new platform that isn’t right wing biased.
I guess my semi-romanticization of the evening news harkens back to a time that the GOP has murdered and buried: a time of shared experiences, shared values. They want and need us fragmented.
It’s the syphilis
Wealth of evidence…..what? That orange p.o.s always looks out of it in pictures.
If you can find the snippet of him saying that he didn’t have the “privilege” of going to Epstein Island, please do. He sounds so raspy, so out of breath and so tired. I love that for him.
I meant evidence of Biden’s “decline.”
I think a lot of his supporters are also suffering from decaying mental health and impairment. I remember talking to a 90 year-old man in Trump’s first campaign and he was in awe of him and loved that Trump was doing crazy things and “shaking things up.” I think a lot of his senior supporters are angry, vindictive and delusional and they love to see someone like them, but with power. I bet a lot of them would BE him if anyone would listen to them.
The mainstream media did the same under Reagan 😡 the mainstream media has ALWAYS protected deplorable Republican politicians & their horrific policies in my lifetime & it ALWAYS will because the people who OWN mainstream media are corrupt AF😡
Can we touch on the fact that he’s having conversations with dead people? Not only did John Trump, who unlike his nephew was a decent & good person who contributed much to the world, not teach the Unabomber at MIT because Kaczinsky went to Harvard, but he died more than a decade before the Unabomber’s identity was known. Not only did this conversation not happen, it could not have happened unless he’s communicating with the dead.
This is probably an unintended consequence of you commenting on this story, but I must thank you for brightening my day and making me laugh about tRump communing with the dead. I usually avoid hearing or seeing him. Every other time the orange blob shows up, I hit the Mute button, change the channel, whatever to avoid any trace of his repugnant personality. But you made my day 😁
Here’s the best part: guess who else used to tell [false] stories about how he taught the Unabomber? JEFFREY EPSTEIN.
I’m always surprised that a man as vain as Trump hasn’t had extensive Liberace-level plastic surgery.
His germaphobia and general squeamishness must be the only reason he hasn’t had noticeable work done.
PS Eric and Don Jr and families were at his place in Scotland – I wonder what it cost the US taxpayer?
Hi narcissism makes him think he’s the most handsome man in the world, no matter what age he is. The surgery we know about was to diminish his bald spot.
Ivanka had a ton and she still looks just like him. There’s ugly to the bone that cannot be excised.
Trump said years ago that his father was born in a little town in Germany. His father was born in Queens, NY. Is that – and many many many more similarly false claims – evidence of lying or of dementia? Who knows. Either way he’s morally and intellectually unfit for office and always has been.