RS: Donald Trump’s ‘senior moments’ are getting worse & no one is talking about it

Donald Trump’s physical and mental decline in the past decade has been striking, yet few journalists speak about it or write about it. Last year, during the election cycle, I was constantly struck by Trump’s steep decline just in the time since he left office. His stump speeches were rambling, stream-of-consciousness catastrophes, and his interviews showed an astonishing lack of executive function. It’s gotten much worse this year, with Trump back in the White House. Considering that the whole narrative of the 2024 election was “Joe Biden is too old,” it’s really something to watch Beltway journalists absolutely refuse to highlight all of Trump’s flubs, senior moments and examples of his age-related dementia. Well, Rolling Stone decided to do the thing – they published “Trump’s Senior Moments Are Getting Worse: Does America have another president in decline — or is Trump just being Trump?”

Donald Trump‘s bizarre combination of speech mannerisms, physical quirks, and garish physical appearance has over the past decade of his political career often functioned as teflon. The president’s absurdist, abhorrent political persona is endlessly mockable — as Saturday Night Live or any late-night host can attest — but it’s also a key component of his increasingly authoritarian politics, and his presentation only seems to be getting worse.

Trump is the oldest man to assume the presidency in the history of the United States. The man he succeeded, former President Joe Biden, abandoned his reelection bid over widespread concern — and a wealth of evidence — that he was too old to hold the nation’s highest office. Biden’s apparent decline dominated the summer of 2024 and has continued to be a story into Trump’s second term in office. Meanwhile, Trump’s innumerable gaffes and otherwise troubling behavior — like when he cut a town hall event short to play music videos and sway onstage less than a month before the election — were largely written off as Trump being Trump.

In the case of Trump, the president is not, today, the same man who first assumed office in 2017. He has new health issues, less self control, stronger authoritarian impulses, and visibly looser skin. His clear physical aging has been accompanied by a string of gaffes and senior moments that can no longer be excused by the trappings of his public persona. If the standard — as Trump has himself stressed repeatedly in reference to Biden — is that a president’s cognitive decline is a disqualifier and a potential liability, it’s worth taking a look at the man currently sitting behind the Resolute Desk and some of his more egregious senior moments in his second term as president.

Trump told a false story about his uncle teaching the Unabomber

Earlier this month, while addressing attendees at a Pennsylvania energy summit, Trump told a bizarre story about his uncle, former Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor John Trump. “[Ted] Kaczynski was one of his students,” Trump claimed, referring to the prodigal mathematician turned hermit and serial mass murder known as the Unabomber. “That’s a smart man. Kaczynski was one of his students. Do you know who Kaczynski was?” Trump said. “There’s very little difference between a madman and a genius. But Kaczynski, I said, ‘What kind of a student was he, Uncle John?’ — Dr. John Trump. He said ‘seriously good,’ he said he’d go around correcting everybody. But it didn’t work out so well for him.” Basically nothing about this story — outside of Trump’s uncle being an MIT professor — was true.

Trump said he was surprised Jerome Powell, whom he appointed, was appointed

Powell was appointed to his position as Fed chair in 2018 by Donald Trump, and ushered the American economy through the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a subsequent period of persistent inflation that battered consumers. Despite the Fed having mostly gotten a handle on inflation, Trump has been publicly fuming (and threatening to fire) Powell for months now over his refusal to cut down interest rates — partially in response to Trump’s inflationary tariffs and pinball economic policies. Earlier this month, Trump complained that Powell was “a terrible Fed chair. I’m surprised he was appointed, I was surprised, frankly, that Biden put him in and extended him,” he added. Biden did reappoint Powell — but it was Trump who initially appointed him. At this point, though, it seems that blaming his predecessor is so reflexive for Trump that he’s erased his own appointments from his memory.

Trump called the prime minister of Japan “Mr. Japan”

There are very basic expectations to being a head of state. One is remembering the names of your international counterparts, even if only for a few minutes in front of a camera. Should you forget, say, the name of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the conventions of the English language provide several alternatives that would allow one to avoid outing yourself and forgetful or ignorant. The “prime minister of Japan” or “prime minister” would likely suffice. Not — as Trump chose to blurt out — “Mr. Japan.” “Dear Mr. Japan: Here’s the story,” Trump said during a June interview with Fox News on his proposed deadlines for tariff deals with foreign governments. “You’re going to pay a 25 percent tariff on your cars.”

Trump said he’s going to spend time in Florida when asked about detainees in Alligator Alcatraz

During a press conference following his visit to a Florida detention center built deep in the Everglades — a location chosen for its outright hostility to human life — Trump was asked by a reporter how long he expected detainees to be held in the center before being deported. The president instead responded with a bizarre rant about how he would be spending plenty of time in Florida, how much he loved the state, and how nice it was for the reporter to think of him.

“This is my home state. I love it. I love your government. I love all the people around, these are all friends of mine,” Trump said. “I feel very comfortable in the state. I’ll spend a lot of time here.” The president added that he had a “very nice little place, nice little cottage,” in Palm Beach — a reference to his Mar-a-Lago luxury golf club. He then bemoaned that many people were leaving cities like New York to come to places like Palm Beach and states like Florida. “But thank you very much. I’ll be here as much as I can — very nice question,” he concluded, leaving the actual question unanswered and the room confused.

Trump rambles about trophy wives and yachts during West Point commencement

During a commencement address at the West Point, Trump advised graduates of the prestigious military college not to marry a trophy wife. In the middle of a bizarre tangent about William Levitt — a man who made boatloads of cash pioneering the American suburb — Trump lamented that Levitt’s second marriage didn’t work out so well. “Could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say a trophy wife. It didn’t work out too well,” the president rambled, perhaps amid a series of flashbacks to his own marriages. “But it doesn’t work out too well, I must tell you. A lot of trophy wives, [it] doesn’t work out, but it made him happy for a little while, at least. But he found a new wife,” Trump continued. “He sold his little boat. You got a big yacht. He had one of the biggest yachts anywhere in the world. He moved for time to Monte Carlo, and he led a good life.”