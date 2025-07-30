A new biography suggests that Princess Margaret had fetal alcohol syndrome

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, was married to King George VI and she was mother to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret. Margaret and her mother both passed away in 2002, within two months of each other. Their deaths left QEII reeling for a time, she was extremely close to both of them. Margaret suffered so many health issues in her final years, whereas the Queen Mum simply died of old age (she was 101). During the Queen Mum’s life and afterwards, it was always known that she was a complete boozehound. She had something of a hollow leg, especially after her husband died. But was she also drinking heavily in her 20s and 30s? Was she drinking heavily during her second pregnancy? A new biography says she was. It’s a biography of Princess Margaret, and biographer Meryle Secrest theorizes that Margaret had fetal alcohol syndrome.
Princess Margaret suffered from foetal alcohol syndrome brought on by the Queen Mother’s drinking during pregnancy, a biography has claimed. The syndrome is caused by a developing baby’s exposure to alcohol in the womb, and can give the child distinctive facial features and cause difficulties with learning, impulse control and managing emotions.
Meryle Secrest, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated biographer, has re-examined the princess’s personality and personal struggles in light of greater knowledge about the condition.
Princess Margaret and the Curse, Secrest’s forthcoming unofficial biography, speculates that the princess, who died in 2002 aged 72, suffered from an “invisible disability” brought on by foetal alcohol syndrome. The book says that while Margaret lacked the syndrome’s tell-tale smooth lip philtrum and small eyes, she did display characteristic mood ,swings, stunted growth, difficulties learning how to write, and painful migraines.
It cites accounts of the Queen Mother’s drinking in later life, when it was claimed by a former equerry that during the day she would enjoy gin and Dubonnet: two parts pink vermouth to one part gin, as well as wine and port, until the 6pm “magic hour” when martinis would be prepared.
Foetal alcohol syndrome was not well understood until the 1970s, the book states, and it is likely that the young Queen Mother would have not been advised to avoid alcohol during her pregnancy with Margaret.
But the book says that in the Queen Mother’s letters from the time of her pregnancy with Elizabeth II, she writes that she could not bear the thought of wine, suggesting that she may have drunk less when expecting the future queen. A 1925 letter to the future King George VI said: “The sight of wine simply turns me up! Isn’t it extraordinary! It will be a tragedy if I never recover my drinking powers.” The book puts forward no claim that the late Queen suffered from any condition.
I’m loath to diagnose people decades after their passing, but I don’t think this theory holds up whatsoever. The “evidence” is that the Queen Mum was a lush, and so was Margaret. The evidence is that Margaret had headaches, tantrums and mood swings – but isn’t that more indicative of Margaret’s inherited alcoholism and the way she was raised? Didn’t Margaret also have some savant-like abilities? She could play a piece of music after hearing it once and she was a gifted pianist. While I think we’re due for a historical account of the Windsors and their drinking problems, I find this biographical leap of FAS rather distasteful. Also: I’m pretty sure doctors knew before the 1970s that pregnant women shouldn’t drink.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
No Margaret doesnt have any purpose in life and she was always in her sister shadow and people forget that late queen used Maggie as shield . Margaret mostly bored out of her mind and she was in a period where many woman find jobs and purpose . No one had any time to party even the rich upper class ones are doing charity work. On the top mental illness in that family is off the chart with decades of incest.
What a bizarre theory!
Well the queen mum was known to be a heavy drinker yes that seems true but to say she drank heavily while pregnant is seemingly a stretch? I would think she would be careful when pregnant but who really knows.
I thought smoking would be more the issue than drinking.
The broodmares of the family take special care when they’re birthing the heir and spare so they don’t have to birth again.
I don’t think an abdication was on anyone’s radar when she was pregnant, but I might have the timeline wrong.
David hadn’t even met Wallis yet by the time Margaret was born but he wasn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon so I’m sure they were glad to get a few heirs in the oven.
Smoking was actually recommended by many obstetricians during that time because it kept down the weight of the fetus. C-sections were much more dangerous in those days, so physicians were adamant about weight gain to avoid surgical interventions. I have a family member who was hospitalized and put on amphetamines by her physicians upon gaining 20 lbs.
I mean, that quote is about wine specifically? It’s entirely possible gin was a separate thing in her mind, something closer to water. I don’t know that Margaret had FAS, but publishing houses would really rather publish a book that speculates about that than one that examines how the firm routinely chews up and spits out women.
It’s a bizarre theory for sure! But before the 1970s, I don’t recall that any medical advice said don’t drink alcohol while pregnant. My mother drank all through her pregnancy with my brother, born in 1975. When she shared this with me, I was shocked, like how didn’t she know not to do that! She brushed it off and said everyone did it, and no one knew about the risks, it just wasn’t known.
My Mother Drank and Smoked during her pregnancy with me in 1966. also, her doctor prescribed her Amphetamines due to weight gain.
They’re blaming her mom’s drinking for her “stunted growth?” Not mom being 5’2, dad being 5’9? She topped out at 5’1, Elizabeth was 5’4 (before the shrinking in age began). And her tantrums had nothing to do with an over indulgent overly sheltered life that she then soaked in more than her share of vodka? I don’t find this evidence compelling.
FAS doesn’t give you a pass for being an awful person anyway
Exactly.
The entire Windsor line is tiny. QEII was 5’1, at max and her mama was shorter.
The long running joke was always that Diana brought the height.
Is that why the Queen mum looked like she was in her 60s when she was only in her 40s? The booze prematurely aged her physical appearance? That being said, yeah, she was right pickled to live to 101.
Well I mean the abdication, the war, and becoming a widow at age 52 were probably the core influences
Margaret was just an out and out bitch.
There is however a concerted effort to victimise her and blame others for her latent racism, relentless classism and outrageous sense of superiority.
Why do I feel she had an impact on Anne, who seems to be very classist too?
Margaret was smart, personable and bored out of her mind. She drank because of that boredom. Houswives were on speed to stay thin, and they drank because they were bored. Those times were kind of wild. Oh yeah, no one was telling you not to drink when you were pregnant in the 70’s. Make that the 80’s. I grew up in the 70’s people drank and smoked every and anywhere, my parents were SDA, so none of that in our house but I saw plenty of it at other homes.
If memory serves, doctors used to recommend pregnant women take up smoking to avoid excessive weight gain during pregnancy. So even if the Queen Mum reduced her drinking but still had a tipple or two on the regular while pregnant, I don’t think doctors of the time would have batted an eyelash.
By the mid 70s they were moving away from the eating for two myth, but no one my mother’s age was told to start smoking during pregnancy for weight loss. No decent doctor would ever recommend that. They definitely knew the connection to lung cancer by the 70s.
Smoking kind of kills your appetite, that’s why a lot of models used to do it, I’ve never heard of pregnant women being told to use it as an appetite suppressant. I can see that in the 40’s-60’s though, wild….
Her temperament though, that was all about her being a snobby, spoiled, entitled brat.
I was born in 1965, my mother smoked and drank when she was pregnant with me. My brother was born in 1967, my mother quit about halfway through her pregnancy with him when the Surgeon General’s report came out that smoking was bad. She continued to drink with him. We are in the US.
I was born in 1960 and I remember my mother told me her doctor told her to drink beer because it was “good for the baby and would help her relax”. Yikes!! When I was pregnant my doctor didn’t want me to even have caffeine. So I doubt there was any awareness of the impact of alcohol on the unborn child in the 1920s. That said, who knows what was going on with Margaret, the House of Windsor was a sh*tshow, then and now.
My Irish immigrant grandmother was told the same thing, specifically Guinness because it was a “good” source of iron and folate, this was in the 30s, 40s, last kid in 1956. So she passed that down to her daughters and daughters in law. My mom didn’t imbibe because she hated (and still does) dark beers.
A half pint glass of Guinness or other stout with a raw egg beaten into it was regarded as good for pregnant women.
What a bizarre speculation and they are using the account of a former equerry who was talking about her drinking habits when she became Queen. I am assuming nobody was paying attention to her when she was the wife of the spare. You can’t just diagnose people with FAS because of their personality which developed in a very out-of-ordinary environment. Margaret had to be less than Elizabeth in the media. So, I don’t believe what was told about her talents. Isn’t it very convenient they always find a way to spare the heir / monarch? She drank while pregnant with spare, but of course not with QE2. They don’t even let you have peace while dead and they think, Harry should have been like Margaret. 🙄🙄
There was a lot more drinking in British culture back then since they didn’t deal with prohibition. So if the Queen mum drank for Margaret she did the same when pregnant with Elizabeth too.
Margaret was messed up because she was treated poorly by her parents and the hierarchical system itself. She was given no real option to escape that family because women of that class weren’t working. As a result she was bored and spoiled and developed a whole level of psychological issues which were never treated properly.
The Queen also had stunted emotional development and let one of her kids be a pedo so she’s not that great herself.
They are so desperate to attack a spare because they want to transpose this to Harry and William. Harry got therapy and he’s fine. William is the one looking miserable despite all the privilege.
This book reminds me of Sally Bedell-Smith’s biography of Princess Diana, where she claimed that Diana had borderline personality disorder.
I believe that Margaret was an alcoholic, but I don’t think that she had fetal alcohol syndrome. The royal family was not very tall. Queen Victoria wasn’t even 5 feet tall, and her descendants were not very tall either. I think George V was maybe 5’6. I think Margaret was very disappointed by her life. Her father, who adored her, died when she was 21. She couldn’t marry the man that she loved, so she partied hard during the 1950s, until she met the bohemian, bisexual Tony Armstrong-Jones, and finally got married. She was almost 30 when she got married, which was rather late back then. I think most of the time, she was bored out of her mind.
What a bizarre desperate cry for PR attention claim.
You could make the case for practically anyone born before the 70’s. (and even after, I’m sure it’s still happening unfortunately)
This is a unique way to promote a biography about an already heavily covered subject. I agree with a comment above that the monarchy’s treatment of women would be more relevant and valuable. It was common for women to drink in moderation during pregnancy prior to the seventies. But most people used common sense. Margaret really doesn’t fit the profile for FAS.
The first warnings about avoiding alcohol while pregnant were not issued until 1977 so the Queen Mum was not to blame, even if Margaret did have that problem.
I don’t remember whether they were saying that women shouldn’t drink alcohol at all during pregnancy in the 70s. I do remember that, in 1978, my obstetrician gave me a book about childbirth that recommended drinking a glass of beer before breastfeeding. So I don’t think doctors were AS concerned about alcohol as they are today.
I had my first in 1979, then it was to give up smoking before 16 weeks and alcohol only in moderation. No beer before feeding either. Just a glass of water. That was in the UK
Was that Karen Pryor?? My mom gave me that same book when I had my first (in 2012 lol!) it was updated but still had the beer recommendation. It was both to help with production and to help you relax.
I can remember even when I was pregnant with my first in 2001 that in France a glass of wine per day while pregnant was not discouraged. How common it was I don’t know.
I’m so glad someone devoted so much time and attention to writing a speculative book based on very little evidence about someone who never actually had any power and who is now long dead instead of writing anything about the grift going on right now in the House of Windsor.
Exactly! Anything to distract from the shitshow that is the current crop of royals, I guess.