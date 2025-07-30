Why didn’t Prince William & King Charles attend the Lionesses’ London parade?

On Tuesday, the Lionesses were celebrated in a huge way. The Lionesses are England’s women’s national football team, and they’re amazing. They defended their EUROs title over the weekend, and they also made it to the Women’s World Cup in 2023. The Lionesses are one of the best national teams in the world! What was great about their EUROs victory this month is that football fans got really into women’s sports. Right after the Lionesses’ huge win, Downing Street announced that the ladies would get a parade down the Mall and a huge victory celebration in central London. The team also got a visit to Downing Street and a photocall outside of the prime minister’s residence. The only thing the team didn’t get? In-person acknowledgement from King Charles or Prince William, the patron of the Football Association.

The Lionesses celebrated becoming European Champions during a victory parade through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Around 65,000 lined the streets through the capital to catch a glimpse of Sarina Wiegman and her winning squad. Despite celebrations taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, neither the King nor the Prince of Wales were present. Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were spotted in the crowd with their daughters, Sienna, three, and six-month-old Athena, and Edoardo’s nine-year-old son, Wolfie. The King is thought to still be in Scotland after visiting a nuclear transport ship in Caithness on Monday, while the Prince of Wales is currently taking a break from his royal duties during his children’s school summer holidays. A trip to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle may be arranged for the Lionesses, as it is understood plans for a reception in the autumn are being explored by royal aides. HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash says: “The royal family has shown plenty of support for the Lionesses over the years, with Prince William visiting their training ground and attending the final on Sunday. I’m sure that they will be out in force again once arrangements are made for a reception to celebrate them again in the autumn.”

[From Hello]

Granted, William got off his lazy ass and took Charlotte to the final on Sunday, and he already personally congratulated the Lionesses after the final, during the trophy presentation. But still, this would have been such an easy win for him and the only patronage he really cares about: football. I’m not saying he should have been on the Lionesses’ double-decker bus, but he could have briefly appeared on stage to congratulate them again. And King Charles also refusing to meet with the Lionesses in a timely manner is a huge unforced error, as was ignoring the Black teenager who carried the team to the final. I genuinely believe that William and Charles would have done a hell of a lot more to acknowledge the men’s team if they had won a major championship.