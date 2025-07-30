Why didn’t Prince William & King Charles attend the Lionesses’ London parade?

On Tuesday, the Lionesses were celebrated in a huge way. The Lionesses are England’s women’s national football team, and they’re amazing. They defended their EUROs title over the weekend, and they also made it to the Women’s World Cup in 2023. The Lionesses are one of the best national teams in the world! What was great about their EUROs victory this month is that football fans got really into women’s sports. Right after the Lionesses’ huge win, Downing Street announced that the ladies would get a parade down the Mall and a huge victory celebration in central London. The team also got a visit to Downing Street and a photocall outside of the prime minister’s residence. The only thing the team didn’t get? In-person acknowledgement from King Charles or Prince William, the patron of the Football Association.

The Lionesses celebrated becoming European Champions during a victory parade through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Around 65,000 lined the streets through the capital to catch a glimpse of Sarina Wiegman and her winning squad.

Despite celebrations taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, neither the King nor the Prince of Wales were present.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were spotted in the crowd with their daughters, Sienna, three, and six-month-old Athena, and Edoardo’s nine-year-old son, Wolfie.

The King is thought to still be in Scotland after visiting a nuclear transport ship in Caithness on Monday, while the Prince of Wales is currently taking a break from his royal duties during his children’s school summer holidays.

A trip to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle may be arranged for the Lionesses, as it is understood plans for a reception in the autumn are being explored by royal aides.

HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash says: “The royal family has shown plenty of support for the Lionesses over the years, with Prince William visiting their training ground and attending the final on Sunday. I’m sure that they will be out in force again once arrangements are made for a reception to celebrate them again in the autumn.”

[From Hello]

Granted, William got off his lazy ass and took Charlotte to the final on Sunday, and he already personally congratulated the Lionesses after the final, during the trophy presentation. But still, this would have been such an easy win for him and the only patronage he really cares about: football. I’m not saying he should have been on the Lionesses’ double-decker bus, but he could have briefly appeared on stage to congratulate them again. And King Charles also refusing to meet with the Lionesses in a timely manner is a huge unforced error, as was ignoring the Black teenager who carried the team to the final. I genuinely believe that William and Charles would have done a hell of a lot more to acknowledge the men’s team if they had won a major championship.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

19 Responses to “Why didn’t Prince William & King Charles attend the Lionesses’ London parade?”

  1. Blogger says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:46 am

    “while the Prince of Wales is currently taking a break from his royal duties during his children’s school summer holidays.”

    Oh dear Lazy Willy, you’re absenting yourself into irrelevance at this stage.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 30, 2025 at 2:42 pm

      And really, what ‘royal duties’ is he taking a break from? Trooping, Wimbledon…was that it? Watching some football, natch. Just running his legs off, I guess. 🙄

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:48 am

    Their we don’t respect women is showing. You’re right they probably would have been there had the men won.

    Reply
  3. sunnyside up says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:48 am

    William is a football fan so, yes, but Charles has never shown any interest in football so, no.

    Reply
    • Ginger says:
      July 30, 2025 at 9:05 am

      Charles may not be a fan of football but this is a huge win for the country he is the monarch of. It would have been nice and shown respect for these ladies.

      Reply
      • SarahCS says:
        July 30, 2025 at 9:43 am

        This really is huge here, there’s literally a song about ‘football coming home’ that came out years back when an England team hadn’t won anything major since the 1966 world cup. Two successive Euros wins and a world cup final in between? The men’s team can’t dream of even getting close. These women are incredible and have radically changed the way women’s football is viewed and reported here. As the king of England Charles could have had an easy PR win (assuming he didn’t get annoyed and start screaming at someone) and at least get plans in place and announced for a palace visit if he’s genuine ‘too busy’ (ha!) to hop on a private jet and pop back to London to see them in person.

  4. Me at home says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:49 am

    Willy’s on vacation from his Greek yachting vacation. 😒

    “…while the Prince of Wales is currently taking a break from his royal duties during his children’s school summer holidays.”

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 30, 2025 at 9:03 am

      he needs a vacation to recover from his vacation.

      Reply
      • First comment says:
        July 30, 2025 at 10:16 am

        You’re all so mean! Poor William worked this week on a Sunday, no less!!! He was at the football game in Switzerland!:You want him to work a second time so soon? Come on…he must be exhausted! /s

  5. Kittenmom says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:55 am

    Willy is bored of women in football already 🥱

    As for Chuck, he might have had to – gasp – interact with a player of color. The Royal family is exempt from that, dontcha know.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    July 30, 2025 at 9:01 am

    Uses the children as excuse for the wails lavish holidays

    Reply
  7. jais says:
    July 30, 2025 at 9:05 am

    Good for Bea and Edo on taking both their daughters and their son.

    Reply
  8. Dee(2) says:
    July 30, 2025 at 9:31 am

    Outside of Trooping and Ascot what did he do in June that requires rest? Because he’s already been resting all of July? And let’s be honest a birthday parade and a horse race is not back breaking labor. The laziness still manages to astound me, and the media explaining away how someone needs a rest after horse riding and horse watching is amazing.

    Does the media realize it’s going to be even worse when he’s the King? If they think that their circulation numbers and clicks are low now.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      July 30, 2025 at 10:19 am

      He went on the final at Wimbledon as well…and he was at the Macrons banquet…both appearances must have been very stressful for him because Kate was there too.

      Reply
  9. Jensa says:
    July 30, 2025 at 9:38 am

    The victory parade literally passed right by Buckingham Palace and Clarence House. So a Royal appearance would have required minimum effort, you’d think.
    I suppose they’re all on holiday. Again.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      July 30, 2025 at 11:09 am

      They could have just put out cardboard cutouts…just for form’s sake.

      This current crop ain’t with the people.

      Reply
  10. Lady Digby says:
    July 30, 2025 at 1:21 pm

    It’s obvious only Jason is truly excited about Will becoming King and everybody else in the know realises it is going to be very hard to cover up his eternal laziness and lack of effort. He was given a lot of leeway again last year due to uncertainty over Kate and her health. He is taking things for granted that twill ever be this. Once he’s King he will have to show up a lot more and he will get criticism of he embarrasses himself at home and abroad. Tabs love the idea of superiority of the British bulldog so won’t be satisfied with him kneeling over on top much wind!

    Reply
  11. Lianne says:
    July 30, 2025 at 2:58 pm

    Why couldn’t Secret Weapon Sophie go? or….just have Beatrice stand INSIDE the gates of Buckingham Palace in a fancy dress

    Reply

