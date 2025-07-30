Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson are dating, ‘it’s a budding romance in the early stages’

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have been paired together for weeks for the Naked Gun’s international promotional tour. Neeson stars as Frank Dreben Jr. and Pamela plays the love-interest/femme fatale within the story. I love the original Naked Gun movies, and there are so many rave reviews for this reboot of the franchise. Critics say that Liam is truly great and a really gifted comedic actor, and Pamela is wonderful and funny too.
Well, to go along with the rave reviews and the promotional tour, we’re also getting some studio-approved “romance rumors” between Liam and Pamela. At all of the premieres, Liam and Pamela are embracing and looking very friendly. Then on Tuesday, they appeared on the Today Show and they joked around about their relationship and Liam basically said that they know they have chemistry and they’re just letting it “breathe.” Well, People Mag exclusively reports that Liam and Pamela are actually dating:
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson struck up a romance after making The Naked Gun together. A source close to the movie tells PEOPLE, “It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”
Neeson, 73, and Anderson, 58, are currently “enjoying each other’s company,” adds the source, as the costars promote their new comedy, which is in theaters this Friday, Aug. 1.
Reps for Anderson and Neeson could not be reached for comment. At the New York premiere of The Naked Gun on Monday, July 28, both stars brought their two sons to the red carpet for a group photo. (Anderson has Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, and Neeson has Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, with late wife Natasha Richardson.)
“A source close to the movie” – I know what you are. I know what they’re doing. And I’m fine with it. They’re both single, they’re both hustling this movie, they’re having fun. No one is being harmed, these are not mean rumors and no one is walking away with a broken heart. Just enjoy it! I enjoy watching two pros work a promotional tour like this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Liam likes them blonde!
Hope he’s not too much of a cranky bastard to Pam. Can imagine how much baggage he brings to this situationship.
Oh. Go off Pamela.
I still remember Neesum confessing to walking the streets with a weapon years ago to find a “Black bastard” to beat up on behalf of his friend.
I’ve disliked him ever since he said that.
Thanks for the reminder. I knew there was something unattractive about him. And I’ve never read of Pamela ever dating a black man or a MOC and given her history with Tommy Lee, this probably works out for them. Birds of a feather and all that. It’s raining Aryanism this week!
She’s always in the orbit of bad guys. She went on Fox to rep Putin. Miss me on her whitewash. https://www.foxnews.com/video/5816665311001
Thank you for bringing this up. I think about this whenever his name comes up.
This relationship seems fake to me. I have nothing to back this up though.
I feel as though Neeson gave up on women after his wife died. He sort of gave off that vibe.
Well he is a widow and she has had some crappy relationships and marriages so I hope these two are just happy. He always seemed like a very nice guy and she has come into to her own these past few years. I wish them the best.
That’s my take. They both have survived so much trauma but if this is real I wish them all the happiness.
I don’t mind this pairing at all fake or not. Just don’t give me an engaged Sydney Sweeney and in a situation ship Glen Powell or that deal with Jessica chasten and Oscar Issac. I’m totally against movie PR relationships if they hurt the real partners. But I if no one is hurt my guess is it’s harmless.
The Jessica Chastain/Oscar Isaac thing was kind of lame.
People on threads yesterday were like marrying them off, moving him into her house, etc.
Like- slow down. Maybe this is fantastic promotion, maybe they like each other.
But i will say, it is sweet, in our hellscape of a country entering the holocaust (fyi we are the nazis now) it is just nice to see 2 people seem to like each other.
She has been with so many awful men. It would be nice to see her treated well, as she deserves.
They’re both aware of how relationships work. Best of luck and please, don’t film anything private!
My unpopular opinion: he’s too old for her.
And who gets to decide what is the right age for her?
She is 58 and he is 71. To me this is pretty age appropriate. After a certain age, its much less about the age gap than about companionship. Maybe they have a lot in common. 🤷🏼♀️
Yea, I said unpopular opinion. They are of an age where 15 years are fine but as someone also in my 50’s I can’t image dating someone 70+. But that’s just me
I agree! He’s too old for her…It’s not the 15 years as much as it is that he’s 73.
I wish my homegirl well and think this is a good pairing. They’ve both been through terrible experiences with their ex-spouses and deserve a little happiness.
Nah, Neeson was dead to me as soon as I heard the story of him hunting a Black man to get violent with.
I can’t with Liam Neeson. I was so deeply disappointed when I read the things he said. He was one of those celebrities that you feel like you know. You root for them. And then they say something horrible and remind you, these are complete strangers.
On another note, I like that Pamela has gone ‘natural’, but there is something about her styling that looks so severe. It’s giving handmaid’s tail. I think it is the hair. Like the blonde is too blonde, or the style should be a little messier. I can’t put my finger on it.
Liam was also asked if he’d take less money for a movie to give the female star parity. He said no.
“No Makeup” is one thing but Pam needs a decent hairdo & better eyebrows. 1930’s skinny penciled over-arched brows are not attractive. At least she’s apparently ditched the horrible bangs she had a few months ago.
She probably plucked her real brows into nothing like I did in the ’90s, and knows that if she does too much, she’ll get roasted for not being natural enough. Mine grew back but a lot of other girls’ did not.