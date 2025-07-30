Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson are dating, ‘it’s a budding romance in the early stages’

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have been paired together for weeks for the Naked Gun’s international promotional tour. Neeson stars as Frank Dreben Jr. and Pamela plays the love-interest/femme fatale within the story. I love the original Naked Gun movies, and there are so many rave reviews for this reboot of the franchise. Critics say that Liam is truly great and a really gifted comedic actor, and Pamela is wonderful and funny too.

Well, to go along with the rave reviews and the promotional tour, we’re also getting some studio-approved “romance rumors” between Liam and Pamela. At all of the premieres, Liam and Pamela are embracing and looking very friendly. Then on Tuesday, they appeared on the Today Show and they joked around about their relationship and Liam basically said that they know they have chemistry and they’re just letting it “breathe.” Well, People Mag exclusively reports that Liam and Pamela are actually dating:

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson struck up a romance after making The Naked Gun together. A source close to the movie tells PEOPLE, “It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.” Neeson, 73, and Anderson, 58, are currently “enjoying each other’s company,” adds the source, as the costars promote their new comedy, which is in theaters this Friday, Aug. 1. Reps for Anderson and Neeson could not be reached for comment. At the New York premiere of The Naked Gun on Monday, July 28, both stars brought their two sons to the red carpet for a group photo. (Anderson has Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, and Neeson has Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, with late wife Natasha Richardson.)

[From People]

“A source close to the movie” – I know what you are. I know what they’re doing. And I’m fine with it. They’re both single, they’re both hustling this movie, they’re having fun. No one is being harmed, these are not mean rumors and no one is walking away with a broken heart. Just enjoy it! I enjoy watching two pros work a promotional tour like this.





