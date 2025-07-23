Are Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson having a not-so-secret romance?

Here are some photos from last night’s big premiere of The Naked Gun in London. This is the reboot of the Naked Gun franchise, with Liam Neeson taking over the lead role. Pamela Anderson plays Frank Drebin Jr’s love interest, and they’ve been doing all of the promotion together. They seem to enjoy each other and get along very well. So much so that there are rumors that Liam and Pamela are possibly dating:
On the face of it Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson make for an unlikely couple. He is the 73-year-old Oscar-nominated star of Schindler’s List from Northern Ireland, while she is the 58-year-old former Baywatch babe synonymous with Hollywood glamour.
But having made a reboot of The Naked Gun movies together, Liam said about Pamela: “I’m madly in love with her.”
During their promotion of the comedy — which first hit screens in 1988, starring Leslie Nielsen — the actress took snaps of the smartly suited actor’s crotch, while he pretended to photograph her as she giggled on the floor. The off-screen chemistry went further with Liam planting a gentle kiss on the side of Pamela’s head as he held her waist.
Liam also joked that his favourite part of making The Naked Gun, which opens on August 1, was “the sex scenes”, which the pair were given an intimacy co-ordinator for.
Liam added: “I’d never had one before. But she was in the background. There was no kind of, ‘OK! Excuse me!’.
Pamela chimed in that the co-ordinator knew when to walk away and joked that she stormed off, with Liam claiming she threw her hands up in the air and said, “I can’t take this! This is too hot for me. I’m going for coffee”.
I’ve definitely seen worse, less convincing promotional tours built around two actors’ chemistry. Even if Pam and Liam aren’t dating, they seem to genuinely enjoy each other and have a sweet friendship. Their chemistry at last night’s premiere was evident too. What I like most about it is they seem to treat each other gently. He’s a widower, and Pam has had her fair share of toxic men in her life. I would be fine if they got together, but I think this is all just promotional in nature.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I would love that! Can’t wait to see the pics.
Her dress matches the movie font! They look cute together regardless of whether it’s anything real or not.
I would not be mad at this — I wouldn’t have thought of it before, but they actually seem like they go well together?
AGREE! I’ll take this affable lovely romance over desperate for relevance Elizabeth H & Billy Ray ANY DAY!
Oh how nice! Sweet and cool couple!!!
This has made me so happy! This is the good news I want to hear/read!
Pamela looks amazing. This dress is great. I plead the 5th about the supposed relationship.
I mean they’re no Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus, but they’re cute. Just joking. If it’s true, they’re an adorable couple, and if it’s not, they’re adorable friends.
She’s his type. So it tracks.
She’s the complete opposite. He doesn’t have a “type” — some of the women he’s dated: Barbra Streisand, Brooke Shields, Helen Mirren, Freya St. Johnston, Julia Roberts. Married to Natasha Richardson. None of these women are remotely of a certain “type”, they’re all as different as chalk and cheese other than being celebrities. I think people just naturally gravitate towards Pamela — she’s refreshingly without an ego, honest, funny, self-deprecating, hard-working and down to earth.
I am mostly here to say I LOVE this dress.
I’m not convinced there’s anything going on but wish them both happiness in whatever their romantic lives look like from here on.
I love her. I just finished watching her show, Pamela’s Garden of Eden, which is about renovating her grandma’s (now hers) compound/gardens in Ladybird, BC.
I’d love to see her with a good man like Liam. They both deserve happiness in their lives.
It’s Ladysmith BC, I live about an hour away from there. It’s a charming town right on the ocean. She deserves a good man who will treat her like the sweetheart she is.
I think that they are cute together. As long as he treats her well. The way they are looking at each other!
That dress (the color and style) is gorgeous on her. I love her hair like that. So cute and flattering. And it shows off her beautiful face.
That last photo where she’s touching the side of his face and he’s looking at her like that and she’s looking at him.
She so deserves a happily ever after whatever that looks like to her.
Amen if they’re hooking up. But he does not look well; his eyes appear sunken and he looks gaunt. And for the love of Miss Clairol, men over 60 need to stop dyeing their hair. (I’m looking at you, Pacino.)
He looks fine, he’s 73 FFS, that’s what happens when you age and perhaps the travel schedule is grueling and he’s just tired. Either way he looks great.
I vote just good friends but they are sweet together. I didn’t realize he was in his 70s which is still a bit older than she is
I know someone he had a thing with in Telluride, way back in the day before Natasha, and he’s a gent! A really sweet man. Fingers crossed those two crazy kids find some happiness together, and if not, they’re doing a nice job demonstrating a sweet flirty friendship with boundaries and respect. Win win!
Wow I’m out of the loop because I thought he had married again. This is simply promo for the movie and they’re having fun with it
I would love that for both of them.
For starters, love the dress. She looks great, happy and at ease. He looks appropriately attentive. His trousers are messy and too long. He doesn’t look like a guy in love. In like, maybe. She looks into it and he’s just going through the motions. No romance here imo.
Love her dress, both the color and the style.
As far as those two being together, I have no idea but they look cute together.
Nah I’m not buying it it’s clearly just PR to promote this film
Seriously do not understand the white-washing of this person because she doesn’t wear make-up. I’m old enough to remember her relationships with horrid men, including Tommy Lee, Kid MAGA Rock, Julian Assange, sex-tape leaker Rick Salomon, et. al. There’s a pattern here.
The whiplash I felt when I realized you were complaining about the whitewashing of Pam and not of Liam… Yikes. She may have had a bad picker as a young woman in Hollywood, but how is her being exploited by terrible men a bad reflection on her that requires some sort of “whitewashing” to allow for the current level of love she is receiving? Maybe people identify with her path towards personal growth? She has dated some terrible people, but what has she done personally that you take issue with other than the company she kept?
A Weinstein apologist and Kremlin visitor, as well. There’s a pattern. I remain skeptical. https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/pamela-anderson-defends-julian-assange-talks-vladimir-putin-more-1107298/
I am so here for this ship I’m wearing a sailor suit.