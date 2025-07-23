Are Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson having a not-so-secret romance?

Here are some photos from last night’s big premiere of The Naked Gun in London. This is the reboot of the Naked Gun franchise, with Liam Neeson taking over the lead role. Pamela Anderson plays Frank Drebin Jr’s love interest, and they’ve been doing all of the promotion together. They seem to enjoy each other and get along very well. So much so that there are rumors that Liam and Pamela are possibly dating:

On the face of it Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson make for an unlikely couple. He is the 73-year-old Oscar-nominated star of Schindler’s List from Northern Ireland, while she is the 58-year-old former Baywatch babe synonymous with Hollywood glamour.

But having made a reboot of The Naked Gun movies together, Liam said about Pamela: “I’m madly in love with her.”

During their promotion of the comedy — which first hit screens in 1988, starring Leslie Nielsen — the actress took snaps of the smartly suited actor’s crotch, while he pretended to photograph her as she giggled on the floor. The off-screen chemistry went further with Liam planting a gentle kiss on the side of Pamela’s head as he held her waist.

Liam also joked that his favourite part of making The Naked Gun, which opens on August 1, was “the sex scenes”, which the pair were given an intimacy co-ordinator for.

Liam added: “I’d never had one before. But she was in the background. There was no kind of, ‘OK! Excuse me!’.

Pamela chimed in that the co-ordinator knew when to walk away and joked that she stormed off, with Liam claiming she threw her hands up in the air and said, “I can’t take this! This is too hot for me. I’m going for coffee”.