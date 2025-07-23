Venus Williams, 45, won a tennis match & confirmed her engagement

Venus Williams surprised the tennis world a few months ago, when she signed on to do commentary and interviews at Roland Garros. Venus has never officially retired, but many people assumed that “taking a commentary/interview position with TNT” was the first step towards her retirement soft-launch. Then Venus shocked the tennis world again after Wimbledon – she asked for and received a wild card into the Citi Open, the WTA/ATP 500 tournament in DC this week. She played a doubles match on Monday (she and her partner won) and the stands were PACKED. Then she got the showcase night match for her singles match on Tuesday, her first match since March 2024. The stands were once again packed. Venus, who is 45 years old, beat 23-year-old Peyton Stearns in straight sets, with multiple breaks. She looked so good! After the match, her friend Rennae Stubbs interviewed her on court and Venus also confirmed her engagement:

Venus Williams is engaged to actor-producer Andrea Preti. The tennis star, 45, confirmed that she is engaged to the 37-year-old former model after her first singles match in over a year on Tuesday, July 22.

In a post-match interview, Rennae Stubbs asked, “You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback? You’re happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?”

“My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” Williams replied. “There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play.”

While the couple has kept their romance private, Williams and Preti, whose acting credits include the Italian television series A Professor and the film One More Day, were first linked together on July 27, 2024, when they were seen boating in Nerano, Italy, along the Amalfi Coast.

[From People]

I’m including Venus’s on-court interview below – not only did she confirm her engagement (amazing) and talk about her fiance, but she also said that she’s launching a comeback to stay on her health insurance! Imagine being a 45-year-old legend of the sport and launching a comeback at 45 to stay up to date on your insurance. WILD! Anyway, Venus looked so good in her match. I wonder if she’ll get wild cards into Cincinnati and the US Open.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screengrab from the Tennis Channel.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Venus Williams, 45, won a tennis match & confirmed her engagement”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    July 23, 2025 at 7:06 am

    Amazing. I think she’s going to retire at the US Open.

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    July 23, 2025 at 7:06 am

    This is pretty dope. Congrats to Venus on the match and her fiancé.

    Reply
  3. Truthiness says:
    July 23, 2025 at 7:24 am

    Go Venus!

    Reply
  4. DeeSea says:
    July 23, 2025 at 7:31 am

    What an absolute icon she is!

    Reply
  5. Jackson says:
    July 23, 2025 at 7:46 am

    I can’t imagine they will deny her a wildcard if she wants in to either of them. That interview was great last night, it was great to see her look so happy.

    Reply
  6. SussexWatcher says:
    July 23, 2025 at 7:51 am

    A legend 👑

    Reply
  7. SarahCS says:
    July 23, 2025 at 7:57 am

    What wonderful news for her!

    I’m a very casual tennis fan but I really enjoyed watching Venus and Serena when they were everywhere.

    Reply
  8. Visa Diva says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:13 am

    Venus deserves all.the great things, congrats on her engagement and win.

    If you habe seen it, I recommend the 30 for 30 documentary “Venus Versus” about her fight for equal prize money on tennis.

    Reply
  9. manda says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:14 am

    We have citi open tickets for this saturday! Sorry to have missed her, hopefully she’ll be back. A few years ago, we saw Coco Gauff win! I love her

    Reply
  10. kayfree says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:34 am

    Veggie already has a wildcard into US Open mixed doubles (with Opelka, ugh). I wonder if that will be enough or if she’ll ask for singles, too.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment