Mail: Duchess Meghan’s ‘PR blitz’ indicates that she’s starting a cosmetics line

The Duchess of Sussex was very quiet in September, which caused a lot of angst for her fans. But now it looks like she was just preparing for an extremely visible autumn! Meghan went to Paris Fashion Week, then she was in New York for at least five days, a trip where she was widely photographed and highly visible. Then she went to DC for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit yesterday. Over the years, I think Meghan has learned that one of the best ways to combat the wall-to-wall nastiness coming from Abandonment Issues Isle is to simply be outside and have a positive energy and narrative. That, in turn, drives her haters even crazier as they desperately try to impose their hateful narratives on her. Speaking of, the Daily Mail continues to press the “Meghan is relaunching” story. They had “sources” claim that Meghan was “on maneuvers” and “looking for yet another relaunch.” Here’s Part II of “Meghan Is Relaunching and Why Won’t She Pay Attention To Us.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s PR blitz has moved from New York to Washington DC as experts predicted another new venture is on the cards, potentially in couture or cosmetics. Meghan lectured on life as a ‘high-profile business founder’ as one of the stars of Fortune’s ‘Most Powerful Women’ summit in the US capital.

Her Washington address marked yet another public appearance after New York dinners with Serena Williams, another with a powerhouse talent agent, a night out with Ed Sheeran and a charity gala where she was crowned ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ with Harry.

Experts predict the flurry of east coast engagements – at least six in as many days, including some without her husband – is part of a wider ‘Meghan 3.0’ relaunch attempt after a bumpy 2025. In an Instagram reel released overnight Meghan filmed herself applying what appeared to be unbranded make up. It immediately led to speculation online that they could be samples for her own range – or a new collaboration with a beauty brand. The headliner at the Fortune event conference in Washington yesterday was Selena Gomez, who became a billionaire largely due to her Rare Beauty make up business.

Meghan also popped up at Paris Fashion Week ten days ago, ramping up claims she may move into clothing. One source predicted: ‘Fashion is where she will aim her focus now’.

Another industry expert said privately that her Paris visit had been viewed as a huge coup for Meghan, even if she had to ask Balenciaga for an invite.

‘Paris was a “moment” for her. It’s the first positive PR she’s had in years’, they added.

It came as an ally of Meghan and Prince Harry handed them their ‘Humanitarians of the Year’ award has insisted that ‘no one’ is more deserving of the accolade.

Mark Borkowski, arguably the UK’s leading PR guru and crisis manager, told the Daily Mail that Meghan’s photo op blitz in NYC looks desperate – and lacks substance.

‘She is trying her hand to re-enter the global stage without waiting for an invitation. Fashion for the eyeballs, humanitarianism for the legitimacy, Washington for the gravitas. It’s less about proving one thing than layering enough optics to obscure the vacuum underneath’, he said.

In recent days Meghan has popped up all over Manhattan. She reportedly held a solo meeting with the new editor of American Vogue, Chloe Malle, in a quiet corner of the luxurious Whitby Hotel. She was spotted visiting the home of her friend Gloria Steinem, arguably one of America’s most influential liberal activists and feminists. There was also a solo dinner out with Serena Williams’ agent Jill Smoller with photographers waiting outside.