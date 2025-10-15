Mail: Duchess Meghan’s ‘PR blitz’ indicates that she’s starting a cosmetics line

The Duchess of Sussex was very quiet in September, which caused a lot of angst for her fans. But now it looks like she was just preparing for an extremely visible autumn! Meghan went to Paris Fashion Week, then she was in New York for at least five days, a trip where she was widely photographed and highly visible. Then she went to DC for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit yesterday. Over the years, I think Meghan has learned that one of the best ways to combat the wall-to-wall nastiness coming from Abandonment Issues Isle is to simply be outside and have a positive energy and narrative. That, in turn, drives her haters even crazier as they desperately try to impose their hateful narratives on her. Speaking of, the Daily Mail continues to press the “Meghan is relaunching” story. They had “sources” claim that Meghan was “on maneuvers” and “looking for yet another relaunch.” Here’s Part II of “Meghan Is Relaunching and Why Won’t She Pay Attention To Us.”
The Duchess of Sussex’s PR blitz has moved from New York to Washington DC as experts predicted another new venture is on the cards, potentially in couture or cosmetics. Meghan lectured on life as a ‘high-profile business founder’ as one of the stars of Fortune’s ‘Most Powerful Women’ summit in the US capital.
Her Washington address marked yet another public appearance after New York dinners with Serena Williams, another with a powerhouse talent agent, a night out with Ed Sheeran and a charity gala where she was crowned ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ with Harry.
Experts predict the flurry of east coast engagements – at least six in as many days, including some without her husband – is part of a wider ‘Meghan 3.0’ relaunch attempt after a bumpy 2025. In an Instagram reel released overnight Meghan filmed herself applying what appeared to be unbranded make up. It immediately led to speculation online that they could be samples for her own range – or a new collaboration with a beauty brand. The headliner at the Fortune event conference in Washington yesterday was Selena Gomez, who became a billionaire largely due to her Rare Beauty make up business.
Meghan also popped up at Paris Fashion Week ten days ago, ramping up claims she may move into clothing. One source predicted: ‘Fashion is where she will aim her focus now’.
Another industry expert said privately that her Paris visit had been viewed as a huge coup for Meghan, even if she had to ask Balenciaga for an invite.
‘Paris was a “moment” for her. It’s the first positive PR she’s had in years’, they added.
It came as an ally of Meghan and Prince Harry handed them their ‘Humanitarians of the Year’ award has insisted that ‘no one’ is more deserving of the accolade.
Mark Borkowski, arguably the UK’s leading PR guru and crisis manager, told the Daily Mail that Meghan’s photo op blitz in NYC looks desperate – and lacks substance.
‘She is trying her hand to re-enter the global stage without waiting for an invitation. Fashion for the eyeballs, humanitarianism for the legitimacy, Washington for the gravitas. It’s less about proving one thing than layering enough optics to obscure the vacuum underneath’, he said.
In recent days Meghan has popped up all over Manhattan. She reportedly held a solo meeting with the new editor of American Vogue, Chloe Malle, in a quiet corner of the luxurious Whitby Hotel. She was spotted visiting the home of her friend Gloria Steinem, arguably one of America’s most influential liberal activists and feminists. There was also a solo dinner out with Serena Williams’ agent Jill Smoller with photographers waiting outside.
One of my favorite things is when the haters are so mad, the coverage becomes scattershot and nonsensical. Like, why the f–k are you mad that Meghan had lunch with a friend? Why are you mad that Meghan met Vogue’s new editor? Why are you mad that Meghan was welcomed with open arms at the Balenciaga show? Why are you mad that she was invited to speak at Fortune’s powerful-woman summit? Are you mad about all of these things because you can’t control her? Also: after listening to Meghan’s Q&A session at the Fortune summit, I’m convinced that she’s trying to downsize all of the projects on her plate, not launch a new business.
The makeup Meghan was using in her video was her friend Victoria Jackson’s line of makeup. Geez, can these people not do just the bare minimum of research before going off half-cocked?
Hmmm… let’s find some “expert haters” to tell us that they know absolutely nothing of what she is going to do and that she is in a “re-launch “ stage. She is successful and smart and plays her cards close to her chest and that makes salt isle furious. I have to wonder if they got this makeup nonsense from seeing that video of Harry filming her and her wardrobe and shoes and the makeup that she was applying and was on the counter?
Yes they did.
Oh god I can’t even blame it on Monday it’s my reading comprehension gone wild lol.
They have this guy Mark Borkowski on speed dial to criticize all of Meghan’s business ventures. He can be paid/called upon on a moments notice to deliver the failure narrative that the mail, express etc desire for their ridiculous click bait. They prefer he’s some expert that knows everything but he’s clueless about Meghan.
Another one of those people from over there who will sell their integrity for a check.
Who the dickens is the Borkowski and who are his other clients? I wouldn’t want to hire him if he’s known only for tearing down people.
I’m laughing. So Paris was the first positive pr she’s had in years? Ummm. Yeah, I don’t agree with that. Meghan will always get a reaction of both positive and negative, sure. But there’s been a lot of positive the past few years beyond just Paris.
I think Paris was…..I’m trying to think how to put this. The first positive PR she’s had in a long time where the BM could not touch the global reach/impact. Like they’re trying desperately with the whole “she had to beg for an invite” line but that’s not selling; no one who begs for an invitation is given custom pieces by the designer. They managed to get some negative talking points out there about her show, her jam, her podcasts – those projects are all still successes but some of those points have stuck more than others (“I like her show but I don’t get why she uses a set,” for example.)
It’s not the first positive PR in years but I think what’s rattling the press so much is that it does signal Meghan’s status and global influence that they’ve been denying.
She just went to a fashion show. She didnt do anything that hundreds of other celebs weren’t doing during that week. But she became THE headline. she didn’t talk, she didnt give a speech, she didnt give or get an award – she just showed up and her presence dominated headlines for days.
And I think that’s really rattling the British press. We’ve all said on here for a while that their hate campaign was falling flat, and I think this was the nail in the coffin for that hate campaign. they’ll still try, but I think they are realizing they’ve lost and she has won.
Well I’d love it if that was the nail in the coffin. Who knew all it took was a fashion show? They’ll keep on hating but it does look pettier and pettier.
I think the questions above are excellent. We should simply ask more questions overall. Who is speaking, where, what for, why, with whom, to whose advantage, to whose disadvantage, why now, why like this, etc.
That is definitely better than getting annoyed three times a day about all the malicious, uninspired, stupid and uninformed news.
Meghan 🎉🎊❣️🎯🥰!!!!
I love when the DM gets so flustered! Yes, Meghan is out and about and even UNCHAPERONED by her husband, how scandalous.
Of course they are threatened by her doing six events in the span of a few days – they are used to the Wales’ output of one lackluster event a week if they aren’t on vacation.
This push back that a weekend of doing events, after doing events the previous weekend and rolling right into the next week doing more is somehow actually evidence of having nothing going on in your life, sounds like a KP talking point.
Because most adults work every week, but if you’re lazy you don’t want people to all of a sudden expect you to work consistently week after week after week. So you want to make it seem like doing so is actually a sign of desperation not of you being a successful working adult who has a lot to take care of and so will have something to do every single day. It’s easier to frame you as the weirdo who is going out and meeting with people everyday.
Yeah, no. The celebrity makeup market is crowded, and Meghan definitely doesn’t strike me as someone who’s passionate about makeup and has a distinct point of view that would warrant her own line. Her makeup is always flawless, of course, but it’s more about enhancing her natural beauty rather than creating a LOOK. Now if she wants to do a skincare line? Shut up and take my money!
Same – I could see her doing something with skincare or haircare, maybe in collaboration with an already established brand, but the cosmetics market is very crowded.
I wonder if these pathetic people collapse into bed every night thinking they’ve done something useful for the world by putting all their energy into unabatedly seething about Meghan. ‘It’s less about proving one thing than layering enough optics to obscure the vacuum underneath’ I wonder what ‘Mark Borkowski, arguably the UK’s leading PR guru and crisis manager, has to saw about the Waleses? I guess you don’t have to, since they barely have one translucent layer of nothingness which completely shows the vacuum underneath.
@MEI
They’ve recognized that the Sussex brand has eclipsed the Windsor brand despite the years long ‘stochastic terrorism’ they have engaged against the Sussexes so there is an all out panic now. The desperation is very obvious by how scattered their attacks are.
Charles is about to sunset and the Wales have not elevated to the heights they are supposed to be at for the impending sunset. Reality has hit the establishment very hard in the face. 🤷🏽♀️
@MSJ Everything you said is on point. It makes me smile to think how little energy, or any engagement at all, the Sussexes give to these people and how they really are thriving on their own terms. From a psychological point of view it’s grossly fascinating to see how these ‘journalists’ and ‘experts’ try and try and try to negatively affect something about their lives and it’s doing precisely f all.
As a British person, I’m really hoping we end this outdated and gross farce we call ‘the Royal’ family once Charles leaves. I don’t see if happening because like hell any politician would want to stand on a parapet and be that person to call for it to end. It should end but of all the countries across the world our RF/the Institution of the monarchy is arguably the most recognisable and it’s so entwined with our identity I don’t know how they’d separate it. Here’s hoping, but I’m not hopeful.
An invitation from Queen Elizabeth was prized. Charles has been around a long time and has been visible as a diplomat. Not so much when William is king. He hasn’t done his homework and is quite bad at his job. I agree that the monarchy is so tied with British identity that I don’t see it ending anytime soon. But the monarchy will continue to diminish itself until it really loses any cache it had.
“The headliner at the Fortune event conference in Washington yesterday was Selena Gomez, who became a billionaire largely due to her Rare Beauty make up business.”
This is an inaccurate statement from the Mail. Selena is scheduled to speak today.
Jill Smoller is not just Serena’s agent she’s also Meghan’s. The make up is from her friend Victoria Jackson’s brand. But the DM would have people believe that they’re know what’s going on in Meghan’s life. Plus Meghan was seen all over town because the DM sent photographers to follow her.
@Amy Bee
I think we can conclude by the numerous inaccuracies in this article that they rushed out the article because the establishment is highly panicked. I could only imagine the chaos in all quarters – the Palaces, the Newsrooms, the Sycophantic Royal Supporters.
Why are they so obsessed with Harry’s wife? I didn’t even know half of her recent activities and I happen to love her, but I also have a life!
@Sharon Unfortunately, I’m pretty sure this behaviour and bile is their entire existence. They’ve created an entire ecosystem designed solely around ‘Meghan is the worst person to have ever graced the earth’.
I read somewhere, probably here, that hating Meghan is a world wide billion dollar business, and that is why it will continue.
Meghan and Harry have a lot of events and projects on their calendars.. it really wouldn’t surprise me if Meghan is looking at stream lining her work and focusing on the retail and production side of the business. I personally don’t know when the woman sleeps with all the work she does.
Everything that Borko guy said about Meghan really applies to the Whales. Desperate activity to cover up the vacuum underneath is a perfect description of Kant and Won’t. Anyway, our Meghan looked like perfection in her cream outfit!
So Borkowsky is arguably the top p.r. Guru in the UK? I spent my entire career in the business and never heard of him or used him at the companies where I have worked. Arguably certainly is the one description the tabs got right.
Borkowski is huge in England, but England itself isn’t huge lol. … He’s a big fish in a small pond.
Totally agree with your premise Meghan is looking to scale back and not add more at this point. As she pointed out at her last interview, she wants to continue to be able to be a chaperone at her children’s school trips. While I would love for her to offer a cosmetic line, I do not think at this point in her life she wants to start a new venture, she wants to continue to scale her @Asever business. Those gutter rats with their tea leaves need to focus on the drama within Harry’s family.
If “experts” are constantly wrong, can they still be called experts? And Meghan said explicitly in her interview that she is not going in the fashion/beauty direction.
Will her Shop My Closet come back?
I don’t know who this Borkowski guy is but it sounds like he spends at least half of his life honing his snideness.
how much did the pay Mark Borkowski to say unpleasant things about Meghan. Is he able to sleep at night?
So let me get this straight according to the UK’s leading PR expert Borkowski, having a busy schedule and multiple meetings covering different aspects of your professional life is bad? He’s a PR expert and he’s literally saying receiving a humanitarian award, meeting with celebrities and getting good press, meeting with feminist icons, and discussing your charitable foundation and what they are doing that earned you the award is all bad?
None of this makes any sense. And as usual they’re trying to convince us that normal stuff is somehow odd when the Sussexes do it. Now they’re flat out telling us it’s a bad thing that you’re working a lot and busy.
Lordy I hope he earned his 100 quid with that crap. It’s interesting when they always insist that Meghan invites herself everywhere or gate crashes things when she’s obviously invited everywhere and is very choosy about what she attends. I’m. Sure selling out each batch of as ever is just awful pr. Lol they’re so funny.
I WISH Meghan would do a skin care line … her face is flawless.
Why don’t you all understand. Meghan looks so young and good especially considering that out of Willy and Katie , Meghan is actually the oldest, yet her beautiful, youthful skin continues to baffle these aging clowns because clearly it’s all the makeup, she can’t possibly look that good unless she is caked in makeup. Because then how would we explain how Kate is younger than Meghan and looks 15 -20 years older.
It’s obviously some miracle new makeup you all.
News flash left behinds, this is what happens when you are happy and content and loved out loud by your husband. You look and feel great inside and out.
Oh and remember that skin of color, you know the black skin that you folks in your racist media were screaming and crying about because a black woman dare to be loved and love your white prince, well want to know a not so secret about that black skin, here it is, BLACK DONT CRACK.Choke on that why don’t you.